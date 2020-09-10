Marilyn Manson – Don’t Chase The Dead: ascolta il secondo anticipo dell’album We Are Chaos (testo e traduzione)

Il 10 settembre 2020, il cantautore statunitense Marilyn Manson ha reso disponibile Don’t Chase The Dead, secondo anticipo dell’atteso undicesimo album We Are Chaos, out il giorno dopo.

Il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questa canzone, scritta di suo pugno e prodotta con la collaborazione di Shooter Jennings. Il brano fa seguito a We Are Chaos, title track del progetto, pubblicata a fine luglio.

Ricordo che nel disco, che arriva a quasi tre anni da Heaven Upside Down, saranno presenti altre otto nuove canzoni, che i fan dell’inquietante artista non vedono l’ora di poter ascoltare.

Marilyn Manson – We Are Chaos Testo

[Strofa 1]

Angels in exile

Here lies the dead

An ice cream truck in your inferno

[Pre-Rit.]

Don’t chase the dead

Or they’ll end up chasing you

Don’t chase the dead

Or they’ll end up chasing you

[Rit.]

If tonight lasts forever

It won’t matter if there’s no tomorrow

If tonight lasts forever

It won’t matter if there’s no tomorrow

No tomorrow

[Strofa 2]

I got my tickets to Hell

I know you so well

And I know you wanna be there too

[Rit.]

If tonight lasts forever

It won’t matter if there’s no tomorrow

If tonight lasts forever

It won’t matter if there’s no tomorrow

No tomorrow

[Pre-Rit.]

Don’t chase the dead

Or they’ll end up chasing you

Don’t chase the dead

Or they’ll end up chasing you

Don’t chase the dead

Or they’ll end up chasing you





[Rit.]

If tonight lasts forever

It won’t matter if there’s no tomorrow

If tonight lasts forever

It won’t matter if there’s no tomorrow

[Post-Rit.]

Don’t chase the dead

Or they’ll end up chasing you

Don’t chase the dead

Or they’ll end up chasing you





Don’t Chase The Dead traduzione

[1a Strofa]

Angeli in esilio

Qui giacciono i morti

Un furgoncino dei gelati nel tuo inferno

[Pre-ritornello]

Non inseguire i morti

O finiranno per inseguirti

Non inseguire i morti

O finiranno per inseguirti

[Ritornello]

Se stanotte durerà per sempre

Non importa se non ci sarà un domani

Se stanotte durerà per sempre

Non importa se non ci sarà un domani

Nessun domani





[2a Strofa]

Ho i biglietti per l’inferno

ti conosco così bene

E so che vuoi essere lì anche tu

[Ritornello]

Se stanotte durerà per sempre

Non importa se non ci sarà un domani

Se stanotte durerà per sempre

Non importa se non ci sarà un domani

Nessun domani

[Pre-ritornello]

Non inseguire i morti

O finiranno per inseguirti

Non inseguire i morti

O finiranno per inseguirti

Non inseguire i morti

O finiranno per inseguirti

[Ritornello]

Se stanotte durerà per sempre

Non importa se non ci sarà un domani

Se stanotte durerà per sempre

Non importa se non ci sarà un domani

[Post-ritornello]

Non inseguire i morti

O finiranno per inseguirti

Non inseguire i morti

O finiranno per inseguirti



