Jonas Brothers – Only Human: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo





Only Human è il terzo singolo estratto da Happiness Begins, quinto album in studio dei Jonas Brothers pubblicato il 7 giugno 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone, che fa seguito a “Sucker” e “Cool“.

Dopo la reunion, i fratelli multiplatino Joe, Kevin e Nick Jonas sono tornati con questo interessante e atteso progetto, arrivato a 10 anni da “Lines, Vines and Trying Times”, segnando l’inizio di una nuova era musicale che vede come produttore esecutivo niente meno che Ryan Tedder, gettonatissimo e ricercatissimo frontman dei One Republic.

Il brano in oggetto, terza traccia nel disco, è stata scritta dal trio con la collaborazione di Shellback, che ha anche curato la produzione.

Per quel che concerne il significato, qui ci si rivolge alla partner dicendole di voler restare a ballare con lei e fare anche altre cose che un po’ tutte le coppie fanno.

Jonas Brothers Only Human testo e traduzione

[Intro: Nick Jonas]

Yeah, ayy

[Verse 1: Joe Jonas]

I don’t want this night to end

It’s closing time, so leave with me again (Yeah)

You got all my love to spend, oh

Let’s find a place where happiness begins

Non voglio che questa notte finisca

È l’orario di chiusura, quindi vieni via con me di nuovo (Sì)

Hai tutto il mio amore da vivere, oh

Cerchiamoci un posto dove inizia la felicità

[Pre-Chorus: Joe Jonas]

We gon’ dance in my living room, slave to the way you move

Hurts when I’m leaving you (Ayy)

Just dance in the living room, love with an attitude

Drunk to an ’80s groove (Ayy)

We gon’ dance in my living room, slave to the way you move

Hurts when I’m leaving you (Ayy)

Dance in the living room, love with an attitude

Drunk

Andiamo a ballare nel mio salotto, sono schiavo del modo in cui ti muovi

Sto male quando non sto con te (Ayy)

Balliamo in salotto, amore con il giusto spirito

Ubriachi sulle note di una canzone anni ’80 (Ayy)

Andiamo a ballare nel mio salotto, sono schiavo del modo in cui ti muovi

Fa male quando ti lascio (Ayy)

Balliamo in salotto, amore con il giusto spirito

Ubriachi





[Chorus: Nick Jonas]

It’s only human, you know that it’s real

So why would you fight or try to deny the way that you feel?

Oh, babe, you can’t fool me, your body’s got other plans

So stop pretending you’re shy, just come on and

Dance, dance, dance, dance, oh

È umano, lo sai che è vero

Quindi perché contrastare o cercare di negare ciò che provi?

Oh, tesoro, non puoi ingannarmi, il tuo corpo ha altri progetti

Quindi smettila di fare la finta timida, dai vieni a

Ballare, ballare, ballare, ballare, oh

[Verse 2: Nick Jonas]

Early morning la-la-light

Only getting up to close the blinds, oh

I’m praying you don’t change your mind

’Cause leaving now just don’t feel right

Let’s do it one more time, oh babe

Alla prima lu-lu-luce del mattino

Mi alzo per chiudere le tende, oh

Prego affinché tu non cambi idea

Perché se te ne andassi via adesso non mi starebbe bene

Facciamolo di nuovo, oh piccola

[Pre-Chorus: Joe Jonas]

We gon’ dance in my living room, slave to the way you move

Hurts when I’m leaving you (Hurts when I’m leaving you)

Just dance in the living room, love with an attitude

Drunk to an ’80s groove (Ayy)

We gon’ dance in my living room, slave to the way you move

Hurts when I’m leaving you (Ayy)

Dance in the living room, love with an attitude

Drunk

Andiamo a ballare nel mio salotto, sono schiavo del modo in cui ti muovi

Sto male quando non sto con te (Sto male quando non sto con te )

Balliamo in salotto, amore con il giusto spirito

Ubriachi sulle note di una canzone anni ’80 (Ayy)

Andiamo a ballare nel mio salotto, sono schiavo del modo in cui ti muovi

Fa male quando ti lascio (Ayy)

Balliamo in salotto, amore con il giusto spirito

Ubriachi





[Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]

It’s only human, you know that it’s real (Know that it’s real)

So why would you fight or try to deny the way that you feel?

(The way that you feel)

Oh, babe, you can’t fool me, your body’s got other plans

So stop pretending you’re shy, just come on and

Dance, dance, dance, dance, oh

È semplicemente umano, lo sai che è vero (lo sai che è vero)

Quindi perché contrastare o cercare di negare ciò che provi?

(ciò che provi)

Oh, tesoro, non puoi ingannarmi, il tuo corpo ha altri progetti

Quindi smettila di fare la finta timida, dai vieni a

Ballare, ballare, ballare, ballare, oh

[Outro: Joe Jonas & Nick Jonas]

Dance, oh (Woo, ayy)

Only human

It’s only (-man), it’s only (-man)

Only human

Oh yeah, yeah, yeah

Only human

It’s only (-man), it’s only (-man)

Only human





