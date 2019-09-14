Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – A Dream Is All I Need to Get By: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo anticipo dell’album This Is The Place

Disponibile da venerdì 13 settembre 2019, A Dream Is All I Need to Get By è un singolo di Noel Gallagher e la sua band High Flying Birds, come secondo anticipo dell’EP This Is The Place, out il 27 settembre 2019.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova malinconica canzone, scritta e prodotta da Noel, che arriva dopo la title track dell’Extended Play, This Is The Place, che racchiuderà anche l’inedito “Evil Flower” e un paio di remix, nello specifico la versione “Dense & Pika” per la title track, disponibile dallo scorso 23 agosto e la Reflex Revision di Evil Flower.
Anche in questa canzone, Noel sembra rivolgersi al fratello Liam, che a sua volta si appresta a rilasciare l’album “Why Me? Why Not”, fuori una settimana prima del mini progetto di Noel e soci.
Noel Gallagher – A Dream Is All I Need to Get By Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
You were talking in your sleep
The secrets you were meant to keep
You should’ve kept them in your head
But you let them out instead
Mentre dormivi hai detto
I segreti che avresti dovuto mantenere
Che avresti dovuto tenere nella tua testa
Ma invece li fai uscire
[Chorus]
Some of us need it sometimes
A dream is all I need to get by
Some of us need it sometimes
A dream is all I need to get by
Some of us need it
Talvolta alcuni di noi ne hanno bisogno
Un sogno è tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno per farcela
Talvolta alcuni di noi ne hanno bisogno
Un sogno è tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno per farcela
Alcuni di noi ne hanno bisogno
[Verse 2]
You were talking ’bout the past
The days you said would never last
And now, the future’s well behind
But I don’t pay it any mind
Parlavi del passato
Dei giorni che hai detto non sarebbero mai durati
E ora, il futuro è alle spalle
Ma non me ne rendo conto
[Chorus]
Some of us need it sometimes
A dream is all I need to get by
Some of us need it sometimes
A dream is all I need to get by
Some of us need it
[Refrain]
What for the love that got me so high?
Remember the days they made us feel so alive?
We’re out on our own inside the city tonight
And tomorrow when the morning comes
I hope that you can walk it like you talk it, son
But now, the dream is over, the day is gone
Say bye, bye
Bye, bye
Say bye, bye
Perché l’amore che ho perso la testa?
Ricordi i giorni che ci facevano sentire così vivi?
Stasera siamo fuori da soli in città
E domani, quando arriverà il mattino
Spero che tu possa muoverti come parli, ragazzo
Ma ora il sogno è finito, la giornata è passata
Dì ciao ciao
Ciao ciao
Dì ciao ciao
[Bridge]
La-da-da, la-da-da-da-da
La-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da
La-da-da, la-da-da-da-da
La-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da
[Refrain]
What for the love that got me so high?
Remember the days they made us feel so alive?
We’re out on our own inside the city tonight
And tomorrow when the morning comes
I hope that you can walk it like you talk it, son
But now, the dream is over, the day is gone
Say bye, bye
Bye, bye
Say bye, bye
[Chorus]
A dream is all I need to get by
A dream is all I need to get by
A dream is all I need to get by
Un sogno è tutto ciò di cui ho bisogno per farcela
[Outro]
I was talking in my sleep
The secrets I was meant to keep
I should have kept them in my head
But I just let them out inside
Mentre dormivo ho detto
I segreti che avrei dovuto mantenere
Che avrei dovuto tenere nella mia testa
Ma li ho lasciati uscire
Lascia un commento