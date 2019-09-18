Céline Dion – Lying Down: audio, testo e traduzione dell’inedito









Lying Down è un singolo di Céline Dion, che sarà incluso nel dodicesimo album in studio in inglese battezzato Courage: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta il brano, scritto da Sia (per l’occasione anche corista), David Guetta, Giorgio Tuinfort; il francese e il surinamese-olandese hanno anche prodotto la traccia, resa disponibile insieme alla title track Courage e ad un altro inedito intitolato Imperfections.

Se nel brano che ha lo stesso titolo del disco, la cantante canadese riserva bellissime parole d’amore a una persona, qui avviene l’esatto opposto, in quanto, nonostante Céline lo ami, è ben consapevole del fatto che la faccia star male, quindi, anche se in cuor suo vorrebbe perdonarlo e continuare ad amarlo, forse la drastica scelta di troncare definitivamente, potrebbe rivelarsi la soluzione ideale per il bene di entrambi.

Céline Dion – Lying Down Testo e Traduzione

Oh, I didn’t mean to fall in deep

But I’ve no regrets

You tried to push me down, you tried to keep me possessed

Oh, non volevo cadere nel profondo

Ma non ho rimpianti

Hai cercato di spingermi giù, hai cercato di possedermi

I gave you my heart, you took the key

But now I paid my debt

It’s time I left

Ti ho dato il cuore, hai preso la chiave

Ma ora ho pagato il mio debito

È ora che me ne vada

And I don’t need someone who makes me feel so bad

And I’ve just enough left to help me pack my bags

Yes, I have found something I thought I lost

I found me, I found faith, I found trust

E non ho bisogno di qualcuno che mi faccia stare così male

E mi è rimasto abbastanza per aiutarmi a fare le valigie

Sì, ho trovato qualcosa che pensavo di aver perso

Ho trovato me, ho trovato la fede, ho trovato fiducia

You can’t take this from me

Can’t you see I won’t take this lying down

And I can hear you when you speak your poison

Bitter words can’t hurt me now, I won’t take it lying down

Non puoi perdermi questo

Non capisci che non ho intenzione di subire passivamente

E riesco a sentirti quando dici quelle cose velenose

Le parole amare non possono farmi del male ora, non subirò passivamente





All it takes is one bold move to change everything

All it takes is loving you to forget, forgive

But I’m having some kind of breakthrough

I’m ready to live

Manca solo un’unica, coraggiosa mossa per cambiare tutto

Basta amarti per dimenticare, perdonare

Ma sto avendo una sorta di svolta

Sono pronta a vivere

