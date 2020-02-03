BTS – “Outro: Ego”: video, testo e traduzione del nuovo anticipo di Map of the Soul: 7

Il testo in coreano, quello romanizzato, la traduzione in italiano e il video di Outro: Ego, terzo anticipo dell’album Map of the Soul: 7 dei BTS, il cui rilascio è fissato al 21 febbraio 2020.
Dopo Interlude: Shadow e Black Swan, il gruppo sudcoerano ha reso disponibile questo terzo assaggio dell’atteso progetto, che come in Shadow, vede ancora protagonista j-hope, che invita gli ascoltatori a farsi coraggio e ad essere ottimisti, ripensando al passato, a quando aveva tante preoccupazioni e incertezze.
La gradevole canzone omaggia anche la storia di questo gruppo, in quanto campiona “Intro: 2 Cool 4 Skool” feat. DJ Friz (2013).
BTS Ego testo originale
[Intro: RM]
We’re now going to progress to some steps which are a bit more difficult
Ready, set, and begin
Bighit exclusive, exclusive
[Verse 1: j-hope]
매일 돌아가 본다고
그때의 나로
포기를 선택한 삶으로
날 놓아본다고
But 세상에는 있지
변하지 않는 몆 진실
시간은 앞으로 흐른다는 것
만약은 없단 것
까마득해질 만하면 생각나 그 시절
악마의 손길과 운명의 recall
궁금해 아직도 왜 다시 불렀는지도
매일 ask me, guess it, 채찍, repeat, oh
변할 건 없다며 결국 또
걱정을 억지로 잠궈, close
How much love? How much joy?
위안을 주며 stay calm, alone
[Pre-Chorus: j-hope]
그래 I don’t care, 전부 내
운명의 선택, so we’re here
내 앞을 봐, the way is shinin’
Keep goin’ now
(Ready, set, and begin)
[Chorus: j-hope]
그 길로, 길로, 길로
Wherever my way
오직 ego, ego, ego
Just trust myself
[Verse 2: j-hope]
(2 Cool, 2 Cool 4 Skool)
문득 스쳐가는 j-hope이 아닌 정호석의 삶
희망이란 없고 후회만 가득했겠지 ’til I die
(2 Cool, 2 Cool 4 Skool)
춤은 뜬 구름을 잡을 뿐 나의 꿈을 탓할 뿐
살아 숨쉬는 거에 의문을
Oh my God (God, God, God)
Uh, time goes by
7년의 걱정이 드디어 입 밖으로
모두 해소되는 핍박
가장 믿던 그들의 답은 내 심장으로
하나뿐인 hope, 하나뿐인 soul
하나뿐인 smile, 하나뿐인 너
세상 그 진실에 확실해진 답
변하지 않는 그 어떤 나, right
[Pre-Chorus: j-hope]
이제 I don’t care, 전부 내
운명의 선택, so we’re here
내 앞을 봐, the way is shinin’
Keep goin’ now
(Ready, set, and begin)
[Chorus: j-hope]
그 길로, 길로, 길로
Wherever my way
오직 ego, ego, ego
Just trust myself
[Outro: j-hope]
믿는 대로 가는 대로
운명이 됐고 중심이 됐어
힘든 대로 또 슬픈 대로
위로가 됐고 날 알게 됐어
Map of the Soul, map of the all (Map of the Soul)
That’s my ego, that’s my ego
Map of the Soul, map of the all
That’s my ego, that’s my ego (Map of the Soul)
BTS Ego traduzione in italiano
[Introduzione]
Passiamo ora ad alcuni passi un po’ più difficili
Pronti, partenza, via
Grande successo esclusivo, esclusivo
[Strofa 1]
Torno tutti i giorni
Al me di ieri
Alla vita di chi molla
Mi lascio andare
Ma in questo mondo, sai
Ci sono verità invariate
Il tempo vola sempre più
Non ci sono se, ma, o forse
Ricordi quasi dimenticati tornano
Il tocco del diavolo, il richiamo del destino
Mi chiedo perché chiamano ancora
Ogni giorno mi chiedo, immagino, ci penso, ripeto oh
Non c’è nulla da cambiare
Chiudo le mie preoccupazioni
‘Quanto amore? Quanta gioia?
Mantengo la calma, da solo
[Pre-Ritornello]
Sì, non mi interessa, è tutto
La scelta del mio destino, quindi siamo qui
Guardiamo al futuro, il modo in cui brilla
Continuiamo adesso
(Pronti, partenza, via)
[Ritornello]
In questo modo, modo, modo
Ovunque a modo mio
Solo Ego Ego Ego
Ho fiducia in me stesso
[Strofa 2]
(2 Cool, 2 Cool 4 Skool)
Sprazzi di vita, non di j-hope ma di Jeong Ho-Seok
Non c’era speranza, solo rimpianti, fino alla morte
(2 Cool, 2 Cool 4 Skool)
La mia danza a caccia di fantasmi
Incolpare i miei sogni, chiedermi perché vivo e respiro
Oh mio Dio (Dio, Dio, Dio)
Il tempo passa
7 anni di angoscia sono finalmente usciti dalla mia bocca
Le oppressioni tutte risolte
La risposta a cui credevo di più era nel mio cuore
C’è solo una speranza, solo un’anima
Solo un sorriso, solo tu
Risposta definitiva alla verità del mondo
Unico e immutabile me, giusto
[Pre-Ritornello]
Adesso non mi interessa, è tutto
La scelta del mio destino, quindi siamo qui
Guardiamo al futuro, il modo in cui brilla
Continuiamo adesso
(Pronti, partenza, via)
[Ritornello]
In questo modo, modo, modo
Ovunque a modo mio
Solo Ego Ego Ego
Ho fiducia in me stesso
[Conclusione]
In che modo mi fido, in che modo vado
È diventato il mio destino, è diventata la mia essenza
E’ stato difficile e triste
Ancora rassicurato e mi ha fatto conoscere me stesso
Mappa dell’Anima, Mappa del Tutto
Questo è il mio ego, questo è il mio ego
Mappa dell’Anima, Mappa del Tutto
Questo è il mio ego, questo è il mio ego
