Santana – Breaking Down The Door (feat. Buika): video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





Il 7 giugno 2019 esce il nuovo album dei Santana che si intitola Africa Speaks, interessante progetto prodotto da Rick Rubin e composto da undici tracce interpretate dalla spagnola Concha Buika, tra le quali i primi due anticipi Los Invisibles e il brano in oggetto Breaking Down The Door, pubblicato lo scorso 19 aprile.

Audio, testo e traduzione in italiano della canzone, scritta da Carlos Santana, Manu Chao, Buika, Drew Gonsalves, Ivan Duran e Rafael de Leon.

Il video è stato diretto da Rafatoon ed è possibile vederlo cliccando sull’immagine.

Breaking Down The Door testo – Santana feat. Buika

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

Tina was no deceiver

Few were inclined to believe her

(Aba Tina, oh

Who you have there breakin’ down the door?)

She was lucky to marry

A rich, rich man handsome like Harry

(Aba Tina, oh

Who you have there breakin’ down the door?)

Harry was a charmer

No one believed he could harm her

(Aba Tina, oh

Who you have there breakin’ down the door?

Aba Tina, oh

Who you have there breakin’ down the door?)

Aba Tina, aba Tina

Aba Tina, aba Tina





The wedding was the talk of the town

The girl gone down in a long white gown

(Aba Tina, oh

Who you have there breakin’ down the door?)

They said she wanted to marry above her

All she want was someone to love her

(Aba Tina, oh

Who you have there breakin’ down the door?)

News came first, they called her a liar

Had no sound, she mouth full of wire

(Aba Tina, oh

Who you have there breakin’ down the door?

Aba Tina, oh

Who you have there breakin’ down the door?)

Aba Tina, aba Tina

Aba Tina, aba Tina

In the end Tina was buried

By the church where she got married

(Aba Tina, oh

Who you have there breakin’ down the door?)

Tina should have outlived us

Now we pray that she will forgive us

(Aba Tina, oh

Who you have there breakin’ down the door?)

Tina was no deceiver

Few were inclined to believe her

(Aba Tina, oh

Who you have there breakin’ down the door?

Aba Tina, oh

Who you have there breakin’ down the door?

Aba Tina, oh

Who you have there breakin’ down the door?

Aba Tina, oh

Who you have there breakin’ down the door?

Aba Tina, oh

Who you have there breakin’ down the door?

Aba Tina, oh

Who you have there breakin’ down the door?)

Aba Tina, aba Tina

Aba Tina, aba Tina





Breaking Down The Door traduzione

Tina non era imbrogliona

Pochi erano inclini a crederle

(Aba Tina, oh

Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)

Ha avuto la fortuna di sposare

Un uomo ricco e bello come Harry

(Aba Tina, oh

Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)

Harry era un seduttore

Nessuno credeva che potesse farle del male

(Aba Tina, oh

Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)

Aba Tina, oh

Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)

Aba Tina, aba Tina

Aba Tina, aba Tina





Il matrimonio è stato sulla bocca di tutti

La ragazza scese con una lunga veste bianca

(Aba Tina, oh

Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)

Dicevano che voleva sposare una persona di una classe sociale superiore alla sua

Tutto quello che voleva era qualcuno che l’amasse

(Aba Tina, oh

Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)

La notizia è arrivata prima, l’hanno definita bugiarda

Non faceva rumore, la sua bocca piena di fili

(Aba Tina, oh

Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)

Aba Tina, oh

Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)

Aba Tina, aba Tina

Aba Tina, aba Tina

Alla fine Tina fu sepolta

Vicino la chiesa dove si era sposata

(Aba Tina, oh

Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)

Tina avrebbe dovuto sopravvivere a noi

Ora preghiamo che ci perdoni

(Aba Tina, oh

Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)

Tina non era ingannatrice

Pochi erano propensi a crederle

(Aba Tina, oh

Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)

Aba Tina, oh

Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)

Aba Tina, oh

Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)

Aba Tina, oh

Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)

Aba Tina, oh

Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)

Aba Tina, oh

Chi ha buttato giù la porta?)

Aba Tina, aba Tina

Aba Tina, aba Tina

Ascolta su:



