Juice WRLD & Marshmello – Come & Go: ascolta e leggi il testo della nuova canzone

Woah

Uh (Uh)

Oh, oh-oh, oh

I try to be everything that I can

But sometimes I come out as bein’ nothin’

I try to be everything that I can

But sometimes I come out as bein’ nothin’

I pray to God that he make me a better man (Uh)

Maybe one day I’ma stand for somethin’

I’m thankin’ God that he made you part of the plan

I guess I ain’t go through all that Hell for nothin’

I’m always fuckin’ up and wreckin’ shit, it seems like I perfected it

I offer you my love, I hope you take it like some medicine

You tell me ain’t nobody better than me

I think that there’s better than me

Hope you see the better in me

Always end up betterin’ me

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

We take drugs then you hold me close

Then I tell you how you make me whole

Sometimes I feel you like bein’ alone

Then you tell me that I shoulda stayed in the room

Guess I got it all wrong, all along, my fault

My mistakes prolly wipe all the rights I’ve done

Sayin’ goodbye to bygones, those are byegones

Head up, baby, stay strong, we gon’ live long

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go

I don’t wanna ruin this one

This type of love don’t always come and go (Go, go)









La traduzione di Come & Go

Cerco di essere tutto quello che posso

Ma a volte ne esco come se fossi una nullità

Cerco di essere tutto ciò che posso

Ma a volte ne esco come se fossi una nullità

Prego Dio che mi renda un uomo migliore (Uh)

Forse un giorno servirò a qualcosa

Ringrazio Dio per averti reso parte del piano

Credo che non affronterò tutto quell’inferno per niente

Sono sempre nella mer*a e la distruggo, mi sembra di averla perfezionata

Ti offro il mio amore, spero che lo accetti come una medicina

Mi dici che non c’è nessuno migliore di me

Penso ci sia di meglio di me

Spero che tu veda il meglio di me

Finisci sempre per migliorarmi

Non voglio rovinare questo

Non sempre questo tipo di amore va e viene

Non voglio rovinare questo

Questo tipo di amore non sempre va e viene

Ci droghiamo e poi mi stringi forte

Allora ti dico come mi rendi completo

A volte mi sembra che tu voglia stare da sola

Allora mi dici che sarei dovuto rimanere nella stanza

Credo di aver sbagliato tutto, sin dall’inizio, colpa mia

Probabilmente i miei errori cancellano le cose giuste che ho fatto

Dicendo addio al passato, quelli sono passati

Testa alta, baby, resta forte, vivremo a lungo

Non voglio rovinare questo

Non sempre questo tipo di amore va e viene





Non voglio rovinare questo

Questo tipo di amore non sempre va e viene (vai, vai)

Info sulla canzone Come & Go

Dal 9 luglio 2020, vale a dire dal giorno prima della release dell’album postumo Legends Never Die e 3 giorni dopo il terzo anticipo “Life’s a Mess“, è uscito il quarto assaggio del disco, impreziosito dall’abile mano del dj e producer statunitense Marshmello, che ha messo lo zampino anche nel testo.

In questo gradevole pezzo, che sta già divenendo virale, Juice rappa sulla sua vita amorosa e le sue relazioni.

Ricordo che ad anticipare l’attesissimo progetto, vi sono anche “Righteous” e “Tell Me U Luv Me”, rispettivamente rilasciati il 24 aprile e il 29 maggio.

