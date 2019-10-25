Leonard Cohen – Happens to the Heart: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









Rilasciato venerdì 25 ottobre 2019, Happens to the Heart è il secondo singolo estratto da Thanks for the Dance, secondo album postumo di Leonard Cohen, che vedrà la luce il 22 novembre 2019. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video ufficiale che accompagna la canzone.

Già Anticipato da The Goal, questo disco di inediti è stato fortemente voluto e realizzato dal figlio Adam, per volontà del padre, che gli aveva chiesto di portarlo a termine. La realizzazione è stata possibile grazie alla collaborazione di importanti amici e colleghi che hanno già lavorato con il compianto Leonard.

Leonard Cohen – Happens to the Heart testo e traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

I was always working steady

But I never called it art

I got my shit together

Meeting Christ and reading Marx

It failed my little fire

But it’s bright the dying spark

Go tell the young messiah

What happens to the heart

There’s a mist of summer kisses

Where I tried to double-park

The rivalry was vicious

The women were in charge

It was nothing, it was business

But it left an ugly mark

I’ve come here to revisit

What happens to the heart

I was selling holy trinkets

I was dressing kind of sharp

Had a pussy in the kitchen

And a panther in the yard

In the prison of the gifted

I was friendly with the guards

So I never had to witness

What happens to the heart

I should have seen it coming

After all I knew the chart

Just to look at her was trouble

It was trouble from the start

Sure we played a stunning couple

But I never liked the part

It ain’t pretty, it ain’t subtle

What happens to the heart

Now the angel’s got a fiddle

The devil’s got a harp

Every soul is like a minnow

Every mind is like a shark

I’ve broken every window

But the house, the house is dark

I care but very little

What happens to the heart

Then I studied with this beggar

He was filthy, he was scarred

By the claws of many women

He had failed to disregard

No fable here no lesson

No singing meadowlark

Just a filthy beggar guessing

What happens to the heart

I was always working steady

But I never called it art

It was just some old convention

Like the horse before the cart

I had no trouble betting

On the flood, against the ark

You see, I knew about the ending

What happens to the heart





I was handy with a rifle

My father’s .303

I fought for something final

Not the right to disagree





Ho sempre lavorato costantemente

Ma non l’ho mai chiamata arte

Ho messo la testa a posto

Incontrando Cristo e leggendo Marx

Ho deluso il mio fuocherello

Ma è luminosa la scintilla morente

Vallo a dire al giovane messia

Cosa succede al cuore

C’è una nebbia di baci estivi

Nella quale ho cercato di parcheggiare in doppia fila

La rivalità è stata brutale

Le donne erano al comando

Non era niente, erano affari

Ma ha lasciato un brutto segno

Sono venuto qui per rivedere

Cosa succede al cuore

Vendevo ciondoli santi

Mi vestivo in modo elegante

Aveva una micetta in cucina

E una pantera nel cortile

Nella prigione dei dotati

Ero amico con le guardie

Quindi non ho mai dovuto assistere a

Ciò che succede al cuore





Avrei dovuto prevederlo

Del resto, conoscevo la classifica

Solo guardarla era un problema

È stato un problema fin dall’inizio

Certo, abbiamo interpretato il ruolo di una coppia meravigliosa

Ma non mi è mai piaciuta la parte

Non mi entusiasmava, non era delicata

Quel che succede al cuore

Ora l’angelo ha un violino

Il diavolo ha un’arpa

Ogni anima è come un pesciolino

Ogni mente è come uno squalo

Ho rotto ogni finestra

Ma la casa, la casa è buia

Mi interessa ma molto poco

Cosa succede al cuore

Poi ho studiato con questo mendicante

Era sporco, era sfregiato

Dagli artigli di molte donne

Non aveva ignorato

Nessuna favola qui nessuna lezione

Nessuna allodola che canta

Solo uno straccione indovina

Cosa succede al cuore

Ho sempre lavorato costantemente

Ma non l’ho mai chiamata arte

Era solo una vecchia convenzione

Come il cavallo davanti al carro

Non ho avuto problemi a scommettere

Sull’alluvione, contro l’arca

Sai, conoscevo del finale

Cosa succede al cuore

Ero pratico con il fucile

Mio padre è .303

Ho combattuto per qualcosa di definitivo

Non per il diritto di dissentire

