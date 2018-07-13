Galantis feat. MAX – Satisfied: audio, testo e traduzione

Dopo aver parlato di Mama Look At Me Now, ecco a voi l’altro singolo dei Galantis pubblicato in data odierna. Si intitola Satisfied e vede la collaborazione del cantante, ballerino e attore statunitense Max Schneider, meglio conosciuto semplicemente come MAX.
«Amiamo questa canzone perché è una produzione fresca che ascoltando fa sentire bene. Inoltre, MAX ha trasmesso al brano pura magia vocale, a nostro avviso davvero irresistibile» Con queste parole il duo svedese ha commentato la nuova release, disponibile in digitale dal 13 luglio 2018.
Per ascoltarla su Youtube cliccate sulla cover sottostante, mentre a seguire potete leggere i testi.
Galantis – Satisfied testo e traduzione (Download)
[Verse 1]
One hand on my shoulder
Get a little bit closer
Come on, make a move, yeah
Skip through all the small talk
I’mma see you with the lights off
So let’s go to your room now
[Strofa 1]
Una mano sulla mia spalla
Avvicinati un po’
Forza, fai qualcosa, si
Evita tutte le chiacchiere
Voglio vederti a luci spente
Quindi adesso andiamo nella tua stanza
[Pre-Chorus]
You know that I’m impatient
My imagination’s wandering and running wild
Can you hear that?
My heart is racing, you keep up the pace
Then I might let you stay the night
[Pre-Ritornello]
Sai che sono impaziente
La mia immaginazione sta vagando ed è fuori controllo
La riesci a sentire?
Ho il cuore a mille, tu tieni questo ritmo
Così potrei farti restare la notte
[Chorus]
I need somebody, body
Their hands on my body, body
You could be that somebody, body
Keep me satisfied
Hear me breathing, breathing
Don’t want it, I need it, need it
We’re getting heated
Come on and keep me satisfied
[Ritornello]
Ho bisogno di qualcuno, corpo
Le mani sul mio corpo, sul mio corpo
Potresti essere questo qualcuno, uno
Soddisfami
Senti il mio respiro, respiro
Non lo voglio, ne ho bisogno, ne ho bisogno
Ci stiamo riscaldando
Vieni a soddisfarmi
[Post-Chorus]
(Oh, yeah)
Keep me satisfied
Keep me satisfied
[Post-Ritornello]
(Oh, yeah)
Soddisfami
Soddisfami
[Verse 2]
Started on the way home
Don’t stop till I say so
Just a little longer
You know when we get there
No reason to be scared, nah
Come on a little stronger
[Strofa 2]
Abbiamo iniziato sulla strada di casa
Non fermarti finché non lo dico io
Ancora un po ‘
Capirai quando arriviamo
Non c’è motivo di aver paura, nah
Dai, un po’ più forte
[Pre-Chorus]
You know that I’m impatient
My imagination’s wandering and running wild
Can you hear that?
My heart is racing, you keep up the pace
Then I might let you stay the night
[Pre-Ritornello]
Sai che sono impaziente
La mia immaginazione sta vagando ed è fuori controllo
La riesci a sentire?
Ho il cuore a mille, tu tieni questo ritmo
Così potrei farti restare la notte
[Chorus 2]
I need somebody, body
Their hands on my body, body
You could be that somebody, body
Keep me satisfied
Hear me breathing, breathing
Don’t want it, I need it, need it
We’re getting heated
Come on and keep me satisfied
I need somebody, body
Their hands on my body, body
You could be that somebody, body
Keep me satisfied
[Ritornello 2]
Ho bisogno di qualcuno, corpo
Le mani sul mio corpo, sul mio corpo
Potresti essere quel qualcuno, corpo
Soddisfami
Senti il mio respiro, respiro
Non lo voglio, ne ho bisogno, ne ho bisogno
Ci stiamo riscaldando
Vieni a soddisfarmi
Ho bisogno di qualcuno, corpo
Le mani sul mio corpo, sul mio corpo
Potresti essere quel qualcuno, corpo
Soddisfami
[Post-Chorus]
(Oh, yeah)
Keep me satisfied
Keep me satisfied
Keep me satisfied
Keep me satisfied
[Post-Ritornello]
(Oh, yeah)
Soddisfami
Soddisfami
Soddisfami
Soddisfami
Lascia un commento