The Chainsmokers – Kills You Slowly: lyric video, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano





In data odierna i Chainsmokers hanno rilasciato il nuovo singolo Kills You Slowly, il secondo pubblicato quest’anno dal duo statunitense composto da Andrew Taggart e Alex Pall.

Dopo il successo di Who Do You Love ft. 5 Seconds of Summer, pubblicata il 7 febbraio scorso, è il momento di questa ennesima bella canzone prodotta con la collaborazione dei Trackside, duo olandese composto da Parrish Warrington e Diederik van Elsas.

Il brano racconta la situazione di una coppia, che va avanti tra alti e bassi, tra litigi e un nervosismo eccessivamente elevato. E anche se abbastanza stufo, seppur non esente da colpe, lui cerca di salvare ciò che resta di una relazione apparentemente destinata a finire.

The Chainsmokers – Kills You Slowly Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

Ho preso un impegno con me e tutti i tuoi amici

Sono di nuovo in ritardo, odio averti fatto aspettare

Ho cercato di comportarmi da gentiluomo, mi sono ubriacato di nuovo e prima ancora di averlo fatto

Ho provato a chiamare un taxi che venisse a prenderti, sei stanca di me, sapevo non l’avresti preso

Hai camminato un miglio con le Louis Vuitton e le hai massacrate, lo sai che sono le mie preferite

Ma giochiamo a travestirci

Poi ci comportiamo come se tutto andasse nuovamente bene

Faccio cose indifendibili anche da parte mia

E anche quando tieni tutto dentro

Tienilo, anche se ti uccide lentamente

Esplosioni, tenute nascoste quando siamo in uno spazio aperto

Continui a sorridere finché non è finita

Tienilo, anche se ti uccide lentamente

Discussioni che non finiscono mai, disco stron*ate per ravvivare la conversazione

Sono così stufo di questo tira e molla, questi litigi con te stanno iniziano a sembrare contagiosi

Dici che non sono quello giusto per te poco prima di entrare dai tuoi genitori

Poi ricominci a sorridere e prendi la mia mano anche se odi farlo

Ma giochiamo a travestirci

Poi ci comportiamo come se tutto andasse nuovamente bene

Faccio cose indifendibili anche da parte mia

E anche quando tieni tutto dentro

Tienilo, anche se ti uccide lentamente

Esplosioni, tenute nascoste quando siamo in uno spazio aperto

Continui a sorridere finché non è finita

Tienilo, anche se ti uccide lentamente

Oh, ma, ma, no ma, ho detto

Resisti, sperando che si fermi, ma non succede

Oh, ma, ma, no ma, ho detto

Resisti, sperando che smetta, ma non succede





Tienilo, anche se ti uccide lentamente

Esplosioni, tenute nascoste quando siamo in uno spazio aperto

Continui a sorridere finché non è finita

Tienilo, anche se ti uccide lentamente

Tieni duro anche se ti uccide lentamente (Oh, ma, ma, no ma, ho detto, tieni duro, sperando che smetta, ma non lo fa)

Esplosioni, tenute nascoste quando siamo in uno spazio aperto (Oh, ma, ma, no ma, ho detto, tieni duro, sperando che smetta, ma non lo fa)

Continua a sorridere finché non è finita (Oh, ma, ma, no ma, ho detto, tieni duro, sperando che smetta, ma non lo fa)

Tieni duro anche se ti uccide lentamente (Oh, ma, ma, no ma, ho detto, tieni duro, sperando che smetta, ma non lo fa)

Kills You Slowly testo – The Chainsmokers

Autori: Alex Pall & Andrew Taggart.

Made plans with me and all your friends

I’m late again, I hate to keep you waiting

Tried to be a gentleman, got drunk again before I even made it

Tried to call a car for you, you’re tired of me, I knew you wouldn’t take it

You walked a mile in Louis Vuittons and fucked ’em up, you know that they’re my favourite

But we dress up and play pretend

Then we act like we’re good again

I do things I can’t defend

And even when you hold it in

Hold it, even though it kills you slowly

Explosions, hidden when we’re in the open

Keep on smiling until it’s over

Hold it, even though it kills you slowly

Arguments that never end, you’re talkin’ shit to spice up conversation

I’m so sick of back and forth, these fights with you are starting to feel contagious

Said that I’m no good for you right before we walked into your parents

Then you put on that smile again and grabbed my hand even though you hate it

But we dress up and play pretend

Then we act like we’re good again

I do things I can’t defend

And even when you hold it in





Hold it, even though it kills you slowly

Explosions, hidden when we’re in the open

Keep on smiling until it’s over

Hold it, even though it kills you slowly

Oh but, but it it, won’t but, I said

You hold on, hopin’ it gon’ stop, but it don’t

Oh but, but it it, won’t but, I said

You hold on, hopin’ it gon’ stop, but it don’t

Hold it, even though it kills you slowly

Explosions, hidden when we’re in the open

Keep on smiling until it’s over

Hold it, even though it kills you slowly

Holdin’ even though it kills you slowly (Oh but, but it it, won’t but, I said, you hold on, hopin’ it gon’ stop, but it don’t)

Explosions hitting when we’re in the open (Oh but, but it it, won’t but, I said, you hold on, hopin’ it gon’ stop, but it don’t)

Keep on smilin’ until it’s over (Oh but, but it it, won’t but, I said, you hold on, hopin’ it gon’ stop, but it don’t)

Holdin’ even though it kills you slowly (Oh but, but it it, won’t but, I said, you hold on, hopin’ it gon’ stop, but it don’t)





Ascolta su:



