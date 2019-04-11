Nuove Canzoni

P!nk – Can We Pretend ft. Cash Cash: lyric video, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Can We Pretend è il terzo singolo estratto da Hurts 2B Human, ottavo album in studio di P!nk, out il prossimo 26 aprile.

Dopo”Walk Me Home” e “Hustle” arriva un pezzo dance, forse il più carino tra quelli proposti fino ad oggi, dove si sente lo zampino dei Cash Cash, trio statunitense di musica dance-elettronica composto da Jean Paul Makhlouf (voce, chitarra, produzioni) Alex Makhlouf (tastiere, vocoder, effetti, produzioni) e Samuel Frisch (basso, cori, produzioni).

Sono loro ad aver scritto e prodotto questo pezzo, con la collaborazione di Ryan Tedder e la cantante statunitense stessa.

Qui Pink ricorda i bei momenti passati insieme all’ormai ex fiamma, con la quale tra l’altro, si divertiva parecchio. Quindi non se la sente di mollare e lasciar perdere…

il lyric video di Can We Pretend

P!nk – Can We Pretend traduzione in italiano

Ricordo le conversazioni
Ballavamo sui tavoli
Scattavamo foto
Quando non avevamo niente da postare

Tu ridevi
Io piangevo
Ballavamo, morivamo
A volte non so perché ci siamo allontanati

Se devo essere onesta quello che mi piaceva
Erano le cose che non conoscevamo
Ogni mattina, ogni sera
Busserò alla tua porta
Solo per dirti quello che penso ma lo sai già
Al diavolo, non voglio farmene una ragione

Quindi possiamo far finta
Che oggi ho ventidue anni
Ballare sui tavoli con te
Oh yeah

Possiamo far finta
Che tra noi va tutto bene
Voglio solo dimenticare con te
Oh yeah

Possiamo far finta
Che a entrambi piace il presidente
Possiamo far finta
Che mi piacciono molto le tue scarpe
Cavolo, si
Possiamo far finta
Perché sinceramente la realtà mi annoia
Immaginiamo
Oh, facciamo finta
Possiamo
Possiamo far finta
Possiamo fingere

Ricordo quello che volevamo
Quello che non daremmo mai per scontato
Come i nostri problemi paterni ci portarono a Los Angeles

Se devo essere onesta quello che mi manca
E’ il non sapere cosa dire
E la sensazione delle tue labbra
E mi ossessiona tutti i giorni
Quando mi avresti detto cosa stai pensando, ma lo saprei già
Al diavolo, non voglio farmene una ragione

Quindi possiamo far finta
Che oggi ho ventidue anni
Ballare sui tavoli con te
Oh yeah

Possiamo far finta
Che tra noi va tutto bene
Voglio solo dimenticare con te
Oh yeah

Possiamo far finta che
A entrambi piace come stanno le cose
Cavolo, si
Possiamo far finta
Che ci piacciono questi tizi finti
Oh yeah
Possiamo far finta
Perché sinceramente la realtà mi annoia
Immaginiamo
Oh, facciamo finta
Possiamo
Possiamo far finta
Possiamo fingere

Se sono onesto cosa mi è piaciuto
Erano le cose che non sapevamo
Ogni mattina, ogni notte
Io batterò la tua porta
Solo per dirti cosa sto pensando ma lo sapresti già
Vaffanculo, non voglio lasciarlo andare


Possiamo far finta
Che a entrambi piace il presidente
Possiamo far finta
Che ti piacciono le mie scarpe finte
Oh yeah
Possiamo far finta
Perché sinceramente la realtà mi annoia
Immaginiamo
Oh, facciamo finta
Possiamo
Possiamo far finta
Possiamo fingere

Possiamo far finta
Possiamo
Immaginare
Possiamo
Possiamo
Possiamo fingere
Perché sinceramente la realtà mi annoia
Immaginiamo
Oh, facciamo finta
Possiamo
Possiamo far finta
Onestamente

Testo Can We Pretend

Autori: P!nk, Ryan Tedder, Jean Paul Makhlouf, Alexander Makhlouf & Samuel Frisch.

I remember conversations
We were dancing up on tables
Taking pictures
When we had nowhere to post

You were laughin’
I was cryin’
We were dancin’, we were dyin’
Sometimes I don’t know how we walked away

If I’m honest what I liked
Were the things we didn’t know
Every morning, every night
I’ll be beating down your door
Just to tell you what I’m thinkin’ but you already know
Screw this, I don’t wanna let it go

So can we pretend
That I’m twenty-two today
Dancin’ on the tables with you
Oh yeah

Can we pretend
That we all end up okay
I just want to forget with you
Oh yeah

Can we pretend
That we both like the president
Can we pretend
That I really like your shoes
Hell yeah
Can we pretend
Cause honestly reality it bores me
Let’s pretend
Oh let’s make believe
Can we
Can we pretend
Can we pretend

I remember what we wanted
What we’d never take for granted
How our daddy issues took us to LA

If I’m honest what i miss
Is not knowin’ what to say
And the feeling of your lips
And it haunts me every day
When you’d tell me what you’re thinking but I’d already know
Screw this, I don’t wanna let it go


So can we pretend
That I’m twenty-two today
Dancin’ on the tables with you
Oh yeah

Can we pretend
That we all end up okay
I just want to forget with you
Oh yeah

Can we pretend
We both like the way it is
Hell yeah
Can we pretend
That we like these fake-ass dudes
Oh yeah
Can we pretend
Cause honestly reality it bores me
Let’s pretend
Oh let’s make believe
Can we
Can we pretend
Can we pretend

If I’m honest what i liked
Were the things we didn’t know
Every morning, every night
I’ll be beating down your door
Just to tell you what I’m thinking but you’d already know
Screw this, i don’t want to let it go

Can we pretend
That we both like the president
Can we pretend
That you like my fake-ass shoes
Oh yeah
Can we pretend
Cause honestly reality it bores me
Let’s pretend
Oh let’s make believe
Can we
Can we pretend
Can we pretend

Can we pretend
Can we
Let’s make believe
Can we
Can we
Can we pretend
Cause honestly reality it bores me
Let’s pretend
Oh let’s make believe
Can we
Can we pretend
Honestly


