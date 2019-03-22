Yuman – Run: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione





Yuri Santos, in arte Yuman, è un 23enne emergente cantautore nato da mamma italiana e padre capoverdiano, che nel 2017 ha firmato un contratto con Universal Music e il 9 novembre 2018 ha rilasciato Twelve, il singolo d’esordio molto trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali. Dal 22 marzo 2019 è invece disponibile via Polydor/Universal Music, il secondo singolo Run, un bel pezzo che dallo stesso giorno è anche on air.

Prima del rilascio di questa canzone, scritta e composta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Francesco Cataldo, suo ormai fidato produttore artistico, Youtube ha sentenziato tramite la classifica “Il suono del 2019”, che Yuman è tra i 10 artisti più promettenti del 2019.

La nuova canzone è la soundtrack delle sfide che dobbiamo affrontare quotidianamente, una chiave che offre un’apertura mentale per provare a guardare la realtà usando un’altra prospettiva.

Il video musicale è stato diretto da Fabrizio Conte ed è possibile vederlo direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine in basso.

Yuman – Run Traduzione

Il viaggio, che conduce i signori lì

guarda quegli occhi, che aspettano il momento per dichiarare

che non combatteranno, non spareranno

quello abbiamo sempre conservato

quello che abbiamo costruito, quello che abbiamo amato

se non possiamo provare la stessa cosa

Mi sento in grado di dire che c’è una chiave

oh, sento di poter dire che c’è una chiave.

Correte, correte correte, arriveremo molto lontano

Proveranno a rallentarti, catturarvi, non mollarvi più

Correte, correte correte, arriveremo molto lontano stasera, stasera

Correte, correte correte, arriveremo molto lontano

Proveranno a rallentarti, catturarvi, non mollarvi più

Vi porterò in cielo, lo so, lo so.

Il coltello, divide le culture

Capite che, non c’è libertà in condizioni di schiavitù

abbiamo costruito gli aerei per cavalcare le onde

per avere tutto sotto controllo

finché non scopriamo altro, finché non avremo di più

ma non riusciamo a trovare noi stessi.

Mi sento in grado di dire che c’è una chiave

oh, sento di poter dire che c’è una chiave.





Correte, correte correte, arriveremo molto lontano

Proveranno a rallentarti, catturarvi, non mollarvi più

Correte, correte correte, arriveremo molto lontano stasera, stasera

Correte, correte correte, arriveremo molto lontano

Proveranno a rallentarti, catturarvi, non mollarvi più

Vi porterò in cielo, lo so, lo so.

Correte, correte correte, arriveremo molto lontano

Proveranno a rallentarti, catturarvi, non mollarvi più

Correte, correte correte, arriveremo molto lontano stasera, stasera

Correte, correte correte, arriveremo molto lontano

Proveranno a rallentarti, catturarvi, non mollarvi più

Vi porterò in cielo, lo so, lo so.

Run testo – Yuman

The ride, that leads the gentlemen there

see those eyes, waiting for time to declare

they won’t fight for, they won’t shoot for

what we always conserved

What we built for, what we loved for

if we can’t feel the same…

I feel able to say there’s a key

oh, I feel able to say there’s a key.

Run run run, we getting way too far

They’ll try to slow you, catch you, hold you closer

Run run run, we getting way too far tonight, tonight.

Run run run, we getting way too far

they’ll try to slow you, catch you, hold you closer

I will take you up to heaven I know, I know.

The knife, dividing cultures through them

Realize, there is no freedom in slavery

we built the planes for, surfed the waves for

to have it all in control

till we find more, till we get more

but we can’t find ourselves.





I feel able to say there’s a key

oh, I feel able to say there’s a key.

Run run run, we getting way too far

They’ll try to slow you, catch you, hold you closer

Run run run, we getting way too far tonight, tonight

Run run run, we getting way too far

they’ll try to slow you, catch you, hold you closer

I will take you up to heaven I know, I know.

Run run run, we getting way too far

They’ll try to slow you, catch you, hold you closer

Run run run, we getting way too far tonight, tonight.

Run run run, we getting way too far

They’ll try to slow you, catch you, hold you closer

I will take you up to heaven I know, I know.





