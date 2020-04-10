Kina, Yaeow – Wish I Was Better: ascolta il nuovo singolo (testo e traduzione)

Il produttore napoletano Kina vi presenta il nuovo singolo Wish I Was Better, interpretato da Yaeow: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano della canzone di questo artista campano, quello della hit Get you the moon per intenderci.
Ascolta questa semplice ma gradevole nuova produzione del produttore partenopeo, scritta da Kevin Häggström, nella quale il protagonista canta di essere ancora innamorato di una persona, che tuttavia sembra odiarlo.
Kina Wish I Was Better testo
[Intro]
I’ve been calling you up ’cause I’m missing you
I don’t even know what I’m gonna do
I say that I’m careless, not the truth
Yeah, I’m still in love with you
And I know all your friends, they hate me too
I wish that I was better at the things I do
I say that I’m careless, not the truth
Yeah, I’m still not over you
[Chorus]
I’ve been calling you up ’cause I’m missing you
I don’t even know what I’m gonna do
I say that I’m careless, not the truth
Yeah, I’m still in love with you
And I know all your friends, they hate me too
I wish that I was better at the things I do
I say that I’m careless, not the truth
Yeah, I’m still not over you
[Verse 1]
It’s been two years since I last saw you
Still wish that I run into you
‘Cause I know that you’re still in our hometown
And maybe you never wanna see me
And I understand if you don’t want to
But I will never forget you
[Chorus]
I’ve been calling you up ’cause I’m missing you
I don’t even know what I’m gonna do
I say that I’m careless, not the truth
Yeah, I’m still in love with you
And I know all your friends, they hate me too
I wish that I was better at the things I do
I say that I’m careless, not the truth
Yeah, I’m still not over you
[Outro]
I’ve been calling you up ’cause I’m missing you
I don’t even know what I’m gonna do
I say that I’m careless, not the truth
Yeah, I’m still in love with you
[Intro]
Ti ho chiamata perché mi manchi
Non so nemmeno cosa devo fare
Ho detto di essere irresponsabile, non è la verità
Sì, sono ancora innamorato di te
E conosco tutti i tuoi amici, mi odiano anche loro
Vorrei essere migliore nelle cose che faccio
Ho detto di essere irresponsabile, non è la verità
Sì, sono ancora innamorato di te
[Rit.]
Ti ho chiamata perché mi manchi
Non so nemmeno cosa devo fare
Ho detto di essere irresponsabile, non è la verità
Sì, sono ancora innamorato di te
E conosco tutti i tuoi amici, mi odiano anche loro
Vorrei essere migliore nelle cose che faccio
Ho detto di essere irresponsabile, non è la verità
Sì, sono ancora innamorato di te
[Str. 1]
Sono passati due anni dall’ultima volta che ti ho visto
Vorrei incontrarti ancora
Perché so che sei ancora nella nostra città natale
E forse non vuoi più rivedermi
E ti capisco se non vuoi
Ma non ti dimenticherò mai
[Rit.]
Ti ho chiamata perché mi manchi
Non so nemmeno cosa devo fare
Ho detto di essere irresponsabile, non è la verità
Sì, sono ancora innamorato di te
E conosco tutti i tuoi amici, mi odiano anche loro
Vorrei essere migliore nelle cose che faccio
Ho detto di essere irresponsabile, non è la verità
Sì, sono ancora innamorato di te
[Outro]
Ti ho chiamata perché mi manchi
Non so nemmeno cosa devo fare
Ho detto di essere irresponsabile, non è la verità
Sì, sono ancora innamorato di te
