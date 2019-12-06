Liam Payne – Both Ways: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone









In Both Ways, decima traccia presente in LP1, disco d’esordio di Liam Payne, uscito il 6 dicembre 2019, il cantautore si rivolge a una ragazza veramente molto speciale, che entrando nella sua vita ha portato solo benefici.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova canzone, scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di RuthAnne, Steph Jones, Ian Franzino & Andrew Haas e prodotta dagli Afterhrs.

Liam Payne – Both Ways testo e traduzione

[Intro]

My girl, she like it both ways

She like the way it all taste

Couple more, we’ll call it foreplay

No, no, I don’t discriminate

Bring it back to my place

Yeah, she like it both ways

[Verse 1]

Girl I can feel it, oh yeah, I can feel what you want, yeah

Like that you’re different, yeah, do what you want

I won’t judge, I won’t judge

[Refrain]

Lovin’ the way that she’s turning you on

Switching the lanes like a Bugatti Sport

Nothing but luck that she got me involved, yeah

Flipping that body, go head, I go tails

Sharing that body like it’s our last meal

One and a two and a three, that’s for real

[Pre-Chorus]

She said we’re young and we’re stupid

She said, “Come on, boy let’s do this”

Make every day my birthday

Let’s celebrate, like oh my gosh

She do things you won’t believe

[Chorus]

My girl, she like it both ways

She like the way it all taste

Couple more, we’ll call it foreplay

No, no, I don’t discriminate

Bring it back to my place

Yeah, she like it both ways (Both ways)

Both ways, both ways (Both ways)

[Verse 2]

Four in the morning

Yeah, who else you wanna invite?

Never too many hands all on your body

And mine, you’re all mine

[Refrain]

Lovin’ the way that she’s turning you on

Switching the lanes like a Bugatti Sport

Nothing but luck that she got me involved, yeah

Flipping that body, go head, I go tails

Sharing that body like it’s our last meal

One and a two and a three, that’s for real

[Pre-Chorus]

She said we’re young (We’re young) and we’re stupid

She said, “Come on, watch me while we do this”

Make every day my birthday

Let’s celebrate, like oh my gosh

She do things you won’t believe

[Chorus]

My girl, she like it both ways (Both ways)

She like the way it all taste (The way it all taste)

Couple more, we’ll call it foreplay

No, no, I don’t discriminate

Bring it back to my place

Yeah, she like it both ways (Both ways)

Both ways, both ways (Both ways)

[Bridge]

Make every day my birthday

Let’s celebrate, like oh my gosh

She do things you won’t believe

[Chorus]

My girl, she like it both ways (Both ways)

She like the way it all taste (She like the way it all taste)

Couple more, we’ll call it foreplay

No, no, I don’t discriminate

Bring it back to my place

Yeah, she like it both ways (Both ways)

Both ways, both ways

(Said bring it back to my place, yeah, she like it both ways)

(Both ways)

Both ways, both ways

(I said bring it back to my place, yeah, she like it both ways)





[Outro]

Both ways, both ways





La mia ragazza, le piace farlo in entrambi i modi

Le piace il sapore di tutto

Un altro paio, lo chiameremo preliminare

No, no, non faccio discriminazioni

Ritorna a casa mia

Sì, le piace in entrambi i modi

Ragazza, riesco a sentirlo, oh sì, riesco a sentire quello che vuoi, sì

Mi piaci perché sei diversa, sì, fai quello che vuoi

Non giudicherò, non ti giudicherò

Adoro il modo in cui ti eccita

Cambia le corsie come una Bugatti Sport

Nient’altro che fortuna il fatto che mi abbia coinvolto, sì

Gira quel corpo, vai a testa, vado a croce

Condividi quel corpo come se fosse il nostro ultimo pasto

Un, due e tre, è tutto vero

Ha detto che siamo giovani e stupidi

Ha detto: “andiamo ragazzo facciamolo”

Rendi ogni giorno la mia festa

Festeggiamo, tipo oh mio Dio

Fa cose da non crederci

La mia ragazza, le piace farlo in entrambi i modi

Le piace il sapore di tutto

Un altro paio, lo chiameremo preliminare

No, no, non faccio discriminazioni

Ritorna a casa mia

Sì, le piace in entrambi i modi (in entrambi i modi)

In entrambi i modi, in entrambi i modi (in entrambi i modi)

Le quattro del mattino

Sì, chi altri vuoi invitare?

Mai troppe mani sul tuo corpo

E mia, sei tutta mia





Adoro il modo in cui ti eccita

Cambia le corsie come una Bugatti Sport

Nient’altro che fortuna il fatto che mi abbia coinvolto, sì

Gira quel corpo, vai a testa, vado a croce

Condividi quel corpo come se fosse il nostro ultimo pasto

Un, due e tre, è tutto vero

Ha detto che siamo giovani (siamo giovani) e siamo stupidi

Lei disse: “Dai, guardami mentre lo facciamo”

Rendi ogni giorno la mia festa

Festeggiamo, tipo oh mio Dio

Fa cose da non crederci

La mia ragazza, le piace farlo in entrambi i modi (in entrambi i modi)

Le piace il sapore di tutto (il sapore di tutto )

Un altro paio, lo chiameremo preliminare

No, no, non faccio discriminazioni

Ritorna a casa mia

Sì, le piace in entrambi i modi (in entrambi i modi)

In entrambi i modi, in entrambi i modi (in entrambi i modi)

Rendi ogni giorno la mia festa

Festeggiamo, come oh mio Dio

Fa cose da non crederci

La mia ragazza, le piace farlo in entrambi i modi (in entrambi i modi)

Le piace il sapore di tutto (il sapore di tutto )

Un altro paio, lo chiameremo preliminare

No, no, non faccio discriminazioni

Ritorna a casa mia

Sì, le piace in entrambi i modi (in entrambi i modi)

In entrambi i modi, in entrambi i modi

(Ho detto ritorna a casa mia, sì, le piace in entrambi i modi)

(Entrambi i modi)

In entrambi i modi, in entrambi i modi

(Ho detto di tornare a casa mia, sì, le piace in entrambi i modi)

In entrambi i modi, in entrambi i modi

Ascolta su:



