LP – How Low Can You Go: ascolta il nuovo singolo (con testo e traduzione)

La cantautrice statunitense torna con How Low Can You Go, nuovo singolo disponibile nei digital store e nelle piattaforme streaming da giovedì 19 novembre 2020 su X-Energy. Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio.

Dopo The One That You Love, fortunato comeback di LP, è arrivata questa nuova interessante canzone, forse un gradino sotto la precedente release, scritta con la collaborazione di Nate Campany e Mike Del Rio, che ha anche curato la produzione.

Testo How Low Can You Go di LP

Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

[1a Strofa]

The last time I saw you

We did coke in a closet

At the Chateau Marmont

We were happy and on it

There were too many people

There was fun, there was evil

And we both took the ride

It was colder than fuck

For a night in LA

And I couldn’t stop thinkin’

If I was okay

You were makin’ me laugh

Shit was makin’ me sweat

And I thought I could fly

[Ritornello]

How low can you go?

‘Cause I wanna know

How low can you go?

How low can you go?

‘Cause I wanna know

How low can you go?

(Oh)

[Post-Ritornello]

Ooh, ooh-ooh





[2a Strofa]

I heard that you stopped

Have some kids and a guy

I was happy and sad

But I didn’t know why

I still think of you now

While I’m touchin’ the sky

It’s been a long, long time

And so much happened in between

The days catch fire like gasoline

Just tell me what’s the worst you’ve seen?

I wanna know

[Ritornello]

How low can you go?

‘Cause I wanna know

How low can you go?

How low can you go?

‘Cause I wanna know

How low can you go?

[Outro]

Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh

How low can you, can you go?

How low can you, can you go?

How low can you, can you go?

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh





La traduzione di How Low Can You Go

[1a Strofa]

L’ultima volta che ti ho visto

Abbiamo preso della cocaina in un armadio

Allo Chateau Marmont [Nota: Lo Chateau Marmont è un albergo di Los Angeles.]

Eravamo felici e

C’era troppa gente

C’era divertimento, c’era il male

Ed entrambi abbiamo fatto il giro

C’era molto freddo

Per una notte a LA

E non potevo smettere di pensare

Se stessi bene

Mi facevi ridere

Quella roba mi stava facendo sudare

E credevo di poter volare





[Rit.]

Quanto si può scendere in basso?

Perché voglio sapere

Quanto si può scendere in basso?

Quanto si può scendere in basso?

Perché voglio sapere

Quanto si può scendere in basso?

(Oh)

[2a Strofa]

Ho sentito che ti sei fermata

Hai avuto dei bambini e un ragazzo

Ero felice e triste

Ma non sapevo perché

Penso ancora a te adesso

Mentre sto toccando il cielo

È passato parecchio, parecchio tempo

E nel frattempo sono successe così tante cose

I giorni si infiammano come la benzina

Dimmi soltanto qual è la cosa peggiore che hai visto?

Voglio sapere

[Rit.]

Quanto si può scendere in basso?

Perché voglio sapere

Quanto si può scendere in basso?

Quanto si può scendere in basso?

Perché voglio sapere

Quanto si può scendere in basso?

[Outro]

Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh

Ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh

Quanto si può scendere in basso?

Quanto si può scendere in basso?

Quanto si può scendere in basso?

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh, ooh

