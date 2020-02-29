Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Come On Outside: lyric video, testo e traduzione









Come On Outside è un singolo di Noel Gallagher e il suo gruppo High Flying Birds rilasciato il 28 febbraio 2020 come terzo estratto dall’EP Blue Moon Rising, in uscita il successivo 6 marzo.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il lyric video che accompagna questa gradevolissima canzone, la più bella dell’Extended Play, anticipato anche da Wandering Star e dalla title track Blue Moon Rising, ma al suo interno vi saranno anche Blue Moon Rising (The Reflex Revision) e Blue Moon Rising (7″ Mix). Questo è il quarto EP concepito negli ultimi mesi, visto che lo scorso anno, l’ex chitarrista degli Oasis pubblicò Wait and Return (marzo 2019), Black Star Dancing (giugno 2019) e This is the Place (settembre 2019).

La traccia è stata scritta e prodotta da Noel, che ha riguardo ha detto: “Sto rovistando dietro il divano e trovo questo ca**o di pezzo. Forse l’ultimo grande pezzo degli Oasis, forse no“. A parer mio, è indubbiamente uno dei più interessanti rilasciati negli ultimi tempi.

Noel Gallagher – Come On Outside testo e traduzione

Download su: Amazon – L’EP in Vinile – iTunes

[Verse 1]

To the people lost and lonely in the fortress of your mind

Come on outside

To the people taking shelter on the city streets tonight

Come on inside

Alle persone perse e sole nella fortezza della propria mente

Venite fuori

Alle persone che si rifugiano per le strade della città stasera

Venite dentro





[Chorus]

If the voices in your head get so loud

That your problems are the size of a cow

When the world and his wife get you down

Come on

Outside

Come on

Se le voci nella vostra testa sono così rumorose

Perché i vostri problemi sono grandi come una mucca

Quando il mondo e sua moglie vi butteranno giù

Venite

Fuori

Andiamo

[Verse 2]

To man who loves his woman ’til day that she will die

Come on, it’s alright

To the sons and daughters dreaming of a life they’ll never find

Come on, it’s alright





All’uomo che ama la sua donna fino al giorno in cui morirà

Forza, va tutto bene

Ai figli e alle figlie che sognano una vita che non scopriranno mai

Forza, va tutto bene

[Chorus]

If the voices in your head get so loud

That your problems are the size of a cow

When the world and his wife get you down

Come on

It’s alright

Come on

[Chorus]

If the voices in your head get so loud

That your problems are the size of a cow

When the world and his wife get you down

Come on

It’s alright

Come on

