LP – The One That You Love: audio, video, testo e traduzione della nuova bella canzone









Testo The One That You Love di LP

[1a Strofa]

Now that you’ve got what you wanted

Now that you’ve got what you need

Girl, if we’re gonna be honest

Honestly, what’s left for me?

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

‘Cause all I got

Is close but not

And all I want is to know just how

[Pre-Ritornello]

Try to be the fire for you, try to be the sun

Try to be your home and the place that you come to

Babe, I took the whole world and put it in your hands

I’m really trying hard but I don’t understand

[Ritornello]

Tell me, oh-oh-oh

How to be the one that you love

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

How to be the one that you love

[2a Strofa]

Don’t treat my love like a habit

Why don’t you show me a way

I’d give it to you, you can have it

I just wish I knew what to say-ay-ay

‘Cause all I got

Is close but not

And all I want is to know just how

[Pre-Ritornello]

Try to be the fire for you, try to be the sun

Try to be your home and the place that you come to

Babe, I took the whole world and put it in your hands

I’m really trying hard but I don’t understand

[Ritornello]

Tell me, oh-oh-oh

How to be the one that you love

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

How to be the one, how to be the one, how to be the one

[Ponte]

Try to be the fire for you, try to be the sun

Try to be your home and the place that you come to

Babe, I took the whole world and put it in your hands

I’m really trying hard but I don’t understand

[Ritornello]

How to be the one oh-oh-oh

How to be the one that you love

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

How to be the one that you love

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

How to be the one that you love

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

How to be the one

How to be the one that you love





La traduzione di The One That You Love

[1a Strofa]

Ora che hai ottenuto quello che volevi

Ora che hai quello che ti serve

Ragazza, se vogliamo essere onesti

Onestamente, cosa mi resta?

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh





Perché tutto quello che ho

È vicino ma anche no

E voglio solo sapere come

[Pre-Ritornello]

Cercare di essere il fuoco per te, cercare di essere il sole

Cercare di essere la tua casa e il posto in cui vieni

Piccola, mi son presa il mondo intero e l’ho messo nelle tue mani

Ci sto davvero provando ma non capisco

[Ritornello]

Dimmi, oh-oh-oh

Come fare a diventare quella che ami

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Come essere quella che ami

[2a Strofa]

Non trattare il mio amore come un’abitudine

Perché non mi mostri un modo

Te lo darei, puoi averlo

Vorrei solo sapere cosa dire

Perché tutto quello che ho

È vicino ma anche no

E voglio solo sapere come

[Pre-Ritornello]

Cercare di essere il fuoco per te, cercare di essere il sole

Cercare di essere la tua casa e il posto in cui vieni

Piccola, mi son presa il mondo intero e l’ho messo nelle tue mani

Ci sto davvero provando ma non capisco

[Ritornello]

Dimmi, oh-oh-oh

Come fare a diventare quella che ami

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Come fare a essere quella, come fare a essere quella, come fare a essere quella

[Ponte]

Cercare di essere il fuoco per te, cercare di essere il sole

Cercare di essere la tua casa e il posto in cui vieni

Piccola, mi son presa il mondo intero e l’ho messo nelle tue mani

Ci sto davvero provando ma non capisco





[Ritornello]

Come fare ad essere quella oh-oh-oh

Come essere quella che ami

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Come essere quella che ami

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Come essere quella che ami

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Come essere quello

Come essere quella che ami

Informazioni su sulla canzone di LP, The One That You Love

Da giovedì 23 luglio 2020 è disponibile il nuovo gradevole singolo di Laura Pergolizzi, alias LP, primo tassello della futura sesta era discografica della cantautrice statunitense, nata a Huntington da genitori italiani.

E’ veramente niente male la nuova canzone prodotta dal newyorkese Mike Del Rio, con il quale la Pergolizzi ottenne risultati straordinari con Lost on You, hit mondiale che nel 2016 fece innamorare milioni di persone in tutto il globo.

Ed effettivamente il brano, che segna il comeback della cantante, ha tutte le carte in regola per fare bene. In particolar modo, colpisce il meraviglioso e potente ritornello, molto catchy e radio friendly.

In questa sofferta ballad, Laura racconta con sua la voce affilata e tagliente, un amore che sembra non essere reciproco, chiedendo alla persona che ama come fare a farla innamorare, consapevole del fatto che probabilmente una risposta non la riceverà mai.

Diretto da Darren Craig, il video, disponibile in anteprima su Ansa, vede LP nei panni di una cowgirl. Il filmato è stato girato nel pieno dell’emergenza pandemica presso il Big Sky Movie Ranch di Simi Valley, in California.

Audio di The One That You Love



