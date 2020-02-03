BTS – “Outro: Ego”: video, testo e traduzione del nuovo anticipo di Map of the Soul: 7









Il testo in coreano, quello romanizzato, la traduzione in italiano e il video di Outro: Ego, terzo anticipo dell’album Map of the Soul: 7 dei BTS, il cui rilascio è fissato al 21 febbraio 2020.

Dopo Interlude: Shadow e Black Swan, il gruppo sudcoerano ha reso disponibile questo terzo assaggio dell’atteso progetto, che come in Shadow, vede ancora protagonista j-hope, che invita gli ascoltatori a farsi coraggio e ad essere ottimisti, ripensando al passato, a quando aveva tante preoccupazioni e incertezze.

La gradevole canzone omaggia anche la storia di questo gruppo, in quanto campiona “Intro: 2 Cool 4 Skool” feat. DJ Friz (2013).

BTS Ego testo originale

[Intro: RM]

We’re now going to progress to some steps which are a bit more difficult

Ready, set, and begin

Bighit exclusive, exclusive

[Verse 1: j-hope]

매일 돌아가 본다고

그때의 나로

포기를 선택한 삶으로

날 놓아본다고

But 세상에는 있지

변하지 않는 몆 진실

시간은 앞으로 흐른다는 것

만약은 없단 것

까마득해질 만하면 생각나 그 시절

악마의 손길과 운명의 recall

궁금해 아직도 왜 다시 불렀는지도

매일 ask me, guess it, 채찍, repeat, oh

변할 건 없다며 결국 또

걱정을 억지로 잠궈, close

How much love? How much joy?

위안을 주며 stay calm, alone

[Pre-Chorus: j-hope]

그래 I don’t care, 전부 내

운명의 선택, so we’re here

내 앞을 봐, the way is shinin’

Keep goin’ now

(Ready, set, and begin)

[Chorus: j-hope]

그 길로, 길로, 길로

Wherever my way

오직 ego, ego, ego

Just trust myself

[Verse 2: j-hope]

(2 Cool, 2 Cool 4 Skool)

문득 스쳐가는 j-hope이 아닌 정호석의 삶

희망이란 없고 후회만 가득했겠지 ’til I die

(2 Cool, 2 Cool 4 Skool)

춤은 뜬 구름을 잡을 뿐 나의 꿈을 탓할 뿐

살아 숨쉬는 거에 의문을

Oh my God (God, God, God)

Uh, time goes by

7년의 걱정이 드디어 입 밖으로

모두 해소되는 핍박

가장 믿던 그들의 답은 내 심장으로

하나뿐인 hope, 하나뿐인 soul

하나뿐인 smile, 하나뿐인 너

세상 그 진실에 확실해진 답

변하지 않는 그 어떤 나, right

[Pre-Chorus: j-hope]

이제 I don’t care, 전부 내

운명의 선택, so we’re here

내 앞을 봐, the way is shinin’

Keep goin’ now

(Ready, set, and begin)

[Chorus: j-hope]

그 길로, 길로, 길로

Wherever my way

오직 ego, ego, ego

Just trust myself

[Outro: j-hope]

믿는 대로 가는 대로

운명이 됐고 중심이 됐어

힘든 대로 또 슬픈 대로

위로가 됐고 날 알게 됐어

Map of the Soul, map of the all (Map of the Soul)

That’s my ego, that’s my ego

Map of the Soul, map of the all

That’s my ego, that’s my ego (Map of the Soul)





Testo romanizzato

[Intro: RM]

We’re now going to progress to some steps which are a bit more difficult

Ready, set, and begin

Bighit exclusive, exclusive





[Verse 1: j-hope]

Maeil doraga bondago

Geuttaeui naro

Pogireul seontaekhan salmeuro

Nal nohabondago

But sesangeneun issji

Byeonhaji anhneun myeot jinsil

Siganeun apeuro heureundaneun geos

Manyageun eopsdan geos

Kkamadeukhaejil manhamyeon saenggakna geu sijeol

Akmaui songilgwa unmyeongui recall

Gunggeumhae ajikdo wae dasi bulleossneunjido

Maeil ask me, guet it, chaejjik, repeat oh

Byeonhal geon eopsdamyeo gyeolguk tto

Geokjeongeul eokjiro jamgwo, close

‘How much love? How much joy?’

Wianeul jumyeo stay calm, alone

[Pre-Chorus: j-hope]

Geurae I don’t care, jeonbu nae

Unmyeongui seontaek, so we’re here

Nae apeul bwa, the way it shinin’

Keep goin’ now

(Ready, set, and begin)

[Chorus: j-hope]

Geu gillo, gillo, gillo

Wherever my way

Ojik Ego Ego Ego

Just trust myself

[Verse 2: j-hope]

(2 Cool, 2 Cool 4 Skool)

Mundeuk seuchyeoganeun j-hopei anin jeonghoseogui salm

Huimangiran eopsgo huhoeman gadeukhaessgessji till I die

(2 Cool, 2 Cool 4 Skool)

Chumeun tteun gureumeul jabeul ppun naui kkumeul tashal ppun

Sara sumswineun geoe uimuneul

Oh my god (god, god, god)

Uh time goes by

7 nyeonui geokjeongi deudieo ip bakkeuro

Modu haesodoeneun pipbak

Gajang mitdeon geudeurui dabeun nae simjangeuro

‘hanappunin hope, hanappunin soul’

‘hanappunin smile, hanappunin neo’

Sesang geu jinsire hwaksilhaejin dap

Byeonhaji anhneun geu eotteon na, right

[Pre-Chorus: j-hope]

Ije I don’t care, jeonbu nae

Unmyeongui seontaek, so we’re here

Nae apeul bwa, the way it shinin’

Keep goin’ now

(Ready, set, and begin)

[Chorus: j-hope]

Geu gillo, gillo, gillo

Wherever my way

Ojik Ego Ego Ego

Just trust myself

[Outro: j-hope]

Mitneun daero ganeun daero

Unmyeongi dwaessgo jungsimi dwaesseo

Himdeun daero tto seulpeun daero

Wiroga dwaessgo nal alge dwaesseo

Map of the Soul, Map of the All

That’s my Ego, that’s my Ego

Map of the Soul, Map of the All

That’s my Ego, that’s my Ego

BTS Ego traduzione in italiano

[Introduzione]

Passiamo ora ad alcuni passi un po’ più difficili

Pronti, partenza, via

Grande successo esclusivo, esclusivo





[Strofa 1]

Torno tutti i giorni

Al me di ieri

Alla vita di chi molla

Mi lascio andare

Ma in questo mondo, sai

Ci sono verità invariate

Il tempo vola sempre più

Non ci sono se, ma, o forse

Ricordi quasi dimenticati tornano

Il tocco del diavolo, il richiamo del destino

Mi chiedo perché chiamano ancora

Ogni giorno mi chiedo, immagino, ci penso, ripeto oh

Non c’è nulla da cambiare

Chiudo le mie preoccupazioni

‘Quanto amore? Quanta gioia?

Mantengo la calma, da solo

[Pre-Ritornello]

Sì, non mi interessa, è tutto

La scelta del mio destino, quindi siamo qui

Guardiamo al futuro, il modo in cui brilla

Continuiamo adesso

(Pronti, partenza, via)

[Ritornello]

In questo modo, modo, modo

Ovunque a modo mio

Solo Ego Ego Ego

Ho fiducia in me stesso

[Strofa 2]

(2 Cool, 2 Cool 4 Skool)

Sprazzi di vita, non di j-hope ma di Jeong Ho-Seok

Non c’era speranza, solo rimpianti, fino alla morte

(2 Cool, 2 Cool 4 Skool)

La mia danza a caccia di fantasmi

Incolpare i miei sogni, chiedermi perché vivo e respiro

Oh mio Dio (Dio, Dio, Dio)

Il tempo passa

7 anni di angoscia sono finalmente usciti dalla mia bocca

Le oppressioni tutte risolte

La risposta a cui credevo di più era nel mio cuore

C’è solo una speranza, solo un’anima

Solo un sorriso, solo tu

Risposta definitiva alla verità del mondo

Unico e immutabile me, giusto

[Pre-Ritornello]

Adesso non mi interessa, è tutto

La scelta del mio destino, quindi siamo qui

Guardiamo al futuro, il modo in cui brilla

Continuiamo adesso

(Pronti, partenza, via)

[Ritornello]

In questo modo, modo, modo

Ovunque a modo mio

Solo Ego Ego Ego

Ho fiducia in me stesso

[Conclusione]

In che modo mi fido, in che modo vado

È diventato il mio destino, è diventata la mia essenza

E’ stato difficile e triste

Ancora rassicurato e mi ha fatto conoscere me stesso

Mappa dell’Anima, Mappa del Tutto

Questo è il mio ego, questo è il mio ego

Mappa dell’Anima, Mappa del Tutto

Questo è il mio ego, questo è il mio ego



