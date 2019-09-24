Blink-182 – Darkside: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del singolo









Rilasciato il 25 luglio 2019, Darkside è il quarto singolo estratto da Nine, ottavo album in studio dei Blink-182, pubblicato il successivo 20 settembre: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale diretto da Andrew Sandler.

Scritta da Travis Barker, Matt Skiba, John Feldmann & Mark Hoppus e prodotta da Tim Pagnotta, l’orecchiabile canzone racconta la storia di un ragazzo innamorato di una ragazza che ha un lato oscuro, il che non preoccupa minimamente il cantante, che ha anche lui il suo lato oscuro.

Tuttavia questo “lato oscuro” potrebbe anche fare riferimento alla depressione e se così fosse, il brano assumerebbe un altro significato, raccontando le battaglie per sostenere una persona che attraversa uno stato depressivo.

blink-182 – Darkside Testo e Traduzione

[Verse 1: Matt Skiba]

She’s a girl dressed in black from another world

Lives and breathes like a girl from another world

She don’t know my name (She don’t know my name)

She don’t have the time of day

Celebrate, medicate ’til we numb the pain

In this storm, it’s still dark, like it always rains

She don’t feel the same (She don’t feel the same)

She don’t have the time of day

È una ragazza dell’altro mondo vestita di nero

Vive e respira come una ragazza dell’altro mondo

Lei non sa come mi chiamo (non conosce il mio nome)

Non ha orari

Festeggiamo, ci curiamo finché non alleviamo il dolore

Con questa tempesta è ancora buio, come se piovesse sempre

Lei non prova le stesse cose (Lei non prova le stesse cose)

Non ha orari

[Pre-Chorus: Mark Hoppus]

And I wait, and I wait, and I wait

And I wait, and I wait, and I wait

And I wait for her

And I wait, and I wait, and I wait

And I wait, and I wait, and I wait

And I wait for her

E aspetto, aspetto e aspetto

E aspetto, aspetto e aspetto

E la aspetto

E aspetto, aspetto e aspetto

E aspetto, aspetto e aspetto

E la aspetto

[Chorus: Matt Skiba]

I don’t care what you say, no

I don’t care what you do

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

I don’t care what you say, no

I don’t care what you do

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you





Non mi importa ciò che dici, no

Non mi importa ciò che fai

Andrò nel lato oscuro con te

Andrò nel lato oscuro con te

Non mi importa quello che dici, no

Non mi importa quello che fai

Andrò nel lato oscuro con te

Andrò nel lato oscuro con te

[Verse 2: Mark Hoppus]

She’s a girl, I look back to what could have been

Her cloak and dagger, mouth tastes like medicine

She won’t last the night (She won’t last the night)

Spun out in the neon light

You would leave, but you need me to numb the pain

You’re possessed and you slept through another day

You don’t feel the same

And I don’t have the strength to stay

È una ragazza, ripenso a quello che avrebbe potuto essere

Il suo mistero, la sua bocca sa di medicina

Non supererà la notte (non supererà la notte)

E’ andata fuori uso nella luce al neon

Te ne andresti, ma hai bisogno che io ti allevi il dolore

Sei posseduta e hai dormito un altro giorno

Non provi le stesse cose

E non ho la forza per restare

[Pre-Chorus: Mark Hoppus]

And I wait, and I wait, and I wait

And I wait, and I wait, and I wait

And I wait for her

And I wait, and I wait, and I wait

And I wait, and I wait, and I wait

And I wait for her

[Chorus: Matt Skiba]

I don’t care what you say, no

I don’t care what you do

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

I don’t care what you say, no

I don’t care what you do

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

[Bridge: Matt Skiba]

(Oh) I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

(Oh) I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

I don’t care what you say, no

I don’t care what you do

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

I’m goin’ to the darkside





(Oh) andrò con te nel lato oscuro

(Oh) andrò nel lato oscuro con te

Non mi importa ciò che dici, no

Non mi importa ciò che fai

Andrò nel lato oscuro con te

Andrò nel lato oscuro

[Chorus: Matt Skiba]

I don’t care what you say, no

I don’t care what you do

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

[Outro: Matt Skiba]

(Oh) I’m goin’ to the darkside with you

(Oh) I’m goin’ to the darkside with you





