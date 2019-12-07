Camila Cabello – Feel It Twice: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano









Feel It Twice è la traccia numero nove facente parte di Romance, secondo album in studio di Camila Cabello, disponibile dal 6 dicembre 2019.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova canzone, scritta dalla cantante con la collaborazione di Tommy Paxton-Beesley, Louis Bell, Amy Allen Matthew Tavares & Frank Dukes e prodotta dagli ultimi due. Come lasciato intendere in un tweet, in questo brano Camila parla di un’esperienza sentimentale che ha devastato la sua psiche.

Camila Cabello – Feel It Twice testo e traduzione

[Intro]

Oh

[Verse 1]

Oh, I’m scared if I look in your eyes, I might see your soul

I know love is the loneliest place when you fall alone

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Sitting by the phone, holding onto hope

Spending all night wondering why you let me go (You let me go)

I wish you had felt how you’re feeling two years ago

Oh, nah

[Chorus]

Hurts me to hurt you, baby

Lying awake and everything has changed

Keeping our distance lately

Kills me to kill you when I tell you

That I felt it once, I can’t feel it twice

It’s more than I can take, baby

Hurts me to tell you I don’t feel the same

[Verse 2]

I can feel you still staring at me when I look away

Can’t imagine the pain that you feel when I kiss his face

[Pre-Chorus 2]

That’s when you said

“How can I be your friend when I know the way you taste?

It’s almost 2 AM and I can’t ask you to stay”

I don’t know what’s worse, getting broken or making it break

Oh, ah

[Chorus]

Hurts me to hurt you, baby

Lying awake and everything has changed

Keeping our distance lately

Kills me to kill you when I tell you

That I felt it once, I can’t feel it twice

It’s more than I can take, baby

Hurts me to tell you I don’t feel the same





[Chorus 2]

Hurts me to hurt you, babe

Feels like there’s nothing I can say

Hurts me to hurt you, babe

Kills me I have to walk away

‘Cause I felt it once, I can’t feel it twice

It’s more than I can take, baby

Hurts me to tell you I don’t feel the same

[Outro]

The same, oh yeah

The same, oh

The same, oh yeah, oh yeah

The same

Oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh





Oh, ho paura del fatto che se ti guardo negli occhi, potrei vedere la tua anima

So che l’amore è il posto più solitario quando cadi da sola

Seduta accanto al telefono, aggrappata alla speranza

Passando tutta la notte chiedendomi perché mi hai lascita andare (mi hai lascita andare)

Vorrei che tu avessi provato come ti sentivi due anni fa

Oh no

Farti del male mi fa male, baby

Notti insonni e tutto è cambiato

Mantenendo le distanze ultimamente

Uccide me per uccidere te quando ti dico

Che l’ho provato una volta, non posso provarlo due volte

È più di quello che posso sopportare, baby

Mi fa male dirti che non provo più la stessa cosa

Sento che mi stai ancora fissando quando distolgo lo sguardo

Non puoi a immaginare il dolore che provi quando bacio il suo viso





E’ stato allora che hai detto

“Come posso essere tuo amico quando conosco il tuo sapore?

Sono quasi le due del mattino e non posso chiederti di restare “

Non so cosa sia peggio tra il rompere o provocare la rottura

Ah ah

Mi fa male farti del male, baby

Notti insonni e tutto è cambiato

Mantenendo le distanze ultimamente

Uccide me per uccidere te quando ti dico

Che l’ho provato una volta, non posso provarlo due volte

È più di quello che posso sopportare, baby

Mi fa male dirti che non provo più la stessa cosa

Mi fa male farti del male, baby

Sembra non sia rimasto nulla che io possa dire

Mi fa male farti del male, piccola

Mi uccide, dover andare via

Perché l’ho provato una volta, non posso provarlo due volte

È più di quello che posso sopportare, baby

Mi fa male dirti che non provo più la stessa cosa

La stessa cosa, oh sì

La stessa cosa, oh

La stessa cosa, oh sì, oh sì

La stessa cosa

Oh oh oh

Oh oh oh

