Halsey – Graveyard: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









Rilasciato il 13 settembre 2019, Graveyard è il secondo singolo estratto da Manic, terzo album in studio di Halsey, il cui rilascio è fissato al 17 gennaio 2010, a due anni e mezzo da Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone (autori: Alexander Izquierdo, Raul Cubina, Oji, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K. Johnson, Jon Bellion, Amy Allen, Louis Bell & Halsey), che arriva a quasi un anno da “Without Me” e a qualche mese di distanza da Nightmare, che tuttavia non sembra farà parte della terza era discografica della cantautrice statunitense, che sarà composta da 16 tracce.

Halsey – Graveyard Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

It’s crazy when

The thing you love the most is the detriment

Let that sink in

You can think again

When the hand you wanna hold is a weapon and

You’re nothin’ but skin

È assurdo quando

La cosa che ami di più ti danneggia

Lascia che affondi

Puoi ripensarci

Quando la mano che vuoi stringere è un’arma e

Non sei altro che pelle

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, ’cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper

I won’t stop ’til I get where you are

I keep running, I keep running, I keep running

Oh, perché continuo a scavare dentro di me più a fondo

Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò a te

Continuo a correre, continuo a correre, continuo a correre

[Chorus]

They say I may be making a mistake

I would’ve followed all the way, no matter how far

I know when you go down all your darkest roads

I would’ve followed all the way to the graveyard

Oh, ’cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper

I won’t stop ’til I get where you are

I keep running when both my feet hurt

I won’t stop ’til I get where you are

Oh, when you go down all your darkest roads

I would’ve followed all the way to the graveyard (No, oh)

Dicono che potrei commettere un errore

Avrei seguito tutto il percorso, non importa quanto lontano

So che quando percorrerai tutte le strade più oscure

Ti seguirò fino al cimitero

Oh, perché continuo a scavare me stessa più a fondo

Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò a te

Continuo a correre finché entrambi i piedi non mi fanno male

Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò a te

Oh, quando percorrerai tutte le strade più buie

Ti seguirò fino al cimitero (No, oh)





[Verse 2]

You look at me (Look at me)

With eyes so dark, don’t know how you even see

You push right through me (Push right through me)

It’s gettin’ real

You lock the door, you’re drunk at the steering wheel

And I can’t conceal

Mi guardi (mi guardi)

Con gli occhi così cupi, non so nemmeno come fai a vedere

Mi fai pressione dentro (Mi fai pressione dentro)

La cosa si fa seria

Chiudi la porta, sei ubriaco al volante

E non posso nascondere

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh, ’cause I’ve been diggin’ myself down deeper

I won’t stop ’til I get where you are

I keep running, I keep running, I keep running

Oh, perché ho scavato dentro di me più a fondo

Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò a te

Continuo a correre, continuo a correre, continuo a correre

[Chorus]

They say I may be making a mistake

I would’ve followed all the way, no matter how far

I know when you go down all your darkest roads

I would’ve followed all the way to the graveyard

Oh, ’cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper

I won’t stop ’til I get where you are

I keep running when both my feet hurt

I won’t stop ’til I get where you are

Oh, when you go down all your darkest roads

I would’ve followed all the way to the graveyard





[Bridge]

Oh, it’s funny how

The warning signs can feel like they’re butterflies

Oh, è buffo come

I segnali di allarme possona sembrare farfalle

[Chorus]

Oh, ’cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper

I won’t stop ’til I get where you are

I keep running when both my feet hurt

I won’t stop ’til I get where you are

Oh, when you go down all your darkest roads

I would’ve followed all the way to the graveyard





