BTS – Black Swan: video, testo e traduzione della canzone da Map of the Soul: 7









Il testo originale e romanizzato, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video di Black Swan (Cigno Nero), singolo dei BTS estratto dall’album Map of the Soul: 7, out il 21 febbraio 2020.

Dal 17 gennaio 2020 è disponibile questo secondo assaggio dell’atteso disco, che arriva a una settimana da Interlude: Shadow, che vedeva protagonista il solo rapper Suga.

La canzone sembra anche fare riferimento al film omonimo 2010, che vedeva protagonista una ballerina di grande talento, ma instabile a livello mentale ed emotivo a causa del rapporto morboso con la madre. Nella traccia, sembra che la musica e la conseguente fama e successo, non abbiano avuto un effetto positivo nella vita dei componenti della Bangtan Boys.

Ad accompagnarla, un filmato diretto da YongSeok Choi, che vede protagonisti i ballerini (un ragazzo e una ragazza sono italiani) della MN Dance Company.

BTS Black Swan testo originale

[Intro: Jimin]

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What’s my thang?

What’s my thang? Tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Verse 1: Suga]

Ayy, 심장이 뛰지 않는대

더는 음악을 들을 때

Tryna pull up

시간이 멈춘 듯해

Oh, that would be my first death

I been always afraid of

[Verse 2: RM]

이게 나를 더 못 울린다면

내 가슴을 더 떨리게 못 한다면

어쩜 이렇게 한 번 죽겠지 아마

But what if that moment’s right now, right now?

[Pre-Chorus: V, Jimin]

귓가엔 느린 심장 소리만 bump, bump, bump

벗어날래도 그 입속으로 jump, jump, jump

어떤 노래도 와닿지 못해

소리 없는 소릴 질러

[Chorus: All]

모든 빛이 침묵하는 바다 yeah, yeah, yeah

길 잃은 내 발목을 또 잡아 yeah, yeah, yeah

어떤 소리도 들리지 않아 yeah, yeah, yeah

Killin’ me now, killin’ me now

Do you hear me? Yeah

홀린 듯 천천히 가라앉아, nah, nah, nah

몸부림쳐봐도 사방이 바닥 nah, nah

모든 순간들이 영원이 돼, yeah, yeah, yeah

Film it now, film it now

Do you hear me? Yeah

[Refrain: Jimin, V]

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What’s my thang?

What’s my thang? Tell me now

Tell me now, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Verse 3: j-hope]

Deeper

Yeah, I think I’m goin’ deeper

자꾸 초점을 잃어

이젠 놓아줘 싫어

차라리 내 발로 갈게

내가 뛰어들어갈게

가장 깊은 곳에서

나는 날 봤어

[Verse 4: Suga]

천천히 난 눈을 떠

여긴 나의 작업실 내 스튜디오

거센 파도

깜깜하게 나를 스쳐도

절대 끌려가지 않을 거야 다시 또

Inside I saw myself, myself

[Pre-Chorus: V, Jin]

귓가엔 빠른 심장 소리만 bump, bump, bump

두 눈을 뜨고 나의 숲으로 jump, jump, jump

그 무엇도 날 삼킬 수 없어

힘껏 나는 소리 질러

[Chorus: All]

모든 빛이 침묵하는 바다 yeah, yeah, yeah

길 잃은 내 발목을 또 잡아 yeah, yeah, yeah

어떤 소리도 들리지 않아 yeah, yeah, yeah

Killin’ me now, killin’ me now

Do you hear me? Yeah

홀린 듯 천천히 가라앉아 nah, nah, nah

몸부림쳐봐도 사방이 바닥 nah, nah

모든 순간들이 영원이 돼 yeah, yeah, yeah

Film it now, film it now

Do you hear me? Yeah

[Outro: Jin, Jungkook]

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What’s my thang?

What’s my thang? Tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah





Testo romanizzato

[Intro: Jimin]

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What’s my thang?

What’s my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Verse 1: Suga]

Ayy

Simjangi ttwiji anhneundae

Deoneun eumageul deureul ttae

Tryna pull up

Sigani meomchun deushae

Oh that would be my first death

I’ve been always afraid of





[Verse 2: RM]

Ige nareul deo mot ullindamyeon

Nae gaseumeul deo tteollige mot handamyeon

Eojjeom ireohge han beon jukgessji ama

But what if that moment’s right now

Right now

[Pre-Chorus: V, Jimin]

Gwisgaen neurin simjang soriman

Bump, bump, bump

Beoseonallaedo geu ipsogeuro

Jump, jump, jump

Eotteon noraedo wadahji moshae

Sori eopsneun soril jilleo

[Chorus: All]

Modeun bichi chimmukhaneun bada yeah, yeah, yeah

Gil ilheun nae balmogeul tto jaba yeah, yeah, yeah

Eotteon sorido deulliji anha yeah, yeah, yeah

Killin’ me now, killin’ me now

Do you hear me yeah

Hollin deut cheoncheonhi garaanja yah, nah, nah

Momburimchyeobwado sabangi badak nah, nah

Modeun sungandeuri yeongwoni dwae yeah, yeah, yeah

Film it now

Film it now

Do you hear me yeah

[Bridge: Jimin, V]

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What’s my thang

What’s my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Verse 3: j-hope]

Deeper

Yeah, I think I’m goin’ deeper

Jakku chojeomeul ilheo

Ijen nohajwo silheo

Charari nae ballo galge

Naega ttwieodeureogalge

Gajang gipeun goseseo

Naneun nal bwasseo

[Verse 4: Suga]

Cheoncheonhi nan nuneul tteo

Yeogin naui jageopsil nae seutyudio

Geosen pado

Kkamkkamhage nareul seuchyeodo

Jeoldae kkeullyeogaji anheul geoya dasi tto

Inside, I saw myself, myself

[Pre-Chorus: V, Jin]

Gwisgaen ppareun simjang soriman

Bump, bump, bump

Du nuneul tteugo naui supeuro

Jump, jump, jump

Geu mueosdo nal samkil su eopseo

Himkkeot naneun sori jilleo

[Chorus: All]

Modeun bichi chimmukhaneun bada yeah, yeah, yeah

Gil ilheun nae balmogeul tto jaba yeah, yeah, yeah

Eotteon sorido deulliji anha yeah, yeah, yeah

Killin’ me now, killin’ me now

Do you hear me yeah

Hollin deut cheoncheonhi garaanja nah, nah, nah

Momburimchyeobwado sabangi badak nah, nah

Modeun sungandeuri yeongwoni dwae yeah, yeah, yeah

Film it now, film it now

Do you hear me yeah

[Outro: Jin, Jungkook]

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

Do your thang

Do your thang with me now

What’s my thang

What’s my thang tell me now

Tell me now

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Black Swan traduzione

[Introduzione]

Fate la vostra parte

Fate la vostra parte con me ora

Fate la vostra parte

Fate la vostra parte con me ora

Qual è la mia parte

Qual è la mia parte ditemelo ora

Ditemelo ora, sì, sì, sì, sì, sì

[Strofa 1]

ayy, il mio cuore non batte più

Quando ascolto la musica

Cerco di fermarmi

È come se il tempo si fosse fermato

Oh, sarebbe il mio primo decesso

Ho sempre avuto paura

[Strofa 2]

Se questo peggiora la mia vita

Non è più in grado di farmi vibrare il cuore

Quindi magari è così, morirò la mia prima volta

E se quel momento fosse proprio adesso?

Proprio adesso





[Pre-Ritornello]

Il cuore pulsa lentamente nelle mie orecchie

Bump bump bump

Cerca a scappare ma torna dalle fauci

Salta salta salta

Non mi sento più coinvolto da nessuna canzone

Grido in silenzio

[Ritornello]

L’oceano silenzioso con tutte le luci spente

Si si si

I miei piedi vagano in un punto morto

Si si si

Non riesco a sentire niente

Si si si

Mi sta uccidendo adesso

Mi sta uccidendo adesso

Mi sentite?

Affondo lentamente, no, no, no

Lotto non riesco ad emergere dal fondo dell’oceano, no, no

Ogni momento diventa un’eternità, si si si

Filmatelo adesso, filmatelo adesso

Mi sentite? Si

[Ponte]

Fate la vostra parte

Fate la vostra parte con me ora

Fate la vostra parte

Fate la vostra parte con me ora

Qual è la mia parte

Qual è la mia parte ditemelo ora

Ditemelo ora, sì, sì, sì, sì, sì

[Strofa 3]

Più a fondo

Sì, credo che io stia andando più in profondità

Continuo a perdere la concentrazione

No, lasciami andare e basta

Preferirei andare con i miei piedi

Salterò dentro

Negli abissi più profondi

Hi visto me stesso

[Strofa 4: Suga]

Lentamente, apro gli occhi

Sono nel mio laboratorio, è il mio studio

Le onde selvagge, anche se mi passano vicino

Non mi trascineranno mai più via

All’interno ho visto me stesso, me stesso

[Pre-Ritornello]

Sento solo un battito cardiaco accelerato, bump bump bump

Occhi spalancati nella mia foresta, salta salta salta

Niente può inghiottirmi

Grido forte con una certa ferocia

[Ritornello]

L’oceano silenzioso con tutte le luci spente

Si si si

I miei piedi vagano in un punto morto

Si si si

Non riesco a sentire niente

Si si si

Mi sta uccidendo adesso

Mi sta uccidendo adesso

Mi sentite?

Affondo lentamente, no, no, no

Lotto non riesco ad emergere dal fondo dell’oceano, no, no

Ogni momento diventa un’eternità, si si si

Filmatelo adesso, filmatelo adesso

Mi sentite? Si

[Conclusione]

Fate la vostra parte

Fate la vostra parte con me ora

Fate la vostra parte

Fate la vostra parte con me ora

Qual è la mia parte

Qual è la mia parte ditemelo ora

Ditemelo ora, sì, sì, sì, sì, sì

