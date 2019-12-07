Camila Cabello – Feel It Twice: audio, testo e traduzione del nuovo brano

Feel It Twice è la traccia numero nove facente parte di Romance, secondo album in studio di Camila Cabello, disponibile dal 6 dicembre 2019.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della nuova canzone, scritta dalla cantante con la collaborazione di Tommy Paxton-Beesley, Louis Bell, Amy Allen Matthew Tavares & Frank Dukes e prodotta dagli ultimi due. Come lasciato intendere in un tweet, in questo brano Camila parla di un’esperienza sentimentale che ha devastato la sua psiche.
Camila Cabello – Feel It Twice testo e traduzione
[Intro]
Oh
[Verse 1]
Oh, I’m scared if I look in your eyes, I might see your soul
I know love is the loneliest place when you fall alone
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Sitting by the phone, holding onto hope
Spending all night wondering why you let me go (You let me go)
I wish you had felt how you’re feeling two years ago
Oh, nah
[Chorus]
Hurts me to hurt you, baby
Lying awake and everything has changed
Keeping our distance lately
Kills me to kill you when I tell you
That I felt it once, I can’t feel it twice
It’s more than I can take, baby
Hurts me to tell you I don’t feel the same
[Verse 2]
I can feel you still staring at me when I look away
Can’t imagine the pain that you feel when I kiss his face
[Pre-Chorus 2]
That’s when you said
“How can I be your friend when I know the way you taste?
It’s almost 2 AM and I can’t ask you to stay”
I don’t know what’s worse, getting broken or making it break
Oh, ah
[Chorus]
Hurts me to hurt you, baby
Lying awake and everything has changed
Keeping our distance lately
Kills me to kill you when I tell you
That I felt it once, I can’t feel it twice
It’s more than I can take, baby
Hurts me to tell you I don’t feel the same
[Chorus 2]
Hurts me to hurt you, babe
Feels like there’s nothing I can say
Hurts me to hurt you, babe
Kills me I have to walk away
‘Cause I felt it once, I can’t feel it twice
It’s more than I can take, baby
Hurts me to tell you I don’t feel the same
[Outro]
The same, oh yeah
The same, oh
The same, oh yeah, oh yeah
The same
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh
Oh, ho paura del fatto che se ti guardo negli occhi, potrei vedere la tua anima
So che l’amore è il posto più solitario quando cadi da sola
Seduta accanto al telefono, aggrappata alla speranza
Passando tutta la notte chiedendomi perché mi hai lascita andare (mi hai lascita andare)
Vorrei che tu avessi provato come ti sentivi due anni fa
Oh no
Farti del male mi fa male, baby
Notti insonni e tutto è cambiato
Mantenendo le distanze ultimamente
Uccide me per uccidere te quando ti dico
Che l’ho provato una volta, non posso provarlo due volte
È più di quello che posso sopportare, baby
Mi fa male dirti che non provo più la stessa cosa
Sento che mi stai ancora fissando quando distolgo lo sguardo
Non puoi a immaginare il dolore che provi quando bacio il suo viso
E’ stato allora che hai detto
“Come posso essere tuo amico quando conosco il tuo sapore?
Sono quasi le due del mattino e non posso chiederti di restare “
Non so cosa sia peggio tra il rompere o provocare la rottura
Ah ah
Mi fa male farti del male, baby
Notti insonni e tutto è cambiato
Mantenendo le distanze ultimamente
Uccide me per uccidere te quando ti dico
Che l’ho provato una volta, non posso provarlo due volte
È più di quello che posso sopportare, baby
Mi fa male dirti che non provo più la stessa cosa
Mi fa male farti del male, baby
Sembra non sia rimasto nulla che io possa dire
Mi fa male farti del male, piccola
Mi uccide, dover andare via
Perché l’ho provato una volta, non posso provarlo due volte
È più di quello che posso sopportare, baby
Mi fa male dirti che non provo più la stessa cosa
La stessa cosa, oh sì
La stessa cosa, oh
La stessa cosa, oh sì, oh sì
La stessa cosa
Oh oh oh
Oh oh oh
