Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Wandering Star: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone









Rilasciato giovedì 14 novembre 2019, Wandering Star (Stella Vagante) è il primo singolo estratto da Blue Moon Rising, nuovo EP dei Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, che arriva dopo i recenti Black Star Dancing e This Is the Place, pubblicati rispettivamente il 14 giugno e il 27 settembre 2019.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questa gradevole canzone, scritta e prodotta dal frontman del gruppo Noel.

Wandering Star testo e traduzione – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

[Verse 1]

Everybody needs someone to be there

Everybody needs to be alone

If ever you should take the time to wander

Let me be the star to guide you home

[Chorus]

All of the dreams you have

I have them too

And all of the songs you sing

I wrote for you

[Verse 2]

I can see the faces of the millions

Lying broken underneath the past

Lonely souls are cast across the ocean

Running ’round in circles, coming last

[Chorus]

All of the hopes I feel

Hang by a thread

All of the words I’ve got

Get left unsaid

All of my memories

They fade to gray

I know that you lift me up

I know that you lift me up

My oh my

[Bridge]

In another dream I catch you falling from the sky

In another world we fly away

On the kingdom come I’m waiting for the sun to rise

On another sea we’ll sail away

[Instrumental]





[Chorus]

All of the dreams you have

I have them too

All of the songs I sing

I wrote for you

Whatever the cat drags in

Belongs to us

And I’ll never give you up

I’ll never give you up

My oh my

[Outro]

Everybody needs someone to be there

Everybody needs to be alone

If ever you should take the time to wander

Let me be the star to guide you home





Tutti hanno bisogno di qualcuno per stare lì

Tutti hanno bisogno di stare soli

Se per caso dovresti prenderti il ​​tempo di vagare

Lascia che io sia la stella a guidarti a casa

Tutti i sogni che hai

Li ho anch’io

E tutte le canzoni che canti

Le ho scritte per te

Riesco a vedere i volti di milioni di persone

Menzogne fragili del loro passato

Anime solitarie vengono gettate nell’oceano

Girano in tondo, arrivando ultime





Tutte le aspettative che ho

Appese a un filo

Tutte le parole che ho

Rimaste non dette

Tutti i miei ricordi

Svaniscono nel grigio

So che mi tiri su

So che mi tiri su

Mio oh mio

In un altro sogno ti becco mentre cadi dal cielo

In un altro mondo voliamo via

Nel regno che verrà, sto aspettando che il sole sorga

Navigheremo su un altro mare

Tutti i sogni che hai

Li ho anch’io

E tutte le canzoni che canto

Le ho scritte per te

Qualsiasi cosa il gatto trascini

Appartiene a noi

E non rinuncerò mai a te

Non rinuncerò mai a te

Amore mio

Tutti hanno bisogno di qualcuno per stare lì

Tutti hanno bisogno di stare soli

Se per caso dovresti prenderti il ​​tempo di vagare

Lascia che io sia la stella a guidarti a casa

