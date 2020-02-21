BTS (방탄소년단) “ON”: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









Il testo in coreano, quello romanizzato e la traduzione in italiano di (방탄소년단) ON, canzone dei BTS disponibile anche nel remix con Sia Furler. Si tratta del secondo singolo estratto dall’album Map of the Soul: 7, pubblicato il 21 febbraio 2020.

Ascolta e guarda il video della nuova coinvolgente canzone del gruppo sudcoreano, un filmato diretto da YongSeok Choi, molto bello, ricco di coreografie e denominato Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima. Dal 28 febbraio sarà disponibile anche la clip del featuring con la cantautrice australiana, inserito come ventesima e ultima traccia. In questa versione, rimasta invariata dal punto di vista del testo, la Furler interviene nel solo ritornello.

In questo pezzo, i BTS riflettono su come il dolore e la paura possano diventare motivazionali.

BTS On testo originale

[Verse 1: Jimin, V]

I can’t understand what people are sayin’

어느 장단에 맞춰야 될지

한 발자국 떼면 한 발자국 커지는 shadow

잠에서 눈을 뜬 여긴 또 어디

어쩜 서울 또 New York or Paris

일어나니 휘청이는 몸

[Verse 2: RM]

(Look) Look at my feet, look down

날 닮은 그림자

흔들리는 건 이놈인가

아니면 내 작은 발끝인가?

두렵잖을 리 없잖아

다 괜찮을 리 없잖아

그래도 I know, 서툴게 I flow

저 까만 바람과 함께 날아

[Pre-Chorus: Jungkook]

Hey, na-na-na

미치지 않으려면 미쳐야 해

Hey, na-na-na

나를 다 던져 이 두 쪽 세상에

Hey, na-na-na

[Pre-Chorus: Jin]

Can’t hold me down ’cause you know I’m a fighter

제 발로 들어온 아름다운 감옥

Find me and I’m gonna live with ya

[Chorus: (All), Jungkook]

(Ayy-oh) 가져와 bring the pain, oh, yeah

(Ayy-oh) 올라타봐 bring the pain, oh, yeah

[Chorus: (All), Jimin]

Rain be pourin’, sky keep fallin’

Everyday, oh-na-na-na

(Ayy-oh) 가져와 bring the pain, oh, yeah

[Verse 3: j-hope]

Bring the pain

모두 내 피와 살이 되겠지

Bring the pain

No fear, 방법을 알겠으니

작은 것에 breathe

그건 어둠 속 내 산소와 빛

내가 나이게 하는 것들의 힘

넘어져도 다시 일어나 scream

[Verse 4: Suga]

넘어져도 다시 일어나 scream

언제나 우린 그랬으니

설령 내 무릎이 땅에 닿을지언정

파묻히지 않는 이상

그저 그런 해프닝쯤 될 거란 걸

Win no matter what

Win no matter what, win no matter what

네가 뭐라던 누가 뭐라던, I don’t give a uh

I don’t give a uh, I don’t give a uh

[Pre-Chorus: V, Jimin]

Hey, na-na-na

미치지 않으려면 미쳐야 해

Hey, na-na-na

나를 다 던져 이 두 쪽 세상에

Hey, na-na-na

Can’t hold me down ’cause you know I’m a fighter

제 발로 들어온 아름다운 감옥

Find me and I’m gonna live with ya

[Chorus: (All), V]

(Ayy-oh) 가져와 bring the pain, oh, yeah

(Ayy-oh) 올라타봐 bring the pain, oh, yeah

[Chorus: (All), Jimin]

Rain be pourin’, sky keep fallin’

Everyday, oh-na-na-na

(Ayy-oh) 가져와 bring the pain, oh, yeah

[Bridge: Jungkook]

나의 고통이 있는 곳에

내가 숨 쉬게 하소서

My everythin’, my blood and tears

Got no fears, I’m singin’, ohh

Oh, I’m takin’ over

You should know, yeah

[Bridge: Jimin]

Can’t hold me down ’cause you know I’m a fighter

깜깜한 심연 속 기꺼이 잠겨

Find me and I’m gonna bleed with ya

[Chorus: (All), Jin]

(Ayy-oh) 가져와 bring the pain, oh, yeah

(Ayy-oh) 올라타봐 bring the pain, oh, yeah

[Chorus: (All), V]

Rain be pourin’, sky keep fallin’

Everyday, oh-na-na-na

(Ayy-oh) Find me and I’m gonna bleed with ya

[Outro: (All) Jimin]

(Ayy-oh) 가져와 bring the pain, oh, yeah

(Ayy-oh) 올라타봐 bring the pain, oh, yeah

[Outro: (All) Jungkook]

All that I know is just goin’ on and on and on and on

(Ayy-oh) 가져와 bring the pain, oh, yeah





Testo romanizzato

[Verse 1]

I can’t understand what people are sayin’

Eoneu jangdane majchwoya doelji

Han baljagug ttemyeon han baljagug keojineun shadow

Jameseo nuneul tteun yeogin tto eodi

Eojjeom seoul tto New York or Paris

Ileonani hwicheongineun mom





[Verse 2]

Look at my feet, look down

Nal dalmeun geulimja

Heundeullineun geon inominga

Animyeon nae jageun balkkeutinga

Dulyeobjanheul li eobsjanha

Da gwaenchanheul li eobsjanha

Geulaedo I know

Seotulge I flow

Jeo kkaman balamgwa hamkke nala

[Pre-Chorus]

Hey na-na-na

Michiji anheulyeomyeon michyeoya hae

Hey na-na-na

Naleul da deonjyeo i du jjog sesange

Hey na-na-na

Can’t hold me down ‘cuz you know I’m a fighter

Je ballo deuleoon aleumdaun gamog

Find me and I’m gonna live with ya

[Chorus]

(Eh-oh)

Gajyeowa bring the pain, oh yeah

(Eh-oh)

Ollatabwa bring the pain, oh yeah

Rain be pourin’

Sky keep fallin’

Everyday oh na-na-na

(Eh-oh)

Gajyeowa bring the pain, oh yeah

[Verse 3]

Bring the pain

Modu nae piwa sali doegessji

Bring the pain

No fear, bangbeobeul algesseuni

Jageun geose breathe

Geugeon eodum sog nae sansowa bich

Naega naige haneun geosdeului him

Neomeojyeodo dasi ileona scream

[Verse 4]

Neomeojyeodo dasi ileona scream

Eonjena ulin geulaesseuni

Seollyeong nae muleupi ttange daheuljieonjeong

Pamudhiji anhneun isang

Geujeo geuleon haepeuningjjeum doel geolan geol

Win no matter what

Win no matter what

Win no matter what

Nega mwoladeon nuga mwoladeon

I don’t give a uhh

I don’t give a uhh

I don’t give a uhh yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Hey na-na-na

Michiji anheulyeomyeon michyeoya hae

Hey na-na-na

Naleul da deonjyeo i du jjog sesange

Hey na-na-na

Can’t hold me down ‘cuz you know I’m a fighter

Je ballo deuleoon aleumdaun gamog

Find me and I’m gonna live with ya

[Chorus]

(Eh-oh)

Gajyeowa bring the pain, oh yeah

(Eh-oh)

Ollatabwa bring the pain, oh yeah

Rain be pourin’

Sky keep fallin’

Everyday oh na-na-na

(Eh-oh)

Gajyeowa bring the pain, oh yeah

[Bridge]

Naui gotongi issneun gose

Naega sum swige hasoseo

My everythin’

My blood and tears

Got no fears

I’m singin’ ohhhhh

Oh I’m takin’ over

You should know yeah

Can’t hold me down ‘cuz you know I’m a fighter

Kkamkkamhan simyeon sog gikkeoi jamgyeo

Find me and I’m gonna bleed with ya

[Chorus]

(Eh-oh)

Gajyeowa bring the pain oh yeah

(Eh-oh)

Ollatabwa bring the pain oh yeah

Rain be pourin’

Sky keep fallin’

Everyday oh na-na-na

(Eh-oh)

Find me and I’m gonna bleed with ya

[Outro]

(Eh-oh)

Gajyeowa bring the pain, oh yeah

(Eh-oh)

Ollatabwa bring the pain, oh yeah

All that I know

Is just goin’ on & on & on & on

(Eh-oh)

Gajyeowa bring the pain, oh yeah

traduzione in italiano canzone ON dei BTS

[Strofa 1]

Non riesco a capire cosa dicono le persone

Chi e cosa dovrei seguire

Ad ogni passo in effetti cresce nuovamente l’ombra

Dov’è aprirò gli occhi

Forse a Seoul o New York o Parigi

Mi sveglio, non ce la faccio a stare in piedi

[Strofa 2]

Guarda i miei piedi, guarda giù

L’ombra mi assomiglia

È l’ombra che trema

O sono i miei piedi che tremano

Certo che non ho paura

Certo non è tutto ok

Ma lo so

Scorrendo maldestramente

Io volo insieme a quel vento oscuro





[Pre-Ritornello]

Ehi na-na-na

Devo impazzire per non impazzire

Ehi na-na-na

Mi tuffo in entrambi i mondi

Ehi na-na-na

Non potete trattenermi perché sapete che sono un combattente

Ho condotto me stesso in questa bellissima prigione

Trovami e andrò a vivere con te

[Ritornello]

(Eh-Oh)

Fatti avanti, porta il dolore, oh sì

(Eh-Oh)

Vieni su, porta il dolore, oh sì

Piove a dirotto

Il cielo continua a cadere

Ogni giorno oh na-na-na

(Eh-Oh)

Fatti avanti, porta il dolore, oh sì

[Strofa 3]

Porta il dolore

Diventerà il mio sangue e la mia carne

Portare il dolore

Niente paura, ora che conosco la via

Respirare per le piccole cose

Questo è il mio ossigeno e la mia luce nell’oscurità

Il potere delle cose che mi rendono “me”

Anche se cado, mi tiro su, urlo

[Strofa 4]

Anche se cado, mi tiro su, urlo

Siamo sempre stati così

Anche se le mie ginocchia dovessero toccare il suolo

Fintanto che non verranno sepolte

Non sarà un problema

Vincere comunque, vincere comunque, vincere comunque

Qualunque cosa tu dica, qualunque cosa dicano

Non me ne frega niente

Non me ne frega niente

Non me ne frega niente, sì

[Pre-Ritornello]

Ehi na-na-na

Devo impazzire per non impazzire

Ehi na-na-na

Mi tuffo in entrambi i mondi

Ehi na-na-na

Non potete trattenermi perché sapete che sono un combattente

Ho condotto me stesso in questa bellissima prigione

Trovami e andrò a vivere con te

[Ritornello]

(Eh-Oh)

Fatti avanti, porta il dolore, oh sì

(Eh-Oh)

Vieni su, porta il dolore, oh sì

Piove a dirotto

Il cielo continua a cadere

Ogni giorno oh na-na-na

(Eh-Oh)

Fatti avanti, porta il dolore, oh sì

[Bridge: Jungkook, Jimin]

Dove sta il mio dolore

Lasciami fare un respiro

Il mio tutto

Il mio sangue e lacrime

Non ho paure

Sto cantando ohhhhh

Oh, mi sto riprendendo

Dovresti sapere si

Non riesco a trattenermi perché sai che sono un combattente

Scegliendo di scendere nell’abisso oscuro

Trovami e ti sanguinerò

[Ritornello 2]

(Eh-Oh)

Fatti avanti, porta il dolore, oh sì

(Eh-Oh)

Vieni su, porta il dolore, oh sì

Piove a dirotto

Il cielo continua a cadere

Ogni giorno oh na-na-na

(Eh-Oh)

Trovami e sanguinerò con te

[Outro]

(Eh-Oh)

Fatti avanti, porta il dolore, oh sì

(Eh-Oh)

Vieni su, porta il dolore, oh sì

Tutto quello che so

Sta solo andando avanti e avanti e avanti e avanti

(Eh-Oh)

Fatti avanti, porta il dolore, oh sì

Ascolta su:



