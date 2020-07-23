LP – The One That You Love: audio, video, testo e traduzione della nuova bella canzone

Testo The One That You Love di LP
[1a Strofa]
Now that you’ve got what you wanted
Now that you’ve got what you need
Girl, if we’re gonna be honest
Honestly, what’s left for me?
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
‘Cause all I got
Is close but not
And all I want is to know just how
[Pre-Ritornello]
Try to be the fire for you, try to be the sun
Try to be your home and the place that you come to
Babe, I took the whole world and put it in your hands
I’m really trying hard but I don’t understand
[Ritornello]
Tell me, oh-oh-oh
How to be the one that you love
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
How to be the one that you love
[2a Strofa]
Don’t treat my love like a habit
Why don’t you show me a way
I’d give it to you, you can have it
I just wish I knew what to say-ay-ay
‘Cause all I got
Is close but not
And all I want is to know just how
[Pre-Ritornello]
Try to be the fire for you, try to be the sun
Try to be your home and the place that you come to
Babe, I took the whole world and put it in your hands
I’m really trying hard but I don’t understand
[Ritornello]
Tell me, oh-oh-oh
How to be the one that you love
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
How to be the one, how to be the one, how to be the one
[Ponte]
Try to be the fire for you, try to be the sun
Try to be your home and the place that you come to
Babe, I took the whole world and put it in your hands
I’m really trying hard but I don’t understand
[Ritornello]
How to be the one oh-oh-oh
How to be the one that you love
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
How to be the one that you love
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
How to be the one that you love
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
How to be the one
How to be the one that you love
La traduzione di The One That You Love
[1a Strofa]
Ora che hai ottenuto quello che volevi
Ora che hai quello che ti serve
Ragazza, se vogliamo essere onesti
Onestamente, cosa mi resta?
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Perché tutto quello che ho
È vicino ma anche no
E voglio solo sapere come
[Pre-Ritornello]
Cercare di essere il fuoco per te, cercare di essere il sole
Cercare di essere la tua casa e il posto in cui vieni
Piccola, mi son presa il mondo intero e l’ho messo nelle tue mani
Ci sto davvero provando ma non capisco
[Ritornello]
Dimmi, oh-oh-oh
Come fare a diventare quella che ami
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Come essere quella che ami
[2a Strofa]
Non trattare il mio amore come un’abitudine
Perché non mi mostri un modo
Te lo darei, puoi averlo
Vorrei solo sapere cosa dire
Perché tutto quello che ho
È vicino ma anche no
E voglio solo sapere come
[Pre-Ritornello]
Cercare di essere il fuoco per te, cercare di essere il sole
Cercare di essere la tua casa e il posto in cui vieni
Piccola, mi son presa il mondo intero e l’ho messo nelle tue mani
Ci sto davvero provando ma non capisco
[Ritornello]
Dimmi, oh-oh-oh
Come fare a diventare quella che ami
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Come fare a essere quella, come fare a essere quella, come fare a essere quella
[Ponte]
Cercare di essere il fuoco per te, cercare di essere il sole
Cercare di essere la tua casa e il posto in cui vieni
Piccola, mi son presa il mondo intero e l’ho messo nelle tue mani
Ci sto davvero provando ma non capisco
[Ritornello]
Come fare ad essere quella oh-oh-oh
Come essere quella che ami
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Come essere quella che ami
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Come essere quella che ami
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Come essere quello
Come essere quella che ami
Informazioni su sulla canzone di LP, The One That You Love
Da giovedì 23 luglio 2020 è disponibile il nuovo gradevole singolo di Laura Pergolizzi, alias LP, primo tassello della futura sesta era discografica della cantautrice statunitense, nata a Huntington da genitori italiani.
E’ veramente niente male la nuova canzone prodotta dal newyorkese Mike Del Rio, con il quale la Pergolizzi ottenne risultati straordinari con Lost on You, hit mondiale che nel 2016 fece innamorare milioni di persone in tutto il globo.
Ed effettivamente il brano, che segna il comeback della cantante, ha tutte le carte in regola per fare bene. In particolar modo, colpisce il meraviglioso e potente ritornello, molto catchy e radio friendly.
In questa sofferta ballad, Laura racconta con sua la voce affilata e tagliente, un amore che sembra non essere reciproco, chiedendo alla persona che ama come fare a farla innamorare, consapevole del fatto che probabilmente una risposta non la riceverà mai.
Diretto da Darren Craig, il video, disponibile in anteprima su Ansa, vede LP nei panni di una cowgirl. Il filmato è stato girato nel pieno dell’emergenza pandemica presso il Big Sky Movie Ranch di Simi Valley, in California.
Lascia un commento