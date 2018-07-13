Galantis feat. MAX – Satisfied: audio, testo e traduzione





Dopo aver parlato di Mama Look At Me Now, ecco a voi l’altro singolo dei Galantis pubblicato in data odierna. Si intitola Satisfied e vede la collaborazione del cantante, ballerino e attore statunitense Max Schneider, meglio conosciuto semplicemente come MAX.

«Amiamo questa canzone perché è una produzione fresca che ascoltando fa sentire bene. Inoltre, MAX ha trasmesso al brano pura magia vocale, a nostro avviso davvero irresistibile» Con queste parole il duo svedese ha commentato la nuova release, disponibile in digitale dal 13 luglio 2018.

Per ascoltarla su Youtube cliccate sulla cover sottostante, mentre a seguire potete leggere i testi.

Galantis – Satisfied testo e traduzione (Download)

[Verse 1]

One hand on my shoulder

Get a little bit closer

Come on, make a move, yeah

Skip through all the small talk

I’mma see you with the lights off

So let’s go to your room now

[Strofa 1]

Una mano sulla mia spalla

Avvicinati un po’

Forza, fai qualcosa, si

Evita tutte le chiacchiere

Voglio vederti a luci spente

Quindi adesso andiamo nella tua stanza

[Pre-Chorus]

You know that I’m impatient

My imagination’s wandering and running wild

Can you hear that?

My heart is racing, you keep up the pace

Then I might let you stay the night

[Pre-Ritornello]

Sai che sono impaziente

La mia immaginazione sta vagando ed è fuori controllo

La riesci a sentire?

Ho il cuore a mille, tu tieni questo ritmo

Così potrei farti restare la notte

[Chorus]

I need somebody, body

Their hands on my body, body

You could be that somebody, body

Keep me satisfied

Hear me breathing, breathing

Don’t want it, I need it, need it

We’re getting heated

Come on and keep me satisfied

[Ritornello]

Ho bisogno di qualcuno, corpo

Le mani sul mio corpo, sul mio corpo

Potresti essere questo qualcuno, uno

Soddisfami

Senti il mio respiro, respiro

Non lo voglio, ne ho bisogno, ne ho bisogno

Ci stiamo riscaldando

Vieni a soddisfarmi





[Post-Chorus]

(Oh, yeah)

Keep me satisfied

Keep me satisfied

[Post-Ritornello]

(Oh, yeah)

Soddisfami

Soddisfami

[Verse 2]

Started on the way home

Don’t stop till I say so

Just a little longer

You know when we get there

No reason to be scared, nah

Come on a little stronger

[Strofa 2]

Abbiamo iniziato sulla strada di casa

Non fermarti finché non lo dico io

Ancora un po ‘

Capirai quando arriviamo

Non c’è motivo di aver paura, nah

Dai, un po’ più forte





[Pre-Chorus]

You know that I’m impatient

My imagination’s wandering and running wild

Can you hear that?

My heart is racing, you keep up the pace

Then I might let you stay the night

[Pre-Ritornello]

Sai che sono impaziente

La mia immaginazione sta vagando ed è fuori controllo

La riesci a sentire?

Ho il cuore a mille, tu tieni questo ritmo

Così potrei farti restare la notte

[Chorus 2]

I need somebody, body

Their hands on my body, body

You could be that somebody, body

Keep me satisfied

Hear me breathing, breathing

Don’t want it, I need it, need it

We’re getting heated

Come on and keep me satisfied

I need somebody, body

Their hands on my body, body

You could be that somebody, body

Keep me satisfied

[Ritornello 2]

Ho bisogno di qualcuno, corpo

Le mani sul mio corpo, sul mio corpo

Potresti essere quel qualcuno, corpo

Soddisfami

Senti il mio respiro, respiro

Non lo voglio, ne ho bisogno, ne ho bisogno

Ci stiamo riscaldando

Vieni a soddisfarmi

Ho bisogno di qualcuno, corpo

Le mani sul mio corpo, sul mio corpo

Potresti essere quel qualcuno, corpo

Soddisfami

[Post-Chorus]

(Oh, yeah)

Keep me satisfied

Keep me satisfied

Keep me satisfied

Keep me satisfied

[Post-Ritornello]

(Oh, yeah)

Soddisfami

Soddisfami

Soddisfami

Soddisfami







