The Chainsmokers – Do You Mean ft. Ty Dolla $ign & bülow: lyric video, testo e traduzione





Il 26 aprile è uscito il nuovo singolo dei Chainsmokers che si intitola Do You Mean, interessante brano racchiuso nell’EP “World War Joy“, al cui interno sono presenti i precedenti due singoli Kills You Slowly e Who Do You Love con i 5 Seconds of Summer.

La nuova produzione vede come cantanti il rapper statunitense Ty Dolla $ign, la tedesca Megan Bülow e Andrew Taggart, che cantano una discussione inerente ad una relazione, molto probabilmente quasi giunta al capolinea. Per vedere il lyric video cliccate sull’immagine.

Testo

[Ty Dolla $ign, bülow & Andrew Taggart]

Do you mean, do you mean whatcha say?

What you said now you can’t take away

You’re my Gospel but I’m losing faith, losing faith

Do you mean, do you mean whatcha say?

Take a minute, do you need to stop and think?

What we had, no, we can’t throw away, throw away

[Ty Dolla $ign & (bülow)]

Show me that you mean it, ay

Show me that you mean it

Do you really mean it?

Everything happens for a reason

Show me that you mean it (Do you, do you?)

Show me that you mean it (Do you, do you?)

[Andrew Taggart & (bülow)]

I hope you mean what you say, girl

I hope you ain’t lying to my face, girl (Lying to my face)

You said you needed some space, girl

I tried to stay out your way, girl

You heard some stories about my past, ay

Wish we could leave them in the past, ay

You said it’s hard for you to trust again

I wonder if you’re really over it

[Ty Dolla $ign]

Bounce back like a rebound, ooh, yeah

Are you saying what you mean now? (Skrrt)

[Ty Dolla $ign, bülow & Andrew Taggart]

Do you mean, do you mean whatcha say?

What you said now you can’t take away

You’re my Gospel but I’m losing faith, losing faith

Do you mean, do you mean whatcha say?

Take a minute, do you need to stop and think?

What we had now, we can throw away, throw away

[Ty Dolla $ign & (bülow)]

Show me that you mean it, ay

Show me that you mean it

Do you really mean it?

Everything happens for a reason

Show me that you mean it (Do you, do you?)

Show me that you mean it (Do you, do you?)

[bülow]

Time’s up, whatcha gonna say, “Next”

Can’t hide what you did to me, yeah

Pull you out like a cigarette

Put me out of my misery, yeah

It’s not you, it’s me

Come on, seriously

Heard that once or twice before

You got that straight from a movie

[Ty Dolla $ign & Andrew Taggart]

Bounce back like a rebound, ooh, yeah

Are you saying what you mean now?





[Ty Dolla $ign, bülow & Andrew Taggart]

Do you mean, do you mean whatcha say?

What you said now you can’t take away

You’re my Gospel but I’m losing faith, losing faith

Do you mean, do you mean whatcha say?

Take a minute, do you need to stop and think?

What we had now, we can throw away, throw away

[Ty Dolla $ign & (bülow)]

Show me that you mean it, ay

Show me that you mean it

Do you really mean it?

Everything happens for a reason

Show me that you mean it (Do you, do you?)

Show me that you mean it (Do you, do you?)





Traduzione in italiano

[Ty Dolla $ign, bülow e Andrew Taggart]

Dici seriamente, dici seriamente quello che dici?

Quello che hai appena detto non puoi eliminarlo

Tu sei il mio Vangelo ma sto perdendo la fede, perdendo la fede

Dici seriamente, dici seriamente quello che dici?

Prenditi un momento, hai bisogno di fermarti a riflettere?

Quello che avevamo, no, non possiamo gettarlo al vento, gettarlo al vento

[Ty Dolla $ign & (bülow)]

Dimostrami che dici sul serio, si

Dimostrami fai sul serio

Lo dici sul serio?

Tutto accade per un motivo

Dimostrami che dici sul serio (davvero, davvero?)

Dimostrami fai sul serio (davvero, davvero?)

[Andrew Taggart & (bülow)]

Spero tu lo dica sul serio, ragazza

Spero che tu non mi stia mentendo spudoratamente, ragazza (mentendo spudoratamente)

Hai detto che volevi stare un po’ da sola, ragazza

Ho cercato di starti alla larga, ragazza

Hai sentito alcune storie sul mio passato, si

Vorrei che potessimo lasciarle nel passato, si

Hai detto che per te è ancora difficile fidarti

Mi chiedo se hai veramente superato questa cosa

[Ty Dolla $ign]

Torni indietro come un rimbalzo, ooh, si

stai dicendo quello che pensi ora? (Skrrt)

[Ty Dolla $ign, bülow e Andrew Taggart]

Dici seriamente, dici seriamente quello che dici?

Quello che hai appena detto non puoi eliminarlo

Tu sei il mio Vangelo ma sto perdendo la fede, perdendo la fede

Dici seriamente, dici seriamente quello che dici?

Prenditi un momento, hai bisogno di fermarti a riflettere?

Quello che avevamo adesso, possiamo gettarlo al vento, gettarlo al vento





[Ty Dolla $ign & (bülow)]

Dimostrami che dici sul serio, si

Dimostrami fai sul serio

Lo dici sul serio?

Tutto accade per un motivo

Dimostrami che dici sul serio (davvero, davvero?)

Dimostrami fai sul serio (davvero, davvero?)

[Bülow]

Il tempo è scaduto, dirai “Avanti”

Non riesco a nascondere quello che mi hai fatto, si

Ti tiro fuori come una sigaretta

Poni fine al mio dolore, si

Non è colpa tua, è colpa mia

Dai, seriamente

L’ho già sentito una o due volte

L’hai presa direttamente da un film

[Ty Dolla $ign e Andrew Taggart]

Torni indietro come un rimbalzo, ooh, si

stai dicendo quello che pensi ora?

[Ty Dolla $ign, bülow e Andrew Taggart]

Dici seriamente, dici seriamente quello che dici?

Quello che hai appena detto non puoi eliminarlo

Tu sei il mio Vangelo ma sto perdendo la fede, perdendo la fede

Dici seriamente, dici seriamente quello che dici?

Prenditi un momento, hai bisogno di fermarti a riflettere?

Quello che avevamo adesso, possiamo gettarlo al vento, gettarlo al vento

[Ty Dolla $ign & (bülow)]

Dimostrami che dici sul serio, si

Dimostrami fai sul serio

Lo dici sul serio?

Tutto accade per un motivo

Dimostrami che dici sul serio (davvero, davvero?)

Dimostrami fai sul serio (davvero, davvero?)

Download

Audio

Informazioni

Artista: The Chainsmokers

Featuring: Ty Dolla $ign e bülow

Data di pubblicazione: 26 aprile 2019

Durata: 3:13

Etichetta: Disruptor Records/Columbia Records

EP: World War Joy…Do You Mean

Autori

William Spencer Bastian, Ty Dolla $ign, Shae Jacobs, Michael Wise, ​bülow, Kennedi Lykken, Andrew Taggart & Alex Pall. Prodotto da The Chainsmokers.



