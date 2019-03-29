The Chainsmokers – Kills You Slowly: lyric video, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

In data odierna i Chainsmokers hanno rilasciato il nuovo singolo Kills You Slowly, il secondo pubblicato quest’anno dal duo statunitense composto da Andrew Taggart e Alex Pall.
Dopo il successo di Who Do You Love ft. 5 Seconds of Summer, pubblicata il 7 febbraio scorso, è il momento di questa ennesima bella canzone prodotta con la collaborazione dei Trackside, duo olandese composto da Parrish Warrington e Diederik van Elsas.
Il brano racconta la situazione di una coppia, che va avanti tra alti e bassi, tra litigi e un nervosismo eccessivamente elevato. E anche se abbastanza stufo, seppur non esente da colpe, lui cerca di salvare ciò che resta di una relazione apparentemente destinata a finire.
The Chainsmokers – Kills You Slowly Traduzione
Ho preso un impegno con me e tutti i tuoi amici
Sono di nuovo in ritardo, odio averti fatto aspettare
Ho cercato di comportarmi da gentiluomo, mi sono ubriacato di nuovo e prima ancora di averlo fatto
Ho provato a chiamare un taxi che venisse a prenderti, sei stanca di me, sapevo non l’avresti preso
Hai camminato un miglio con le Louis Vuitton e le hai massacrate, lo sai che sono le mie preferite
Ma giochiamo a travestirci
Poi ci comportiamo come se tutto andasse nuovamente bene
Faccio cose indifendibili anche da parte mia
E anche quando tieni tutto dentro
Tienilo, anche se ti uccide lentamente
Esplosioni, tenute nascoste quando siamo in uno spazio aperto
Continui a sorridere finché non è finita
Tienilo, anche se ti uccide lentamente
Discussioni che non finiscono mai, disco stron*ate per ravvivare la conversazione
Sono così stufo di questo tira e molla, questi litigi con te stanno iniziano a sembrare contagiosi
Dici che non sono quello giusto per te poco prima di entrare dai tuoi genitori
Poi ricominci a sorridere e prendi la mia mano anche se odi farlo
Ma giochiamo a travestirci
Poi ci comportiamo come se tutto andasse nuovamente bene
Faccio cose indifendibili anche da parte mia
E anche quando tieni tutto dentro
Tienilo, anche se ti uccide lentamente
Esplosioni, tenute nascoste quando siamo in uno spazio aperto
Continui a sorridere finché non è finita
Tienilo, anche se ti uccide lentamente
Oh, ma, ma, no ma, ho detto
Resisti, sperando che si fermi, ma non succede
Oh, ma, ma, no ma, ho detto
Resisti, sperando che smetta, ma non succede
Tienilo, anche se ti uccide lentamente
Esplosioni, tenute nascoste quando siamo in uno spazio aperto
Continui a sorridere finché non è finita
Tienilo, anche se ti uccide lentamente
Tieni duro anche se ti uccide lentamente (Oh, ma, ma, no ma, ho detto, tieni duro, sperando che smetta, ma non lo fa)
Esplosioni, tenute nascoste quando siamo in uno spazio aperto (Oh, ma, ma, no ma, ho detto, tieni duro, sperando che smetta, ma non lo fa)
Continua a sorridere finché non è finita (Oh, ma, ma, no ma, ho detto, tieni duro, sperando che smetta, ma non lo fa)
Tieni duro anche se ti uccide lentamente (Oh, ma, ma, no ma, ho detto, tieni duro, sperando che smetta, ma non lo fa)
Kills You Slowly testo – The Chainsmokers
Autori: Alex Pall & Andrew Taggart.
Made plans with me and all your friends
I’m late again, I hate to keep you waiting
Tried to be a gentleman, got drunk again before I even made it
Tried to call a car for you, you’re tired of me, I knew you wouldn’t take it
You walked a mile in Louis Vuittons and fucked ’em up, you know that they’re my favourite
But we dress up and play pretend
Then we act like we’re good again
I do things I can’t defend
And even when you hold it in
Hold it, even though it kills you slowly
Explosions, hidden when we’re in the open
Keep on smiling until it’s over
Hold it, even though it kills you slowly
Arguments that never end, you’re talkin’ shit to spice up conversation
I’m so sick of back and forth, these fights with you are starting to feel contagious
Said that I’m no good for you right before we walked into your parents
Then you put on that smile again and grabbed my hand even though you hate it
But we dress up and play pretend
Then we act like we’re good again
I do things I can’t defend
And even when you hold it in
Hold it, even though it kills you slowly
Explosions, hidden when we’re in the open
Keep on smiling until it’s over
Hold it, even though it kills you slowly
Oh but, but it it, won’t but, I said
You hold on, hopin’ it gon’ stop, but it don’t
Oh but, but it it, won’t but, I said
You hold on, hopin’ it gon’ stop, but it don’t
Hold it, even though it kills you slowly
Explosions, hidden when we’re in the open
Keep on smiling until it’s over
Hold it, even though it kills you slowly
Holdin’ even though it kills you slowly (Oh but, but it it, won’t but, I said, you hold on, hopin’ it gon’ stop, but it don’t)
Explosions hitting when we’re in the open (Oh but, but it it, won’t but, I said, you hold on, hopin’ it gon’ stop, but it don’t)
Keep on smilin’ until it’s over (Oh but, but it it, won’t but, I said, you hold on, hopin’ it gon’ stop, but it don’t)
Holdin’ even though it kills you slowly (Oh but, but it it, won’t but, I said, you hold on, hopin’ it gon’ stop, but it don’t)
