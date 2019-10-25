Leonard Cohen – Happens to the Heart: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Rilasciato venerdì 25 ottobre 2019, Happens to the Heart è il secondo singolo estratto da Thanks for the Dance, secondo album postumo di Leonard Cohen, che vedrà la luce il 22 novembre 2019. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video ufficiale che accompagna la canzone.
Già Anticipato da The Goal, questo disco di inediti è stato fortemente voluto e realizzato dal figlio Adam, per volontà del padre, che gli aveva chiesto di portarlo a termine. La realizzazione è stata possibile grazie alla collaborazione di importanti amici e colleghi che hanno già lavorato con il compianto Leonard.
Leonard Cohen – Happens to the Heart testo e traduzione
I was always working steady
But I never called it art
I got my shit together
Meeting Christ and reading Marx
It failed my little fire
But it’s bright the dying spark
Go tell the young messiah
What happens to the heart
There’s a mist of summer kisses
Where I tried to double-park
The rivalry was vicious
The women were in charge
It was nothing, it was business
But it left an ugly mark
I’ve come here to revisit
What happens to the heart
I was selling holy trinkets
I was dressing kind of sharp
Had a pussy in the kitchen
And a panther in the yard
In the prison of the gifted
I was friendly with the guards
So I never had to witness
What happens to the heart
I should have seen it coming
After all I knew the chart
Just to look at her was trouble
It was trouble from the start
Sure we played a stunning couple
But I never liked the part
It ain’t pretty, it ain’t subtle
What happens to the heart
Now the angel’s got a fiddle
The devil’s got a harp
Every soul is like a minnow
Every mind is like a shark
I’ve broken every window
But the house, the house is dark
I care but very little
What happens to the heart
Then I studied with this beggar
He was filthy, he was scarred
By the claws of many women
He had failed to disregard
No fable here no lesson
No singing meadowlark
Just a filthy beggar guessing
What happens to the heart
I was always working steady
But I never called it art
It was just some old convention
Like the horse before the cart
I had no trouble betting
On the flood, against the ark
You see, I knew about the ending
What happens to the heart
I was handy with a rifle
My father’s .303
I fought for something final
Not the right to disagree
Ho sempre lavorato costantemente
Ma non l’ho mai chiamata arte
Ho messo la testa a posto
Incontrando Cristo e leggendo Marx
Ho deluso il mio fuocherello
Ma è luminosa la scintilla morente
Vallo a dire al giovane messia
Cosa succede al cuore
C’è una nebbia di baci estivi
Nella quale ho cercato di parcheggiare in doppia fila
La rivalità è stata brutale
Le donne erano al comando
Non era niente, erano affari
Ma ha lasciato un brutto segno
Sono venuto qui per rivedere
Cosa succede al cuore
Vendevo ciondoli santi
Mi vestivo in modo elegante
Aveva una micetta in cucina
E una pantera nel cortile
Nella prigione dei dotati
Ero amico con le guardie
Quindi non ho mai dovuto assistere a
Ciò che succede al cuore
Avrei dovuto prevederlo
Del resto, conoscevo la classifica
Solo guardarla era un problema
È stato un problema fin dall’inizio
Certo, abbiamo interpretato il ruolo di una coppia meravigliosa
Ma non mi è mai piaciuta la parte
Non mi entusiasmava, non era delicata
Quel che succede al cuore
Ora l’angelo ha un violino
Il diavolo ha un’arpa
Ogni anima è come un pesciolino
Ogni mente è come uno squalo
Ho rotto ogni finestra
Ma la casa, la casa è buia
Mi interessa ma molto poco
Cosa succede al cuore
Poi ho studiato con questo mendicante
Era sporco, era sfregiato
Dagli artigli di molte donne
Non aveva ignorato
Nessuna favola qui nessuna lezione
Nessuna allodola che canta
Solo uno straccione indovina
Cosa succede al cuore
Ho sempre lavorato costantemente
Ma non l’ho mai chiamata arte
Era solo una vecchia convenzione
Come il cavallo davanti al carro
Non ho avuto problemi a scommettere
Sull’alluvione, contro l’arca
Sai, conoscevo del finale
Cosa succede al cuore
Ero pratico con il fucile
Mio padre è .303
Ho combattuto per qualcosa di definitivo
Non per il diritto di dissentire
Commenti
fiorella dice
la sua voce e le sue parole indimenticabile Leonard