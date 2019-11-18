Elisa – Soul: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone









Soul è la prima traccia nel secondo CD della riedizione del decimo album in studio Diari Aperti (Segreti Svelati), uscito il 15 novembre 2019.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova e bella canzone in inglese, scritta dalla stessa Toffoli e prodotta da John Shanks, nella quale la cantautrice triestina canta l’immensa voglia di ricominciare una storia d’amore.

Elisa – Soul testo e traduzione

Pictures on the wall that tell me who we were

The cracks and the scars, was hurt we had to learn

And now we’re fading, changing from myself

sinking, bleeding, crying out for help.

I’m scattered, so tattered

There’s no one else in this life for me

I’m battled, so shattered

Together never felt so lonely.

So open up the doors

The shape of our heart’s the same

Let’s find a way back to us somehow, some way

We’ve built something beautiful we can’t replace

by chasing every breaking wave.

‘Cause I love to love, to love you, yeah, so don’t let go

Enough, enough, enough – I need you close

I need some soul

Oh, I need some soul, oh.

All the reasons we seem to defend

they mean nothing if I’ll lose you in the end

Before we break, we better learn to bend

or we’ll be left with just our hearts to mend.

I’m scattered, so tattered

There’s no one else in this life for me, no

I’m battled, so shattered

Forever never felt so lonely!

So open up the doors

The shape of our heart’s the same

Let’s find a way back to us somehow, some way

We’ve built something beautiful we can’t replace

by chasing every breaking wave.

‘Cause I love to love, to love you, yeah, so don’t let go

Enough, enough, enough – I need you close

I need some soul

Oh, I need some soul, oh.

Baby, let’s take the chance

Tell me there is so much more

It’s all about forgiveness

and isn’t it love that we’re here for?

So open up the doors

The shape of our heart’s the same

Let’s find a way back to us somehow, some way

We’ve built something beautiful we can’t replace

by chasing every breaking wave.





‘Cause I love to love, to love you, yeah, so don’t let go

Enough, enough, enough – I need you close

I need some soul

Oh, I need some soul, oh

I need some soul

Oh, I need some soul, oh





Foto sul muro che mi dicono chi eravamo

Le fratture e le cicatrici erano ferite che dovevamo imparare

E ora stiamo scomparendo, sto cambiando

sprofondando, sanguinando, gridando aiuto.

Sono dispersa, così trasandata

Non c’è nessun altro per me in questa vita

Sono combattuta, così distrutta

Insieme, non mi sono mai sentita così sola.

Quindi apri le porte

La forma del nostro cuore è la stessa

Troviamo in qualche modo un sistema per tornare noi

Abbiamo costruito qualcosa di bello che non possiamo rimpiazzare

inseguendo ogni onda che si infrange.

Perché amo amare, amarti, sì, quindi non mollarmi

Basta, basta, basta, ho bisogno che tu mi stia vicino

Ho bisogno di un po’ di anima

Oh, ho bisogno di un po’ d’anima, oh.

Tutti i motivi per cui riusciamo a difenderci

non significano nulla se alla fine ti perderò

Prima di rompere, è meglio imparare a piegare

o resteremo con solo i nostri cuori da guarire.

Sono dispersa, così trasandata

Non c’è nessun altro per me in questa vita, no

Sono combattuta, così distrutta

Per sempre, non mi sono mai sentita così sola!





Quindi apri le porte

La forma del nostro cuore è la stessa

Troviamo in qualche modo un sistema per tornare noi

Abbiamo costruito qualcosa di bello che non possiamo rimpiazzare

inseguendo ogni onda che si infrange.

Perché amo amare, amarti, sì, quindi non mollarmi

Basta, basta, basta, ho bisogno che tu mi stia vicino

Ho bisogno di un po’ di anima

Oh, ho bisogno di un po’ di anima, oh.

Baby, proviamoci

Dimmi che c’è molto di più

Si tratta di perdono

e non è per l’amore che siamo qui?

Quindi apri le porte

La forma del nostro cuore è la stessa

Troviamo in qualche modo un sistema per tornare noi

Abbiamo costruito qualcosa di bello che non possiamo rimpiazzare

inseguendo ogni onda che si infrange.

Perché amo amare, amarti, sì, quindi non mollarmi

Basta, basta, basta, ho bisogno che tu mi stia vicino

Ho bisogno di un po’ di anima

Oh, ho bisogno di un po’ di anima, oh

Ho bisogno di un po’ di anima

Oh, ho bisogno di un po’ di anima, oh

