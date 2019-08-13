Il remix di Easier dei 5 Seconds of Summer con Charlie Puth: audio, testo e traduzione









I 5 Seconds of Summer hanno arruolato il cantautore statunitense Charlie Puth per il remix ufficiale del singolo Easier, originariamente rilasciato il 23 maggio 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta la nuova versione, disponibile ovunque dal successivo 13 agosto.

Rispetto alla versione originale della canzone, il remix propone una strofa nuova di zecca affidata a Puth, la cui voce si sente anche in altre parti del brano. Per la cronaca, Charlie aveva co-scritto e co-prodotto la versione originale di questo bel pezzo, certificato Platino in Australia.

Testo e traduzione di Easier Remix dei 5 Seconds of Summer e Charlie Puth

[Intro: Charlie Puth]

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don’t wanna know, no

But I know that I’m never, ever gonna change

And you know you don’t want it any other way

È più facile restare? È più facile andare?

Non voglio saperlo, no

Ma so che non cambierò mai, mai

E sai che non vuoi nulla di diverso

[Verse 1: Charlie Puth]

Why you always looking at your phone?

Watching people you don’t even know

I can lay here by myself alone, self alone, yeah

I don’t want us to be enemies

So I’m thinking maybe I should leave

‘Cause you’re bringing out the worst in me, worst in me, yeah

Perché stai sempre a guardare il tuo telefono?

A vedere persone che non conosci nemmeno

Posso starmene qui da solo, da solo, sì

Non voglio che noi siamo nemici

Quindi sto pensando che forse dovrei andarmene

Perché tiri fuori il peggio di me, il peggio di me, sì

[Pre-Chorus: Charlie Puth]

I love you so much that I hate you

Right now, it’s so hard to blame you

‘Cause you’re so damn beautiful

You’re so damn beautiful

So damn beautiful

Ti amo così tanto che ti odio

Adesso, è così difficile biasimarti

Perché sei così dannatamente bella

Sei così dannatamente bella

Così dannatamente bella

[Chorus: Charlie Puth]

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don’t wanna know, oh

But I know that I’m never, ever gonna change

And you know that you’re always gonna stay the same

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don’t wanna know, oh

But I know that I’m never, ever gonna change

And you know you don’t want it any other way

È più facile restare? È più facile andare?

Non voglio saperlo, oh

Ma so che non cambierò mai, mai

E sai che resterai sempre la stessa

È più facile restare? È più facile andare?

Non voglio saperlo, oh

Ma so che non cambierò mai, mai

E sai che non vuoi nulla di diverso

[Verse 2: Luke]

Every time that you say you’re gonna leave

That’s when you get the very best of me

You know we need it like the air we breathe

Air we breathe, yeah





Ogni volta che dici che te ne andrai

E’ allora che ottieni il meglio di me

Sai che ne abbiamo bisogno come l’aria che respiriamo

L’aria che respiriamo, sì

[Pre-Chorus: Luke & (Charlie Puth)]

I love you so much that I hate you (Oh-oh-oh)

Right now, it’s so hard to blame you (Oh)

‘Cause you’re so damn beautiful (Oh)

You’re so damn beautiful (Oh-oh, oh-oh)

Ti amo così tanto che ti odio (Oh-oh-oh)

Adesso, è così difficile biasimarti (oh)

Perché sei così dannatamente bella (oh)

Sei così dannatamente bella (Oh-oh, oh-oh)

[Chorus: Luke]

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don’t wanna know, oh

But I know that I’m never, ever gonna change

And you know that you’re always gonna stay the same

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don’t wanna know, oh

But I know that I’m never, ever gonna change

And you know you don’t want it any other way

È più facile restare? È più facile andare?

Non voglio saperlo, oh

Ma so che non cambierò mai, mai

E sai che resterai sempre la stessa

È più facile restare? È più facile andare?

Non voglio saperlo, oh

Ma so che non cambierò mai, mai

E sai che non vuoi nulla di diverso

[Bridge: Charlie Puth & Luke]

The hardest part of all

(Da-da-da-dum-da-da)

Is that we’re only built to fall

(Is it any easier?)

E la parte più difficile di tutte

(Da-da-da-dum-da-da)

È che siamo fatti solo per crollare

(È più semplice?)





[Chorus: Luke, with All]

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don’t wanna know, oh (Oh-oh)

But I know that I’m never, ever gonna change

And you know that you’re always gonna stay the same (Is it easier?)

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go? (Yeah)

I don’t wanna know, oh (Oh)

But I know that I’m never, ever gonna change

And you know you don’t want it any other way

È più facile restare? È più facile andare?

Non voglio saperlo, oh (oh-oh)

Ma so che non cambierò mai, mai

E sai che resterai sempre la stessa (è più facile?)

È più facile restare? È più facile andare? (Si)

Non voglio saperlo, oh (oh)

Ma so che non cambierò mai e poi mai

E sai che non vuoi nulla di diverso

[Outro: Charlie Puth]

I love you so much that I hate you (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Right now, it’s so hard to blame you

‘Cause you’re so damn beautiful

Ti amo così tanto che ti odio (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

In questo momento, è così difficile biasimarti

Perché sei così dannatamente bella





