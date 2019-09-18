Céline Dion – Lying Down: audio, testo e traduzione dell’inedito

Lying Down è un singolo di Céline Dion, che sarà incluso nel dodicesimo album in studio in inglese battezzato Courage: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta il brano, scritto da Sia (per l’occasione anche corista), David Guetta, Giorgio Tuinfort; il francese e il surinamese-olandese hanno anche prodotto la traccia, resa disponibile insieme alla title track Courage e ad un altro inedito intitolato Imperfections.
Se nel brano che ha lo stesso titolo del disco, la cantante canadese riserva bellissime parole d’amore a una persona, qui avviene l’esatto opposto, in quanto, nonostante Céline lo ami, è ben consapevole del fatto che la faccia star male, quindi, anche se in cuor suo vorrebbe perdonarlo e continuare ad amarlo, forse la drastica scelta di troncare definitivamente, potrebbe rivelarsi la soluzione ideale per il bene di entrambi.
Céline Dion – Lying Down Testo e Traduzione
Oh, I didn’t mean to fall in deep
But I’ve no regrets
You tried to push me down, you tried to keep me possessed
Oh, non volevo cadere nel profondo
Ma non ho rimpianti
Hai cercato di spingermi giù, hai cercato di possedermi
I gave you my heart, you took the key
But now I paid my debt
It’s time I left
Ti ho dato il cuore, hai preso la chiave
Ma ora ho pagato il mio debito
È ora che me ne vada
And I don’t need someone who makes me feel so bad
And I’ve just enough left to help me pack my bags
Yes, I have found something I thought I lost
I found me, I found faith, I found trust
E non ho bisogno di qualcuno che mi faccia stare così male
E mi è rimasto abbastanza per aiutarmi a fare le valigie
Sì, ho trovato qualcosa che pensavo di aver perso
Ho trovato me, ho trovato la fede, ho trovato fiducia
You can’t take this from me
Can’t you see I won’t take this lying down
And I can hear you when you speak your poison
Bitter words can’t hurt me now, I won’t take it lying down
Non puoi perdermi questo
Non capisci che non ho intenzione di subire passivamente
E riesco a sentirti quando dici quelle cose velenose
Le parole amare non possono farmi del male ora, non subirò passivamente
All it takes is one bold move to change everything
All it takes is loving you to forget, forgive
But I’m having some kind of breakthrough
I’m ready to live
Manca solo un’unica, coraggiosa mossa per cambiare tutto
Basta amarti per dimenticare, perdonare
Ma sto avendo una sorta di svolta
Sono pronta a vivere
And I don’t need someone who makes me feel so bad
And I’ve just enough left to help me pack my bags
Yes, I have found something I thought I lost
I found me, I found faith, I found trust
E non ho bisogno di qualcuno che mi faccia stare così male
E mi è rimasto abbastanza per aiutarmi a fare le valigie
Sì, ho trovato qualcosa che pensavo di aver perso
Ho trovato me, ho trovato la fede, ho trovato fiducia
You can’t take this from me
Can’t you see I won’t take this lying down
And I can hear you when you speak your poison
Bitter words can’t hurt me now, I won’t take it lying down
Non puoi perdere questo da me
Non capisci che non ho intenzione di subire passivamente
E riesco a sentirti quando dici quelle cose velenose
Le parole amare non possono farmi del male ora, non subirò passivamente
I won’t take it lying down
I won’t take it lying down
I won’t take it lying down
I won’t take it lying down
Non subirò passivamente
Non subirò passivamente
Non subirò passivamente
Non subirò passivamente
You can’t take this from me
Can’t you see I won’t take this lying down
And I can hear you when you speak your poison
Bitter words can’t hurt me now, I won’t take it lying down
Non puoi perdermi questo
Non capisci che non ho intenzione di subire passivamente
E riesco a sentirti quando dici quelle cose velenose
Le parole amare non possono farmi del male ora, non subirò passivamente
I won’t take it lying down
I won’t take it lying down
I won’t take it lying down
I won’t take it lying down
