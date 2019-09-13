Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey – Don’t Call Me Angel per la colonna sonora di Charlie’s Angels 2019: audio, video ufficiale, testo e traduzione









Disponibile da venerdì 13 settembre 2019, Don’t Call Me Angel è un singolo di Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus e Lana Del Rey per la colonna sonora di Charlie’s Angels 2019, film scritto e diretto da Elizabeth Banks, al cinema dal 21 novembre 2019. Charlie’s Angels è stata una serie televisiva di successo prodotta da Aaron Spelling & Leonard Goldberg e la nuova pellicola si basa su questa serie tv, fungendo da sequel sia della serie che dei film precedenti.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il filmato diretto da Hannah Lux Davis che accompagna questo pezzo, scritto dalle cantanti con la collaborazione di ALMA, Savan Kotecha, Max Martin & ILYA, con produzione degli ultimi due.

Questa era una canzone veramente attesissima e secondo me i numerosissimi fan di queste tre amate artiste non resteranno delusi.

Testo e Traduzione di Don’t Call Me Angel

[Chorus: Ariana Grande & (Miley Cyrus)]

Boy, don’t call me angel

You ain’t got me right

Don’t call me angel

You can’t pay my price

Ain’t from no Heaven

Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)

Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)

Don’t call me angel

Ragazzo, non chiamarmi angelo

Non mi hai capito proprio

Non chiamarmi angelo

Non puoi pagare il mio salario

Non vengo dal paradiso

Sì, hai sentito bene (Sì, mi hai sentito)

Anche se sai che noi voliamo (anche se sai che noi)

Non chiamarmi angelo

[Verse 1: Miley Cyrus]

Uh, don’t call me angel when I’m a mess

Don’t call me angel when I get undressed

You know I, I don’t like that, boy

Uh, I make my money, and I write the checks

So say my name with a little respect

All my girls successful, and you’re just our guest

Uh, non chiamarmi angelo quando sono in disordine

Non chiamarmi angelo quando mi spoglio

Sai che non mi piace, ragazzo

Uh, faccio soldi e firmo gli assegni

Quindi dì il mio nome con un po ‘di rispetto

Tutte le mie ragazze hanno successo e tu sei solo nostro ospite

[Pre-Chorus 1: Miley Cyrus]

Do I really need to say it?

Do I need to say it again, yeah?

You better stop the sweet talk

And keep your pretty mouth shut

Devo proprio dirlo?

Devo proprio dirlo di nuovo, sì?

Faresti meglio a smettere con le smancerie

E tieni la boccuccia chiusa





[Chorus: Ariana Grande with Miley Cyrus, Miley Cyrus]

Boy, don’t call me angel

You ain’t got me right

Don’t call me angel

You can’t pay my price

Ain’t from no Heaven

Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)

Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)

Don’t call me angel

[Verse 2: Ariana Grande]

See you here with somebody

You sizing up my body, oh yeah

Don’t ya know that I bite when the sun set? Yeah

So don’t you try come around me

Might work with her, but not me, oh yeah

Don’t you know that I bite when the sun set?

Ti vedo qui con qualcuno

Stai squadrando il mio corpo, oh sì

Non sai che mordo quando il sole tramonta? Yeah

Quindi stammi alla larga

Potrebbe funzionare con lei ma non con me, oh Yeah

Non sai che mordo quando il sole tramonta?

[Pre-Chorus 2: Ariana Grande]

Keep my name out ya mouth

I know what you about

So keep my name out ya mouth (Oh yeah)

Non pronunciare il mio nome

So di cosa stai parlando

Quindi non pronunciare il mio nome (oh yeah)

[Chorus: Ariana Grande with Miley Cyrus, Miley Cyrus & with Lana Del Rey]

Boy, don’t call me angel

You ain’t got me right

Don’t call me angel

You can’t pay my price

Ain’t from no Heaven

Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)

Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)

Don’t call me angel

[Bridge: Lana Del Rey & (Ariana Grande)]

I appreciate the way you watch me, I can’t lie

I drop it down, I pick it up, I back it off the county line

I fell from Heaven, now I’m living like a devil

You can’t get me off your mind

I appreciate the way you want me, I can’t lie (Can’t lie)

I drop it low, I back it up, I know you wanna think you’re mine

Baby, I totally get it, you can’t guess so

You can’t get me off your mind

We in it together, but don’t call me angel





Mi fa piacere il modo in cui mi guardi, non posso nasconderlo

Lo faccio cadere, lo raccolgo, mi allontano dal confine di stato

Sono caduta dal cielo, ora vivo come un diavolo

Non puoi farmi uscire dalla tua testa

Mi piace il modo in cui mi vuoi, non posso nasconderlo (non posso nasconderlo)

Abbasso il fondoschiena, lo faccio risalire, so che vuoi pensare di essere mio

Tesoro, capisco benissimo, non puoi immaginarlo

Non puoi togliermi dalla testa

Ormai ci siamo dentro, ma non chiamarmi angelo

[Chorus: Ariana Grande with Miley Cyrus, Miley Cyrus & All]

Boy, don’t call me angel

You ain’t got me right

Don’t call me angel

You can’t pay my price

Ain’t from no Heaven

Yeah, you heard me right (Yeah, you heard me)

Even though you know we fly (Though you know we)

Don’t call me angel

[Outro: Ariana Grande & All]

(Yeah yeah, hey)

Angel

Don’t call me angel (Yeah yeah, hey)

Don’t call me angel





