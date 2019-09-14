Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – A Dream Is All I Need to Get By: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo anticipo dell’album This Is The Place









Disponibile da venerdì 13 settembre 2019, A Dream Is All I Need to Get By è un singolo di Noel Gallagher e la sua band High Flying Birds, come secondo anticipo dell’EP This Is The Place, out il 27 settembre 2019.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova malinconica canzone, scritta e prodotta da Noel, che arriva dopo la title track dell’Extended Play, This Is The Place, che racchiuderà anche l’inedito “Evil Flower” e un paio di remix, nello specifico la versione “Dense & Pika” per la title track, disponibile dallo scorso 23 agosto e la Reflex Revision di Evil Flower.

Anche in questa canzone, Noel sembra rivolgersi al fratello Liam, che a sua volta si appresta a rilasciare l’album “Why Me? Why Not”, fuori una settimana prima del mini progetto di Noel e soci.

Noel Gallagher – A Dream Is All I Need to Get By Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

You were talking in your sleep

The secrets you were meant to keep

You should’ve kept them in your head

But you let them out instead

Mentre dormivi hai detto

I segreti che avresti dovuto mantenere

Che avresti dovuto tenere nella tua testa

Ma invece li fai uscire

[Chorus]

Some of us need it sometimes

A dream is all I need to get by

Some of us need it sometimes

A dream is all I need to get by

Some of us need it

Talvolta alcuni di noi ne hanno bisogno

Un sogno è tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno per farcela

Talvolta alcuni di noi ne hanno bisogno

Un sogno è tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno per farcela

Alcuni di noi ne hanno bisogno

[Verse 2]

You were talking ’bout the past

The days you said would never last

And now, the future’s well behind

But I don’t pay it any mind

Parlavi del passato

Dei giorni che hai detto non sarebbero mai durati

E ora, il futuro è alle spalle

Ma non me ne rendo conto





[Chorus]

Some of us need it sometimes

A dream is all I need to get by

Some of us need it sometimes

A dream is all I need to get by

Some of us need it

[Refrain]

What for the love that got me so high?

Remember the days they made us feel so alive?

We’re out on our own inside the city tonight

And tomorrow when the morning comes

I hope that you can walk it like you talk it, son

But now, the dream is over, the day is gone

Say bye, bye

Bye, bye

Say bye, bye

Perché l’amore che ho perso la testa?

Ricordi i giorni che ci facevano sentire così vivi?

Stasera siamo fuori da soli in città

E domani, quando arriverà il mattino

Spero che tu possa muoverti come parli, ragazzo

Ma ora il sogno è finito, la giornata è passata

Dì ciao ciao

Ciao ciao

Dì ciao ciao

[Bridge]

La-da-da, la-da-da-da-da

La-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da

La-da-da, la-da-da-da-da

La-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da

[Refrain]

What for the love that got me so high?

Remember the days they made us feel so alive?

We’re out on our own inside the city tonight

And tomorrow when the morning comes

I hope that you can walk it like you talk it, son

But now, the dream is over, the day is gone

Say bye, bye

Bye, bye

Say bye, bye

[Chorus]

A dream is all I need to get by

A dream is all I need to get by

A dream is all I need to get by





Un sogno è tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno per farcela

[Outro]

I was talking in my sleep

The secrets I was meant to keep

I should have kept them in my head

But I just let them out inside

Mentre dormivo ho detto

I segreti che avrei dovuto mantenere

Che avrei dovuto tenere nella mia testa

Ma li ho lasciati uscire





