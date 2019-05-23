5 Seconds Of Summer – Easier: guarda il video del nuovo singolo (testo e traduzione)





Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta l’audio di Easier, singolo dei 5 Seconds Of Summer rilasciato il 23 maggio 2019.

Scritta da Charlie Puth, Michael Clifford, Calum Hood, Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin & Ryan Tedder, questa piacevole canzone è la prima inedita che il gruppo pop rock statunitense rilascia nel 2019, lasciando chiaramente intendere che la fortunata terza era discografica Youngblood (giugno 2018) è ormai bella e conclusa.

Dopo la recente collaborazione con i Chainsmokers in “Who Do You Love” (febbraio 2019), la boy band torna alla ribalta con questa potenziale hit, nella quale Luke Hemmings racconta una relazione che non è proprio rose e fiori.

Se il brano è decisamente carino, il video ufficiale, girato principalmente all’interno di quella che sembra essere una caverna, devo dire che è piuttosto inquietante. Nelle immagini vediamo Luke cantare appeso e con le mani legate, circondato insieme al gruppo, da tantissime candele accese…

Easier testo 5 Seconds Of Summer

[Luke]

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don’t wanna know, oh

But I know that I’m never, ever gonna change

And you know you don’t want it any other way

[Luke]

Why do we always gotta run away?

When we wind up in the same place

It’s like we’re looking for the same thing

Same thing, yeah

Yeah, do we really gotta do this now?

Right here with all your friends around

In the morning, we can work it out

Work it out

[5SOS]

I love you so much that I hate you

Right now, it’s so hard to blame you

‘Cause you’re so damn beautiful

[Luke]

You’re so damn beautiful

[Chorus]

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don’t wanna know, oh

But I know that I’m never, ever gonna change

And you know that you’re always gonna stay the same

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don’t wanna know, oh

But I know that I’m never, ever gonna change

And you know you don’t want it any other way

[Luke]

Every time that you say you’re gonna leave

That’s when you get the very best of me

You know we need it like the air we breathe

Air we breathe, yeah

[5SOS]

I love you so much that I hate you (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Right now, it’s so hard to blame you (Oh)

‘Cause you’re so damn beautiful (Oh)

[Luke]

You’re so damn beautiful (Oh-oh, oh-oh)

[Chorus]

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don’t wanna know, oh

But I know that I’m never, ever gonna change

And you know that you’re always gonna stay the same

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don’t wanna know, oh (I don’t wanna know)

But I know that I’m never, ever gonna change

And you know you don’t want it any other way

[Luke]

And the hardest part of all

(Da-da-da-dum-da-da)

Is that we’re only built to fall

(Is it any easier?)





[Chorus]

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don’t wanna know, oh (Oh-oh)

But I know that I’m never, ever gonna change

And you know that you’re always gonna stay the same (Is it easier?)

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go? (Yeah)

I don’t wanna know, oh (Oh)

But I know that I’m never, ever gonna change

And you know you don’t want it any other way

[5SOS]

I love you so much that I hate you (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Right now, it’s so hard to blame you

‘Cause you’re so damn beautiful





5 Seconds Of Summer Easier traduzione

[Luke]

È più facile restare? È più facile andare?

Non voglio saperlo, oh

Ma so che non cambierò mai, mai

E sai che non vuoi nulla di diverso

[Luke]

Perché dobbiamo sempre scappare via?

Quando finiamo nello stesso posto

È come se stessimo cercando la stessa cosa

La stessa cosa, sì

Sì, ti sembra il momento adatto?

Proprio qui con tutti i tuoi amici qui attorno

Domattina, possiamo risolvere la questione

Risolverla

[5SOS]

Ti amo così tanto che ti odio

Adesso, è così difficile biasimarti

Perché sei così dannatamente bella

[Luke]

Sei così dannatamente bella

[Ritornello]

È più facile restare? È più facile andare?

Non voglio saperlo, oh

Ma so che non cambierò mai, mai

E sai che resterai sempre la stessa

È più facile restare? È più facile andare?

Non voglio saperlo, oh

Ma so che non cambierò mai, mai

E sai che non vuoi nulla di diverso

[Luke]

Ogni volta che dici che te ne andrai

E’ allora che ottieni il meglio di me

Sai che ne abbiamo bisogno come l’aria che respiriamo

L’aria che respiriamo, sì





[5SOS]

Ti amo così tanto che ti odio (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Adesso, è così difficile biasimarti (Oh)

Perché sei così dannatamente bella (Oh)

[Luke]

Sei così bella (Oh-oh, oh-oh)

[Ritornello]

È più facile restare? È più facile andare?

Non voglio saperlo, oh

Ma so che non cambierò mai, mai

E sai che resterai sempre la stessa

È più facile restare? È più facile andare?

Non voglio saperlo, oh (Non voglio saperlo)

Ma so che non cambierò mai, mai

E sai che non vuoi nulla di diverso

[Luke]

E la parte più difficile di tutte

(Da-da-da-dum-da-da)

È che siamo fatti solo per cadere

(È più facile?)

[Ritornello]

È più facile restare? È più facile andare?

Non voglio saperlo, oh (oh-oh)

Ma so che non cambierò mai, mai

E sai che resterai sempre la stessa (è più facile?)

È più facile restare? È più facile andare? (Yeah)

Non voglio saperlo, oh (oh)

Ma so che non cambierò mai, mai

E sai che non vuoi nulla di diverso

[5SOS]

Ti amo così tanto che ti odio (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Proprio adesso, è così difficile incolparti

Perché sei così dannatamente bella

