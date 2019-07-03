BTS – Lights: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione della nuova canzone

Lights è un singolo inedito in giapponese del gruppo sudcoreano BTS, rilasciato il 3 luglio 2019 insieme alle versioni in lingua giapponese di Boy With Luv e IDOL. Leggi il testo (in giapponese ed in inglese) e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale del brano.
Questa canzone ricca di messaggi positivi e saggi consigli, la prima rilasciata in questa lingua, descrive l’amore della band nei confronti dei numerosissimi fan, che rappresentano quindi le luci che splendono sugli otto componenti del gruppo, che a loro volta portano la luce nelle loro vite, anche nei momenti più oscuri.
Il video ufficiale che accompagna questo dolce brano è disponibile su Youtube e vede membri del gruppo interagire tra loro, prevalentemente all’interno di un cinema. Per vederlo cliccate sull’immagine.
Lights testo (in giapponese e in inglese)
In giapponese
[防彈少年團 Lights 歌詞]
[Verse 1: Jungkook, V]
電話やline を返せない日曜
何も手につけれないよ
たまにだけど嫌になるよ
今が少し怖くなるんだ
[Pre-chorus: Jimin, Jin]
でも誰かを救える気もするんだ
君の声は聞こえてる
[Jin]
喧騒の中で時が止まる
君と音で繋がる woah
[Chorus: Jungkook, V]
目を閉じてみれば
暗闇の中で your light woah
[V]
照らしてくれるから
恐れず歩める you & I woah
[Post-chorus: Jin, Jimin]
You’re my light, you’re my light
いつだって
僕の心に差し込む
[Jimin]
You’re my light, you’re my light
どんなに
離れていても届いてる
[Verse 2: J-Hope]
痛みを知った天使達
傷だらけの翼で飛ぶthrough the night
Every time I’m thinking about love
Every time I’m thinking about love
明るいだけの曲は聴きたくはない
孤独と向き合い今を彩りたい
何かを失い何かを得て今日も何か求めてる
[Pre-chorus: Jungkook, V]
そう変わること信じてるんだ
誰だって完璧じゃない
[V]
この瞬間さえも意味がある
そして音で繋がる woah
[Chorus: Jin, Jimin]
目を閉じてみれば
暗闇の中で my light woah
[Jimin]
照らしてあげるから
恐れず歩もう you & I woah
[Post-chorus: Jungkook, V]
I’m your light, I’m your light
いつだって
君の心に差し込む
[V]
I’m your light, I’m your light
どんなに
離れていても届ける
[Verse 3: SUGA, RM]
眠れない夜なんて
あり得ないと思ってた
でも嘘じゃないみたいだ
そしてまたget stronger
愛って何だろう？
答えがもしそこにあるなら
すぐ知りたい
[RM]
I’m breaking down そんな中光が見える
どんな辛い夜さえも朝は来る
乗り越えるんだ未来さえも
もう止まらないよ
幸せの価値なんて自分で決めてしまえばいいんじゃない
そしてまた今日もgrow up
[Pre-chorus: Jimin, Jungkook]
でも弱さを見せる時もある
ありのままでいいのさ
[Jungkook]
もう自分に嘘はつかないで
全て音で繋がる woah
[Chorus: Jin, V]
目を閉じてみれば
暗闇の中で your light woah
[V]
照らしてくれるから
恐れず歩める you & I woah
[Post-chorus: Jungkook, Jimin]
You’re my light, you’re my light
いつだって
僕の心に差し込む
[Jimin]
You’re my light, you’re my light
どんなに
[Outro: Jungkook]
離れていても届いてる
離れていても届いてる
In Inglese
[Verse 1: Jungkook, V]
Sunday, when I can’t answer any calls or texts
I’m not in the mood for anything
Though not very often, I feel sick of it
I feel a little helpless right now
[Pre-chorus: Jimin, Jin]
But I still feel like I can save someone
I hear your voice
Within the noise, time stops
We are connected by sound, woah
[Chorus: Jungkook, V]
When I close my eyes
In the darkness, your light woah
Lights the way for me
We can walk forward without fear, you & I woah
[Post-chorus: Jin, Jimin]
You’re my light, you’re my light
Always shine into my heart
You’re my light, you’re my light
No matter how far apart we are
Your light shines on me
[Verse 2: J-Hope]
All the angels who know pain
Flying on damaged wings through the night
Every time I’m thinking about love
Every time I’m thinking about love
I don’t wanna listen to just happy songs
I’ll face my loneliness, color my life
Losing and gaining, but I’m still searching for something today
[Pre-chorus: Jungkook, V]
Yeah I believe that things will change
No one is perfect
Even this moment has its own meaning
And we are connected by sound, woah
[Chorus: Jin, Jimin]
When you close your eyes
In the darkness, my light woah
Lights the way for you
Let’s walk forward without fear, you & I woah
[Post-chorus: Jungkook, V]
I’m your light, I’m your light
Always shine into your heart
I’m your light, I’m your light
No matter how far apart we are
Your light shines on me
[Verse 3: SUGA, RM]
I never thought there’d be a sleepless night
Turns out they weren’t lies
And it made me get stronger
What is love?
If there’s an answer, I wanna know right now
I’m breaking down I can see there’s light inside
Dawn will come to the darkest of nights
Overcome, even the future
We won’t stop from now on
Decide for yourself what it means to be happy
Every day, take a step to grow up
[Pre-chorus: Jimin, Jungkook]
But it’s okay sometimes
To show weakness
It’s okay to be you
Don’t lie to yourself any more
Everything connects by sound, woah
[Chorus: Jin, V]
When I close my eyes
In the darkness, your light woah
Lights the way for me
We can walk forward without fear, you & I woah
[Post-chorus: Jungkook, Jimin]
You’re my light, you’re my light
Always shine into my heart
You’re my light, you’re my light
No matter how far apart we are
Your light shines on me
[Outro: Jungkook]
How far apart we are
Your light shines on me
BTS Lights traduzione
Domenica, quando non posso rispondere a nessuna chiamata o sms
Non sono per niente in vena
Anche se non molto spesso, mi stanco di tutto questo
Mi sento un po’ impotente in questo momento
Ma ho ancora la sensazione di poter salvare qualcuno
sento la tua voce
Nel rumore, il tempo si ferma
Siamo collegati dal suono, woah
Quando chiudo gli occhi
Nel buio, la tua luce woah
Illumina il mio cammino
Possiamo andare avanti senza paura, io e te woah
Sei la mia luce, tu sei la mia luce
Splendi sempre nel mio cuore
Sei la mia luce, tu sei la mia luce
Non importa quanto siamo lontani
La tua luce splende su di me
Tutti gli angeli che conoscono il dolore
Volano con le ali danneggiate durante la notte
Ogni volta che penso all’amore
Ogni volta che penso all’amore
Non voglio ascoltare solo canzoni allegre
Affronterò la mia solitudine, che colora la mia vita
Perdendo e ottenendo, ma oggi sto ancora cercando qualcosa
Sì, penso che le cose cambieranno
Nessuno è perfetto
Anche questo momento ha un suo significato
E siamo connessi dal suono, woah
Quando chiudi gli occhi
Nell’oscurità, la mia luce woah
Illumino il tuo cammino
Andiamo avanti senza paura, tu e io woah
Sono la tua luce, sono la tua luce
Che splende sempre nel tuo cuore
Sono la tua luce, sono la tua luce
Non importa quanto siamo distanti
La tua luce splende su di me
Non avrei mai pensato che ci sarebbe stata una notte insonne
A quanto pare non erano bugie
E mi ha reso più forte
Cos’è l’amore?
Se c’è una risposta, voglio saperlo adesso
Sto cadendo a pezzi e vedo che c’è luce dentro
L’alba arrivera nelle notti più buie
Supera anche il futuro
Non ci fermeremo da ora in avanti
Decidi da solo cosa significhi essere felici
Ogni giorno, fai un passo per crescere
Ma a volte va bene
Dar segno di debolezza
Va bene essere te
Non mentire più a te stesso
Tutto è collegato al suono, woah
Quando chiudo gli occhi
Nel buio, la tua luce woah
Illumina il mio cammino
Possiamo andare avanti senza paura, tu e io woah
Sei la mia luce, sei la mia luce
Splendi sempre nel mio cuore
Sei la mia luce, sei la mia luce
Non importa quanto siamo lontani
La tua luce splende su di me
A prescindere da quanto distanti siamo
La tua luce splende su di me
