The Chainsmokers – Do You Mean ft. Ty Dolla $ign & bülow: lyric video, testo e traduzione

Il 26 aprile è uscito il nuovo singolo dei Chainsmokers che si intitola Do You Mean, interessante brano racchiuso nell’EP “World War Joy“, al cui interno sono presenti i precedenti due singoli Kills You Slowly e Who Do You Love con i 5 Seconds of Summer.
La nuova produzione vede come cantanti il rapper statunitense Ty Dolla $ign, la tedesca Megan Bülow e Andrew Taggart, che cantano una discussione inerente ad una relazione, molto probabilmente quasi giunta al capolinea. Per vedere il lyric video cliccate sull’immagine.
Testo
[Ty Dolla $ign, bülow & Andrew Taggart]
Do you mean, do you mean whatcha say?
What you said now you can’t take away
You’re my Gospel but I’m losing faith, losing faith
Do you mean, do you mean whatcha say?
Take a minute, do you need to stop and think?
What we had, no, we can’t throw away, throw away
[Ty Dolla $ign & (bülow)]
Show me that you mean it, ay
Show me that you mean it
Do you really mean it?
Everything happens for a reason
Show me that you mean it (Do you, do you?)
Show me that you mean it (Do you, do you?)
[Andrew Taggart & (bülow)]
I hope you mean what you say, girl
I hope you ain’t lying to my face, girl (Lying to my face)
You said you needed some space, girl
I tried to stay out your way, girl
You heard some stories about my past, ay
Wish we could leave them in the past, ay
You said it’s hard for you to trust again
I wonder if you’re really over it
[Ty Dolla $ign]
Bounce back like a rebound, ooh, yeah
Are you saying what you mean now? (Skrrt)
[Ty Dolla $ign, bülow & Andrew Taggart]
Do you mean, do you mean whatcha say?
What you said now you can’t take away
You’re my Gospel but I’m losing faith, losing faith
Do you mean, do you mean whatcha say?
Take a minute, do you need to stop and think?
What we had now, we can throw away, throw away
[Ty Dolla $ign & (bülow)]
Show me that you mean it, ay
Show me that you mean it
Do you really mean it?
Everything happens for a reason
Show me that you mean it (Do you, do you?)
Show me that you mean it (Do you, do you?)
[bülow]
Time’s up, whatcha gonna say, “Next”
Can’t hide what you did to me, yeah
Pull you out like a cigarette
Put me out of my misery, yeah
It’s not you, it’s me
Come on, seriously
Heard that once or twice before
You got that straight from a movie
[Ty Dolla $ign & Andrew Taggart]
Bounce back like a rebound, ooh, yeah
Are you saying what you mean now?
[Ty Dolla $ign, bülow & Andrew Taggart]
Do you mean, do you mean whatcha say?
What you said now you can’t take away
You’re my Gospel but I’m losing faith, losing faith
Do you mean, do you mean whatcha say?
Take a minute, do you need to stop and think?
What we had now, we can throw away, throw away
[Ty Dolla $ign & (bülow)]
Show me that you mean it, ay
Show me that you mean it
Do you really mean it?
Everything happens for a reason
Show me that you mean it (Do you, do you?)
Show me that you mean it (Do you, do you?)
Traduzione in italiano
[Ty Dolla $ign, bülow e Andrew Taggart]
Dici seriamente, dici seriamente quello che dici?
Quello che hai appena detto non puoi eliminarlo
Tu sei il mio Vangelo ma sto perdendo la fede, perdendo la fede
Dici seriamente, dici seriamente quello che dici?
Prenditi un momento, hai bisogno di fermarti a riflettere?
Quello che avevamo, no, non possiamo gettarlo al vento, gettarlo al vento
[Ty Dolla $ign & (bülow)]
Dimostrami che dici sul serio, si
Dimostrami fai sul serio
Lo dici sul serio?
Tutto accade per un motivo
Dimostrami che dici sul serio (davvero, davvero?)
Dimostrami fai sul serio (davvero, davvero?)
[Andrew Taggart & (bülow)]
Spero tu lo dica sul serio, ragazza
Spero che tu non mi stia mentendo spudoratamente, ragazza (mentendo spudoratamente)
Hai detto che volevi stare un po’ da sola, ragazza
Ho cercato di starti alla larga, ragazza
Hai sentito alcune storie sul mio passato, si
Vorrei che potessimo lasciarle nel passato, si
Hai detto che per te è ancora difficile fidarti
Mi chiedo se hai veramente superato questa cosa
[Ty Dolla $ign]
Torni indietro come un rimbalzo, ooh, si
stai dicendo quello che pensi ora? (Skrrt)
[Ty Dolla $ign, bülow e Andrew Taggart]
Dici seriamente, dici seriamente quello che dici?
Quello che hai appena detto non puoi eliminarlo
Tu sei il mio Vangelo ma sto perdendo la fede, perdendo la fede
Dici seriamente, dici seriamente quello che dici?
Prenditi un momento, hai bisogno di fermarti a riflettere?
Quello che avevamo adesso, possiamo gettarlo al vento, gettarlo al vento
[Ty Dolla $ign & (bülow)]
Dimostrami che dici sul serio, si
Dimostrami fai sul serio
Lo dici sul serio?
Tutto accade per un motivo
Dimostrami che dici sul serio (davvero, davvero?)
Dimostrami fai sul serio (davvero, davvero?)
[Bülow]
Il tempo è scaduto, dirai “Avanti”
Non riesco a nascondere quello che mi hai fatto, si
Ti tiro fuori come una sigaretta
Poni fine al mio dolore, si
Non è colpa tua, è colpa mia
Dai, seriamente
L’ho già sentito una o due volte
L’hai presa direttamente da un film
[Ty Dolla $ign e Andrew Taggart]
Torni indietro come un rimbalzo, ooh, si
stai dicendo quello che pensi ora?
[Ty Dolla $ign, bülow e Andrew Taggart]
Dici seriamente, dici seriamente quello che dici?
Quello che hai appena detto non puoi eliminarlo
Tu sei il mio Vangelo ma sto perdendo la fede, perdendo la fede
Dici seriamente, dici seriamente quello che dici?
Prenditi un momento, hai bisogno di fermarti a riflettere?
Quello che avevamo adesso, possiamo gettarlo al vento, gettarlo al vento
[Ty Dolla $ign & (bülow)]
Dimostrami che dici sul serio, si
Dimostrami fai sul serio
Lo dici sul serio?
Tutto accade per un motivo
Dimostrami che dici sul serio (davvero, davvero?)
Dimostrami fai sul serio (davvero, davvero?)
Download
Audio
Informazioni
- Artista: The Chainsmokers
- Featuring: Ty Dolla $ign e bülow
- Data di pubblicazione: 26 aprile 2019
- Durata: 3:13
- Etichetta: Disruptor Records/Columbia Records
- EP: World War Joy…Do You Mean
Autori
William Spencer Bastian, Ty Dolla $ign, Shae Jacobs, Michael Wise, bülow, Kennedi Lykken, Andrew Taggart & Alex Pall. Prodotto da The Chainsmokers.
