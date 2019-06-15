BTS – A Brand New Day feat. Zara Larsson: audio, testo e traduzione





Il testo, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio di A Brand New Day, nuovo singolo dei BTS con la collaborazione della cantautrice svedese Zara Larsson, rilasciato il 14 giugno 2019.

A una settimana dal precedente Dream Glow, è arrivato il secondo brano da “BTS World Original Soundtrack” che come già detto, è un videogame sul gruppo sudcoreano, in cui il giocatore ai ritroverà a gestire la K-pop band.

Scritta da Mura Masa, Scott Quinn, Max Wolfgang, Yoon Guitar, J-Hope & Zara Larsson, con produzione del britannico Alex Crossan, in arte Mura Masa, la canzone suggerisce di perseverare ogni giorno al fine di realizzare i propri sogni e le proprie aspirazioni.

A Brand New Day testo BTS e Zara Larsson

[Intro]

무서움과 두려움 다

헤쳐 나아 갈 수 있을까? (Go)

[Verse 1]

최면에 취한 듯

나를 잡아당겨 이끌었어

무언가에 홀린 듯

내 안의 목소리를 듣게 됐어

[Pre-Chorus]

닿지 않아도 선명한 미래의 파편

새로운 세계 꿈의 문장이 날 감싸

[Chorus]

나를 찾은 날에

(A brand new day)

빛의 계단을 올라가

꿈을 꾸던 순간

(We know the world)

세상에 날 보여줘

[Post-Chorus]

Oh I can be there yeah

I’ll be there, be there for you

[Verse 2]

I know you got them big dreams too

You can show me yours if you want to

They’re beautiful

We can look at them for hours

And surrender to their power (Yeah)

[Pre-Chorus]

I see new worlds, these visions

They burn inside of me (‘Side of me, ohh)

Just out of touch

But still close enough to be part of me (Part of me)

[Chorus]

I’ll be there when the day comes

(A brand new day)

Head up in that sunlight baby

I’ll be there when the day comes

(When the day comes I’ll be there for you baby)

(We know the world)

Show the world just who I can be

[Bridge]

Oh yeah

나 무서워도 안 숙였어 (Whoa, whoa)

나 두려워도 걍 달렸어

나는 날 믿었기에 핍박 기로에도 (Oh yeah)

Going my way 나다운 선택 (Oh yeah, oh yeah)

(I heard, oh oh oh)

커지는 목소리 기쁨의 숨소리

순간 느꼈어, 난 꿈을 이룰 거란 걸

[Chorus]

(I’ll be)

I’ll be there when the day comes

(Oh I’ll be there yeah, oh I’ll be there yeah)

(A brand new day)

Head up in that sunlight baby (Baby)

I’ll be there when the day comes (When the day comes)

(Oh I’ll be there)

(We know the world)

Show the world just who I can be

[Outro]

무서움과 두려움 다

헤쳐 나아 갈 수 있을까? (Go)

(Oh I’ll be there yeah, oh I’ll be there yeah)

무서움과 두려움 다

헤쳐 나아 갈 수 있을까? (Go)





BTS A Brand New Day traduzione

[J-Hope]

Paura e terrore

Sarò in grado di superarli?





[V]

Come se fossi ipnotizzato

Mi ha attirato dentro

Come se fossi in trance

Potevo sentire la voce dentro di me

[V (Zara Larsson)]

Anche se non potevo toccarli, i frammenti del futuro sono chiaramente visibili

Le braccia del sogno di mondo nuovo mi accolgono (parte di me)

[V (J-Hope)]

Il giorno in cui ti ho trovato

(Un nuovo giorno)

Salgo sulle scale della luce

Il momento che abbiamo sognato

(Conosciamo il mondo)

Oh, mostrarmi al mondo

[Zara Larsson]

Oh, posso essere lì, sì

Sarò lì, sarò lì per te

[Zara Larsson]

So che anche tu hai fatto grandi sogni

Puoi mostrarmeli se vuoi

Sono bellissimi

Possiamo guardarli per ore

E arrenderci al loro potere (Sì)

[Zara Larsson]

Vedo nuovi mondi, queste visioni

Bruciano dentro di me (dentro me, ohh)

Sono fuori dal mondo

Ma sempre piuttosto vicini per far parte di me (parte di me)

[Zara Larsson e (J-Hope)]

Sarò lì quando arriverà quel giorno

(Un nuovo giorno)

Andrò in quella luce solare baby

Sarò lì quando arriverà quel giorno

(Quando arriverà quel giorno , sarò lì per te baby)

(Conosciamo il mondo)

Mostrerò al mondo chi posso essere

[J-Hope]

Oh sì, anche se avevo paura, non ho abbassato la testa

Sebbene fossi spaventoso, ho solo corso

Perché ho creduto in me stesso anche al crocevia della persecuzione

Andando per la mia strada, ho fatto questa scelta (ho sentito)

Una voce che si faceva sempre più forte, il suono del respiro dalla felicità

Improvvisamente mi sono reso conto che avrei realizzato il mio sogno, haha

[Zara Larsson]

(Sarò)

Sarò lì quando arriverà quel giorno

(Oh ci sarò sì, oh sarò lì sì)

[J-Hope]

(Un nuovo giorno)

[Zara Larsson]

Andrò in quella luce solare baby





[V]

(Baby)

[Zara Larsson]

Sarò lì quando arriverà quel giorno

[V]

(Quando arriverà quel giorno )

[Zara Larsson]

(Oh ci sarò)

[J-Hope]

(Conosciamo il mondo)

[Zara Larsson]

Mostrerò al mondo chi posso essere

[J-Hope e Zara Larsson]

Paura e terrore

Sarò in grado di superarli?

Paura e terrore (oh, ci sarò, oh, ci sarò)

Sarò in grado di superarli? (Oh)

