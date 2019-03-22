Jonas Blue – What I Like About You ft. Theresa Rex: Lyric Video, audio, testo e traduzione





Il dj e producer Londinese Guy James Robin, meglio conosciuto come Jonas Blue, vi presenta la nuova interessante produzione, disponibile dappertutto da venerdì 22 marzo 2019.

In questa nuova potenziale hit dal contagioso ritornello, Theresa Rex, voce di questo pezzo e già cantante della hit di Martin Jensen “Solo Dance” (2016), canta di aver letteralmente perso la testa nei confronti di una persona, che seppur non sia proprio il tipo ideale da frequentare e in barba ai consigli dei genitori e degli amici, continua a frequentare perché se n’è letteralmente innamorata. Lei è sempre stata una brava ragazza, ma questa persona l’ha fatta letteralmente cambiare.

Il brano è accompagnato dal lyric video a cui è possibile accedere cliccando sull’immagine.

What I Like About You Traduzione – Jonas Blue ft. Theresa Rex

Per tutta la vita sono stata una brava ragazza

Cercando di fare ciò che è giusto, non ho mai detto bugie

Poi sei arrivato tu e improvvisamente il mio mondo

Si è capovolto, adesso non ci sono vie d’uscita

Ho provato a oppormi, ignorando quello che i miei amici mi consigliavano

Non riesco a toglierti dalla testa, oh-woah-woah-woah-woah

Continuo a farti entrare, anche se so che non è un bene

Ti sento sotto la mia pelle, oh-woah-woah-woah

Sei così fuori luogo

Mi rendi cattiva e non so perché

Ma è questo che mi piace di te

Sì, è questo che mi piace di te

sono fuori di testa

Mi hai fatto correre (o “passare”) con i semafori rossi

Ma è questo che mi piace di te

Sì, è questo che mi piace di te

(Oh, mi rendi cattiva e non so)

(Oh, mi rendi cattiva e non so)

(Oh) è questo che mi piace di te

(Oh) Sì, è questo che mi piace di te

(Oh, mi rendi cattiva e non so)

(Oh, mi rendi cattiva e non so)

(Oh) è questo che mi piace di te

(Oh) Sì, è questo che mi piace di te

Non mi interessa

Se mio padre non ritiene che siamo una coppia perfetta

Sono affari miei

Sì, non capisco perché

Mia madre si preoccupa quando esco e sto fuori tutta la notte

Crede che io abbia nove anni, uh …

Ho provato a oppormi, ignorando quello che i miei amici mi consigliavano

Non riesco a toglierti dalla testa, oh-woah-woah-woah-woah

Continuo a farti entrare, anche se so che non è un bene

Ti sento sotto la mia pelle, oh-woah-woah-woah

Sei così fuori luogo

Mi rendi cattiva e non so perché

Ma è questo che mi piace di te

Sì, è questo che mi piace di te

sono fuori di testa

Mi hai fatto correre (o “passare”) con i semafori rossi

Ma è questo che mi piace di te

Sì, è questo che mi piace di te

(Oh, fammi stare male e non so)

(Oh, fammi stare male e non so)

(Oh) Questo è quello che mi piace di te

(Oh) Sì, è quello che mi piace di te

(Oh, fammi stare male e non so)

(Oh, fammi stare male e non so)

(Oh) Questo è quello che mi piace di te

(Oh) Sì, è quello che mi piace di te

Sono pazza…. di te….

Ho provato a oppormi, ignorando quello che i miei amici mi consigliavano

Non riesco a toglierti dalla testa (fuori di testa, fuori di testa)

Continuo a farti entrare, anche se so che non è un bene

Ti sento sotto la mia pelle, oh-woah-woah-woah





Sei così fuori luogo (Sei così fuori luogo)

Mi rendi cattiva e non so perché (non so perché)

Ma è questo che mi piace di te

Sì, è questo che mi piace di te (Sì, è quello che mi piace)

sono fuori di testa

Mi hai fatto correre (o “passare”) con i semafori rossi (mi hai fatto correre)

Ma è questo che mi piace di te

Sì, è questo che mi piace di te

(Oh, mi rendi cattiva e non so)

(Oh, mi rendi cattiva e non so)

(Oh) è questo che mi piace di te

(Oh) Sì, è questo che mi piace di te

(Oh, mi rendi cattiva e non so)

(Oh, mi rendi cattiva e non so)

(Oh) è questo che mi piace di te

(Oh) Sì, è questo che mi piace di te

Autori: Jonas Blue, Peter Bjørnskov & Lene Dissing.

All my life I’ve been a good girl

Trying to do what’s right, never told no lies

Then you came around and suddenly my world

Turned upside down, now there’s no way out

I tried to fight against it, shut out what all my friends said

Can’t get you out of my head, oh-woah-woah-woah-woah

I keep letting you in, though I know it’s not a good thing

I got you under my skin, oh-woah-woah-woah

You’re so outta line

You make me bad and I don’t know why

But that’s what I like about ya

Yeah, that’s what I like about ya

I’m outta my mind

You got me runnin’ all the red lights

But that’s what I like about ya

Yeah, that’s what I like about ya

(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)

(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)

(Oh) That’s what I like about ya

(Oh) Yeah, that’s what I like about ya

(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)

(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)

(Oh) That’s what I like about ya

(Oh) Yeah, that’s what I like about ya

I don’t care

If my daddy don’t think we’re the perfect pair

It’s my affair

Yeah, I don’t know why

My momma worries when I’m out all night

She thinks I’m nine, uh-uh

I tried to fight against it, shut out what all my friends said

Can’t get you out of my head, oh-woah-woah-woah-woah

I keep letting you in, though I know it’s not a good thing

I got you under my skin, oh-woah-woah-woah

You’re so outta line

You make me bad and I don’t know why

But that’s what I like about ya

Yeah, that’s what I like about ya

I’m outta my mind

You got me runnin’ all the red lights

But that’s what I like about ya

Yeah, that’s what I like about ya





(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)

(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)

(Oh) That’s what I like about ya

(Oh) Yeah, that’s what I like about ya

(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)

(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)

(Oh) That’s what I like about ya

(Oh) Yeah, that’s what I like about ya

I’m a fool…. for you…

I tried to fight against it, shut out what all my friends said

Can’t get you out of my head (Out of my head, out of my head)

I keep letting you in, though I know it’s not a good thing

I got you under my skin, oh-woah-woah-woah

You’re so out of line (You’re so outta line)

You make me bad and I don’t know why (I don’t know why)

But that’s what I like about ya

Yeah, that’s what I like about ya (Yeah, that’s what I like)

I’m out of my mind

You got me runnin’ all the red lights (You got me runnin’)

But that’s what I like about ya

Yeah, that’s what I like about ya

(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)

(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)

(Oh) That’s what I like about ya

(Oh) Yeah, that’s what I like about ya

(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)

(Oh, make me bad and I don’t know)

(Oh) That’s what I like about ya

(Oh) Yeah, that’s what I like about ya





