Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Come On Outside: lyric video, testo e traduzione

Come On Outside è un singolo di Noel Gallagher e il suo gruppo High Flying Birds rilasciato il 28 febbraio 2020 come terzo estratto dall’EP Blue Moon Rising, in uscita il successivo 6 marzo.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il lyric video che accompagna questa gradevolissima canzone, la più bella dell’Extended Play, anticipato anche da Wandering Star e dalla title track Blue Moon Rising, ma al suo interno vi saranno anche Blue Moon Rising (The Reflex Revision) e Blue Moon Rising (7″ Mix). Questo è il quarto EP concepito negli ultimi mesi, visto che lo scorso anno, l’ex chitarrista degli Oasis pubblicò Wait and Return (marzo 2019), Black Star Dancing (giugno 2019) e This is the Place (settembre 2019).
La traccia è stata scritta e prodotta da Noel, che ha riguardo ha detto: “Sto rovistando dietro il divano e trovo questo ca**o di pezzo. Forse l’ultimo grande pezzo degli Oasis, forse no“. A parer mio, è indubbiamente uno dei più interessanti rilasciati negli ultimi tempi.
Noel Gallagher – Come On Outside testo e traduzione
Download su: Amazon – L’EP in Vinile – iTunes
[Verse 1]
To the people lost and lonely in the fortress of your mind
Come on outside
To the people taking shelter on the city streets tonight
Come on inside
Alle persone perse e sole nella fortezza della propria mente
Venite fuori
Alle persone che si rifugiano per le strade della città stasera
Venite dentro
[Chorus]
If the voices in your head get so loud
That your problems are the size of a cow
When the world and his wife get you down
Come on
Outside
Come on
Se le voci nella vostra testa sono così rumorose
Perché i vostri problemi sono grandi come una mucca
Quando il mondo e sua moglie vi butteranno giù
Venite
Fuori
Andiamo
[Verse 2]
To man who loves his woman ’til day that she will die
Come on, it’s alright
To the sons and daughters dreaming of a life they’ll never find
Come on, it’s alright
All’uomo che ama la sua donna fino al giorno in cui morirà
Forza, va tutto bene
Ai figli e alle figlie che sognano una vita che non scopriranno mai
Forza, va tutto bene
[Chorus]
If the voices in your head get so loud
That your problems are the size of a cow
When the world and his wife get you down
Come on
It’s alright
Come on
[Chorus]
If the voices in your head get so loud
That your problems are the size of a cow
When the world and his wife get you down
Come on
It’s alright
Come on
