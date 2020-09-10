Nuove Canzoni

Le canzoni e le hit del momento: le novità ed il meglio della musica.


Ti trovi qui: Home / Audio / Marilyn Manson – Don’t Chase The Dead: ascolta il secondo anticipo dell’album We Are Chaos (testo e traduzione)

Marilyn Manson – Don’t Chase The Dead: ascolta il secondo anticipo dell’album We Are Chaos (testo e traduzione)

Scritto da Lascia un commento

Il 10 settembre 2020, il cantautore statunitense Marilyn Manson ha reso disponibile Don’t Chase The Dead, secondo anticipo dell’atteso undicesimo album We Are Chaos, out il giorno dopo.

Il testo e la traduzione in italiano di questa canzone, scritta di suo pugno e prodotta con la collaborazione di Shooter Jennings. Il brano fa seguito a We Are Chaos, title track del progetto, pubblicata a fine luglio.

Ricordo che nel disco, che arriva a quasi tre anni da Heaven Upside Down, saranno presenti altre otto nuove canzoni, che i fan dell’inquietante artista non vedono l’ora di poter ascoltare.

copertina album We Are Chaos by Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson – We Are Chaos Testo

[Strofa 1]
Angels in exile
Here lies the dead
An ice cream truck in your inferno

[Pre-Rit.]
Don’t chase the dead
Or they’ll end up chasing you
Don’t chase the dead
Or they’ll end up chasing you

[Rit.]
If tonight lasts forever
It won’t matter if there’s no tomorrow
If tonight lasts forever
It won’t matter if there’s no tomorrow
No tomorrow

[Strofa 2]
I got my tickets to Hell
I know you so well
And I know you wanna be there too

[Rit.]
If tonight lasts forever
It won’t matter if there’s no tomorrow
If tonight lasts forever
It won’t matter if there’s no tomorrow
No tomorrow

[Pre-Rit.]
Don’t chase the dead
Or they’ll end up chasing you
Don’t chase the dead
Or they’ll end up chasing you
Don’t chase the dead
Or they’ll end up chasing you


[Rit.]
If tonight lasts forever
It won’t matter if there’s no tomorrow
If tonight lasts forever
It won’t matter if there’s no tomorrow

[Post-Rit.]
Don’t chase the dead
Or they’ll end up chasing you
Don’t chase the dead
Or they’ll end up chasing you


Don’t Chase The Dead traduzione

[1a Strofa]
Angeli in esilio
Qui giacciono i morti
Un furgoncino dei gelati nel tuo inferno

[Pre-ritornello]
Non inseguire i morti
O finiranno per inseguirti
Non inseguire i morti
O finiranno per inseguirti

[Ritornello]
Se stanotte durerà per sempre
Non importa se non ci sarà un domani
Se stanotte durerà per sempre
Non importa se non ci sarà un domani
Nessun domani


[2a Strofa]
Ho i biglietti per l’inferno
ti conosco così bene
E so che vuoi essere lì anche tu

[Ritornello]
Se stanotte durerà per sempre
Non importa se non ci sarà un domani
Se stanotte durerà per sempre
Non importa se non ci sarà un domani
Nessun domani

[Pre-ritornello]
Non inseguire i morti
O finiranno per inseguirti
Non inseguire i morti
O finiranno per inseguirti
Non inseguire i morti
O finiranno per inseguirti

[Ritornello]
Se stanotte durerà per sempre
Non importa se non ci sarà un domani
Se stanotte durerà per sempre
Non importa se non ci sarà un domani

[Post-ritornello]
Non inseguire i morti
O finiranno per inseguirti
Non inseguire i morti
O finiranno per inseguirti


Interazioni del lettore

Lascia un commento

Il tuo indirizzo email non sarà pubblicato. I campi obbligatori sono contrassegnati *

Questo sito usa Akismet per ridurre lo spam. Scopri come i tuoi dati vengono elaborati.