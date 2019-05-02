Santana – Breaking Down The Door (feat. Buika): video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Il 7 giugno 2019 esce il nuovo album dei Santana che si intitola Africa Speaks, interessante progetto prodotto da Rick Rubin e composto da undici tracce interpretate dalla spagnola Concha Buika, tra le quali i primi due anticipi Los Invisibles e il brano in oggetto Breaking Down The Door, pubblicato lo scorso 19 aprile.
Audio, testo e traduzione in italiano della canzone, scritta da Carlos Santana, Manu Chao, Buika, Drew Gonsalves, Ivan Duran e Rafael de Leon.
Il video è stato diretto da Rafatoon ed è possibile vederlo cliccando sull’immagine.
Breaking Down The Door testo – Santana feat. Buika
Tina was no deceiver
Few were inclined to believe her
(Aba Tina, oh
Who you have there breakin’ down the door?)
She was lucky to marry
A rich, rich man handsome like Harry
(Aba Tina, oh
Who you have there breakin’ down the door?)
Harry was a charmer
No one believed he could harm her
(Aba Tina, oh
Who you have there breakin’ down the door?
Aba Tina, oh
Who you have there breakin’ down the door?)
Aba Tina, aba Tina
Aba Tina, aba Tina
The wedding was the talk of the town
The girl gone down in a long white gown
(Aba Tina, oh
Who you have there breakin’ down the door?)
They said she wanted to marry above her
All she want was someone to love her
(Aba Tina, oh
Who you have there breakin’ down the door?)
News came first, they called her a liar
Had no sound, she mouth full of wire
(Aba Tina, oh
Who you have there breakin’ down the door?
Aba Tina, oh
Who you have there breakin’ down the door?)
Aba Tina, aba Tina
Aba Tina, aba Tina
In the end Tina was buried
By the church where she got married
(Aba Tina, oh
Who you have there breakin’ down the door?)
Tina should have outlived us
Now we pray that she will forgive us
(Aba Tina, oh
Who you have there breakin’ down the door?)
Tina was no deceiver
Few were inclined to believe her
(Aba Tina, oh
Who you have there breakin’ down the door?
Aba Tina, oh
Who you have there breakin’ down the door?
Aba Tina, oh
Who you have there breakin’ down the door?
Aba Tina, oh
Who you have there breakin’ down the door?
Aba Tina, oh
Who you have there breakin’ down the door?
Aba Tina, oh
Who you have there breakin’ down the door?)
Aba Tina, aba Tina
Aba Tina, aba Tina
Breaking Down The Door traduzione
Tina non era imbrogliona
Pochi erano inclini a crederle
(Aba Tina, oh
Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)
Ha avuto la fortuna di sposare
Un uomo ricco e bello come Harry
(Aba Tina, oh
Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)
Harry era un seduttore
Nessuno credeva che potesse farle del male
(Aba Tina, oh
Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)
Aba Tina, oh
Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)
Aba Tina, aba Tina
Aba Tina, aba Tina
Il matrimonio è stato sulla bocca di tutti
La ragazza scese con una lunga veste bianca
(Aba Tina, oh
Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)
Dicevano che voleva sposare una persona di una classe sociale superiore alla sua
Tutto quello che voleva era qualcuno che l’amasse
(Aba Tina, oh
Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)
La notizia è arrivata prima, l’hanno definita bugiarda
Non faceva rumore, la sua bocca piena di fili
(Aba Tina, oh
Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)
Aba Tina, oh
Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)
Aba Tina, aba Tina
Aba Tina, aba Tina
Alla fine Tina fu sepolta
Vicino la chiesa dove si era sposata
(Aba Tina, oh
Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)
Tina avrebbe dovuto sopravvivere a noi
Ora preghiamo che ci perdoni
(Aba Tina, oh
Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)
Tina non era ingannatrice
Pochi erano propensi a crederle
(Aba Tina, oh
Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)
Aba Tina, oh
Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)
Aba Tina, oh
Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)
Aba Tina, oh
Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)
Aba Tina, oh
Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)
Aba Tina, oh
Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)
Aba Tina, aba Tina
Aba Tina, aba Tina
