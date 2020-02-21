BTS (방탄소년단) “ON”: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Il testo in coreano, quello romanizzato e la traduzione in italiano di (방탄소년단) ON, canzone dei BTS disponibile anche nel remix con Sia Furler. Si tratta del secondo singolo estratto dall’album Map of the Soul: 7, pubblicato il 21 febbraio 2020.
Ascolta e guarda il video della nuova coinvolgente canzone del gruppo sudcoreano, un filmato diretto da YongSeok Choi, molto bello, ricco di coreografie e denominato Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima. Dal 28 febbraio sarà disponibile anche la clip del featuring con la cantautrice australiana, inserito come ventesima e ultima traccia. In questa versione, rimasta invariata dal punto di vista del testo, la Furler interviene nel solo ritornello.
In questo pezzo, i BTS riflettono su come il dolore e la paura possano diventare motivazionali.
BTS On testo originale
[Verse 1: Jimin, V]
I can’t understand what people are sayin’
어느 장단에 맞춰야 될지
한 발자국 떼면 한 발자국 커지는 shadow
잠에서 눈을 뜬 여긴 또 어디
어쩜 서울 또 New York or Paris
일어나니 휘청이는 몸
[Verse 2: RM]
(Look) Look at my feet, look down
날 닮은 그림자
흔들리는 건 이놈인가
아니면 내 작은 발끝인가?
두렵잖을 리 없잖아
다 괜찮을 리 없잖아
그래도 I know, 서툴게 I flow
저 까만 바람과 함께 날아
[Pre-Chorus: Jungkook]
Hey, na-na-na
미치지 않으려면 미쳐야 해
Hey, na-na-na
나를 다 던져 이 두 쪽 세상에
Hey, na-na-na
[Pre-Chorus: Jin]
Can’t hold me down ’cause you know I’m a fighter
제 발로 들어온 아름다운 감옥
Find me and I’m gonna live with ya
[Chorus: (All), Jungkook]
(Ayy-oh) 가져와 bring the pain, oh, yeah
(Ayy-oh) 올라타봐 bring the pain, oh, yeah
[Chorus: (All), Jimin]
Rain be pourin’, sky keep fallin’
Everyday, oh-na-na-na
(Ayy-oh) 가져와 bring the pain, oh, yeah
[Verse 3: j-hope]
Bring the pain
모두 내 피와 살이 되겠지
Bring the pain
No fear, 방법을 알겠으니
작은 것에 breathe
그건 어둠 속 내 산소와 빛
내가 나이게 하는 것들의 힘
넘어져도 다시 일어나 scream
[Verse 4: Suga]
넘어져도 다시 일어나 scream
언제나 우린 그랬으니
설령 내 무릎이 땅에 닿을지언정
파묻히지 않는 이상
그저 그런 해프닝쯤 될 거란 걸
Win no matter what
Win no matter what, win no matter what
네가 뭐라던 누가 뭐라던, I don’t give a uh
I don’t give a uh, I don’t give a uh
[Pre-Chorus: V, Jimin]
Hey, na-na-na
미치지 않으려면 미쳐야 해
Hey, na-na-na
나를 다 던져 이 두 쪽 세상에
Hey, na-na-na
Can’t hold me down ’cause you know I’m a fighter
제 발로 들어온 아름다운 감옥
Find me and I’m gonna live with ya
[Chorus: (All), V]
(Ayy-oh) 가져와 bring the pain, oh, yeah
(Ayy-oh) 올라타봐 bring the pain, oh, yeah
[Chorus: (All), Jimin]
Rain be pourin’, sky keep fallin’
Everyday, oh-na-na-na
(Ayy-oh) 가져와 bring the pain, oh, yeah
[Bridge: Jungkook]
나의 고통이 있는 곳에
내가 숨 쉬게 하소서
My everythin’, my blood and tears
Got no fears, I’m singin’, ohh
Oh, I’m takin’ over
You should know, yeah
[Bridge: Jimin]
Can’t hold me down ’cause you know I’m a fighter
깜깜한 심연 속 기꺼이 잠겨
Find me and I’m gonna bleed with ya
[Chorus: (All), Jin]
(Ayy-oh) 가져와 bring the pain, oh, yeah
(Ayy-oh) 올라타봐 bring the pain, oh, yeah
[Chorus: (All), V]
Rain be pourin’, sky keep fallin’
Everyday, oh-na-na-na
(Ayy-oh) Find me and I’m gonna bleed with ya
[Outro: (All) Jimin]
(Ayy-oh) 가져와 bring the pain, oh, yeah
(Ayy-oh) 올라타봐 bring the pain, oh, yeah
[Outro: (All) Jungkook]
All that I know is just goin’ on and on and on and on
(Ayy-oh) 가져와 bring the pain, oh, yeah
Testo romanizzato
[Verse 1]
I can’t understand what people are sayin’
Eoneu jangdane majchwoya doelji
Han baljagug ttemyeon han baljagug keojineun shadow
Jameseo nuneul tteun yeogin tto eodi
Eojjeom seoul tto New York or Paris
Ileonani hwicheongineun mom
[Verse 2]
Look at my feet, look down
Nal dalmeun geulimja
Heundeullineun geon inominga
Animyeon nae jageun balkkeutinga
Dulyeobjanheul li eobsjanha
Da gwaenchanheul li eobsjanha
Geulaedo I know
Seotulge I flow
Jeo kkaman balamgwa hamkke nala
[Pre-Chorus]
Hey na-na-na
Michiji anheulyeomyeon michyeoya hae
Hey na-na-na
Naleul da deonjyeo i du jjog sesange
Hey na-na-na
Can’t hold me down ‘cuz you know I’m a fighter
Je ballo deuleoon aleumdaun gamog
Find me and I’m gonna live with ya
[Chorus]
(Eh-oh)
Gajyeowa bring the pain, oh yeah
(Eh-oh)
Ollatabwa bring the pain, oh yeah
Rain be pourin’
Sky keep fallin’
Everyday oh na-na-na
(Eh-oh)
Gajyeowa bring the pain, oh yeah
[Verse 3]
Bring the pain
Modu nae piwa sali doegessji
Bring the pain
No fear, bangbeobeul algesseuni
Jageun geose breathe
Geugeon eodum sog nae sansowa bich
Naega naige haneun geosdeului him
Neomeojyeodo dasi ileona scream
[Verse 4]
Neomeojyeodo dasi ileona scream
Eonjena ulin geulaesseuni
Seollyeong nae muleupi ttange daheuljieonjeong
Pamudhiji anhneun isang
Geujeo geuleon haepeuningjjeum doel geolan geol
Win no matter what
Win no matter what
Win no matter what
Nega mwoladeon nuga mwoladeon
I don’t give a uhh
I don’t give a uhh
I don’t give a uhh yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
Hey na-na-na
Michiji anheulyeomyeon michyeoya hae
Hey na-na-na
Naleul da deonjyeo i du jjog sesange
Hey na-na-na
Can’t hold me down ‘cuz you know I’m a fighter
Je ballo deuleoon aleumdaun gamog
Find me and I’m gonna live with ya
[Chorus]
(Eh-oh)
Gajyeowa bring the pain, oh yeah
(Eh-oh)
Ollatabwa bring the pain, oh yeah
Rain be pourin’
Sky keep fallin’
Everyday oh na-na-na
(Eh-oh)
Gajyeowa bring the pain, oh yeah
[Bridge]
Naui gotongi issneun gose
Naega sum swige hasoseo
My everythin’
My blood and tears
Got no fears
I’m singin’ ohhhhh
Oh I’m takin’ over
You should know yeah
Can’t hold me down ‘cuz you know I’m a fighter
Kkamkkamhan simyeon sog gikkeoi jamgyeo
Find me and I’m gonna bleed with ya
[Chorus]
(Eh-oh)
Gajyeowa bring the pain oh yeah
(Eh-oh)
Ollatabwa bring the pain oh yeah
Rain be pourin’
Sky keep fallin’
Everyday oh na-na-na
(Eh-oh)
Find me and I’m gonna bleed with ya
[Outro]
(Eh-oh)
Gajyeowa bring the pain, oh yeah
(Eh-oh)
Ollatabwa bring the pain, oh yeah
All that I know
Is just goin’ on & on & on & on
(Eh-oh)
Gajyeowa bring the pain, oh yeah
traduzione in italiano canzone ON dei BTS
[Strofa 1]
Non riesco a capire cosa dicono le persone
Chi e cosa dovrei seguire
Ad ogni passo in effetti cresce nuovamente l’ombra
Dov’è aprirò gli occhi
Forse a Seoul o New York o Parigi
Mi sveglio, non ce la faccio a stare in piedi
[Strofa 2]
Guarda i miei piedi, guarda giù
L’ombra mi assomiglia
È l’ombra che trema
O sono i miei piedi che tremano
Certo che non ho paura
Certo non è tutto ok
Ma lo so
Scorrendo maldestramente
Io volo insieme a quel vento oscuro
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ehi na-na-na
Devo impazzire per non impazzire
Ehi na-na-na
Mi tuffo in entrambi i mondi
Ehi na-na-na
Non potete trattenermi perché sapete che sono un combattente
Ho condotto me stesso in questa bellissima prigione
Trovami e andrò a vivere con te
[Ritornello]
(Eh-Oh)
Fatti avanti, porta il dolore, oh sì
(Eh-Oh)
Vieni su, porta il dolore, oh sì
Piove a dirotto
Il cielo continua a cadere
Ogni giorno oh na-na-na
(Eh-Oh)
Fatti avanti, porta il dolore, oh sì
[Strofa 3]
Porta il dolore
Diventerà il mio sangue e la mia carne
Portare il dolore
Niente paura, ora che conosco la via
Respirare per le piccole cose
Questo è il mio ossigeno e la mia luce nell’oscurità
Il potere delle cose che mi rendono “me”
Anche se cado, mi tiro su, urlo
[Strofa 4]
Anche se cado, mi tiro su, urlo
Siamo sempre stati così
Anche se le mie ginocchia dovessero toccare il suolo
Fintanto che non verranno sepolte
Non sarà un problema
Vincere comunque, vincere comunque, vincere comunque
Qualunque cosa tu dica, qualunque cosa dicano
Non me ne frega niente
Non me ne frega niente
Non me ne frega niente, sì
[Pre-Ritornello]
Ehi na-na-na
Devo impazzire per non impazzire
Ehi na-na-na
Mi tuffo in entrambi i mondi
Ehi na-na-na
Non potete trattenermi perché sapete che sono un combattente
Ho condotto me stesso in questa bellissima prigione
Trovami e andrò a vivere con te
[Ritornello]
(Eh-Oh)
Fatti avanti, porta il dolore, oh sì
(Eh-Oh)
Vieni su, porta il dolore, oh sì
Piove a dirotto
Il cielo continua a cadere
Ogni giorno oh na-na-na
(Eh-Oh)
Fatti avanti, porta il dolore, oh sì
[Bridge: Jungkook, Jimin]
Dove sta il mio dolore
Lasciami fare un respiro
Il mio tutto
Il mio sangue e lacrime
Non ho paure
Sto cantando ohhhhh
Oh, mi sto riprendendo
Dovresti sapere si
Non riesco a trattenermi perché sai che sono un combattente
Scegliendo di scendere nell’abisso oscuro
Trovami e ti sanguinerò
[Ritornello 2]
(Eh-Oh)
Fatti avanti, porta il dolore, oh sì
(Eh-Oh)
Vieni su, porta il dolore, oh sì
Piove a dirotto
Il cielo continua a cadere
Ogni giorno oh na-na-na
(Eh-Oh)
Trovami e sanguinerò con te
[Outro]
(Eh-Oh)
Fatti avanti, porta il dolore, oh sì
(Eh-Oh)
Vieni su, porta il dolore, oh sì
Tutto quello che so
Sta solo andando avanti e avanti e avanti e avanti
(Eh-Oh)
Fatti avanti, porta il dolore, oh sì
