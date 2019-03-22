Jonas Blue – What I Like About You ft. Theresa Rex: Lyric Video, audio, testo e traduzione

Il dj e producer Londinese Guy James Robin, meglio conosciuto come Jonas Blue, vi presenta la nuova interessante produzione, disponibile dappertutto da venerdì 22 marzo 2019.
In questa nuova potenziale hit dal contagioso ritornello, Theresa Rex, voce di questo pezzo e già cantante della hit di Martin Jensen “Solo Dance” (2016), canta di aver letteralmente perso la testa nei confronti di una persona, che seppur non sia proprio il tipo ideale da frequentare e in barba ai consigli dei genitori e degli amici, continua a frequentare perché se n’è letteralmente innamorata. Lei è sempre stata una brava ragazza, ma questa persona l’ha fatta letteralmente cambiare.
Il brano è accompagnato dal lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine.
What I Like About You Traduzione – Jonas Blue ft. Theresa Rex
Per tutta la vita sono stata una brava ragazza
Cercando di fare ciò che è giusto, non ho mai detto bugie
Poi sei arrivato tu e improvvisamente il mio mondo
Si è capovolto, adesso non ci sono vie d’uscita
Ho provato a oppormi, ignorando quello che i miei amici mi consigliavano
Non riesco a toglierti dalla testa, oh-woah-woah-woah-woah
Continuo a farti entrare, anche se so che non è un bene
Ti sento sotto la mia pelle, oh-woah-woah-woah
Sei così fuori luogo
Mi rendi cattiva e non so perché
Ma è questo che mi piace di te
Sì, è questo che mi piace di te
sono fuori di testa
Mi hai fatto correre (o “passare”) con i semafori rossi
Ma è questo che mi piace di te
Sì, è questo che mi piace di te
(Oh, mi rendi cattiva e non so)
(Oh, mi rendi cattiva e non so)
(Oh) è questo che mi piace di te
(Oh) Sì, è questo che mi piace di te
(Oh, mi rendi cattiva e non so)
(Oh, mi rendi cattiva e non so)
(Oh) è questo che mi piace di te
(Oh) Sì, è questo che mi piace di te
Non mi interessa
Se mio padre non ritiene che siamo una coppia perfetta
Sono affari miei
Sì, non capisco perché
Mia madre si preoccupa quando esco e sto fuori tutta la notte
Crede che io abbia nove anni, uh …
Ho provato a oppormi, ignorando quello che i miei amici mi consigliavano
Non riesco a toglierti dalla testa, oh-woah-woah-woah-woah
Continuo a farti entrare, anche se so che non è un bene
Ti sento sotto la mia pelle, oh-woah-woah-woah
Sei così fuori luogo
Mi rendi cattiva e non so perché
Ma è questo che mi piace di te
Sì, è questo che mi piace di te
sono fuori di testa
Mi hai fatto correre (o “passare”) con i semafori rossi
Ma è questo che mi piace di te
Sì, è questo che mi piace di te
(Oh, fammi stare male e non so)
(Oh, fammi stare male e non so)
(Oh) Questo è quello che mi piace di te
(Oh) Sì, è quello che mi piace di te
(Oh, fammi stare male e non so)
(Oh, fammi stare male e non so)
(Oh) Questo è quello che mi piace di te
(Oh) Sì, è quello che mi piace di te
Sono pazza…. di te….
Ho provato a oppormi, ignorando quello che i miei amici mi consigliavano
Non riesco a toglierti dalla testa (fuori di testa, fuori di testa)
Continuo a farti entrare, anche se so che non è un bene
Ti sento sotto la mia pelle, oh-woah-woah-woah
Sei così fuori luogo (Sei così fuori luogo)
Mi rendi cattiva e non so perché (non so perché)
Ma è questo che mi piace di te
Sì, è questo che mi piace di te (Sì, è quello che mi piace)
sono fuori di testa
Mi hai fatto correre (o “passare”) con i semafori rossi (mi hai fatto correre)
Ma è questo che mi piace di te
Sì, è questo che mi piace di te
(Oh, mi rendi cattiva e non so)
(Oh, mi rendi cattiva e non so)
(Oh) è questo che mi piace di te
(Oh) Sì, è questo che mi piace di te
(Oh, mi rendi cattiva e non so)
(Oh, mi rendi cattiva e non so)
(Oh) è questo che mi piace di te
(Oh) Sì, è questo che mi piace di te
Autori: Jonas Blue, Peter Bjørnskov & Lene Dissing.
All my life I’ve been a good girl
Trying to do what’s right, never told no lies
Then you came around and suddenly my world
Turned upside down, now there’s no way out
I tried to fight against it, shut out what all my friends said
Can’t get you out of my head, oh-woah-woah-woah-woah
I keep letting you in, though I know it’s not a good thing
I got you under my skin, oh-woah-woah-woah
You’re so outta line
You make me bad and I don’t know why
But that’s what I like about ya
Yeah, that’s what I like about ya
I’m outta my mind
You got me runnin’ all the red lights
But that’s what I like about ya
Yeah, that’s what I like about ya
(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)
(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)
(Oh) That’s what I like about ya
(Oh) Yeah, that’s what I like about ya
(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)
(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)
(Oh) That’s what I like about ya
(Oh) Yeah, that’s what I like about ya
I don’t care
If my daddy don’t think we’re the perfect pair
It’s my affair
Yeah, I don’t know why
My momma worries when I’m out all night
She thinks I’m nine, uh-uh
I tried to fight against it, shut out what all my friends said
Can’t get you out of my head, oh-woah-woah-woah-woah
I keep letting you in, though I know it’s not a good thing
I got you under my skin, oh-woah-woah-woah
You’re so outta line
You make me bad and I don’t know why
But that’s what I like about ya
Yeah, that’s what I like about ya
I’m outta my mind
You got me runnin’ all the red lights
But that’s what I like about ya
Yeah, that’s what I like about ya
(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)
(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)
(Oh) That’s what I like about ya
(Oh) Yeah, that’s what I like about ya
(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)
(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)
(Oh) That’s what I like about ya
(Oh) Yeah, that’s what I like about ya
I’m a fool…. for you…
I tried to fight against it, shut out what all my friends said
Can’t get you out of my head (Out of my head, out of my head)
I keep letting you in, though I know it’s not a good thing
I got you under my skin, oh-woah-woah-woah
You’re so out of line (You’re so outta line)
You make me bad and I don’t know why (I don’t know why)
But that’s what I like about ya
Yeah, that’s what I like about ya (Yeah, that’s what I like)
I’m out of my mind
You got me runnin’ all the red lights (You got me runnin’)
But that’s what I like about ya
Yeah, that’s what I like about ya
(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)
(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)
(Oh) That’s what I like about ya
(Oh) Yeah, that’s what I like about ya
(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)
(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)
(Oh) That’s what I like about ya
(Oh) Yeah, that’s what I like about ya
