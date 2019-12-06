Camila Cabello – Dream of You: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone









In Dream of You, decima traccia dell’album Romance, Camila Cabello canta di aver trovato l’uomo dei suoi sogni, o quantomeno, descrive come egli dovrebbe essere. C’è tuttavia da aggiungere che, come affermato dall’artista, iniziò a scrivere questo disco quando aveva 21 anni, in un periodo in cui si innamorò ed ebbe per la prima volta in vita sua una relazione seria.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova e bella canzone facente parte della seconda era discografica della cantante cubana, scritta insieme a Justin Tranter, Robin Fredriksson & Mattias Larsson e prodotta da Mattman & Robin.

Una curiosità: in questo coinvolgente brano, vi sono due righe del ritornello (All I do, the whole day through, is dream of you / All I do, since I met you, is dream of you), che in occasione di un’intervista con ENTERCOM, la cantante ha confessato siano le sue preferite dell’intero album.

Camila Cabello Dream of You testo e traduzione

[Verse 1]

He’s a bad dancer, he’s a right answer

He’s a shy singer most of the time

That’s just him and I

He’s an over-thinker, he’s a slow kisser

A confined sinner all of the time

When it’s him and I

[Pre-Chorus]

And you squeeze my hands two times, three times

And believe me, I’ll love you always, always

[Chorus]

All I do, the whole day through, is dream of you

All I do, since I met you, is dream of you

So could you stay with me, lay with me

Talking about nothing? Yeah

All I do, the whole day through, is dream of you

[Verse 2]

I was not living, I was just writing about it

With my head spinning

Days passing by most of the time, yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

And you squeeze my hands two times, three times

And believe me, I’ll love you always, always (Always)

[Chorus]

All I do, the whole day through, is dream of you

All I do, since I met you, is dream of you

So could you stay with me, lay with me

Talking about nothing? Yeah

All I do, the whole day through, is dream of you

[Post-Chorus]

I dream with you

I dream with you

I dream with you

Yeah, only you

I dream with you

Yeah, only you

I dream with you, ooh

[Bridge]

Please, say you dream of me too

Can you please say you dream of me too

Woah, boy, boy

[Chorus]

All I do, the whole day through, is dream of you (All I do, of you)

All I do, since I met you, is dream of you (Since I met you, babe, since I met you, babe)

So could you stay with me, lay with me

Talking about nothing? Yeah (Oh)

All I do, the whole day through, is dream of you (All I do, all I do, all I do, all I do, all I do, ah)





[Post-Chorus]

I dream with you (Oh, ah)

I dream with you (Ooh)

I dream with you

Yeah, only you (Only you)

I dream with you (I dream of you)

Yeah, only you (I dream)

I dream with you (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Outro]

All I do, the whole day through, is dream of you





È un pessimo ballerino, è la risposta corretta

È il più delle volte un cantante timido

Siamo solo io e lui

È un paranoico, è uno che bacia lentamente

Uno scarso peccatore tutto il tempo

Quando siamo io e lui

E mi stringimi le mani due volte, tre volte

E credimi, ti amerò sempre, sempre

Tutto ciò che faccio, per tutto il giorno, è sognare te

Tutto quel che faccio, da quando ti ho conosciuto, è sognare te

Quindi potresti restare con me, a letto con me

Non parli di niente? si

Tutto ciò che faccio, per tutto il giorno, è sognare te

Non vivevo, stavo scrivendo questo

Con la testa che mi girava

I giorni passano quasi sempre, sì

E mi stringimi le mani due volte, tre volte

E credimi, ti amerò sempre, sempre





Tutto ciò che faccio, per tutto il giorno, è sognare te

Tutto quel che faccio, da quando ti ho conosciuto, è sognare te

Quindi potresti restare con me, a letto con me

Non parli di niente? si

Tutto ciò che faccio, per tutto il giorno, è sognare te

Sogno con te

Sogno con te

Sogno con te

Sì, solo te

Sogno con te

Sì, solo te

Sogno con te, ooh

Per favore, dì che mi sogni anche tu

Puoi per favore dire che mi sogni anche tu

Woah, ragazzo, ragazzo

Tutto ciò che faccio, per tutto il giorno, è sognare te (tutto quel che faccio, per te)

Tutto quello che faccio, da quando ti ho incontrato, è sognare te (da quando ti ho conosciuto, baby, da quando ti ho incontrato, piccolo)

Quindi potresti stare con me, a letto con me

Non parli di niente? Sì (oh)

Tutto ciò che faccio, per tutto il giorno, è sognare te (Tutto ciò che faccio, tutto ciò che faccio, tutto ciò che faccio, tutto ciò che faccio, tutto ciò che faccio, ah)

Sogno con te (oh, ah)

Io sogno con te (ooh)

Sogno con te

Sì, solo te (solo tu)

Sogno con te (ti sogno)

Sì, solo te (io sogno)

Sogno con te (Sì, sì, sì, sì)

Tutto quello che faccio, per tutto il giorno, è sognare te

