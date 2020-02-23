BTS – Filter: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone









Interamente interpretata da Jimin, Filter è l’ottava traccia dell’album Map of the Soul: 7, quarto album in studio dei BTS, uscito il 21 febbraio 2020.

Il testo in coreano, quello romanizzato, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della canzone, scritta da LUTRA, Danke, ”hitman” Bang, Tom Wiklund & Hilda e prodotta da Tom Wiklund.

BTS – Filter testo originale

[Verse 1: Jimin]

너의 따분한 그 표정 지루한 발끝

Please, look at me now

핸드폰은 내려놔 고개 돌릴 생각도 마

Let me know your type

날 골라 쓰면 돼 yeah

[Pre-Chorus: Jimin]

Oh, 너의 눈을 나의 손으로 포개

Oh, 다가가 비밀에

널 데려갈게 완전히 새로운 세상에

Yeah, 네 감은 눈을 떠봐 이제 go

[Chorus: Jimin]

팔레트 속 색을 섞어 pick your filter

어떤 나를 원해?

너의 세상을 변화시킬 I’m your filter

네 맘에 씌워줘

[Verse 2: Jimin]

(Okay) 어때 조금 느낌이 와? 아직 모자라?

(Yes) Girl, you have your chance

I can be your Genie

How ‘bout Aladdin?

뭐든 돼 줄게

날 골라 쓰면 돼 yeah

[Pre-Chorus: Jimin]

Oh, 네 꿈처럼 널 감싸 안을 거야

Oh, 은밀한 spec이야

난 너를 위해 매일 새로울 거야

늘 똑같은 건 재미없잖아

[Chorus: Jimin]

팔레트 속 색을 섞어 pick your filter

어떤 나를 원해?

너의 세상을 변화시킬 I’m your filter

네 맘에 씌워줘

[Bridge: Jimin]

불현듯 아이로 변한 날 봐

볼수록 귀여워 미치도록 (미치도록)

취향도 기준도 뛰어넘어

넌 오직 나만을 원하게 돼

Yeah, 날 만든 사람 바로 너니까

[Chorus: Jimin]

난 여태 네가 본 적 없는 brand new filter

내게 널 맡겨봐

더 짜릿한 걸 볼 수 있게 pick your filter

나만을 담아봐

[Post-Chorus: Jimin]

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Pick your filter 나만을 담아봐

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

I’m your filter 내게 널 맡겨봐

[Outro: Jimin]

새로운 우리가 될 거야

Ayy, 날 네 맘에 씌워줘





Testo romanizzato

[Verse 1]

Neoui ttabunhan geu pyojeong jiruhan balkkeut

Please look at me now

Haendeuponeun naeryeonwa gogae dollil saenggakdo ma

Let me know your type

Nal golla sseumyeon dwae yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh neoui nuneul naui soneuro pogae

Oh dagaga bimire

Neol deryeogalge wanjeonhi saeroun sesange

Yeah ne gameun nuneul tteobwa ije go!

[Chorus]

Palleteu sok saegeul seokkeo pick your filter

Eotteon nareul wonhae

Neoui sesangeul byeonhwasikil I’m your filter

Ne mame ssuiwojwo





[Verse 2]

(OK) eottae jogeum neukkimi wa? ajik mojara?

(Yes) Girl you have your chance

I can be your Genie

How ’bout Aladdin?

Mwodeun dwae julge

Nal golla sseumyeon dwae yeah

[Pre-Chorus]

Oh ne kkumcheoreom neol gamssa aneul geoya

Oh eunmilhan speciya

Nan neoreul wihae maeil saeroul geoya

Neul ttokgateun geon jaemieopjana

[Chorus]

Palleteu sok saegeul seokkeo pick your filter

Eotteon nareul wonhae

Neoui sesangeul byeonhwasikil I’m your filter

Ne mame ssuiwojwo

[Bridge]

Bulhyeondeut airo byeonhan nal bwa

Bolsurok gwiyeowo michidorok

Chwihyangdo gijundo ttwieoneomeo

Neon ojik namaneul wonhage dwae

Yeah nal mandeun saram baro neonikka

[Chorus]

Nan yeotae nega bon jeok eomneun brand new filter

Naege neol matgyeobwa

Deo jjarithan geol bol su itge pick your filter

Namaneul damabwa

[Post-Chorus]

Na na na na na na na na na

Pick your filter namaneul damabwa

Na na na na na na na na na

I’m your filter naege neol matgyeobwa

[Outro]

Saeroun uriga doel geoya

Ay nal ne mame ssuiwojwo

Filter BTS – Traduzione in italiano

[Strofa 1]

Quella tua espressione annoiata dalla testa ai piedi

Per favore, guardami ora

Metti giù il telefono ed evita di pensare

Fammi sapere il tuo tipo

Puoi scegliere me, sì

[Pre-Ritornello]

Oh, ti copro gli occhi con le mani

Oh, avvicinati al segreto

Ti porterò in un nuovo mondo

Sì, ora apri gli occhi, vai

[Ritornello]

Mescola i colori nella tavolozza, scegli il filtro

Quale me vuoi?

Quello che ti cambia il mondo, sono il tuo filtro

Sovrapponimi nel tuo cuore





[Strofa 2]

(Ok) Riesci a sentirlo adesso? Non è ancora abbastanza?

(Sì) Ragazza, hai la tua occasione

Posso essere il tuo genio

Che ne dici di Aladino?

Sarò qualsiasi cosa

Puoi scegliere me, sì

[Pre-Ritornello]

Oh, ti abbraccerò come nei tuoi sogni

Oh, è una specifica segreta

Diventerò il nuovo me ogni giorno per te

Rimanere sempre lo stesso non è divertente

[Ritornello]

Mescola i colori nel pallete, scegli il tuo filtro

Quale me vuoi?

Per cambiare il tuo mondo, sono il tuo filtro

Sovrapponimi nel tuo cuore

[Ponte]

Guardami improvvisamente sono diventato un bambino

Più mi guardo, più mi fa impazzire da quanto sono carino

Superare gusti e standard diversi

Avrai voglia solo di me

Sì, perché tu sei quello che mi ha creato

[Ritornello]

Sono un nuovo filtro che non hai mai visto prima

Ti lascio a me

Per vedere cose più eccitanti, scegli il filtro

Contiene solo me

[Post-Ritornello]

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Scegli il filtro, contiene solo me

Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Sono il tuo filtro, ti lascio a me

[Outro]

Sarò un nuovo noi

Ayy, sovrapponimi nel tuo cuore

