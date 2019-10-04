Travis Scott – Highest In The Room: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale Highest In The Room, singolo in cui il rapper Travis Scott parla del suo rapporto con Kylie Jenner, ex fidanzata e madre di suo figlio, mentre il titolo sta a indicare che il rapper è la persona più fatta del luogo in cui si trova.

Scritto con la collaborazione di Mike Dean, Nik D & OZ, con produzione degli ultimi due, l’interessante brano dovrebbe essere incluso in Jack Boys, prima compilation della Cactus Jack Records, label fondata dal rapper statunitense. Il brano è accompagnato da un filmato diretto da Dave Meyers e lo stesso Travis Scott.

Highest In The Room Testo e Traduzione Travis Scott

[Chorus]

I got room

In my fumes (Yeah)

She fill my mind up with ideas

I’m the highest in the room (It’s lit)

Hope I make it outta here (Let’s go)

[Verse 1]

She saw my eyes, she know I’m gone (Ah)

I see some things that you might fear

I’m doing a show, I’ll be back soon (Soon)

That ain’t what she wanna hear (Nah)

Now I got her in my room (Ah)

Legs wrapped around my beard

Got the fastest car, it zoom (Skrrt)

Hope we make it outta here (Ah)

When I’m with you, I feel alive

You say you love me, don’t you lie (Yeah)

Won’t cross my heart, don’t wanna die

Keep the pistol on my side (Yeah)

[Chorus]

Case it’s fumes (Smoke)

She fill my mind up with ideas (Straight up)

I’m the highest in the room (It’s lit)

Hope I make it outta here (Let’s go, yeah)

[Verse 2]

We ain’t stressin’ ’bout the loot (Yeah)

My block made of quesoria

This not the molly, this the boot

Ain’t no comin’ back from here

Live the life of La Familia

It’s so much gang that I can’t see ya (Yeah)

Turn it up ’til they can’t hear (We can’t)

Runnin’, runnin’ ’round for the thrill

Yeah, dawg, dawg, ’round my real (Gang)

Raw, raw, I been pourin’ to the real (Drank)

Nah, nah, nah, they not back of the VIP (In the VIP)

Gorgeous, baby, keep me hard as steel

Ah, this my life, I did not choose

Uh, been on this since we was kids

We gon’ stay on top and break the rules

Uh, I fill my mind up with ideas

[Chorus]

Case it’s fumes

She fill my mind up with ideas (Straight up)

I’m the highest in the room (I’m the highest, it’s lit)

Hope I make it outta here





[Outro]

I’m the highest, you might got the Midas

Touch, what the vibe is? And my bitch the vibiest, yeah

Everyone excited, everything I do is exciting, yeah

Play with the giants, little bit too extravagant, yeah

Down at night, everyone feel my vibe, yeah

In the broad day, everyone hypnotizing, yeah

I don’t hate, everyone takes the cake, yeah

Ho spazio

Nei miei fumi (Sì)

Mi riempiono di idee la mente

Sono il più fatto nella stanza (è accesa)

Spero di farcela ad uscire di qui (andiamo)

Ha visto i miei occhi, lei sa che me ne sono andato (Ah)

Vedo alcune cose che potrebbero spaventarti

Sto facendo uno spettacolo, tornerò presto (presto)

Non è quello che vuole sentire (Nah)

Ora l’ho portata nella mia stanza (Ah)

Gambe strette intorno alla mia barba

Ho l’auto più veloce, zoom (Skrrt)

Spero che usciremo da qui (Ah)

Quando sono con te, mi sento vivo

Dici che mi ami, non dire bugie (Sì)

Non giocherò con mia vita, non voglio morire

Tengo la pistola al mio fianco (sì)

Potrebbero essere il fumo (fumo)

Mi riempie la mente di idee (immediatamente)

Sono il più fatto nella stanza (è accesa)

Spero di farcela ad uscire di qui (sì)

Non ci stiamo stressando per il bottino (Sì)

Il mio quartiere ha creato un caso

Questa non è ecstasy, è marijuana

Non tornerò indietro

Ho vissuto la vita de La Familia

Ci sono così tante bande che non riesco a vederti (Sì)

Alza il volume finché non sentono (non possiamo)

In giro per il brivido

Sì, amico, amico, intorno alla mia realtà (Gang)

Crudo, crudo, me la sono fatta senza preservativo (ubriaco)

Nah, nah, nah, non sono dietro i VIP (i VIP)

Splendido, piccola, fammelo mantenere duro come l’acciaio

Ah, questa è la mia vita, non è stata una mia scelta

Uh, me ne occupo da quando eravamo bambini

Resteremo al top e infrangeremo le regole

Uh, riempio la mia mente di idee





Potrebbero essere il fumo (fumo)

Mi riempie la mente di idee (immediatamente)

Sono il più fatto nella stanza (è accesa)

Spero di farcela ad uscire di qui (sì)

Sono il più fatto, potresti fare come Re Mida

Tocca, qual è la sensazione? E la mia pu**ana è la più vibrante, sì

Tutti eccitati, tutto ciò che faccio è eccitante, sì

Gioco con i giganti, un po’ troppo stravagante, sì

Di notte tutti sentono la mia vibrazione, sì

In pieno giorno, tutti ipnotizzati, sì

Non odio, tutti prendono la torta, sì





