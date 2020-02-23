BTS – Filter: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

Interamente interpretata da Jimin, Filter è l’ottava traccia dell’album Map of the Soul: 7, quarto album in studio dei BTS, uscito il 21 febbraio 2020.
Il testo in coreano, quello romanizzato, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio della canzone, scritta da LUTRA, Danke, ”hitman” Bang, Tom Wiklund & Hilda e prodotta da Tom Wiklund.
BTS – Filter testo originale
[Verse 1: Jimin]
너의 따분한 그 표정 지루한 발끝
Please, look at me now
핸드폰은 내려놔 고개 돌릴 생각도 마
Let me know your type
날 골라 쓰면 돼 yeah
[Pre-Chorus: Jimin]
Oh, 너의 눈을 나의 손으로 포개
Oh, 다가가 비밀에
널 데려갈게 완전히 새로운 세상에
Yeah, 네 감은 눈을 떠봐 이제 go
[Chorus: Jimin]
팔레트 속 색을 섞어 pick your filter
어떤 나를 원해?
너의 세상을 변화시킬 I’m your filter
네 맘에 씌워줘
[Verse 2: Jimin]
(Okay) 어때 조금 느낌이 와? 아직 모자라?
(Yes) Girl, you have your chance
I can be your Genie
How ‘bout Aladdin?
뭐든 돼 줄게
날 골라 쓰면 돼 yeah
[Pre-Chorus: Jimin]
Oh, 네 꿈처럼 널 감싸 안을 거야
Oh, 은밀한 spec이야
난 너를 위해 매일 새로울 거야
늘 똑같은 건 재미없잖아
[Chorus: Jimin]
팔레트 속 색을 섞어 pick your filter
어떤 나를 원해?
너의 세상을 변화시킬 I’m your filter
네 맘에 씌워줘
[Bridge: Jimin]
불현듯 아이로 변한 날 봐
볼수록 귀여워 미치도록 (미치도록)
취향도 기준도 뛰어넘어
넌 오직 나만을 원하게 돼
Yeah, 날 만든 사람 바로 너니까
[Chorus: Jimin]
난 여태 네가 본 적 없는 brand new filter
내게 널 맡겨봐
더 짜릿한 걸 볼 수 있게 pick your filter
나만을 담아봐
[Post-Chorus: Jimin]
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Pick your filter 나만을 담아봐
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
I’m your filter 내게 널 맡겨봐
[Outro: Jimin]
새로운 우리가 될 거야
Ayy, 날 네 맘에 씌워줘
Testo romanizzato
[Verse 1]
Neoui ttabunhan geu pyojeong jiruhan balkkeut
Please look at me now
Haendeuponeun naeryeonwa gogae dollil saenggakdo ma
Let me know your type
Nal golla sseumyeon dwae yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh neoui nuneul naui soneuro pogae
Oh dagaga bimire
Neol deryeogalge wanjeonhi saeroun sesange
Yeah ne gameun nuneul tteobwa ije go!
[Chorus]
Palleteu sok saegeul seokkeo pick your filter
Eotteon nareul wonhae
Neoui sesangeul byeonhwasikil I’m your filter
Ne mame ssuiwojwo
[Verse 2]
(OK) eottae jogeum neukkimi wa? ajik mojara?
(Yes) Girl you have your chance
I can be your Genie
How ’bout Aladdin?
Mwodeun dwae julge
Nal golla sseumyeon dwae yeah
[Pre-Chorus]
Oh ne kkumcheoreom neol gamssa aneul geoya
Oh eunmilhan speciya
Nan neoreul wihae maeil saeroul geoya
Neul ttokgateun geon jaemieopjana
[Chorus]
Palleteu sok saegeul seokkeo pick your filter
Eotteon nareul wonhae
Neoui sesangeul byeonhwasikil I’m your filter
Ne mame ssuiwojwo
[Bridge]
Bulhyeondeut airo byeonhan nal bwa
Bolsurok gwiyeowo michidorok
Chwihyangdo gijundo ttwieoneomeo
Neon ojik namaneul wonhage dwae
Yeah nal mandeun saram baro neonikka
[Chorus]
Nan yeotae nega bon jeok eomneun brand new filter
Naege neol matgyeobwa
Deo jjarithan geol bol su itge pick your filter
Namaneul damabwa
[Post-Chorus]
Na na na na na na na na na
Pick your filter namaneul damabwa
Na na na na na na na na na
I’m your filter naege neol matgyeobwa
[Outro]
Saeroun uriga doel geoya
Ay nal ne mame ssuiwojwo
Filter BTS – Traduzione in italiano
[Strofa 1]
Quella tua espressione annoiata dalla testa ai piedi
Per favore, guardami ora
Metti giù il telefono ed evita di pensare
Fammi sapere il tuo tipo
Puoi scegliere me, sì
[Pre-Ritornello]
Oh, ti copro gli occhi con le mani
Oh, avvicinati al segreto
Ti porterò in un nuovo mondo
Sì, ora apri gli occhi, vai
[Ritornello]
Mescola i colori nella tavolozza, scegli il filtro
Quale me vuoi?
Quello che ti cambia il mondo, sono il tuo filtro
Sovrapponimi nel tuo cuore
[Strofa 2]
(Ok) Riesci a sentirlo adesso? Non è ancora abbastanza?
(Sì) Ragazza, hai la tua occasione
Posso essere il tuo genio
Che ne dici di Aladino?
Sarò qualsiasi cosa
Puoi scegliere me, sì
[Pre-Ritornello]
Oh, ti abbraccerò come nei tuoi sogni
Oh, è una specifica segreta
Diventerò il nuovo me ogni giorno per te
Rimanere sempre lo stesso non è divertente
[Ritornello]
Mescola i colori nel pallete, scegli il tuo filtro
Quale me vuoi?
Per cambiare il tuo mondo, sono il tuo filtro
Sovrapponimi nel tuo cuore
[Ponte]
Guardami improvvisamente sono diventato un bambino
Più mi guardo, più mi fa impazzire da quanto sono carino
Superare gusti e standard diversi
Avrai voglia solo di me
Sì, perché tu sei quello che mi ha creato
[Ritornello]
Sono un nuovo filtro che non hai mai visto prima
Ti lascio a me
Per vedere cose più eccitanti, scegli il filtro
Contiene solo me
[Post-Ritornello]
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Scegli il filtro, contiene solo me
Na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na
Sono il tuo filtro, ti lascio a me
[Outro]
Sarò un nuovo noi
Ayy, sovrapponimi nel tuo cuore
