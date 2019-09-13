Halsey – Graveyard: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Rilasciato il 13 settembre 2019, Graveyard è il secondo singolo estratto da Manic, terzo album in studio di Halsey, il cui rilascio è fissato al 17 gennaio 2010, a due anni e mezzo da Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone (autori: Alexander Izquierdo, Raul Cubina, Oji, Stefan Johnson, Jordan K. Johnson, Jon Bellion, Amy Allen, Louis Bell & Halsey), che arriva a quasi un anno da “Without Me” e a qualche mese di distanza da Nightmare, che tuttavia non sembra farà parte della terza era discografica della cantautrice statunitense, che sarà composta da 16 tracce.
Halsey – Graveyard Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
It’s crazy when
The thing you love the most is the detriment
Let that sink in
You can think again
When the hand you wanna hold is a weapon and
You’re nothin’ but skin
È assurdo quando
La cosa che ami di più ti danneggia
Lascia che affondi
Puoi ripensarci
Quando la mano che vuoi stringere è un’arma e
Non sei altro che pelle
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, ’cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper
I won’t stop ’til I get where you are
I keep running, I keep running, I keep running
Oh, perché continuo a scavare dentro di me più a fondo
Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò a te
Continuo a correre, continuo a correre, continuo a correre
[Chorus]
They say I may be making a mistake
I would’ve followed all the way, no matter how far
I know when you go down all your darkest roads
I would’ve followed all the way to the graveyard
Oh, ’cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper
I won’t stop ’til I get where you are
I keep running when both my feet hurt
I won’t stop ’til I get where you are
Oh, when you go down all your darkest roads
I would’ve followed all the way to the graveyard (No, oh)
Dicono che potrei commettere un errore
Avrei seguito tutto il percorso, non importa quanto lontano
So che quando percorrerai tutte le strade più oscure
Ti seguirò fino al cimitero
Oh, perché continuo a scavare me stessa più a fondo
Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò a te
Continuo a correre finché entrambi i piedi non mi fanno male
Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò a te
Oh, quando percorrerai tutte le strade più buie
Ti seguirò fino al cimitero (No, oh)
[Verse 2]
You look at me (Look at me)
With eyes so dark, don’t know how you even see
You push right through me (Push right through me)
It’s gettin’ real
You lock the door, you’re drunk at the steering wheel
And I can’t conceal
Mi guardi (mi guardi)
Con gli occhi così cupi, non so nemmeno come fai a vedere
Mi fai pressione dentro (Mi fai pressione dentro)
La cosa si fa seria
Chiudi la porta, sei ubriaco al volante
E non posso nascondere
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh, ’cause I’ve been diggin’ myself down deeper
I won’t stop ’til I get where you are
I keep running, I keep running, I keep running
Oh, perché ho scavato dentro di me più a fondo
Non mi fermerò finché non arriverò a te
Continuo a correre, continuo a correre, continuo a correre
[Chorus]
They say I may be making a mistake
I would’ve followed all the way, no matter how far
I know when you go down all your darkest roads
I would’ve followed all the way to the graveyard
Oh, ’cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper
I won’t stop ’til I get where you are
I keep running when both my feet hurt
I won’t stop ’til I get where you are
Oh, when you go down all your darkest roads
I would’ve followed all the way to the graveyard
[Bridge]
Oh, it’s funny how
The warning signs can feel like they’re butterflies
Oh, è buffo come
I segnali di allarme possona sembrare farfalle
[Chorus]
Oh, ’cause I keep diggin’ myself down deeper
I won’t stop ’til I get where you are
I keep running when both my feet hurt
I won’t stop ’til I get where you are
Oh, when you go down all your darkest roads
I would’ve followed all the way to the graveyard
