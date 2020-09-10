Marilyn Manson – Don’t Chase The Dead: ascolta il secondo anticipo dell’album We Are Chaos (testo e traduzione)

Il 10 settembre 2020, il cantautore statunitense Marilyn Manson ha reso disponibile Don’t Chase The Dead, secondo anticipo dell’atteso undicesimo album We Are Chaos, out il giorno dopo.
Il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questa canzone, scritta di suo pugno e prodotta con la collaborazione di Shooter Jennings. Il brano fa seguito a We Are Chaos, title track del progetto, pubblicata a fine luglio.
Ricordo che nel disco, che arriva a quasi tre anni da Heaven Upside Down, saranno presenti altre otto nuove canzoni, che i fan dell’inquietante artista non vedono l’ora di poter ascoltare.
Marilyn Manson – We Are Chaos Testo
[Strofa 1]
Angels in exile
Here lies the dead
An ice cream truck in your inferno
[Pre-Rit.]
Don’t chase the dead
Or they’ll end up chasing you
Don’t chase the dead
Or they’ll end up chasing you
[Rit.]
If tonight lasts forever
It won’t matter if there’s no tomorrow
If tonight lasts forever
It won’t matter if there’s no tomorrow
No tomorrow
[Strofa 2]
I got my tickets to Hell
I know you so well
And I know you wanna be there too
[Rit.]
If tonight lasts forever
It won’t matter if there’s no tomorrow
If tonight lasts forever
It won’t matter if there’s no tomorrow
No tomorrow
[Pre-Rit.]
Don’t chase the dead
Or they’ll end up chasing you
Don’t chase the dead
Or they’ll end up chasing you
Don’t chase the dead
Or they’ll end up chasing you
[Rit.]
If tonight lasts forever
It won’t matter if there’s no tomorrow
If tonight lasts forever
It won’t matter if there’s no tomorrow
[Post-Rit.]
Don’t chase the dead
Or they’ll end up chasing you
Don’t chase the dead
Or they’ll end up chasing you
Don’t Chase The Dead traduzione
[1a Strofa]
Angeli in esilio
Qui giacciono i morti
Un furgoncino dei gelati nel tuo inferno
[Pre-ritornello]
Non inseguire i morti
O finiranno per inseguirti
Non inseguire i morti
O finiranno per inseguirti
[Ritornello]
Se stanotte durerà per sempre
Non importa se non ci sarà un domani
Se stanotte durerà per sempre
Non importa se non ci sarà un domani
Nessun domani
[2a Strofa]
Ho i biglietti per l’inferno
ti conosco così bene
E so che vuoi essere lì anche tu
[Ritornello]
Se stanotte durerà per sempre
Non importa se non ci sarà un domani
Se stanotte durerà per sempre
Non importa se non ci sarà un domani
Nessun domani
[Pre-ritornello]
Non inseguire i morti
O finiranno per inseguirti
Non inseguire i morti
O finiranno per inseguirti
Non inseguire i morti
O finiranno per inseguirti
[Ritornello]
Se stanotte durerà per sempre
Non importa se non ci sarà un domani
Se stanotte durerà per sempre
Non importa se non ci sarà un domani
[Post-ritornello]
Non inseguire i morti
O finiranno per inseguirti
Non inseguire i morti
O finiranno per inseguirti
