Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Blue Moon Rising: video ufficiale, audio, testo e traduzione del brano

Rilasciato il 30 gennaio 2020, Blue Moon Rising è un singolo dei Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds tratto dall’EP omonimo, in uscita il successivo 6 marzo, facendo seguito ai precedenti mini progetti pubblicati nel 2019, vale a dire Wait and Return (marzo 2019), Black Star Dancing (14 giugno) e This is the Place (27 settembre).
Anche in questo mini progetto discografico, saranno presenti tre tracce, vale a dire Come On Outside e Wandering Star, primo anticipo dell’Extended Play, disponibile in pre-order anche in vinile. E’ ora il momento di questa canzone, scritta e prodotta dallo stesso Noel Gallagher. Il filmato è stato diretto da Dan Cadan.
Blue Moon Rising testo e traduzione – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Download su: Amazon – L’EP in Vinile – iTunes
[Verse 1]
When the night is falling
And the land is cold
And that secret you found in your pocket
Will remain untold
There’s a storm out on the horizon
And it’s coming our way
By the light of the blue moon rising
Shall we just run away?
[Verse 2]
Will I meet you down on the corner?
Where out hopes and dreams were sold
By the poet and the loner
On the streets we paved with gold
The deeper that you get, the more that you’ll regret
Living on the edge of the night
But the blazing sunset in your eyes
Means more to me than life
[Chorus]
‘Cause you make me feel electric
Beauty in truth is hard to find
Some of us bleeding and some of us needing to find a way
[Interlude]
[Chorus]
‘Cause you make me feel electric
Beauty in truth is hard to find
Some of us bleeding and some of us needing to find a way
It’s getting closer, can you feel it?
I’m glad that I found you just in time
Some of us bleeding and some of us needing to find a way
[Outro]
Now the night has fallen
And the land is cold
But that secret you found in your pocket
To remain untold
Quando scende la notte
E la terra è fredda
E quel segreto che hai trovato in tasca
Rimarrà non raccontato
C’è una tempesta all’orizzonte
E sta venendo verso di noi
Sotto la luce della luna blu che sorge
Scappiamo?
Ci vediamo all’angolo?
Dove le nostre speranze e sogni sono stati venduti
Dal poeta e dal solitario
Per le strade che abbiamo lastricato d’oro
Più in profondità arriverai, più te ne pentirai
Vivere ai confini della notte
Ma il tramonto infuocato nei tuoi occhi
Per me è più importanre della vita
Perché mi fai sentire elettrico
La bellezza nella verità è difficile da trovare
Alcuni di noi sanguinano e altri hanno bisogno di trovare una via
Perché mi fai sentire elettrico
La bellezza nella verità è difficile da trovare
Alcuni di noi sanguinano e altri hanno bisogno di trovare una via
Si sta avvicinando, riesci a sentirla?
Sono contento di averti trovato appena in tempo
Alcuni di noi sanguinano e altri hanno bisogno di trovare una via
Ora è scesa la notte
E la terra è fredda
Ma quel segreto che hai trovato in tasca
Per restare non raccontato
