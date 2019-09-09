Blink-182 – I Really Wish I Hated You: lyric video, testo e traduzione del nuovo singolo

Rilasciato il 6 settembre 2019, I Really Wish I Hated You è il quinto singolo estratto da Nine, nono album in studio dei Blink-182, out il successivo 20 settembre.
Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il lyric video che accompagna questo interessante brano, che arriva dopo “Blame It on My Youth”, “Generational Divide”, “Happy Days” e “Darkside”.
Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker, Matt Skiba, John Feldmann, watt & Ali Tamposi sono gli autori di questa canzone, prodotta da Tim Pagnotta & John Feldmann, nella quale Mark Hoppus & Matt Skiba, cantano il pessimo stato d’animo che si può avere, dopo la rottura con la donna che si ama. Così, mentre si spera in una sua telefonata, si affogano i dispiaceri nell’alcool, anche al fine di provare a non pensarci più, ma non serve a nulla…
Blink-182 – I Really Wish I Hated You Testo e Traduzione
[Intro: Mark Hoppus & Matt Skiba]
I don’t really like myself without you
Every song I sing is still about you
Save me from myself the way you used to
‘Cause I don’t really like myself without you
I really wish I hated you
Non mi piaccio senza di te
Ogni canzone che canto riguarda sempre te
Salvami da me stesso come una volta facevi
Perché non mi piaccio senza di te
Vorrei tanto odiarti
[Verse 1: Mark Hoppus]
A little drunk, waiting on your phone call
A little numb, maybe I can’t feel at all
You stitch me up but you can’t stop me bleeding out
I’m better when I’m broken
Sono un po’ ubriaco, aspettando una tua telefonata
Un po’ insensibile, forse non riesco a sentire niente
Mi hai messo in punti ma non puoi fermare l’emorragia
Sto meglio quando sono a pezzi
[Pre-Chorus: Mark Hoppus & Matt Skiba]
I love you, but I hate you when you’re with someone else
And I want you wrapped around me, but I don’t trust myself
I drove by your house, but you don’t live there anymore
Ti amo ma ti odio quando sei con qualcun altro
E ti vorrei stretta intorno a me, ma non mi fido di me stesso
Sono passato da casa tua ma non abiti più lì
[Chorus: Mark Hoppus & Matt Skiba]
‘Cause I don’t really like myself without you
Every song I sing is still about you
Save me from myself the way you used to
‘Cause I don’t really like myself without you
I really wish I hated you right now
Won’t you say something?
Won’t you say something?
I really wish I hated you
Won’t you say something?
Won’t you say something?
I really wish I hated you
Perché non mi piaccio senza di te
Ogni canzone che canto riguarda sempre te
Salvami da me stesso come una volta facevi
Perché non mi piaccio senza di te
Vorrei tanto odiarti ora
Non dici niente?
Non hai niente da dire?
Vorrei odiarti davvero
Non dici niente?
Non hai niente da dire?
Vorrei tanto odiarti
[Verse 2: Mark Hoppus]
The sun is out, I’m dying in the daytime
I think about the future that we left behind
I drank it all, but I can’t shake you from my mind
Now every window’s broken
Il sole è sorto, mi sento morire durante il giorno
Penso al futuro che ci siamo lasciati alle spalle
L’ho bevuto tutto ma non riesco a liberarti dalla mia mente
Ora ogni finestra è rotta
[Pre-Chorus: Mark Hoppus & Matt Skiba]
I love you, but I hate you when you’re with someone else
And I want you wrapped around me, but I don’t trust myself
I drove by your house, but you don’t live there anymore
Ti amo ma ti odio quando sei con qualcun altro
E ti vorrei stretta intorno a me, ma non mi fido di me stesso
Sono passato da casa tua ma non abiti più lì
[Chorus: Mark Hoppus & Matt Skiba]
‘Cause I don’t really like myself without you
Every song I sing is still about you
Save me from myself the way you used to
‘Cause I don’t really like myself without you
I really wish I hated you right now
Won’t you say something?
Won’t you say something?
I really wish I hated you
Won’t you say something?
Won’t you say something?
I really wish I hated you
Perché non mi piaccio senza di te
Ogni canzone che canto riguarda sempre te
Salvami da me stesso come una volta facevi
Perché non mi piaccio senza di te
Vorrei tanto odiarti ora
Non dici niente?
Non hai niente da dire?
Vorrei odiarti davvero
Non dici niente?
Non hai niente da dire?
Vorrei tanto odiarti
[Bridge: Mark Hoppus, Mark Hoppus & Matt Skiba]
I can see that you’ve had enough
I can see that you’re giving up on me
I can see that your hands are up
I can see that you’re giving up on me
I hate the way that you’re better off, better off
I numb the pain but it never stops, never stops
Wish I could say that I’m better off, better off now
Capisco che ne hai avuto abbastanza
Vedo che stai rinunciando a me
Vedo che ti sei arresa alzando le mani
Capisco che stai rinunciando a me
Odio il fatto che stai meglio, meglio
Allevio il dolore ma non si ferma mai, non si ferma mai
Vorrei poter dire di star meglio, meglio adesso
[Chorus: Mark Hoppus, Mark Hoppus & Matt Skiba]
But I don’t really like myself without you
Every song I sing is still about you
Save me from myself the way you used to
‘Cause I don’t really like myself without you
I really wish I hated you right now
Won’t you say something?
Won’t you say something?
I really wish I hated you
Won’t you say something?
Won’t you say something?
I really wish I hated you
Ma non mi piaccio senza di te
Ogni canzone che canto riguarda sempre te
Salvami da me stesso come una volta facevi
Perché non mi piaccio senza di te
Vorrei tanto odiarti ora
Non dici niente?
Non hai niente da dire?
Vorrei odiarti davvero
Non dici niente?
Non hai niente da dire?
Vorrei tanto odiarti
[Outro: Matt Skiba, Mark Hoppus, Mark Hoppus & Matt Skiba]
Won’t you say something?
Won’t you say something?
I really wish I hated you
Won’t you say something?
Won’t you say something?
I really wish I hated you
Non dici niente?
Non hai niente da dire?
Vorrei davvero odiarti
Non dici niente?
Non hai niente da dire?
Vorrei tanto odiarti
Lascia un commento