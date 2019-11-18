Elisa – Soul: audio, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

Soul è la prima traccia nel secondo CD della riedizione del decimo album in studio Diari Aperti (Segreti Svelati), uscito il 15 novembre 2019.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova e bella canzone in inglese, scritta dalla stessa Toffoli e prodotta da John Shanks, nella quale la cantautrice triestina canta l’immensa voglia di ricominciare una storia d’amore.
Elisa – Soul testo e traduzione
Pictures on the wall that tell me who we were
The cracks and the scars, was hurt we had to learn
And now we’re fading, changing from myself
sinking, bleeding, crying out for help.
I’m scattered, so tattered
There’s no one else in this life for me
I’m battled, so shattered
Together never felt so lonely.
So open up the doors
The shape of our heart’s the same
Let’s find a way back to us somehow, some way
We’ve built something beautiful we can’t replace
by chasing every breaking wave.
‘Cause I love to love, to love you, yeah, so don’t let go
Enough, enough, enough – I need you close
I need some soul
Oh, I need some soul, oh.
All the reasons we seem to defend
they mean nothing if I’ll lose you in the end
Before we break, we better learn to bend
or we’ll be left with just our hearts to mend.
I’m scattered, so tattered
There’s no one else in this life for me, no
I’m battled, so shattered
Forever never felt so lonely!
So open up the doors
The shape of our heart’s the same
Let’s find a way back to us somehow, some way
We’ve built something beautiful we can’t replace
by chasing every breaking wave.
‘Cause I love to love, to love you, yeah, so don’t let go
Enough, enough, enough – I need you close
I need some soul
Oh, I need some soul, oh.
Baby, let’s take the chance
Tell me there is so much more
It’s all about forgiveness
and isn’t it love that we’re here for?
So open up the doors
The shape of our heart’s the same
Let’s find a way back to us somehow, some way
We’ve built something beautiful we can’t replace
by chasing every breaking wave.
‘Cause I love to love, to love you, yeah, so don’t let go
Enough, enough, enough – I need you close
I need some soul
Oh, I need some soul, oh
I need some soul
Oh, I need some soul, oh
Foto sul muro che mi dicono chi eravamo
Le fratture e le cicatrici erano ferite che dovevamo imparare
E ora stiamo scomparendo, sto cambiando
sprofondando, sanguinando, gridando aiuto.
Sono dispersa, così trasandata
Non c’è nessun altro per me in questa vita
Sono combattuta, così distrutta
Insieme, non mi sono mai sentita così sola.
Quindi apri le porte
La forma del nostro cuore è la stessa
Troviamo in qualche modo un sistema per tornare noi
Abbiamo costruito qualcosa di bello che non possiamo rimpiazzare
inseguendo ogni onda che si infrange.
Perché amo amare, amarti, sì, quindi non mollarmi
Basta, basta, basta, ho bisogno che tu mi stia vicino
Ho bisogno di un po’ di anima
Oh, ho bisogno di un po’ d’anima, oh.
Tutti i motivi per cui riusciamo a difenderci
non significano nulla se alla fine ti perderò
Prima di rompere, è meglio imparare a piegare
o resteremo con solo i nostri cuori da guarire.
Sono dispersa, così trasandata
Non c’è nessun altro per me in questa vita, no
Sono combattuta, così distrutta
Per sempre, non mi sono mai sentita così sola!
Quindi apri le porte
La forma del nostro cuore è la stessa
Troviamo in qualche modo un sistema per tornare noi
Abbiamo costruito qualcosa di bello che non possiamo rimpiazzare
inseguendo ogni onda che si infrange.
Perché amo amare, amarti, sì, quindi non mollarmi
Basta, basta, basta, ho bisogno che tu mi stia vicino
Ho bisogno di un po’ di anima
Oh, ho bisogno di un po’ di anima, oh.
Baby, proviamoci
Dimmi che c’è molto di più
Si tratta di perdono
e non è per l’amore che siamo qui?
Quindi apri le porte
La forma del nostro cuore è la stessa
Troviamo in qualche modo un sistema per tornare noi
Abbiamo costruito qualcosa di bello che non possiamo rimpiazzare
inseguendo ogni onda che si infrange.
Perché amo amare, amarti, sì, quindi non mollarmi
Basta, basta, basta, ho bisogno che tu mi stia vicino
Ho bisogno di un po’ di anima
Oh, ho bisogno di un po’ di anima, oh
Ho bisogno di un po’ di anima
Oh, ho bisogno di un po’ di anima, oh
