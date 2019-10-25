James Blunt – The Truth: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

The Truth è la traccia d’apertura di Once Upon A Mind, sesto album in studio di James Blunt, uscito il 25 ottobre 2019.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questo bel brano, scritto con la collaborazione di Cleo Tighe & Steve Robson.
James Blunt – The Truth Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
It’s a long, lonely road
That I’ve walked on my own
Never thought I’d end up in this place (Ooh-ooh)
I went fast, I went slow
Then I gave up all hope
‘Cause I know, either way, it’s the same (Ooh-ooh)
[Pre-Chorus]
And I’m not tryna find somebody
‘Cause no one else but you will do (Ooh-ooh)
Yeah, the real thing is gold
How I wish I could hold you
[Chorus]
I wish that all of these days and nights
Trying to chase all these empty highs
But I had to go through my worse so I know that I just needed you
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
As I look out at the morning sun
There’s no escape from the things I’ve done
And out of everything I lost, now I know that I just needed you
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
And darling, that’s the truth
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
[Verse 2]
I don’t lie anymore
In a heap on the floor
‘Cause I’m clear on the road I must take (Ooh-ooh)
[Pre-Chorus 2]
And I’m not tryna find somebody
‘Cause no one else but you will do (Ooh-ooh)
I’m getting closer, stumbling over everything I need to say to you
[Chorus]
I wasted all of these days and nights
Trying to chase all these empty highs
But I had to go through my worst so I’d know that I just needed you
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
As I look out at the morning sun
There’s no escape from the things I’ve done
And out of everything I lost, now I know that I just needed you
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
And darling, that’s the truth
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
And darling, that’s the truth
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
[Bridge]
I will search, every fibre
If you’re out there, leave a light on
‘Cause the distance is getting wider
And I know I’ve gotta find ya
[Chorus]
I wasted all of these days and nights
Trying to chase all these empty highs
But I had to go through my worst so I’d know that I just needed you
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
As I look out at the morning sun
There’s no escape from the things I’ve done
And out of everything I lost, now I know that I just needed you
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
And darling, that’s the truth
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
And darling, that’s the truth
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
And darling, that’s the truth
È una strada lunga e solitaria
Che ho percorso da solo
Non avrei mai pensato di finire in questo posto (Ooh-ooh)
Sono andato veloce, sono andato lento
Poi ho perso ogni speranza
Perché lo so, in entrambi i casi, è lo stesso (Ooh-ooh)
E non sto cercando di trovare qualcuno
Perché nessun altro oltre te lo farà (Ooh-ooh)
Sì, la realtà è d’oro
Come vorrei poterti abbracciare
Ho sprecato tutti questi giorni e queste notti
Cercando di inseguire tutti questi picchi vuoti
Ma ho dovuto affrontare il peggio, quindi sapevo di aver bisogno solo di te
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Mentre guardo il sole del mattino
Non c’è via d’uscita dalle cose che ho fatto
E da tutto ciò che ho perso, ora so che avevo solo bisogno di te
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
E tesoro, questa è la verità
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Non mento più
In un mucchio sul pavimento
Perché so bene quale sia strada che devo prendere (Ooh-ooh)
E non sto cercando di trovare qualcuno
Perché nessun altro oltre te lo farà (Ooh-ooh)
Ci sono quasi, ma mi impappino su tutto ciò che devo dirti
Ho sprecato tutti questi giorni e queste notti
Cercando di inseguire tutti questi picchi vuoti
Ma ho dovuto affrontare il peggio, quindi sapevo di aver bisogno solo di te
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Mentre guardo il sole del mattino
Non c’è via d’uscita dalle cose che ho fatto
E da tutto ciò che ho perso, ora so che avevo solo bisogno di te
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
E tesoro, questa è la verità
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
E tesoro, questa è la verità
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Cercherò in ogni parte
Se sei là fuori, lascia una luce accesa
‘Causa la distanza si sta ampliando
E so che devo trovarti
Ho sprecato tutti questi giorni e queste notti
Cercando di inseguire tutti questi picchi vuoti
Ma ho dovuto affrontare il peggio, quindi sapevo di aver bisogno solo di te
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Mentre guardo il sole del mattino
Non c’è via d’uscita dalle cose che ho fatto
E da tutto ciò che ho perso, ora so che avevo solo bisogno di te
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
E tesoro, questa è la verità
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
E tesoro, questa è la verità
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
E tesoro, questa è la verità
