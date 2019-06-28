Ed Sheeran – Beautiful People feat. Khalid: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

Beautiful People ft. Khalid è il terzo singolo di Ed Sheeran estratto dal quarto album in studio No.6 Collaborations Project, in uscita il 12 luglio 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone, disponibile ovunque da venerdì 28 giugno 2019.
In questo brano, scritto dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Fred Gibson, Max Martin e Shellback, i due vogliono trasmettere il messaggio che bisogna rimanere se stessi e non essere ossessionati dalla ricchezza e dalla celebrità, insomma non cercare di diventare “belle persone” inteso come gente importante, ricca e potente.
Lo stesso giorno della release dell’inedito, è stato reso disponibile anche il video ufficiale che è possibile vedere direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine.
Beautiful People testo e traduzione – Ed Sheeran / Khalid
[Intro]
We are, we are, we are
Noi siamo, siamo, siamo
[Verse 1]
L.A. on a Saturday night in the summer
Sundown and they all come out
Lamborghinis and their rented Hummers
The party’s on, so they’re headin’ downtown
Everybody’s lookin’ for a come up
And they wanna know what you’re about
Me in the middle with the one I love and
We’re just tryna figure everything out
Los Angeles di sabato sera in estate
Il tramonto ed escono tutti
Lamborghini e i loro fuoristrada Hummer noleggiati
La festa è cominciata, quindi stanno andando in centro
Tutti cercano un’opportunità
E vogliono sapere le tue intenzioni
Io in mezzo con la persona che amo e
Stiamo solo cercando di capire come funziona tutto
[Pre-Chorus]
We don’t fit in well ’cause we are just ourselves
I could use some help getting out of this conversation, yeah
You look stunning, dear, so don’t ask that question here
This is my only fear: that we become
Non ci adattiamo bene perché siamo solo noi stessi
Mi servirebbe una mano per uscire da questa conversazione, si
Sei uno schianto, tesoro, quindi non porre questa domanda qui
Questo è il mio unico timore: che diventiamo
[Chorus]
Beautiful people
Drop top, designer clothes
Front row at fashion shows
“What do you do?” and “Who do you know?”
Inside the world of beautiful people
Champagne and rolled-up notes
Prenups and broken homes
Surrounded, but still alone
Let’s leave the party
Belle persone
Decappottabile, abiti firmati
In prima fila alle sfilate di moda
“Di cosa ti occupi?” e “conosci qualcuno?”
All’interno del mondo delle belle persone
Champagne e banconote arrotolate
Contratto prematrimoniale e genitori separati
Circondato, ma ancora da solo
Lasciamo la festa
[Post-Chorus]
That’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)
We are not beautiful
Yeah, that’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)
We are not beautiful (Beautiful)
Noi non siamo così (siamo, siamo, siamo)
Non siamo belli
Sì, non è ciò che siamo (siamo, siamo, siamo)
Non siamo belli (belli)
[Verse 2]
L.A., mmm, drove for hours last night and we made it nowhere (Nowhere, nowhere)
I see stars in your eyes when we’re halfway there (All night)
I’m not fazed by all them lights and flashin’ cameras
‘Cause with my arms around you, there’s no need to care
[Khalid]
Los Angeles, mmm, ho guidato per ore ieri notte e non siamo arrivati da nessuna parte (da nessuna parte, da nessuna parte)
Vedo le stelle nei tuoi occhi quando siamo a metà strada (Tutta la notte)
Non mi turbano tutte le luci e quei flash delle macchine fotografiche
Perché con le mie braccia intorno a te, non ho bisogno di preoccuparmi
[Pre-Chorus]
We don’t fit in well ’cause we are just ourselves
I could use some help getting out of this conversation, yeah
You look stunning, dear, so don’t ask that question here
This is my only fear: that we become
[Khalid]
Non ci adattiamo bene perché siamo solo noi stessi
Mi servirebbe una mano per uscire da questa conversazione, si
Sei uno schianto, tesoro, quindi non porre questa domanda qui
Il mio unico timore è: che diventiamo
[Chorus]
Beautiful people
Drop top, designer clothes
Front row at fashion shows
“What do you do?” and “Who do you know?”
Inside the world of beautiful people
Champagne and rolled-up notes
Prenups and broken homes
Surrounded, but still alone
Let’s leave the party
Belle persone
Decappottabile, abiti firmati
In prima fila alle sfilate di moda
“Di cosa ti occupi?” e “conosci qualcuno?”
All’interno del mondo delle belle persone
Champagne e banconote arrotolate
Contratto prematrimoniale e genitori separati
Circondato, ma ancora da solo
Lasciamo la festa
[Post-Chorus]
That’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)
We are not beautiful, yeah
Yeah, that’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)
We are not beautiful (Beautiful)
Non è ciò che siamo (siamo, siamo, siamo)
Non siamo belli, si
Sì, non è quello che siamo (siamo, siamo, siamo)
Non siamo belli (belli)
[Outro]
We are, we are, we are
We are not beautiful
Noi siamo, siamo, siamo
Non siamo belli
Lascia un commento