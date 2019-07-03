Jonas Brothers – Only Human: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Only Human è il terzo singolo estratto da Happiness Begins, quinto album in studio dei Jonas Brothers pubblicato il 7 giugno 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone, che fa seguito a “Sucker” e “Cool“.
Dopo la reunion, i fratelli multiplatino Joe, Kevin e Nick Jonas sono tornati con questo interessante e atteso progetto, arrivato a 10 anni da “Lines, Vines and Trying Times”, segnando l’inizio di una nuova era musicale che vede come produttore esecutivo niente meno che Ryan Tedder, gettonatissimo e ricercatissimo frontman dei One Republic.
Il brano in oggetto, terza traccia nel disco, è stata scritta dal trio con la collaborazione di Shellback, che ha anche curato la produzione.
Per quel che concerne il significato, qui ci si rivolge alla partner dicendole di voler restare a ballare con lei e fare anche altre cose che un po’ tutte le coppie fanno.
Jonas Brothers Only Human testo e traduzione
[Intro: Nick Jonas]
Yeah, ayy
[Verse 1: Joe Jonas]
I don’t want this night to end
It’s closing time, so leave with me again (Yeah)
You got all my love to spend, oh
Let’s find a place where happiness begins
Non voglio che questa notte finisca
È l’orario di chiusura, quindi vieni via con me di nuovo (Sì)
Hai tutto il mio amore da vivere, oh
Cerchiamoci un posto dove inizia la felicità
[Pre-Chorus: Joe Jonas]
We gon’ dance in my living room, slave to the way you move
Hurts when I’m leaving you (Ayy)
Just dance in the living room, love with an attitude
Drunk to an ’80s groove (Ayy)
We gon’ dance in my living room, slave to the way you move
Hurts when I’m leaving you (Ayy)
Dance in the living room, love with an attitude
Drunk
Andiamo a ballare nel mio salotto, sono schiavo del modo in cui ti muovi
Sto male quando non sto con te (Ayy)
Balliamo in salotto, amore con il giusto spirito
Ubriachi sulle note di una canzone anni ’80 (Ayy)
Andiamo a ballare nel mio salotto, sono schiavo del modo in cui ti muovi
Fa male quando ti lascio (Ayy)
Balliamo in salotto, amore con il giusto spirito
Ubriachi
[Chorus: Nick Jonas]
It’s only human, you know that it’s real
So why would you fight or try to deny the way that you feel?
Oh, babe, you can’t fool me, your body’s got other plans
So stop pretending you’re shy, just come on and
Dance, dance, dance, dance, oh
È umano, lo sai che è vero
Quindi perché contrastare o cercare di negare ciò che provi?
Oh, tesoro, non puoi ingannarmi, il tuo corpo ha altri progetti
Quindi smettila di fare la finta timida, dai vieni a
Ballare, ballare, ballare, ballare, oh
[Verse 2: Nick Jonas]
Early morning la-la-light
Only getting up to close the blinds, oh
I’m praying you don’t change your mind
’Cause leaving now just don’t feel right
Let’s do it one more time, oh babe
Alla prima lu-lu-luce del mattino
Mi alzo per chiudere le tende, oh
Prego affinché tu non cambi idea
Perché se te ne andassi via adesso non mi starebbe bene
Facciamolo di nuovo, oh piccola
[Pre-Chorus: Joe Jonas]
We gon’ dance in my living room, slave to the way you move
Hurts when I’m leaving you (Hurts when I’m leaving you)
Just dance in the living room, love with an attitude
Drunk to an ’80s groove (Ayy)
We gon’ dance in my living room, slave to the way you move
Hurts when I’m leaving you (Ayy)
Dance in the living room, love with an attitude
Drunk
Andiamo a ballare nel mio salotto, sono schiavo del modo in cui ti muovi
Sto male quando non sto con te (Sto male quando non sto con te )
Balliamo in salotto, amore con il giusto spirito
Ubriachi sulle note di una canzone anni ’80 (Ayy)
Andiamo a ballare nel mio salotto, sono schiavo del modo in cui ti muovi
Fa male quando ti lascio (Ayy)
Balliamo in salotto, amore con il giusto spirito
Ubriachi
[Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]
It’s only human, you know that it’s real (Know that it’s real)
So why would you fight or try to deny the way that you feel?
(The way that you feel)
Oh, babe, you can’t fool me, your body’s got other plans
So stop pretending you’re shy, just come on and
Dance, dance, dance, dance, oh
È semplicemente umano, lo sai che è vero (lo sai che è vero)
Quindi perché contrastare o cercare di negare ciò che provi?
(ciò che provi)
Oh, tesoro, non puoi ingannarmi, il tuo corpo ha altri progetti
Quindi smettila di fare la finta timida, dai vieni a
Ballare, ballare, ballare, ballare, oh
[Outro: Joe Jonas & Nick Jonas]
Dance, oh (Woo, ayy)
Only human
It’s only (-man), it’s only (-man)
Only human
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah
Only human
It’s only (-man), it’s only (-man)
Only human
