Yuman – Run: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Yuri Santos, in arte Yuman, è un 23enne emergente cantautore nato da mamma italiana e padre capoverdiano, che nel 2017 ha firmato un contratto con Universal Music e il 9 novembre 2018 ha rilasciato Twelve, il singolo d’esordio molto trasmesso dalle emittenti radiofoniche nazionali. Dal 22 marzo 2019 è invece disponibile via Polydor/Universal Music, il secondo singolo Run, un bel pezzo che dallo stesso giorno è anche on air.
Prima del rilascio di questa canzone, scritta e composta dall’interprete con la collaborazione di Francesco Cataldo, suo ormai fidato produttore artistico, Youtube ha sentenziato tramite la classifica “Il suono del 2019”, che Yuman è tra i 10 artisti più promettenti del 2019.
La nuova canzone è la soundtrack delle sfide che dobbiamo affrontare quotidianamente, una chiave che offre un’apertura mentale per provare a guardare la realtà usando un’altra prospettiva.
Il video musicale è stato diretto da Fabrizio Conte ed è possibile vederlo direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine in basso.
Yuman – Run Traduzione
Il viaggio, che conduce i signori lì
guarda quegli occhi, che aspettano il momento per dichiarare
che non combatteranno, non spareranno
quello abbiamo sempre conservato
quello che abbiamo costruito, quello che abbiamo amato
se non possiamo provare la stessa cosa
Mi sento in grado di dire che c’è una chiave
oh, sento di poter dire che c’è una chiave.
Correte, correte correte, arriveremo molto lontano
Proveranno a rallentarti, catturarvi, non mollarvi più
Correte, correte correte, arriveremo molto lontano stasera, stasera
Correte, correte correte, arriveremo molto lontano
Proveranno a rallentarti, catturarvi, non mollarvi più
Vi porterò in cielo, lo so, lo so.
Il coltello, divide le culture
Capite che, non c’è libertà in condizioni di schiavitù
abbiamo costruito gli aerei per cavalcare le onde
per avere tutto sotto controllo
finché non scopriamo altro, finché non avremo di più
ma non riusciamo a trovare noi stessi.
Mi sento in grado di dire che c’è una chiave
oh, sento di poter dire che c’è una chiave.
Correte, correte correte, arriveremo molto lontano
Proveranno a rallentarti, catturarvi, non mollarvi più
Correte, correte correte, arriveremo molto lontano stasera, stasera
Correte, correte correte, arriveremo molto lontano
Proveranno a rallentarti, catturarvi, non mollarvi più
Vi porterò in cielo, lo so, lo so.
Correte, correte correte, arriveremo molto lontano
Proveranno a rallentarti, catturarvi, non mollarvi più
Correte, correte correte, arriveremo molto lontano stasera, stasera
Correte, correte correte, arriveremo molto lontano
Proveranno a rallentarti, catturarvi, non mollarvi più
Vi porterò in cielo, lo so, lo so.
Run testo – Yuman
The ride, that leads the gentlemen there
see those eyes, waiting for time to declare
they won’t fight for, they won’t shoot for
what we always conserved
What we built for, what we loved for
if we can’t feel the same…
I feel able to say there’s a key
oh, I feel able to say there’s a key.
Run run run, we getting way too far
They’ll try to slow you, catch you, hold you closer
Run run run, we getting way too far tonight, tonight.
Run run run, we getting way too far
they’ll try to slow you, catch you, hold you closer
I will take you up to heaven I know, I know.
The knife, dividing cultures through them
Realize, there is no freedom in slavery
we built the planes for, surfed the waves for
to have it all in control
till we find more, till we get more
but we can’t find ourselves.
I feel able to say there’s a key
oh, I feel able to say there’s a key.
Run run run, we getting way too far
They’ll try to slow you, catch you, hold you closer
Run run run, we getting way too far tonight, tonight
Run run run, we getting way too far
they’ll try to slow you, catch you, hold you closer
I will take you up to heaven I know, I know.
Run run run, we getting way too far
They’ll try to slow you, catch you, hold you closer
Run run run, we getting way too far tonight, tonight.
Run run run, we getting way too far
They’ll try to slow you, catch you, hold you closer
I will take you up to heaven I know, I know.
