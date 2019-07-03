BTS – Lights: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone





Lights è un singolo inedito in giapponese del gruppo sudcoreano BTS, rilasciato il 3 luglio 2019 insieme alle versioni in lingua giapponese di Boy With Luv e IDOL. Leggi il testo (in giapponese ed in inglese) e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale del brano.

Questa canzone ricca di messaggi positivi e saggi consigli, la prima rilasciata in questa lingua, descrive l’amore della band nei confronti dei numerosissimi fan, che rappresentano quindi le luci che splendono sugli otto componenti del gruppo, che a loro volta portano la luce nelle loro vite, anche nei momenti più oscuri.

Il video ufficiale che accompagna questo dolce brano è disponibile su Youtube e vede membri del gruppo interagire tra loro, prevalentemente all’interno di un cinema. Per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine.

Lights testo (in giapponese e in inglese)

In giapponese

[防彈少年團 Lights 歌詞]

[Verse 1: Jungkook, V]

電話やline を返せない日曜

何も手につけれないよ

たまにだけど嫌になるよ

今が少し怖くなるんだ

[Pre-chorus: Jimin, Jin]

でも誰かを救える気もするんだ

君の声は聞こえてる

[Jin]

喧騒の中で時が止まる

君と音で繋がる woah

[Chorus: Jungkook, V]

目を閉じてみれば

暗闇の中で your light woah

[V]

照らしてくれるから

恐れず歩める you & I woah

[Post-chorus: Jin, Jimin]

You’re my light, you’re my light

いつだって

僕の心に差し込む

[Jimin]

You’re my light, you’re my light

どんなに

離れていても届いてる

[Verse 2: J-Hope]

痛みを知った天使達

傷だらけの翼で飛ぶthrough the night

Every time I’m thinking about love

Every time I’m thinking about love

明るいだけの曲は聴きたくはない

孤独と向き合い今を彩りたい

何かを失い何かを得て今日も何か求めてる

[Pre-chorus: Jungkook, V]

そう変わること信じてるんだ

誰だって完璧じゃない

[V]

この瞬間さえも意味がある

そして音で繋がる woah

[Chorus: Jin, Jimin]

目を閉じてみれば

暗闇の中で my light woah

[Jimin]

照らしてあげるから

恐れず歩もう you & I woah

[Post-chorus: Jungkook, V]

I’m your light, I’m your light

いつだって

君の心に差し込む

[V]

I’m your light, I’m your light

どんなに

離れていても届ける

[Verse 3: SUGA, RM]

眠れない夜なんて

あり得ないと思ってた

でも嘘じゃないみたいだ

そしてまたget stronger

愛って何だろう？

答えがもしそこにあるなら

すぐ知りたい

[RM]

I’m breaking down そんな中光が見える

どんな辛い夜さえも朝は来る

乗り越えるんだ未来さえも

もう止まらないよ

幸せの価値なんて自分で決めてしまえばいいんじゃない

そしてまた今日もgrow up

[Pre-chorus: Jimin, Jungkook]

でも弱さを見せる時もある

ありのままでいいのさ

[Jungkook]

もう自分に嘘はつかないで

全て音で繋がる woah

[Chorus: Jin, V]

目を閉じてみれば

暗闇の中で your light woah

[V]

照らしてくれるから

恐れず歩める you & I woah

[Post-chorus: Jungkook, Jimin]

You’re my light, you’re my light

いつだって

僕の心に差し込む

[Jimin]

You’re my light, you’re my light

どんなに





[Outro: Jungkook]

離れていても届いてる

離れていても届いてる

In Inglese

[Verse 1: Jungkook, V]

Sunday, when I can’t answer any calls or texts

I’m not in the mood for anything

Though not very often, I feel sick of it

I feel a little helpless right now

[Pre-chorus: Jimin, Jin]

But I still feel like I can save someone

I hear your voice

Within the noise, time stops

We are connected by sound, woah

[Chorus: Jungkook, V]

When I close my eyes

In the darkness, your light woah

Lights the way for me

We can walk forward without fear, you & I woah

[Post-chorus: Jin, Jimin]

You’re my light, you’re my light

Always shine into my heart

You’re my light, you’re my light

No matter how far apart we are

Your light shines on me

[Verse 2: J-Hope]

All the angels who know pain

Flying on damaged wings through the night

Every time I’m thinking about love

Every time I’m thinking about love

I don’t wanna listen to just happy songs

I’ll face my loneliness, color my life

Losing and gaining, but I’m still searching for something today

[Pre-chorus: Jungkook, V]

Yeah I believe that things will change

No one is perfect

Even this moment has its own meaning

And we are connected by sound, woah

[Chorus: Jin, Jimin]

When you close your eyes

In the darkness, my light woah

Lights the way for you

Let’s walk forward without fear, you & I woah

[Post-chorus: Jungkook, V]

I’m your light, I’m your light

Always shine into your heart

I’m your light, I’m your light

No matter how far apart we are

Your light shines on me

[Verse 3: SUGA, RM]

I never thought there’d be a sleepless night

Turns out they weren’t lies

And it made me get stronger

What is love?

If there’s an answer, I wanna know right now

I’m breaking down I can see there’s light inside

Dawn will come to the darkest of nights

Overcome, even the future

We won’t stop from now on

Decide for yourself what it means to be happy

Every day, take a step to grow up

[Pre-chorus: Jimin, Jungkook]

But it’s okay sometimes

To show weakness

It’s okay to be you

Don’t lie to yourself any more

Everything connects by sound, woah

[Chorus: Jin, V]

When I close my eyes

In the darkness, your light woah

Lights the way for me

We can walk forward without fear, you & I woah

[Post-chorus: Jungkook, Jimin]

You’re my light, you’re my light

Always shine into my heart

You’re my light, you’re my light

No matter how far apart we are

Your light shines on me

[Outro: Jungkook]

How far apart we are

Your light shines on me





BTS Lights traduzione

Domenica, quando non posso rispondere a nessuna chiamata o sms

Non sono per niente in vena

Anche se non molto spesso, mi stanco di tutto questo

Mi sento un po’ impotente in questo momento





Ma ho ancora la sensazione di poter salvare qualcuno

sento la tua voce

Nel rumore, il tempo si ferma

Siamo collegati dal suono, woah

Quando chiudo gli occhi

Nel buio, la tua luce woah

Illumina il mio cammino

Possiamo andare avanti senza paura, io e te woah

Sei la mia luce, tu sei la mia luce

Splendi sempre nel mio cuore

Sei la mia luce, tu sei la mia luce

Non importa quanto siamo lontani

La tua luce splende su di me

Tutti gli angeli che conoscono il dolore

Volano con le ali danneggiate durante la notte

Ogni volta che penso all’amore

Ogni volta che penso all’amore

Non voglio ascoltare solo canzoni allegre

Affronterò la mia solitudine, che colora la mia vita

Perdendo e ottenendo, ma oggi sto ancora cercando qualcosa

Sì, penso che le cose cambieranno

Nessuno è perfetto

Anche questo momento ha un suo significato

E siamo connessi dal suono, woah

Quando chiudi gli occhi

Nell’oscurità, la mia luce woah

Illumino il tuo cammino

Andiamo avanti senza paura, tu e io woah

Sono la tua luce, sono la tua luce

Che splende sempre nel tuo cuore

Sono la tua luce, sono la tua luce

Non importa quanto siamo distanti

La tua luce splende su di me

Non avrei mai pensato che ci sarebbe stata una notte insonne

A quanto pare non erano bugie

E mi ha reso più forte

Cos’è l’amore?

Se c’è una risposta, voglio saperlo adesso

Sto cadendo a pezzi e vedo che c’è luce dentro

L’alba arrivera nelle notti più buie

Supera anche il futuro

Non ci fermeremo da ora in avanti

Decidi da solo cosa significhi essere felici

Ogni giorno, fai un passo per crescere

Ma a volte va bene

Dar segno di debolezza

Va bene essere te

Non mentire più a te stesso

Tutto è collegato al suono, woah

Quando chiudo gli occhi

Nel buio, la tua luce woah

Illumina il mio cammino

Possiamo andare avanti senza paura, tu e io woah

Sei la mia luce, sei la mia luce

Splendi sempre nel mio cuore

Sei la mia luce, sei la mia luce

Non importa quanto siamo lontani

La tua luce splende su di me

A prescindere da quanto distanti siamo

La tua luce splende su di me

