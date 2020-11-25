Nuove Canzoni

Elderbrook: ascolta Back To My Bed (Boss Doms & Achille Lauro Remix)

Boss Doms e Achille Lauro nuovamente insieme nel remix di Back To My Bed, hit internazionale del produttore, musicista e cantautore inglese Alexander Kotz, meglio conosciuto come Elderbrook, quinto singolo estratto dall’album d’esordio Why Do We Shake in the Cold?, rilasciato il 18 settembre 2020. L’audio e il testo.

Alla produzione di Elderbrook, Jacob Manson & Henrik Michelsen, si aggiunge ora quella del romano Edoardo Manozzi, alias Boss Doms, reduce dal successo del singolo d’esordio solista I Want More, uscito all’inizio dello scorso luglio.

In questo remix sperimentale che inizia molto lentamente e che progressivamente sfocia in un tripudio di sonorità dance ed elettroniche, si aggiunge una strofa nuova di zecca scritta e interpretata alla sua maniera dal nostro Achille, che dona alla track un gusto rebel glam.

Testo Back To My Bed (Achille Lauro Remix) Elderbrook

[Intro]
How long will it close?
And there’s a light behind the door

[Strofa 1]
Borderline, there she goes
On the left side
Merry-go-round people
Little white lies

[Pre-Ritornello]
I know that it’s over
So where do we go? Where do we go? Oh
You know that I know that it’s over
So where do we go? Where do we go? Oh

[Ritornello]
Don’t let the heartbreak hit you on a Saturday night
Come meet me halfway in between dark and the light
‘Cause the voice in my head said I ain’t goin’ back to my bed, yeah

I’m all right
I’m all right

[Strofa 2: Achille Lauro] (In aggiornamento)
Capelli neri, occhiali white
Voglio Katy alla colf
Sullo yacht
E GTA e Miami vibes
Solo affreschi Brunelleschi
[?]
… blue jeans … Porshe
Kate Moss o [?]
[?] lipstick lip gloss
[?] cash blue [?]

[Ritornello]
Don’t let the heartbreak hit you on a Saturday night
Come meet me halfway in between dark and the light
‘Cause the voice in my head said I ain’t goin’ back to my bed, yeah


I’m all right
I’m all right

[Outro]
How long will it close?
And there’s a light behind the door

La traduzione di Back To My Bed (Boss Doms & Achille Lauro Remix)

[Introduzione]
Quanto tempo chiuderà?
E c’è una luce dietro la porta

[Strofa 1]
Borderline, ecco che passa
Sul lato sinistro
Persone da giostra
Piccole bugie innocenti

[Pre-Ritornello]
So che è finita
Allora, dove andiamo? Dove andiamo? Oh
Sai che io so che è finita
Allora, dove andiamo? Dove andiamo? Oh

[Ritornello]
Non lasciare che il dolore ti colpisca il sabato sera
Vieni a trovarmi a metà strada tra il buio e la luce
Perché la voce nella mia testa ha detto che non tornerò a letto, sì


Sto bene
Sono a posto

[Strofa 2: Achille Lauro]
Capelli neri, occhiali white
Voglio Katy alla colf
Sullo yacht
E GTA e Miami vibes
Solo affreschi Brunelleschi
[?]
… blue jeans … Porshe
Kate Moss o [?]
[?] lipstick lip gloss
[?] cash blue [?]

[Ritornello]
Non lasciare che il dolore ti colpisca il sabato sera
Vieni a trovarmi a metà strada tra il buio e la luce
Perché la voce nella mia testa ha detto che non tornerò a letto, sì

Sto bene
Sto bene

[Outro]
Quanto tempo chiuderà?
E c’è una luce dietro la porta

