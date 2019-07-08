Ellie Goulding & Juice WRLD – Hate Me: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo





Hate Me è un singolo della cantautrice britannica Ellie Goulding, con la collaborazione del rapper statunitense Juice WRLD, disponibile dal 26 giugno 2019. Il testo e la traduzione in italiano e l’audio del brano, che come Sixteen, Close to Me e Flux, sarà incluso nel futuro quarto album in studio, successore di Delirium (2015), che dovrebbe intitolarsi Flux.

In questo brano prodotto da The Monsters & Strangerz e Jason Evigan, i due artisti si ritrovano ad amarsi e odiarsi, ma nonostante questo doppio contrastante sentimento, si desiderano tantissimo.

Ellie Goulding Hate Me testo e traduzione

[Chorus]

Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Mi odia, mi odia, cerca ancora di rimpiazzarmi

Mi cacci, mi cacci, dimmi quanto mi odi

Mi cancelli, mi cancelli, vorrei che tu non fossi mai uscito con me

Bugie, dimmi bugie, baby, dimmi quanto mi odi

[Verse 1]

I bet you don’t kiss her with your eyes closed

I bet you’re still walkin’ on a tightrope

Miss me so much, you’ve been goin’ psycho

You ain’t gotta say it, baby, I know

Scommetto che non la baci con gli occhi chiusi

Scommetto che stai ancora camminando su una corda tesa

Ti manco così tanto, che stai diventando psicotico

Non serve che tu lo dica, baby, lo so

[Pre-Chorus]

It’s a thin line between all this love and hate

And if you switch sides, you’re gon’ have to claim your place

So baby, this time you’re gon’ have to seal your fate

Yeah baby, this time you’re gon’ have to seal your fate

C’è una linea sottile tra tutto questo amore e odio

E se cambi sponda, devi rivendicare il tuo posto

Quindi baby, questa volta devi decidere il tuo destino

Si, baby, questa volta devi decidere il tuo destino

[Chorus]

And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

E dimmi quanto mi odi, mi odi, cerchi ancora di rimpiazzarmi

Mi cacci, mi cacci, dimmi quanto mi odi

Mi cancelli, mi cancelli, vorrei che tu non fossi mai uscito con me

Bugie, dimmi bugie, baby, dimmi quanto mi odi

Mi odi, mi odi, cerchi ancora di rimpiazzarmi

Mi cacci, mi cacci, dimmi quanto mi odi

Mi cancelli, mi cancelli, vorrei che tu non fossi mai uscito con me

Bugie, dimmi bugie, baby, dimmi quanto mi odi





[Verse 2: Juice WRLD]

Hate me, hate me, tell me how you hate me

Tell me how I’m trash and you could easily replace me

Tell me that I’m strung out, wasted on the daily

Prolly ’cause there’s no one around me numbin’ all my pain

Prolly ’cause there’s no umbrella to shield me from all the rain

Probably because you’re the one playin’ the mind games

You hate me because I don’t let you play no mind games

They give me migraines and damage my brain

Date me, break me, easily replace me

Hopefully you see it clear, hopefully it’s HD

Bet you wonder why the last few months I’ve been spacey

In your head, I sing…

Mi odi, mi odi, dimmi quanto mi odi

Dimmi che non valgo nulla e che potresti facilmente sostituirmi

Dimmi che sono un drogato, strafatto ogni giorno

Probabilmente perché non c’e’ nessuno intorno a me che anestetizza il mio dolore

Probabilmente perché non c’è ombrello che mi ripari dalla pioggia

Probabilmente perché sei quella che mi manipola la mente

Mi odi perché non ti lascio manipolare la mente

Mi fa venire emicranie e danneggia il mio cervello

Esci con me, fammi crollare, sostituiscimi facilmente

Spero che tu lo veda chiaramente, che sia in alta definizione

Scommetto che ti chiedi perché negli ultimi mesi ho avuto la testra fra le nuvole

Nella tua testa, canto

[Chorus]

And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

E dimmi quanto mi odi, mi odi, cerchi ancora di rimpiazzarmi

Mi cacci, mi cacci, dimmi quanto mi odi

Mi cancelli, mi cancelli, vorrei che tu non fossi mai uscito con me

Bugie, dimmi bugie, baby, dimmi quanto mi odi

Mi odi, mi odi, cerchi ancora di rimpiazzarmi

Mi cacci, mi cacci, dimmi quanto mi odi

Mi cancelli, mi cancelli, vorrei che tu non fossi mai uscito con me

Bugie, dimmi bugie, baby, dimmi quanto mi odi

[Pre-Chorus: Ellie Goulding]

It’s a thin line between all this love and hate (Okay)

And if you switch sides, you’re gon’ have to claim your place (Okay)

So baby, this time you’re gon’ have to seal your fate (Okay)

Yeah baby, this time you’re gon’ have to seal your fate (Okay)

C’è una linea sottile tra tutto questo amore e odio (Ok)

E se cambi sponda, devi rivendicare il tuo posto (Ok)

Quindi baby, questa volta devi decidere il tuo destino (Ok)

Si, baby, questa volta devi decidere il tuo destino (Ok)





[Chorus]

And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

E dimmi quanto mi odi, mi odi, cerchi ancora di rimpiazzarmi

Mi cacci, mi cacci, dimmi quanto mi odi

Mi cancelli, mi cancelli, vorrei che tu non fossi mai uscito con me

Bugie, dimmi bugie, baby, dimmi quanto mi odi

Cimmi quanto mi odi, mi odi, cerchi ancora di rimpiazzarmi

Mi cacci, mi cacci, dimmi quanto mi odi

Mi cancelli, mi cancelli, vorrei che tu non fossi mai uscito con me

Bugie, dimmi bugie, baby, dimmi quanto mi odi

[Outro]

Tell me how you hate me

Lies, tell me lies, tell me how you hate me

Tell me how you hate me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Dimmi quanto mi odi

Bugie, dimmi bugie, dimmi quanto mi odi

Dimmi quanto mi odi

Bugie, dimmi bugie, baby, dimmi quanto mi odi





