Justin Bieber – Get Me feat. Kehlani: audio, testo e traduzione del brano









Rilasciato martedì 28 gennaio 2020, Get Me è il secondo singolo di Justin Bieber con la collaborazione di Kehlani, che anticipa il quinto album in studio Changes, out il successivo 14 febbraio, a poco più di quattro anni dall’ultima fortunata fatica discografica Purpose.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio del brano, scritto con la collaborazione di Noah Sammak, Poo Bear, Boi-1da, Vinylz & Jun Ha Kim.

Nel secondo anticipo dell’atteso progetto, i due cantanti dialogano sulla loro sintonia e compatibilità: sembra infatti vi sia molta intesa e comprensione reciproca.

Nella quinta era discografica del cantautore canadese, vi saranno 17 tracce, tra le quali la hit Yummy, una traccia sicuramente più radio friendly, più da classifica, pubblicata il 3 gennaio 2020.

Justin Bieber Get Me testo e traduzione

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?

Judgin’ by the way you open up, you get me

Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me

Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me

[Chorus]

Ha-ha-ha, you get me

Ha-ha-ha, you get me

[Verse 1]

See, you lookin’ beyond the surface

Can tell by the questions you’re asking

You got me low-key nervous

It feels like we’re on the same wave, yeah

Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?

Never thought I’d connect with you, not in these circumstances

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?

Judgin’ by the way you open up, you get me

Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me

Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me

[Chorus]

Ha-ha-ha, you gettin’ me

Ha-ha-ha, you gettin’ me

[Verse 2: Kehlani]

Ooh, there’s so much chemistry

Like a chemist how you finishin’ my sentences

In the center, no, we can’t deny the synergy

How ’bout reapin’ all the benefits? Yeah

Never intended to relate, I mean, what are the chances?

Never thought I’d connect with you, not in these circumstances, no

[Pre-Chorus: Both]

Oh, you don’t compare, don’t fit in with ’em, do you get me?

Judgin’ by the way you open up, you get me (Yeah, you really get me, ooh, ooh)

Ooh, out of this world, hands on, baby, now you send me (Ooh, that’s why you send me)

Lookin’ at the way we’re blendin’ in, you get me (Ooh, you really get me)





[Chorus: Both & (Justin Bieber)]

Ha-ha-ha, you gettin’ me (Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)

Ha-ha-ha, you gettin’ me (Ye-e-e-e-e-e-ah)

[Outro]

Oh, you get me, yeah

You get me, yeah

You get me, yeah

You get me, yeah





[Pre-Ritornello]

Oh, non ci sono paragoni, non sei in sintonia con loro, mi capisci?

A giudicare dal modo in cui ti apri, mi capisci

Ooh, fuori dal comune, le mani, baby, ora mi mandi

Considerando il modo in cui ci stiamo integrando, mi prendi

[Ritornello]

Ah ah ah ah, mi capisci

Ah ah ah ah, mi prendi

[Strofa 1]

Vedere che stai guardando oltre l’apparenza

Si capisce dalle domande che stai ponendo

Mi hai fatto innervosire un po’

Sembriamo sulla stessa lunghezza d’onda, sì

Non avevo intenzione relazionarmi, cioè, quante possibilità ci sono?

Non avrei mai pensato di connettermi con te, non in queste circostanze

[Pre-Ritornello]

Oh, non ci sono paragoni, non sei in sintonia con loro, mi capisci?

A giudicare dal modo in cui ti apri, mi capisci

Ooh, fuori dal comune, le mani, baby, ora mi mandi

Considerando il modo in cui ci stiamo integrando, mi prendi





[Ritornello]

Ah ah ah ah, mi stai coinvolgendo

Ah ah ah ah, mi stai coinvolgendo

[Verso 2: Kehlani]

Ooh, c’è così tanta chimica

Come un chimico completi le mie frasi

Al centro, no, non possiamo negare la sinergia

Perché non raccogliere tutti i benefici? si

Non avevo intenzione relazionarmi, cioè, quante possibilità ci sono?

Non avrei mai pensato di connettermi con te, non in queste circostanze, no

[Pre-Ritornello]

Oh, non ci sono paragoni, non sei in sintonia con loro, mi capisci?

A giudicare dal modo in cui ti apri, mi capisci (Sì, mi capisci davvero, ooh, ooh)

Ooh, fuori dal comune, le mani, baby, ora mi mandi (Ooh, ecco perché mi mandi)

Considerando il modo in cui ci stiamo integrando, mi prendi (Ooh, mi capisci davvero)

[Ritornello]

Ah-ah-ah, mi stai coinvolgendo (Oo-oo-oo-oo-oo-ooh)

Ah-ah-ah, mi stai coinvolgendo (Ye-e-e-e-e-e-ah)

[Outro]

Oh, mi capisci, sì

Mi prendi, si

Mi capisci, si

Mi prendi, si

