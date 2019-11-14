Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Wandering Star: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

Rilasciato giovedì 14 novembre 2019, Wandering Star (Stella Vagante) è il primo singolo estratto da Blue Moon Rising, nuovo EP dei Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, che arriva dopo i recenti Black Star Dancing e This Is the Place, pubblicati rispettivamente il 14 giugno e il 27 settembre 2019.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questa gradevole canzone, scritta e prodotta dal frontman del gruppo Noel.
Wandering Star testo e traduzione – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
[Verse 1]
Everybody needs someone to be there
Everybody needs to be alone
If ever you should take the time to wander
Let me be the star to guide you home
[Chorus]
All of the dreams you have
I have them too
And all of the songs you sing
I wrote for you
[Verse 2]
I can see the faces of the millions
Lying broken underneath the past
Lonely souls are cast across the ocean
Running ’round in circles, coming last
[Chorus]
All of the hopes I feel
Hang by a thread
All of the words I’ve got
Get left unsaid
All of my memories
They fade to gray
I know that you lift me up
I know that you lift me up
My oh my
[Bridge]
In another dream I catch you falling from the sky
In another world we fly away
On the kingdom come I’m waiting for the sun to rise
On another sea we’ll sail away
[Instrumental]
[Chorus]
All of the dreams you have
I have them too
All of the songs I sing
I wrote for you
Whatever the cat drags in
Belongs to us
And I’ll never give you up
I’ll never give you up
My oh my
[Outro]
Everybody needs someone to be there
Everybody needs to be alone
If ever you should take the time to wander
Let me be the star to guide you home
Tutti hanno bisogno di qualcuno per stare lì
Tutti hanno bisogno di stare soli
Se per caso dovresti prenderti il tempo di vagare
Lascia che io sia la stella a guidarti a casa
Tutti i sogni che hai
Li ho anch’io
E tutte le canzoni che canti
Le ho scritte per te
Riesco a vedere i volti di milioni di persone
Menzogne fragili del loro passato
Anime solitarie vengono gettate nell’oceano
Girano in tondo, arrivando ultime
Tutte le aspettative che ho
Appese a un filo
Tutte le parole che ho
Rimaste non dette
Tutti i miei ricordi
Svaniscono nel grigio
So che mi tiri su
So che mi tiri su
Mio oh mio
In un altro sogno ti becco mentre cadi dal cielo
In un altro mondo voliamo via
Nel regno che verrà, sto aspettando che il sole sorga
Navigheremo su un altro mare
Tutti i sogni che hai
Li ho anch’io
E tutte le canzoni che canto
Le ho scritte per te
Qualsiasi cosa il gatto trascini
Appartiene a noi
E non rinuncerò mai a te
Non rinuncerò mai a te
Amore mio
Tutti hanno bisogno di qualcuno per stare lì
Tutti hanno bisogno di stare soli
Se per caso dovresti prenderti il tempo di vagare
Lascia che io sia la stella a guidarti a casa
