Ellie Goulding & Juice WRLD – Hate Me: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Hate Me è un singolo della cantautrice britannica Ellie Goulding, con la collaborazione del rapper statunitense Juice WRLD, disponibile dal 26 giugno 2019. Il testo e la traduzione in italiano e l’audio del brano, che come Sixteen, Close to Me e Flux, sarà incluso nel futuro quarto album in studio, successore di Delirium (2015), che dovrebbe intitolarsi Flux.
In questo brano prodotto da The Monsters & Strangerz e Jason Evigan, i due artisti si ritrovano ad amarsi e odiarsi, ma nonostante questo doppio contrastante sentimento, si desiderano tantissimo.
Ellie Goulding Hate Me testo e traduzione
[Chorus]
Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
Mi odia, mi odia, cerca ancora di rimpiazzarmi
Mi cacci, mi cacci, dimmi quanto mi odi
Mi cancelli, mi cancelli, vorrei che tu non fossi mai uscito con me
Bugie, dimmi bugie, baby, dimmi quanto mi odi
[Verse 1]
I bet you don’t kiss her with your eyes closed
I bet you’re still walkin’ on a tightrope
Miss me so much, you’ve been goin’ psycho
You ain’t gotta say it, baby, I know
Scommetto che non la baci con gli occhi chiusi
Scommetto che stai ancora camminando su una corda tesa
Ti manco così tanto, che stai diventando psicotico
Non serve che tu lo dica, baby, lo so
[Pre-Chorus]
It’s a thin line between all this love and hate
And if you switch sides, you’re gon’ have to claim your place
So baby, this time you’re gon’ have to seal your fate
Yeah baby, this time you’re gon’ have to seal your fate
C’è una linea sottile tra tutto questo amore e odio
E se cambi sponda, devi rivendicare il tuo posto
Quindi baby, questa volta devi decidere il tuo destino
Si, baby, questa volta devi decidere il tuo destino
[Chorus]
And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
E dimmi quanto mi odi, mi odi, cerchi ancora di rimpiazzarmi
Mi cacci, mi cacci, dimmi quanto mi odi
Mi cancelli, mi cancelli, vorrei che tu non fossi mai uscito con me
Bugie, dimmi bugie, baby, dimmi quanto mi odi
Mi odi, mi odi, cerchi ancora di rimpiazzarmi
Mi cacci, mi cacci, dimmi quanto mi odi
Mi cancelli, mi cancelli, vorrei che tu non fossi mai uscito con me
Bugie, dimmi bugie, baby, dimmi quanto mi odi
[Verse 2: Juice WRLD]
Hate me, hate me, tell me how you hate me
Tell me how I’m trash and you could easily replace me
Tell me that I’m strung out, wasted on the daily
Prolly ’cause there’s no one around me numbin’ all my pain
Prolly ’cause there’s no umbrella to shield me from all the rain
Probably because you’re the one playin’ the mind games
You hate me because I don’t let you play no mind games
They give me migraines and damage my brain
Date me, break me, easily replace me
Hopefully you see it clear, hopefully it’s HD
Bet you wonder why the last few months I’ve been spacey
In your head, I sing…
Mi odi, mi odi, dimmi quanto mi odi
Dimmi che non valgo nulla e che potresti facilmente sostituirmi
Dimmi che sono un drogato, strafatto ogni giorno
Probabilmente perché non c’e’ nessuno intorno a me che anestetizza il mio dolore
Probabilmente perché non c’è ombrello che mi ripari dalla pioggia
Probabilmente perché sei quella che mi manipola la mente
Mi odi perché non ti lascio manipolare la mente
Mi fa venire emicranie e danneggia il mio cervello
Esci con me, fammi crollare, sostituiscimi facilmente
Spero che tu lo veda chiaramente, che sia in alta definizione
Scommetto che ti chiedi perché negli ultimi mesi ho avuto la testra fra le nuvole
Nella tua testa, canto
[Chorus]
And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
E dimmi quanto mi odi, mi odi, cerchi ancora di rimpiazzarmi
Mi cacci, mi cacci, dimmi quanto mi odi
Mi cancelli, mi cancelli, vorrei che tu non fossi mai uscito con me
Bugie, dimmi bugie, baby, dimmi quanto mi odi
Mi odi, mi odi, cerchi ancora di rimpiazzarmi
Mi cacci, mi cacci, dimmi quanto mi odi
Mi cancelli, mi cancelli, vorrei che tu non fossi mai uscito con me
Bugie, dimmi bugie, baby, dimmi quanto mi odi
[Pre-Chorus: Ellie Goulding]
It’s a thin line between all this love and hate (Okay)
And if you switch sides, you’re gon’ have to claim your place (Okay)
So baby, this time you’re gon’ have to seal your fate (Okay)
Yeah baby, this time you’re gon’ have to seal your fate (Okay)
C’è una linea sottile tra tutto questo amore e odio (Ok)
E se cambi sponda, devi rivendicare il tuo posto (Ok)
Quindi baby, questa volta devi decidere il tuo destino (Ok)
Si, baby, questa volta devi decidere il tuo destino (Ok)
[Chorus]
And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
Tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me
Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me
Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
E dimmi quanto mi odi, mi odi, cerchi ancora di rimpiazzarmi
Mi cacci, mi cacci, dimmi quanto mi odi
Mi cancelli, mi cancelli, vorrei che tu non fossi mai uscito con me
Bugie, dimmi bugie, baby, dimmi quanto mi odi
Cimmi quanto mi odi, mi odi, cerchi ancora di rimpiazzarmi
Mi cacci, mi cacci, dimmi quanto mi odi
Mi cancelli, mi cancelli, vorrei che tu non fossi mai uscito con me
Bugie, dimmi bugie, baby, dimmi quanto mi odi
[Outro]
Tell me how you hate me
Lies, tell me lies, tell me how you hate me
Tell me how you hate me
Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me
Dimmi quanto mi odi
Bugie, dimmi bugie, dimmi quanto mi odi
Dimmi quanto mi odi
Bugie, dimmi bugie, baby, dimmi quanto mi odi
