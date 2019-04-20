SZA, The Weeknd & Travis Scott – Power is Power: audio, testo e traduzione (colonna sonora di Game of Thrones 8)





Pubblicato il 18 aprile 2019, Power is Power è un singolo di SZA, The Weeknd & Travis Scott inciso per la colonna sonora de Il Trono di Spade, rilasciata il successivo 26 aprile.

Dopo Kingdom of One di Maren Morris e Nightshade dei Lumineers, ecco a voi il terzo assaggio della soundtrack, il cui titolo è un riferimento ad una scena che ha avuto luogo nel primo episodio della seconda stagione della serie, quella in cui Ditocorto dice a Cersei Lannister “La conoscenza è potere”, con lei che risponde “Il potere è potere”.

E’ a parer mio niente male questa canzone dal sound R’n’B adatto allo stile del canadese The Weeknd, già all’opera nelle soundtrack di Cinquanta sfumature di grigio e Hunger Games.

La traduzione in italiano di Power is Power

Sono figlio del ghiaccio e della neve

Con i lupi dell’inverno, nell’oscurità, da solo

La notte più selvaggia, sono diventato quello

E saprai di essere mia quando arriverà il silenzio

La corona è pesante solo per i deboli

Una coltellata al cuore non poteva rallentarmi

Perché il potere è potere, il mio fuoco non si spegnerà mai

Risorgo dalle mie cicatrici, niente ormai può più ferirmi

Perché il potere è potere

Ora guardami bruciare tutto

Sono stata giù per la guerra più fredda

E so dove sono stata perché ho gia’ sanguinato prima, si

Come faccio a sapere se ti lascio rimanere

Come faccio a sapere se abbiamo fatto a modo tuo

Non prenderai il ​​mio posto

Fammi fuori (o “fammi rinchiudere”), morirei guardandoti in faccia

Come faccio a saperlo? Di chi posso fidarmi?

Sensazione di vuoto

Solo l’amore potrebbe uccidermi, Dio ti benedica

Una coltellata al cuore

Non poteva rallentarmi (Non poteva fermarmi)

Perché il potere è potere (Perché il potere è potere)

Il mio fuoco non si spegnerà mai

Risorgo dalle mie cicatrici

Niente ormai può più ferirmi (Niente ormai può più ferirmi)

Perché il potere è potere (Perché il potere è potere)

Ora guardami bruciare tutto

Respira, senti l’aria che respiro (Sì)

L’aria che, l’aria che respiro (Ooh)

Chi è più caldo? Sono stato un mostro con la corona (Ooh)

Talmente sommerso dall’acqua alta, tieni su la testa, potresti annegare (Ooh)

Sono il più freddo del mondo, giorno dopo giorno, facciamo il conto alla rovescia

Sono stato in giro, ho aspettato, lei tornerà

Ho fatto un tiro, scappa dal cancello, un sorrisino baby, uccidi

Ho indossato una bandiera, l’ho messa in faccia, nessuno è al sicuro

Solleva la maschera, vedranno ciò non possono cancellare

Ho tolto una vita, quindi l’ho ripresa (Do-do-do-do-do, sì)

Il pericolo è nella mia mente (Ah)

Non c’è coltello, pugnale o proiettile che possa farlo

Prima ancora di saperlo, oh, sì, lo farà, sì, sì (Ah)

La corona è pesante ma mai per una regina (Oh sì)





Una coltellata al cuore

Non poteva rallentarmi (Non poteva fermarmi)

Perché il potere è potere (Perché il potere è potere)

E il fuoco non si spegnerà mai (Oh)

Mi alzo dalle mie cicatrici (Sì)

Niente ormai può più ferirmi (Niente ormai può più ferirmi)

Perché il potere è potere (Perché il potere è potere)

Ora guardami bruciare tutto (Ooh, si, si)

Ora guardami bruciare

SZA, The Weeknd & Travis Scott – Power is Power testo

Autori: The Weeknd, Belly, Ricky Reed, Travis Scott, DaHeala, Myles Martin, Sam Nelson Harris, SZA, Victor Dimotsis & Zach Cooper.

I was born of the ice and snow

With the winter wolves, in the dark, alone

The wildest night, I became the one

And you’ll know you’re mine when the silence comes

Heavy is the crown only for the weak

A knife in my heart couldn’t slow me down

‘Cause power is power, my fire never goes out

I rise from my scars, nothing hurts me now

‘Cause power is power

Now watch me burn it down

I been down for the coldest war

And I know where I been ’cause I bled before, yeah

How do I know if I let you stay

How do I know if we did it your way

You wouldn’t take my place

Put me away, I’d die looking up at your face

How do I ever know? Who can I trust?

Feelings of emptiness

Only love could kill me, God bless





A knife in my heart

Couldn’t slow me down (Couldn’t slow me down)

‘Cause power is power (‘Cause power is power)

My fire never goes out

I rise from my scars

Nothing hurts me now (Nothing hurts me now)

‘Cause power is power (‘Cause power is power)

Now watch me burn it down

Breathe, feel the air that I breathe (Yeah)

Air that I, air that I breathe (Ooh)

Who’s hotter? Been a monster with a crown (Ooh)

So swamped by high water, keep your head up, you might drown (Ooh)

I’m the world it’s way colder, by the day, we count it down

Been around, just been waiting up now, she gone come around

I took a drag, bust it out the gate, smile lil baby, slay

I wore a flag, put that on my face, ain’t nobody safe

Lift the mask, they gon’ have to see what they can’t erase

I took a life, so I took it back (Do-do-do-do-do, yeah)

Danger’s on my mind (Ah)

Ain’t no knife, dagger, bullet that can do it

‘Fore you even know, oh, yeah, she’ll do it, yeah, yeah (Ah)

Heavy is the crown, but never for a queen (Oh yeah)

A knife in my heart

It couldn’t slow me down (Couldn’t slow me down)

‘Cause power is power (‘Cause power is power)

And the fire never goes out (Oh)

I rise from my scars (Yeah)

Nothing hurts me now (Nothing hurts me now)

‘Cause power is power (‘Cause power is power)

Now watch me burn it down (Ooh, yeah, yeah)

Now watch me burn it down





