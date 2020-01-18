BTS – Black Swan: video, testo e traduzione della canzone da Map of the Soul: 7

Il testo originale e romanizzato, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video di Black Swan (Cigno Nero), singolo dei BTS estratto dall’album Map of the Soul: 7, out il 21 febbraio 2020.
Dal 17 gennaio 2020 è disponibile questo secondo assaggio dell’atteso disco, che arriva a una settimana da Interlude: Shadow, che vedeva protagonista il solo rapper Suga.
La canzone sembra anche fare riferimento al film omonimo 2010, che vedeva protagonista una ballerina di grande talento, ma instabile a livello mentale ed emotivo a causa del rapporto morboso con la madre. Nella traccia, sembra che la musica e la conseguente fama e successo, non abbiano avuto un effetto positivo nella vita dei componenti della Bangtan Boys.
Ad accompagnarla, un filmato diretto da YongSeok Choi, che vede protagonisti i ballerini (un ragazzo e una ragazza sono italiani) della MN Dance Company.
BTS Black Swan testo originale
[Intro: Jimin]
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang?
What’s my thang? Tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
[Verse 1: Suga]
Ayy, 심장이 뛰지 않는대
더는 음악을 들을 때
Tryna pull up
시간이 멈춘 듯해
Oh, that would be my first death
I been always afraid of
[Verse 2: RM]
이게 나를 더 못 울린다면
내 가슴을 더 떨리게 못 한다면
어쩜 이렇게 한 번 죽겠지 아마
But what if that moment’s right now, right now?
[Pre-Chorus: V, Jimin]
귓가엔 느린 심장 소리만 bump, bump, bump
벗어날래도 그 입속으로 jump, jump, jump
어떤 노래도 와닿지 못해
소리 없는 소릴 질러
[Chorus: All]
모든 빛이 침묵하는 바다 yeah, yeah, yeah
길 잃은 내 발목을 또 잡아 yeah, yeah, yeah
어떤 소리도 들리지 않아 yeah, yeah, yeah
Killin’ me now, killin’ me now
Do you hear me? Yeah
홀린 듯 천천히 가라앉아, nah, nah, nah
몸부림쳐봐도 사방이 바닥 nah, nah
모든 순간들이 영원이 돼, yeah, yeah, yeah
Film it now, film it now
Do you hear me? Yeah
[Refrain: Jimin, V]
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang?
What’s my thang? Tell me now
Tell me now, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
[Verse 3: j-hope]
Deeper
Yeah, I think I’m goin’ deeper
자꾸 초점을 잃어
이젠 놓아줘 싫어
차라리 내 발로 갈게
내가 뛰어들어갈게
가장 깊은 곳에서
나는 날 봤어
[Verse 4: Suga]
천천히 난 눈을 떠
여긴 나의 작업실 내 스튜디오
거센 파도
깜깜하게 나를 스쳐도
절대 끌려가지 않을 거야 다시 또
Inside I saw myself, myself
[Pre-Chorus: V, Jin]
귓가엔 빠른 심장 소리만 bump, bump, bump
두 눈을 뜨고 나의 숲으로 jump, jump, jump
그 무엇도 날 삼킬 수 없어
힘껏 나는 소리 질러
[Chorus: All]
모든 빛이 침묵하는 바다 yeah, yeah, yeah
길 잃은 내 발목을 또 잡아 yeah, yeah, yeah
어떤 소리도 들리지 않아 yeah, yeah, yeah
Killin’ me now, killin’ me now
Do you hear me? Yeah
홀린 듯 천천히 가라앉아 nah, nah, nah
몸부림쳐봐도 사방이 바닥 nah, nah
모든 순간들이 영원이 돼 yeah, yeah, yeah
Film it now, film it now
Do you hear me? Yeah
[Outro: Jin, Jungkook]
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang?
What’s my thang? Tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Testo romanizzato
[Intro: Jimin]
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang?
What’s my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
[Verse 1: Suga]
Ayy
Simjangi ttwiji anhneundae
Deoneun eumageul deureul ttae
Tryna pull up
Sigani meomchun deushae
Oh that would be my first death
I’ve been always afraid of
[Verse 2: RM]
Ige nareul deo mot ullindamyeon
Nae gaseumeul deo tteollige mot handamyeon
Eojjeom ireohge han beon jukgessji ama
But what if that moment’s right now
Right now
[Pre-Chorus: V, Jimin]
Gwisgaen neurin simjang soriman
Bump, bump, bump
Beoseonallaedo geu ipsogeuro
Jump, jump, jump
Eotteon noraedo wadahji moshae
Sori eopsneun soril jilleo
[Chorus: All]
Modeun bichi chimmukhaneun bada yeah, yeah, yeah
Gil ilheun nae balmogeul tto jaba yeah, yeah, yeah
Eotteon sorido deulliji anha yeah, yeah, yeah
Killin’ me now, killin’ me now
Do you hear me yeah
Hollin deut cheoncheonhi garaanja yah, nah, nah
Momburimchyeobwado sabangi badak nah, nah
Modeun sungandeuri yeongwoni dwae yeah, yeah, yeah
Film it now
Film it now
Do you hear me yeah
[Bridge: Jimin, V]
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang
What’s my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
[Verse 3: j-hope]
Deeper
Yeah, I think I’m goin’ deeper
Jakku chojeomeul ilheo
Ijen nohajwo silheo
Charari nae ballo galge
Naega ttwieodeureogalge
Gajang gipeun goseseo
Naneun nal bwasseo
[Verse 4: Suga]
Cheoncheonhi nan nuneul tteo
Yeogin naui jageopsil nae seutyudio
Geosen pado
Kkamkkamhage nareul seuchyeodo
Jeoldae kkeullyeogaji anheul geoya dasi tto
Inside, I saw myself, myself
[Pre-Chorus: V, Jin]
Gwisgaen ppareun simjang soriman
Bump, bump, bump
Du nuneul tteugo naui supeuro
Jump, jump, jump
Geu mueosdo nal samkil su eopseo
Himkkeot naneun sori jilleo
[Chorus: All]
Modeun bichi chimmukhaneun bada yeah, yeah, yeah
Gil ilheun nae balmogeul tto jaba yeah, yeah, yeah
Eotteon sorido deulliji anha yeah, yeah, yeah
Killin’ me now, killin’ me now
Do you hear me yeah
Hollin deut cheoncheonhi garaanja nah, nah, nah
Momburimchyeobwado sabangi badak nah, nah
Modeun sungandeuri yeongwoni dwae yeah, yeah, yeah
Film it now, film it now
Do you hear me yeah
[Outro: Jin, Jungkook]
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
Do your thang
Do your thang with me now
What’s my thang
What’s my thang tell me now
Tell me now
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Black Swan traduzione
[Introduzione]
Fate la vostra parte
Fate la vostra parte con me ora
Fate la vostra parte
Fate la vostra parte con me ora
Qual è la mia parte
Qual è la mia parte ditemelo ora
Ditemelo ora, sì, sì, sì, sì, sì
[Strofa 1]
ayy, il mio cuore non batte più
Quando ascolto la musica
Cerco di fermarmi
È come se il tempo si fosse fermato
Oh, sarebbe il mio primo decesso
Ho sempre avuto paura
[Strofa 2]
Se questo peggiora la mia vita
Non è più in grado di farmi vibrare il cuore
Quindi magari è così, morirò la mia prima volta
E se quel momento fosse proprio adesso?
Proprio adesso
[Pre-Ritornello]
Il cuore pulsa lentamente nelle mie orecchie
Bump bump bump
Cerca a scappare ma torna dalle fauci
Salta salta salta
Non mi sento più coinvolto da nessuna canzone
Grido in silenzio
[Ritornello]
L’oceano silenzioso con tutte le luci spente
Si si si
I miei piedi vagano in un punto morto
Si si si
Non riesco a sentire niente
Si si si
Mi sta uccidendo adesso
Mi sta uccidendo adesso
Mi sentite?
Affondo lentamente, no, no, no
Lotto non riesco ad emergere dal fondo dell’oceano, no, no
Ogni momento diventa un’eternità, si si si
Filmatelo adesso, filmatelo adesso
Mi sentite? Si
[Ponte]
Fate la vostra parte
Fate la vostra parte con me ora
Fate la vostra parte
Fate la vostra parte con me ora
Qual è la mia parte
Qual è la mia parte ditemelo ora
Ditemelo ora, sì, sì, sì, sì, sì
[Strofa 3]
Più a fondo
Sì, credo che io stia andando più in profondità
Continuo a perdere la concentrazione
No, lasciami andare e basta
Preferirei andare con i miei piedi
Salterò dentro
Negli abissi più profondi
Hi visto me stesso
[Strofa 4: Suga]
Lentamente, apro gli occhi
Sono nel mio laboratorio, è il mio studio
Le onde selvagge, anche se mi passano vicino
Non mi trascineranno mai più via
All’interno ho visto me stesso, me stesso
[Pre-Ritornello]
Sento solo un battito cardiaco accelerato, bump bump bump
Occhi spalancati nella mia foresta, salta salta salta
Niente può inghiottirmi
Grido forte con una certa ferocia
[Ritornello]
L’oceano silenzioso con tutte le luci spente
Si si si
I miei piedi vagano in un punto morto
Si si si
Non riesco a sentire niente
Si si si
Mi sta uccidendo adesso
Mi sta uccidendo adesso
Mi sentite?
Affondo lentamente, no, no, no
Lotto non riesco ad emergere dal fondo dell’oceano, no, no
Ogni momento diventa un’eternità, si si si
Filmatelo adesso, filmatelo adesso
Mi sentite? Si
[Conclusione]
Fate la vostra parte
Fate la vostra parte con me ora
Fate la vostra parte
Fate la vostra parte con me ora
Qual è la mia parte
Qual è la mia parte ditemelo ora
Ditemelo ora, sì, sì, sì, sì, sì
