Juice WRLD & Marshmello – Come & Go: ascolta e leggi il testo della nuova canzone

Testo Come & Go – Juice WRLD & Marshmello
Woah
Uh (Uh)
Oh, oh-oh, oh (Mello made it right, uh) [Nota: tag del producer Marshmello]
I try to be everything that I can
But sometimes I come out as bein’ nothin’
I try to be everything that I can
But sometimes I come out as bein’ nothin’
I pray to God that he make me a better man (Uh)
Maybe one day I’ma stand for somethin’
I’m thankin’ God that he made you part of the plan
I guess I ain’t go through all that Hell for nothin’
I’m always fuckin’ up and wreckin’ shit, it seems like I perfected it
I offer you my love, I hope you take it like some medicine
You tell me ain’t nobody better than me
I think that there’s better than me
Hope you see the better in me
Always end up betterin’ me
I don’t wanna ruin this one
This type of love don’t always come and go
I don’t wanna ruin this one
This type of love don’t always come and go
I don’t wanna ruin this one
This type of love don’t always come and go
I don’t wanna ruin this one
This type of love don’t always come and go
I don’t wanna ruin this one
This type of love don’t always come and go
I don’t wanna ruin this one
This type of love don’t always come and go
We take drugs then you hold me close
Then I tell you how you make me whole
Sometimes I feel you like bein’ alone
Then you tell me that I shoulda stayed in the room
Guess I got it all wrong, all along, my fault
My mistakes prolly wipe all the rights I’ve done
Sayin’ goodbye to bygones, those are byegones
Head up, baby, stay strong, we gon’ live long
I don’t wanna ruin this one
This type of love don’t always come and go
I don’t wanna ruin this one
This type of love don’t always come and go
I don’t wanna ruin this one
This type of love don’t always come and go
I don’t wanna ruin this one
This type of love don’t always come and go
I don’t wanna ruin this one
This type of love don’t always come and go
I don’t wanna ruin this one
This type of love don’t always come and go (Go, go)
La traduzione di Come & Go
Cerco di essere tutto quello che posso
Ma a volte ne esco come se fossi una nullità
Cerco di essere tutto ciò che posso
Ma a volte ne esco come se fossi una nullità
Prego Dio che mi renda un uomo migliore (Uh)
Forse un giorno servirò a qualcosa
Ringrazio Dio per averti reso parte del piano
Credo che non affronterò tutto quell’inferno per niente
Sono sempre nella mer*a e la distruggo, mi sembra di averla perfezionata
Ti offro il mio amore, spero che lo accetti come una medicina
Mi dici che non c’è nessuno migliore di me
Penso ci sia di meglio di me
Spero che tu veda il meglio di me
Finisci sempre per migliorarmi
[x4]
Non voglio rovinare questo
Non sempre questo tipo di amore va e viene
[x2]
Non voglio rovinare questo
Questo tipo di amore non sempre va e viene
Ci droghiamo e poi mi stringi forte
Allora ti dico come mi rendi completo
A volte mi sembra che tu voglia stare da sola
Allora mi dici che sarei dovuto rimanere nella stanza
Credo di aver sbagliato tutto, sin dall’inizio, colpa mia
Probabilmente i miei errori cancellano le cose giuste che ho fatto
Dicendo addio al passato, quelli sono passati
Testa alta, baby, resta forte, vivremo a lungo
[x4]
Non voglio rovinare questo
Non sempre questo tipo di amore va e viene
[x2]
Non voglio rovinare questo
Questo tipo di amore non sempre va e viene (vai, vai)
Info sulla canzone Come & Go
Dal 9 luglio 2020, vale a dire dal giorno prima della release dell’album postumo Legends Never Die e 3 giorni dopo il terzo anticipo “Life’s a Mess“, è uscito il quarto assaggio del disco, impreziosito dall’abile mano del dj e producer statunitense Marshmello, che ha messo lo zampino anche nel testo.
In questo gradevole pezzo, che sta già divenendo virale, Juice rappa sulla sua vita amorosa e le sue relazioni.
Ricordo che ad anticipare l’attesissimo progetto, vi sono anche “Righteous” e “Tell Me U Luv Me”, rispettivamente rilasciati il 24 aprile e il 29 maggio.
