James Blunt – The Truth: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone









The Truth è la traccia d’apertura di Once Upon A Mind, sesto album in studio di James Blunt, uscito il 25 ottobre 2019.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di questo bel brano, scritto con la collaborazione di Cleo Tighe & Steve Robson.

James Blunt – The Truth Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

It’s a long, lonely road

That I’ve walked on my own

Never thought I’d end up in this place (Ooh-ooh)

I went fast, I went slow

Then I gave up all hope

‘Cause I know, either way, it’s the same (Ooh-ooh)

[Pre-Chorus]

And I’m not tryna find somebody

‘Cause no one else but you will do (Ooh-ooh)

Yeah, the real thing is gold

How I wish I could hold you

[Chorus]

I wish that all of these days and nights

Trying to chase all these empty highs

But I had to go through my worse so I know that I just needed you

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

As I look out at the morning sun

There’s no escape from the things I’ve done

And out of everything I lost, now I know that I just needed you

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

And darling, that’s the truth

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

[Verse 2]

I don’t lie anymore

In a heap on the floor

‘Cause I’m clear on the road I must take (Ooh-ooh)

[Pre-Chorus 2]

And I’m not tryna find somebody

‘Cause no one else but you will do (Ooh-ooh)

I’m getting closer, stumbling over everything I need to say to you

[Chorus]

I wasted all of these days and nights

Trying to chase all these empty highs

But I had to go through my worst so I’d know that I just needed you

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

As I look out at the morning sun

There’s no escape from the things I’ve done

And out of everything I lost, now I know that I just needed you

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

And darling, that’s the truth

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

And darling, that’s the truth

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

[Bridge]

I will search, every fibre

If you’re out there, leave a light on

‘Cause the distance is getting wider

And I know I’ve gotta find ya





[Chorus]

I wasted all of these days and nights

Trying to chase all these empty highs

But I had to go through my worst so I’d know that I just needed you

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

As I look out at the morning sun

There’s no escape from the things I’ve done

And out of everything I lost, now I know that I just needed you

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

And darling, that’s the truth

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

And darling, that’s the truth

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

And darling, that’s the truth





È una strada lunga e solitaria

Che ho percorso da solo

Non avrei mai pensato di finire in questo posto (Ooh-ooh)

Sono andato veloce, sono andato lento

Poi ho perso ogni speranza

Perché lo so, in entrambi i casi, è lo stesso (Ooh-ooh)

E non sto cercando di trovare qualcuno

Perché nessun altro oltre te lo farà (Ooh-ooh)

Sì, la realtà è d’oro

Come vorrei poterti abbracciare

Ho sprecato tutti questi giorni e queste notti

Cercando di inseguire tutti questi picchi vuoti

Ma ho dovuto affrontare il peggio, quindi sapevo di aver bisogno solo di te

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Mentre guardo il sole del mattino

Non c’è via d’uscita dalle cose che ho fatto

E da tutto ciò che ho perso, ora so che avevo solo bisogno di te

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

E tesoro, questa è la verità

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Non mento più

In un mucchio sul pavimento

Perché so bene quale sia strada che devo prendere (Ooh-ooh)





E non sto cercando di trovare qualcuno

Perché nessun altro oltre te lo farà (Ooh-ooh)

Ci sono quasi, ma mi impappino su tutto ciò che devo dirti

Ho sprecato tutti questi giorni e queste notti

Cercando di inseguire tutti questi picchi vuoti

Ma ho dovuto affrontare il peggio, quindi sapevo di aver bisogno solo di te

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Mentre guardo il sole del mattino

Non c’è via d’uscita dalle cose che ho fatto

E da tutto ciò che ho perso, ora so che avevo solo bisogno di te

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

E tesoro, questa è la verità

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

E tesoro, questa è la verità

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Cercherò in ogni parte

Se sei là fuori, lascia una luce accesa

‘Causa la distanza si sta ampliando

E so che devo trovarti

Ho sprecato tutti questi giorni e queste notti

Cercando di inseguire tutti questi picchi vuoti

Ma ho dovuto affrontare il peggio, quindi sapevo di aver bisogno solo di te

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Mentre guardo il sole del mattino

Non c’è via d’uscita dalle cose che ho fatto

E da tutto ciò che ho perso, ora so che avevo solo bisogno di te

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

E tesoro, questa è la verità

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

E tesoro, questa è la verità

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

E tesoro, questa è la verità

Ascolta su:



