Dermot Kennedy – Outnumbered: audio, testo e traduzione





Il 27 settembre 2019 vedrà la luce Without Fear, il primo vero album in studio del cantautore irlandese Dermot Kennedy, anticipato, tea gli altri, da Outnumbered, disponibile dal 13 giugno 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta questa interessante canzone prodotta da Stephen “Koz” Kozmeniuk.

Dopo il successo di Power Over Me, che è andato forte negli USA e in UK, e di Lost, è il momento di questo bel brano scritto con la collaborazione di Koz, Scott Harris & Jay Mooncie. Il significato, ce lo spiega lo stesso cantautore classe 1991 “è una canzone che cerca di confortare chiunque si senta sopraffatto e che ci ricorda che la bellezza può essere trovata sempre, non importa quanto la notte sia buia. Spero che possa essere una fonte di rassicurazione per chiunque stia attraversando momenti difficili: sapere che le cose andranno meglio e che i tempi duri diventeranno una cosa del passato“.

Outnumbered testo Dermot Kennedy

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Chorus]

Don’t tell me this is all for nothin’

I can only tell you one thing

On the nights you feel outnumbered

Baby, I’ll be out there somewhere

I see everything you can be

I see the beauty that you can’t see

On the nights you feel outnumbered

Baby, I’ll be out there somewhere

[Verse 1]

I could’ve showed you all the scars at the start

But that was always the most difficult part

See I’m in love with how your soul’s a mix of chaos and art

And how you never try to keep ’em apart (Yeah)

I wrote some words and then I stared at my feet

Became a coward when I needed to speak

I guess love took on a different kind of meaning for me

So when I go, just know it kills me to leave

[Pre-Chorus]

To all the stars that light the road

Don’t ever leave that girl so cold

Never let me down, just lead me home

[Chorus]

Don’t tell me this is all for nothin’

I can only tell you one thing

On the nights you feel outnumbered

Baby, I’ll be out there somewhere

I see everything you can be

I see the beauty that you can’t see

On the nights you feel outnumbered

Baby, I’ll be out there somewhere

[Verse 2]

But there’s beauty here that’s yet to depart

There’s still a song inside the halls in the dark (Halls in the dark)

I’ll come for you if you just stay where you are

And I’ll always hold your hand in the car (Hand in the car)

There’ll be days when it’s difficult

But I ask you to never leave behind the reciprocal, we’re past that

Love is not designed for the cynical

So we have that (We have that)

We can have that

[Pre-Chorus]

To all the stars that light the road

Don’t ever leave that girl so cold

Never let me down, just lead me home

[Chorus]

Don’t tell me this is all for nothin’

I can only tell you one thing

On the nights you feel outnumbered

Baby, I’ll be out there somewhere

I see everything you can be

I see the beauty that you can’t see

On the nights you feel outnumbered

Baby, I’ll be out there somewhere

[Bridge]

How long can you wait for the one you deserve?

Fight on, never let it out, never let it out

If I’m gone, if you ever leave I hope that you learn

To fight on, to fight on

[Chorus]

Don’t tell me this is all for nothin’

I can only tell you one thing

On the nights you feel outnumbered

Baby, I’ll be out there somewhere

I see everything you can be

I see the beauty that you can’t see

On the nights you feel outnumbered

Baby, I’ll be out there somewhere





[Outro]

(How long?)

Baby, I’ll be out there somewhere, somewhere, somewhere

(How long?)

Baby, I’ll be out there somewhere, somewhere





Dermot Kennedy Outnumbered traduzione

Non dirmi che tutto questo non è servito a niente

Posso solo dirti una cosa

Nelle notti in cui ti sentirai sotto pressione

Baby, sarò là fuori da qualche parte

Vedo tutto ciò che puoi essere

Vedo la bellezza che non riesci a vedere

Nelle notti in cui ti sentirai sotto pressione

Baby, sarò là fuori da qualche parte

Avrei potuto mostrarti tutte le cicatrici all’inizio

Ma quella è sempre stata la parte più difficile

Vedi, ti amo proprio perché la tua anima è un mix di caos e arte

E di come non cerchi mai di tenerli separati (Sì)

Ho scritto alcune parole e poi ho fissato i miei piedi

Quando avevo bisogno di parlare è uscita fuori la mia codardia

Suppongo che l’amore abbia avuto un significato diverso per me

Quindi quando me ne andrò, sono certo che mi farà star male andarmene

A tutte le stelle che illuminano la strada

Non lasciate mai quella ragazza così fredda

Non deludetemi, portatemi a casa

Non dirmi che tutto questo non è servito a niente

Posso solo dirti una cosa

Nelle notti in cui ti sentirai sotto pressione

Baby, sarò là fuori da qualche parte

Vedo tutto ciò che puoi essere

Vedo la bellezza che non riesci a vedere

Nelle notti in cui ti sentirai sotto pressione

Baby, sarò là fuori da qualche parte

Ma c’è bellezza qui che deve ancora partire

C’è ancora una canzone tra le sale nell’oscurità (le sale nell’oscurità)

Verrò a prenderti se resterai dove sei

E terrò sempre la tua mano in macchina (la mano in macchina)

Ci saranno giorni in cui sarà difficile

Ma ti chiedo di non dimenticare mai la reciprocità, quella fase è finita

L’amore non è progettato per il cinismo

Quindi facciamolo (facciamolo)

Possiamo farlo





A tutte le stelle che illuminano la strada

Non lasciare mai quella ragazza così fredda

Non deludermi mai, portami a casa

Non dirmi che tutto questo non è servito a niente

Posso solo dirti una cosa

Nelle notti in cui ti sentirai sotto pressione

Baby, sarò là fuori da qualche parte

Vedo tutto ciò che puoi essere

Vedo la bellezza che non riesci a vedere

Nelle notti in cui ti sentirai sotto pressione

Baby, sarò là fuori da qualche parte

Per quanto potrai aspettare la persona che ti meriti?

Combatti, non lasciarti andare, non lasciarti andare

Se me ne andrò, se mai te ne andrai, spero che imparerai

A combattere, combattere

Non dirmi che tutto questo non è servito a niente

Posso solo dirti una cosa

Nelle notti in cui ti sentirai sotto pressione

Baby, sarò là fuori da qualche parte

Vedo tutto ciò che puoi essere

Vedo la bellezza che non riesci a vedere

Nelle notti in cui ti sentirai sotto pressione

Baby, sarò là fuori da qualche parte

(Fino a quando?)

Baby, sarò là fuori da qualche parte, da qualche parte, da qualche parte

(Per quanto?)

Baby, sarò là fuori da qualche parte, da qualche parte

Ascolta su:



