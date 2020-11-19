LP – How Low Can You Go: ascolta il nuovo singolo (con testo e traduzione)

La cantautrice statunitense torna con How Low Can You Go, nuovo singolo disponibile nei digital store e nelle piattaforme streaming da giovedì 19 novembre 2020 su X-Energy. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio.
Dopo The One That You Love, fortunato comeback di LP, è arrivata questa nuova interessante canzone, forse un gradino sotto la precedente release, scritta con la collaborazione di Nate Campany e Mike Del Rio, che ha anche curato la produzione.
Testo How Low Can You Go di LP
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
[1a Strofa]
The last time I saw you
We did coke in a closet
At the Chateau Marmont
We were happy and on it
There were too many people
There was fun, there was evil
And we both took the ride
It was colder than fuck
For a night in LA
And I couldn’t stop thinkin’
If I was okay
You were makin’ me laugh
Shit was makin’ me sweat
And I thought I could fly
[Ritornello]
How low can you go?
‘Cause I wanna know
How low can you go?
How low can you go?
‘Cause I wanna know
How low can you go?
(Oh)
[Post-Ritornello]
Ooh, ooh-ooh
[2a Strofa]
I heard that you stopped
Have some kids and a guy
I was happy and sad
But I didn’t know why
I still think of you now
While I’m touchin’ the sky
It’s been a long, long time
And so much happened in between
The days catch fire like gasoline
Just tell me what’s the worst you’ve seen?
I wanna know
[Ritornello]
How low can you go?
‘Cause I wanna know
How low can you go?
How low can you go?
‘Cause I wanna know
How low can you go?
[Outro]
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh
How low can you, can you go?
How low can you, can you go?
How low can you, can you go?
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh
La traduzione di How Low Can You Go
[1a Strofa]
L’ultima volta che ti ho visto
Abbiamo preso della cocaina in un armadio
Allo Chateau Marmont [Nota: Lo Chateau Marmont è un albergo di Los Angeles.]
Eravamo felici e
C’era troppa gente
C’era divertimento, c’era il male
Ed entrambi abbiamo fatto il giro
C’era molto freddo
Per una notte a LA
E non potevo smettere di pensare
Se stessi bene
Mi facevi ridere
Quella roba mi stava facendo sudare
E credevo di poter volare
[Rit.]
Quanto si può scendere in basso?
Perché voglio sapere
Quanto si può scendere in basso?
Quanto si può scendere in basso?
Perché voglio sapere
Quanto si può scendere in basso?
(Oh)
[2a Strofa]
Ho sentito che ti sei fermata
Hai avuto dei bambini e un ragazzo
Ero felice e triste
Ma non sapevo perché
Penso ancora a te adesso
Mentre sto toccando il cielo
È passato parecchio, parecchio tempo
E nel frattempo sono successe così tante cose
I giorni si infiammano come la benzina
Dimmi soltanto qual è la cosa peggiore che hai visto?
Voglio sapere
[Rit.]
Quanto si può scendere in basso?
Perché voglio sapere
Quanto si può scendere in basso?
Quanto si può scendere in basso?
Perché voglio sapere
Quanto si può scendere in basso?
[Outro]
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh
Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh
Quanto si può scendere in basso?
Quanto si può scendere in basso?
Quanto si può scendere in basso?
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh
