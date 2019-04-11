P!nk – Can We Pretend ft. Cash Cash: lyric video, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano





Can We Pretend è il terzo singolo estratto da Hurts 2B Human, ottavo album in studio di P!nk, out il prossimo 26 aprile.

Dopo”Walk Me Home” e “Hustle” arriva un pezzo dance, forse il più carino tra quelli proposti fino ad oggi, dove si sente lo zampino dei Cash Cash, trio statunitense di musica dance-elettronica composto da Jean Paul Makhlouf (voce, chitarra, produzioni) Alex Makhlouf (tastiere, vocoder, effetti, produzioni) e Samuel Frisch (basso, cori, produzioni).

Sono loro ad aver scritto e prodotto questo pezzo, con la collaborazione di Ryan Tedder e la cantante statunitense stessa.

Qui Pink ricorda i bei momenti passati insieme all’ormai ex fiamma, con la quale tra l’altro, si divertiva parecchio. Quindi non se la sente di mollare e lasciar perdere…

P!nk – Can We Pretend traduzione in italiano

Ricordo le conversazioni

Ballavamo sui tavoli

Scattavamo foto

Quando non avevamo niente da postare

Tu ridevi

Io piangevo

Ballavamo, morivamo

A volte non so perché ci siamo allontanati

Se devo essere onesta quello che mi piaceva

Erano le cose che non conoscevamo

Ogni mattina, ogni sera

Busserò alla tua porta

Solo per dirti quello che penso ma lo sai già

Al diavolo, non voglio farmene una ragione

Quindi possiamo far finta

Che oggi ho ventidue anni

Ballare sui tavoli con te

Oh yeah

Possiamo far finta

Che tra noi va tutto bene

Voglio solo dimenticare con te

Oh yeah

Possiamo far finta

Che a entrambi piace il presidente

Possiamo far finta

Che mi piacciono molto le tue scarpe

Cavolo, si

Possiamo far finta

Perché sinceramente la realtà mi annoia

Immaginiamo

Oh, facciamo finta

Possiamo

Possiamo far finta

Possiamo fingere

Ricordo quello che volevamo

Quello che non daremmo mai per scontato

Come i nostri problemi paterni ci portarono a Los Angeles

Se devo essere onesta quello che mi manca

E’ il non sapere cosa dire

E la sensazione delle tue labbra

E mi ossessiona tutti i giorni

Quando mi avresti detto cosa stai pensando, ma lo saprei già

Al diavolo, non voglio farmene una ragione

Quindi possiamo far finta

Che oggi ho ventidue anni

Ballare sui tavoli con te

Oh yeah

Possiamo far finta

Che tra noi va tutto bene

Voglio solo dimenticare con te

Oh yeah

Possiamo far finta che

A entrambi piace come stanno le cose

Cavolo, si

Possiamo far finta

Che ci piacciono questi tizi finti

Oh yeah

Possiamo far finta

Perché sinceramente la realtà mi annoia

Immaginiamo

Oh, facciamo finta

Possiamo

Possiamo far finta

Possiamo fingere

Se sono onesto cosa mi è piaciuto

Erano le cose che non sapevamo

Ogni mattina, ogni notte

Io batterò la tua porta

Solo per dirti cosa sto pensando ma lo sapresti già

Vaffanculo, non voglio lasciarlo andare





Possiamo far finta

Che a entrambi piace il presidente

Possiamo far finta

Che ti piacciono le mie scarpe finte

Oh yeah

Possiamo far finta

Perché sinceramente la realtà mi annoia

Immaginiamo

Oh, facciamo finta

Possiamo

Possiamo far finta

Possiamo fingere

Possiamo far finta

Possiamo

Immaginare

Possiamo

Possiamo

Possiamo fingere

Perché sinceramente la realtà mi annoia

Immaginiamo

Oh, facciamo finta

Possiamo

Possiamo far finta

Onestamente

Testo Can We Pretend

Autori: P!nk, Ryan Tedder, Jean Paul Makhlouf, Alexander Makhlouf & Samuel Frisch.

I remember conversations

We were dancing up on tables

Taking pictures

When we had nowhere to post

You were laughin’

I was cryin’

We were dancin’, we were dyin’

Sometimes I don’t know how we walked away

If I’m honest what I liked

Were the things we didn’t know

Every morning, every night

I’ll be beating down your door

Just to tell you what I’m thinkin’ but you already know

Screw this, I don’t wanna let it go

So can we pretend

That I’m twenty-two today

Dancin’ on the tables with you

Oh yeah

Can we pretend

That we all end up okay

I just want to forget with you

Oh yeah

Can we pretend

That we both like the president

Can we pretend

That I really like your shoes

Hell yeah

Can we pretend

Cause honestly reality it bores me

Let’s pretend

Oh let’s make believe

Can we

Can we pretend

Can we pretend

I remember what we wanted

What we’d never take for granted

How our daddy issues took us to LA

If I’m honest what i miss

Is not knowin’ what to say

And the feeling of your lips

And it haunts me every day

When you’d tell me what you’re thinking but I’d already know

Screw this, I don’t wanna let it go





So can we pretend

That I’m twenty-two today

Dancin’ on the tables with you

Oh yeah

Can we pretend

That we all end up okay

I just want to forget with you

Oh yeah

Can we pretend

We both like the way it is

Hell yeah

Can we pretend

That we like these fake-ass dudes

Oh yeah

Can we pretend

Cause honestly reality it bores me

Let’s pretend

Oh let’s make believe

Can we

Can we pretend

Can we pretend

If I’m honest what i liked

Were the things we didn’t know

Every morning, every night

I’ll be beating down your door

Just to tell you what I’m thinking but you’d already know

Screw this, i don’t want to let it go

Can we pretend

That we both like the president

Can we pretend

That you like my fake-ass shoes

Oh yeah

Can we pretend

Cause honestly reality it bores me

Let’s pretend

Oh let’s make believe

Can we

Can we pretend

Can we pretend

Can we pretend

Can we

Let’s make believe

Can we

Can we

Can we pretend

Cause honestly reality it bores me

Let’s pretend

Oh let’s make believe

Can we

Can we pretend

Honestly





