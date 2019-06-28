Ed Sheeran – Beautiful People feat. Khalid: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone





Beautiful People ft. Khalid è il terzo singolo di Ed Sheeran estratto dal quarto album in studio No.6 Collaborations Project, in uscita il 12 luglio 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova canzone, disponibile ovunque da venerdì 28 giugno 2019.

In questo brano, scritto dagli interpreti con la collaborazione di Fred Gibson, Max Martin e Shellback, i due vogliono trasmettere il messaggio che bisogna rimanere se stessi e non essere ossessionati dalla ricchezza e dalla celebrità, insomma non cercare di diventare “belle persone” inteso come gente importante, ricca e potente.

Lo stesso giorno della release dell’inedito, è stato reso disponibile anche il video ufficiale che è possibile vedere direttamente su Youtube cliccando sull’immagine.

Beautiful People testo e traduzione – Ed Sheeran / Khalid

[Intro]

We are, we are, we are

Noi siamo, siamo, siamo

[Verse 1]

L.A. on a Saturday night in the summer

Sundown and they all come out

Lamborghinis and their rented Hummers

The party’s on, so they’re headin’ downtown

Everybody’s lookin’ for a come up

And they wanna know what you’re about

Me in the middle with the one I love and

We’re just tryna figure everything out

Los Angeles di sabato sera in estate

Il tramonto ed escono tutti

Lamborghini e i loro fuoristrada Hummer noleggiati

La festa è cominciata, quindi stanno andando in centro

Tutti cercano un’opportunità

E vogliono sapere le tue intenzioni

Io in mezzo con la persona che amo e

Stiamo solo cercando di capire come funziona tutto

[Pre-Chorus]

We don’t fit in well ’cause we are just ourselves

I could use some help getting out of this conversation, yeah

You look stunning, dear, so don’t ask that question here

This is my only fear: that we become

Non ci adattiamo bene perché siamo solo noi stessi

Mi servirebbe una mano per uscire da questa conversazione, si

Sei uno schianto, tesoro, quindi non porre questa domanda qui

Questo è il mio unico timore: che diventiamo

[Chorus]

Beautiful people

Drop top, designer clothes

Front row at fashion shows

“What do you do?” and “Who do you know?”

Inside the world of beautiful people

Champagne and rolled-up notes

Prenups and broken homes

Surrounded, but still alone

Let’s leave the party

Belle persone

Decappottabile, abiti firmati

In prima fila alle sfilate di moda

“Di cosa ti occupi?” e “conosci qualcuno?”

All’interno del mondo delle belle persone

Champagne e banconote arrotolate

Contratto prematrimoniale e genitori separati

Circondato, ma ancora da solo

Lasciamo la festa





[Post-Chorus]

That’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)

We are not beautiful

Yeah, that’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)

We are not beautiful (Beautiful)

Noi non siamo così (siamo, siamo, siamo)

Non siamo belli

Sì, non è ciò che siamo (siamo, siamo, siamo)

Non siamo belli (belli)

[Verse 2]

L.A., mmm, drove for hours last night and we made it nowhere (Nowhere, nowhere)

I see stars in your eyes when we’re halfway there (All night)

I’m not fazed by all them lights and flashin’ cameras

‘Cause with my arms around you, there’s no need to care

[Khalid]

Los Angeles, mmm, ho guidato per ore ieri notte e non siamo arrivati da nessuna parte (da nessuna parte, da nessuna parte)

Vedo le stelle nei tuoi occhi quando siamo a metà strada (Tutta la notte)

Non mi turbano tutte le luci e quei flash delle macchine fotografiche

Perché con le mie braccia intorno a te, non ho bisogno di preoccuparmi

[Pre-Chorus]

We don’t fit in well ’cause we are just ourselves

I could use some help getting out of this conversation, yeah

You look stunning, dear, so don’t ask that question here

This is my only fear: that we become

[Khalid]

Non ci adattiamo bene perché siamo solo noi stessi

Mi servirebbe una mano per uscire da questa conversazione, si

Sei uno schianto, tesoro, quindi non porre questa domanda qui

Il mio unico timore è: che diventiamo

[Chorus]

Beautiful people

Drop top, designer clothes

Front row at fashion shows

“What do you do?” and “Who do you know?”

Inside the world of beautiful people

Champagne and rolled-up notes

Prenups and broken homes

Surrounded, but still alone

Let’s leave the party

Belle persone

Decappottabile, abiti firmati

In prima fila alle sfilate di moda

“Di cosa ti occupi?” e “conosci qualcuno?”

All’interno del mondo delle belle persone

Champagne e banconote arrotolate

Contratto prematrimoniale e genitori separati

Circondato, ma ancora da solo

Lasciamo la festa





[Post-Chorus]

That’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)

We are not beautiful, yeah

Yeah, that’s not who we are (We are, we are, we are)

We are not beautiful (Beautiful)

Non è ciò che siamo (siamo, siamo, siamo)

Non siamo belli, si

Sì, non è quello che siamo (siamo, siamo, siamo)

Non siamo belli (belli)

[Outro]

We are, we are, we are

We are not beautiful

Noi siamo, siamo, siamo

Non siamo belli





