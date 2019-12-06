Liam Payne – Both Ways: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

In Both Ways, decima traccia presente in LP1, disco d’esordio di Liam Payne, uscito il 6 dicembre 2019, il cantautore si rivolge a una ragazza veramente molto speciale, che entrando nella sua vita ha portato solo benefici.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova canzone, scritta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di RuthAnne, Steph Jones, Ian Franzino & Andrew Haas e prodotta dagli Afterhrs.
Liam Payne – Both Ways testo e traduzione
[Intro]
My girl, she like it both ways
She like the way it all taste
Couple more, we’ll call it foreplay
No, no, I don’t discriminate
Bring it back to my place
Yeah, she like it both ways
[Verse 1]
Girl I can feel it, oh yeah, I can feel what you want, yeah
Like that you’re different, yeah, do what you want
I won’t judge, I won’t judge
[Refrain]
Lovin’ the way that she’s turning you on
Switching the lanes like a Bugatti Sport
Nothing but luck that she got me involved, yeah
Flipping that body, go head, I go tails
Sharing that body like it’s our last meal
One and a two and a three, that’s for real
[Pre-Chorus]
She said we’re young and we’re stupid
She said, “Come on, boy let’s do this”
Make every day my birthday
Let’s celebrate, like oh my gosh
She do things you won’t believe
[Chorus]
My girl, she like it both ways
She like the way it all taste
Couple more, we’ll call it foreplay
No, no, I don’t discriminate
Bring it back to my place
Yeah, she like it both ways (Both ways)
Both ways, both ways (Both ways)
[Verse 2]
Four in the morning
Yeah, who else you wanna invite?
Never too many hands all on your body
And mine, you’re all mine
[Refrain]
Lovin’ the way that she’s turning you on
Switching the lanes like a Bugatti Sport
Nothing but luck that she got me involved, yeah
Flipping that body, go head, I go tails
Sharing that body like it’s our last meal
One and a two and a three, that’s for real
[Pre-Chorus]
She said we’re young (We’re young) and we’re stupid
She said, “Come on, watch me while we do this”
Make every day my birthday
Let’s celebrate, like oh my gosh
She do things you won’t believe
[Chorus]
My girl, she like it both ways (Both ways)
She like the way it all taste (The way it all taste)
Couple more, we’ll call it foreplay
No, no, I don’t discriminate
Bring it back to my place
Yeah, she like it both ways (Both ways)
Both ways, both ways (Both ways)
[Bridge]
Make every day my birthday
Let’s celebrate, like oh my gosh
She do things you won’t believe
[Chorus]
My girl, she like it both ways (Both ways)
She like the way it all taste (She like the way it all taste)
Couple more, we’ll call it foreplay
No, no, I don’t discriminate
Bring it back to my place
Yeah, she like it both ways (Both ways)
Both ways, both ways
(Said bring it back to my place, yeah, she like it both ways)
(Both ways)
Both ways, both ways
(I said bring it back to my place, yeah, she like it both ways)
[Outro]
Both ways, both ways
La mia ragazza, le piace farlo in entrambi i modi
Le piace il sapore di tutto
Un altro paio, lo chiameremo preliminare
No, no, non faccio discriminazioni
Ritorna a casa mia
Sì, le piace in entrambi i modi
Ragazza, riesco a sentirlo, oh sì, riesco a sentire quello che vuoi, sì
Mi piaci perché sei diversa, sì, fai quello che vuoi
Non giudicherò, non ti giudicherò
Adoro il modo in cui ti eccita
Cambia le corsie come una Bugatti Sport
Nient’altro che fortuna il fatto che mi abbia coinvolto, sì
Gira quel corpo, vai a testa, vado a croce
Condividi quel corpo come se fosse il nostro ultimo pasto
Un, due e tre, è tutto vero
Ha detto che siamo giovani e stupidi
Ha detto: “andiamo ragazzo facciamolo”
Rendi ogni giorno la mia festa
Festeggiamo, tipo oh mio Dio
Fa cose da non crederci
La mia ragazza, le piace farlo in entrambi i modi
Le piace il sapore di tutto
Un altro paio, lo chiameremo preliminare
No, no, non faccio discriminazioni
Ritorna a casa mia
Sì, le piace in entrambi i modi (in entrambi i modi)
In entrambi i modi, in entrambi i modi (in entrambi i modi)
Le quattro del mattino
Sì, chi altri vuoi invitare?
Mai troppe mani sul tuo corpo
E mia, sei tutta mia
Adoro il modo in cui ti eccita
Cambia le corsie come una Bugatti Sport
Nient’altro che fortuna il fatto che mi abbia coinvolto, sì
Gira quel corpo, vai a testa, vado a croce
Condividi quel corpo come se fosse il nostro ultimo pasto
Un, due e tre, è tutto vero
Ha detto che siamo giovani (siamo giovani) e siamo stupidi
Lei disse: “Dai, guardami mentre lo facciamo”
Rendi ogni giorno la mia festa
Festeggiamo, tipo oh mio Dio
Fa cose da non crederci
La mia ragazza, le piace farlo in entrambi i modi (in entrambi i modi)
Le piace il sapore di tutto (il sapore di tutto )
Un altro paio, lo chiameremo preliminare
No, no, non faccio discriminazioni
Ritorna a casa mia
Sì, le piace in entrambi i modi (in entrambi i modi)
In entrambi i modi, in entrambi i modi (in entrambi i modi)
Rendi ogni giorno la mia festa
Festeggiamo, come oh mio Dio
Fa cose da non crederci
La mia ragazza, le piace farlo in entrambi i modi (in entrambi i modi)
Le piace il sapore di tutto (il sapore di tutto )
Un altro paio, lo chiameremo preliminare
No, no, non faccio discriminazioni
Ritorna a casa mia
Sì, le piace in entrambi i modi (in entrambi i modi)
In entrambi i modi, in entrambi i modi
(Ho detto ritorna a casa mia, sì, le piace in entrambi i modi)
(Entrambi i modi)
In entrambi i modi, in entrambi i modi
(Ho detto di tornare a casa mia, sì, le piace in entrambi i modi)
In entrambi i modi, in entrambi i modi
Lascia un commento