Blink-182 – I Really Wish I Hated You: lyric video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo









Rilasciato il 6 settembre 2019, I Really Wish I Hated You è il quinto singolo estratto da Nine, nono album in studio dei Blink-182, out il successivo 20 settembre.

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il lyric video che accompagna questo interessante brano, che arriva dopo “Blame It on My Youth”, “Generational Divide”, “Happy Days” e “Darkside”.

Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, Matt Skiba, John Feldmann, ​watt & Ali Tamposi sono gli autori di questa canzone, prodotta da Tim Pagnotta & John Feldmann, nella quale Mark Hoppus & Matt Skiba, cantano il pessimo stato d’animo che si può avere, dopo la rottura con la donna che si ama. Così, mentre si spera in una sua telefonata, si affogano i dispiaceri nell’alcool, anche al fine di provare a non pensarci più, ma non serve a nulla…

Blink-182 – I Really Wish I Hated You Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Intro: Mark Hoppus & Matt Skiba]

I don’t really like myself without you

Every song I sing is still about you

Save me from myself the way you used to

‘Cause I don’t really like myself without you

I really wish I hated you

Non mi piaccio senza di te

Ogni canzone che canto riguarda sempre te

Salvami da me stesso come una volta facevi

Perché non mi piaccio senza di te

Vorrei tanto odiarti

[Verse 1: Mark Hoppus]

A little drunk, waiting on your phone call

A little numb, maybe I can’t feel at all

You stitch me up but you can’t stop me bleeding out

I’m better when I’m broken

Sono un po’ ubriaco, aspettando una tua telefonata

Un po’ insensibile, forse non riesco a sentire niente

Mi hai messo in punti ma non puoi fermare l’emorragia

Sto meglio quando sono a pezzi

[Pre-Chorus: Mark Hoppus & Matt Skiba]

I love you, but I hate you when you’re with someone else

And I want you wrapped around me, but I don’t trust myself

I drove by your house, but you don’t live there anymore

Ti amo ma ti odio quando sei con qualcun altro

E ti vorrei stretta intorno a me, ma non mi fido di me stesso

Sono passato da casa tua ma non abiti più lì

[Chorus: Mark Hoppus & Matt Skiba]

‘Cause I don’t really like myself without you

Every song I sing is still about you

Save me from myself the way you used to

‘Cause I don’t really like myself without you

I really wish I hated you right now

Won’t you say something?

Won’t you say something?

I really wish I hated you

Won’t you say something?

Won’t you say something?

I really wish I hated you

Perché non mi piaccio senza di te

Ogni canzone che canto riguarda sempre te

Salvami da me stesso come una volta facevi

Perché non mi piaccio senza di te

Vorrei tanto odiarti ora

Non dici niente?

Non hai niente da dire?

Vorrei odiarti davvero

Non dici niente?

Non hai niente da dire?

Vorrei tanto odiarti





[Verse 2: Mark Hoppus]

The sun is out, I’m dying in the daytime

I think about the future that we left behind

I drank it all, but I can’t shake you from my mind

Now every window’s broken

Il sole è sorto, mi sento morire durante il giorno

Penso al futuro che ci siamo lasciati alle spalle

L’ho bevuto tutto ma non riesco a liberarti dalla mia mente

Ora ogni finestra è rotta

[Pre-Chorus: Mark Hoppus & Matt Skiba]

I love you, but I hate you when you’re with someone else

And I want you wrapped around me, but I don’t trust myself

I drove by your house, but you don’t live there anymore

Ti amo ma ti odio quando sei con qualcun altro

E ti vorrei stretta intorno a me, ma non mi fido di me stesso

Sono passato da casa tua ma non abiti più lì

[Chorus: Mark Hoppus & Matt Skiba]

‘Cause I don’t really like myself without you

Every song I sing is still about you

Save me from myself the way you used to

‘Cause I don’t really like myself without you

I really wish I hated you right now

Won’t you say something?

Won’t you say something?

I really wish I hated you

Won’t you say something?

Won’t you say something?

I really wish I hated you

Perché non mi piaccio senza di te

Ogni canzone che canto riguarda sempre te

Salvami da me stesso come una volta facevi

Perché non mi piaccio senza di te

Vorrei tanto odiarti ora

Non dici niente?

Non hai niente da dire?

Vorrei odiarti davvero

Non dici niente?

Non hai niente da dire?

Vorrei tanto odiarti

[Bridge: Mark Hoppus, Mark Hoppus & Matt Skiba]

I can see that you’ve had enough

I can see that you’re giving up on me

I can see that your hands are up

I can see that you’re giving up on me

I hate the way that you’re better off, better off

I numb the pain but it never stops, never stops

Wish I could say that I’m better off, better off now

Capisco che ne hai avuto abbastanza

Vedo che stai rinunciando a me

Vedo che ti sei arresa alzando le mani

Capisco che stai rinunciando a me

Odio il fatto che stai meglio, meglio

Allevio il dolore ma non si ferma mai, non si ferma mai

Vorrei poter dire di star meglio, meglio adesso





[Chorus: Mark Hoppus, Mark Hoppus & Matt Skiba]

But I don’t really like myself without you

Every song I sing is still about you

Save me from myself the way you used to

‘Cause I don’t really like myself without you

I really wish I hated you right now

Won’t you say something?

Won’t you say something?

I really wish I hated you

Won’t you say something?

Won’t you say something?

I really wish I hated you

Ma non mi piaccio senza di te

Ogni canzone che canto riguarda sempre te

Salvami da me stesso come una volta facevi

Perché non mi piaccio senza di te

Vorrei tanto odiarti ora

Non dici niente?

Non hai niente da dire?

Vorrei odiarti davvero

Non dici niente?

Non hai niente da dire?

Vorrei tanto odiarti

[Outro: Matt Skiba, Mark Hoppus, Mark Hoppus & Matt Skiba]

Won’t you say something?

Won’t you say something?

I really wish I hated you

Won’t you say something?

Won’t you say something?

I really wish I hated you

Non dici niente?

Non hai niente da dire?

Vorrei davvero odiarti

Non dici niente?

Non hai niente da dire?

Vorrei tanto odiarti





Ascolta su:



