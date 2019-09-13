Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey – Don’t Call Me Angel per la colonna sonora di Charlie’s Angels 2019: audio, video ufficiale, testo e traduzione

Disponibile da venerdì 13 settembre 2019, Don’t Call Me Angel è un singolo di Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus e Lana Del Rey per la colonna sonora di Charlie’s Angels 2019, film scritto e diretto da Elizabeth Banks, al cinema dal 21 novembre 2019. Charlie’s Angels è stata una serie televisiva di successo prodotta da Aaron Spelling & Leonard Goldberg e la nuova pellicola si basa su questa serie tv, fungendo da sequel sia della serie che dei film precedenti.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il filmato diretto da Hannah Lux Davis che accompagna questo pezzo, scritto dalle cantanti con la collaborazione di ALMA, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin & ILYA, con produzione degli ultimi due.
Questa era una canzone veramente attesissima e secondo me i numerosissimi fan di queste tre amate artiste non resteranno delusi.
Testo e Traduzione di Don’t Call Me Angel
[Chorus: Ariana Grande & (Miley Cyrus)]
Boy, don’t call me angel
You ain’t got me right
Don’t call me angel
You can’t pay my price
Ain’t from no Heaven
Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)
Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)
Don’t call me angel
Ragazzo, non chiamarmi angelo
Non mi hai capito proprio
Non chiamarmi angelo
Non puoi pagare il mio salario
Non vengo dal paradiso
Sì, hai sentito bene (Sì, mi hai sentito)
Anche se sai che noi voliamo (anche se sai che noi)
Non chiamarmi angelo
[Verse 1: Miley Cyrus]
Uh, don’t call me angel when I’m a mess
Don’t call me angel when I get undressed
You know I, I don’t like that, boy
Uh, I make my money, and I write the checks
So say my name with a little respect
All my girls successful, and you’re just our guest
Uh, non chiamarmi angelo quando sono in disordine
Non chiamarmi angelo quando mi spoglio
Sai che non mi piace, ragazzo
Uh, faccio soldi e firmo gli assegni
Quindi dì il mio nome con un po ‘di rispetto
Tutte le mie ragazze hanno successo e tu sei solo nostro ospite
[Pre-Chorus 1: Miley Cyrus]
Do I really need to say it?
Do I need to say it again, yeah?
You better stop the sweet talk
And keep your pretty mouth shut
Devo proprio dirlo?
Devo proprio dirlo di nuovo, sì?
Faresti meglio a smettere con le smancerie
E tieni la boccuccia chiusa
[Chorus: Ariana Grande with Miley Cyrus, Miley Cyrus]
Boy, don’t call me angel
You ain’t got me right
Don’t call me angel
You can’t pay my price
Ain’t from no Heaven
Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)
Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)
Don’t call me angel
[Verse 2: Ariana Grande]
See you here with somebody
You sizing up my body, oh yeah
Don’t ya know that I bite when the sun set? Yeah
So don’t you try come around me
Might work with her, but not me, oh yeah
Don’t you know that I bite when the sun set?
Ti vedo qui con qualcuno
Stai squadrando il mio corpo, oh sì
Non sai che mordo quando il sole tramonta? Yeah
Quindi stammi alla larga
Potrebbe funzionare con lei ma non con me, oh Yeah
Non sai che mordo quando il sole tramonta?
[Pre-Chorus 2: Ariana Grande]
Keep my name out ya mouth
I know what you about
So keep my name out ya mouth (Oh yeah)
Non pronunciare il mio nome
So di cosa stai parlando
Quindi non pronunciare il mio nome (oh yeah)
[Chorus: Ariana Grande with Miley Cyrus, Miley Cyrus & with Lana Del Rey]
Boy, don’t call me angel
You ain’t got me right
Don’t call me angel
You can’t pay my price
Ain’t from no Heaven
Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)
Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)
Don’t call me angel
[Bridge: Lana Del Rey & (Ariana Grande)]
I appreciate the way you watch me, I can’t lie
I drop it down, I pick it up, I back it off the county line
I fell from Heaven, now I’m living like a devil
You can’t get me off your mind
I appreciate the way you want me, I can’t lie (Can’t lie)
I drop it low, I back it up, I know you wanna think you’re mine
Baby, I totally get it, you can’t guess so
You can’t get me off your mind
We in it together, but don’t call me angel
Mi fa piacere il modo in cui mi guardi, non posso nasconderlo
Lo faccio cadere, lo raccolgo, mi allontano dal confine di stato
Sono caduta dal cielo, ora vivo come un diavolo
Non puoi farmi uscire dalla tua testa
Mi piace il modo in cui mi vuoi, non posso nasconderlo (non posso nasconderlo)
Abbasso il fondoschiena, lo faccio risalire, so che vuoi pensare di essere mio
Tesoro, capisco benissimo, non puoi immaginarlo
Non puoi togliermi dalla testa
Ormai ci siamo dentro, ma non chiamarmi angelo
[Chorus: Ariana Grande with Miley Cyrus, Miley Cyrus & All]
Boy, don’t call me angel
You ain’t got me right
Don’t call me angel
You can’t pay my price
Ain’t from no Heaven
Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)
Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)
Don’t call me angel
[Outro: Ariana Grande & All]
(Yeah yeah, hey)
Angel
Don’t call me angel (Yeah yeah, hey)
Don’t call me angel
Lascia un commento