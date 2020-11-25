Elderbrook: ascolta Back To My Bed (Boss Doms & Achille Lauro Remix)

Boss Doms e Achille Lauro nuovamente insieme nel remix di Back To My Bed, hit internazionale del produttore, musicista e cantautore inglese Alexander Kotz, meglio conosciuto come Elderbrook, quinto singolo estratto dall’album d’esordio Why Do We Shake in the Cold?, rilasciato il 18 settembre 2020. L’audio e il testo.

Alla produzione di Elderbrook, Jacob Manson & Henrik Michelsen, si aggiunge ora quella del romano Edoardo Manozzi, alias Boss Doms, reduce dal successo del singolo d’esordio solista I Want More, uscito all’inizio dello scorso luglio.

In questo remix sperimentale che inizia molto lentamente e che progressivamente sfocia in un tripudio di sonorità dance ed elettroniche, si aggiunge una strofa nuova di zecca scritta e interpretata alla sua maniera dal nostro Achille, che dona alla track un gusto rebel glam.

Testo Back To My Bed (Achille Lauro Remix) Elderbrook

[Intro]

How long will it close?

And there’s a light behind the door

[Strofa 1]

Borderline, there she goes

On the left side

Merry-go-round people

Little white lies

[Pre-Ritornello]

I know that it’s over

So where do we go? Where do we go? Oh

You know that I know that it’s over

So where do we go? Where do we go? Oh

[Ritornello]

Don’t let the heartbreak hit you on a Saturday night

Come meet me halfway in between dark and the light

‘Cause the voice in my head said I ain’t goin’ back to my bed, yeah

I’m all right

I’m all right

[Strofa 2: Achille Lauro] (In aggiornamento)

Capelli neri, occhiali white

Voglio Katy alla colf

Sullo yacht

E GTA e Miami vibes

Solo affreschi Brunelleschi

[?]

… blue jeans … Porshe

Kate Moss o [?]

[?] lipstick lip gloss

[?] cash blue [?]

[Ritornello]

Don’t let the heartbreak hit you on a Saturday night

Come meet me halfway in between dark and the light

‘Cause the voice in my head said I ain’t goin’ back to my bed, yeah





I’m all right

I’m all right

[Outro]

How long will it close?

And there’s a light behind the door

La traduzione di Back To My Bed (Boss Doms & Achille Lauro Remix)

[Introduzione]

Quanto tempo chiuderà?

E c’è una luce dietro la porta

[Strofa 1]

Borderline, ecco che passa

Sul lato sinistro

Persone da giostra

Piccole bugie innocenti

[Pre-Ritornello]

So che è finita

Allora, dove andiamo? Dove andiamo? Oh

Sai che io so che è finita

Allora, dove andiamo? Dove andiamo? Oh

[Ritornello]

Non lasciare che il dolore ti colpisca il sabato sera

Vieni a trovarmi a metà strada tra il buio e la luce

Perché la voce nella mia testa ha detto che non tornerò a letto, sì





Sto bene

Sono a posto

[Strofa 2: Achille Lauro]

Capelli neri, occhiali white

Voglio Katy alla colf

Sullo yacht

E GTA e Miami vibes

Solo affreschi Brunelleschi

[?]

… blue jeans … Porshe

Kate Moss o [?]

[?] lipstick lip gloss

[?] cash blue [?]

[Ritornello]

Non lasciare che il dolore ti colpisca il sabato sera

Vieni a trovarmi a metà strada tra il buio e la luce

Perché la voce nella mia testa ha detto che non tornerò a letto, sì

Sto bene

Sto bene

[Outro]

Quanto tempo chiuderà?

E c’è una luce dietro la porta

