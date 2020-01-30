Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Blue Moon Rising: video ufficiale, audio, testo e traduzione del brano









Rilasciato il 30 gennaio 2020, Blue Moon Rising è un singolo dei Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds tratto dall’EP omonimo, in uscita il successivo 6 marzo, facendo seguito ai precedenti mini progetti pubblicati nel 2019, vale a dire Wait and Return (marzo 2019), Black Star Dancing (14 giugno) e This is the Place (27 settembre).

Anche in questo mini progetto discografico, saranno presenti tre tracce, vale a dire Come On Outside e Wandering Star, primo anticipo dell’Extended Play, disponibile in pre-order anche in vinile. E’ ora il momento di questa canzone, scritta e prodotta dallo stesso Noel Gallagher. Il filmato è stato diretto da Dan Cadan.

Blue Moon Rising testo e traduzione – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

[Verse 1]

When the night is falling

And the land is cold

And that secret you found in your pocket

Will remain untold

There’s a storm out on the horizon

And it’s coming our way

By the light of the blue moon rising

Shall we just run away?

[Verse 2]

Will I meet you down on the corner?

Where out hopes and dreams were sold

By the poet and the loner

On the streets we paved with gold

The deeper that you get, the more that you’ll regret

Living on the edge of the night

But the blazing sunset in your eyes

Means more to me than life

[Chorus]

‘Cause you make me feel electric

Beauty in truth is hard to find

Some of us bleeding and some of us needing to find a way

[Interlude]





[Chorus]

‘Cause you make me feel electric

Beauty in truth is hard to find

Some of us bleeding and some of us needing to find a way

It’s getting closer, can you feel it?

I’m glad that I found you just in time

Some of us bleeding and some of us needing to find a way

[Outro]

Now the night has fallen

And the land is cold

But that secret you found in your pocket

To remain untold





Quando scende la notte

E la terra è fredda

E quel segreto che hai trovato in tasca

Rimarrà non raccontato

C’è una tempesta all’orizzonte

E sta venendo verso di noi

Sotto la luce della luna blu che sorge

Scappiamo?

Ci vediamo all’angolo?

Dove le nostre speranze e sogni sono stati venduti

Dal poeta e dal solitario

Per le strade che abbiamo lastricato d’oro

Più in profondità arriverai, più te ne pentirai

Vivere ai confini della notte

Ma il tramonto infuocato nei tuoi occhi

Per me è più importanre della vita





Perché mi fai sentire elettrico

La bellezza nella verità è difficile da trovare

Alcuni di noi sanguinano e altri hanno bisogno di trovare una via

Perché mi fai sentire elettrico

La bellezza nella verità è difficile da trovare

Alcuni di noi sanguinano e altri hanno bisogno di trovare una via

Si sta avvicinando, riesci a sentirla?

Sono contento di averti trovato appena in tempo

Alcuni di noi sanguinano e altri hanno bisogno di trovare una via

Ora è scesa la notte

E la terra è fredda

Ma quel segreto che hai trovato in tasca

Per restare non raccontato

