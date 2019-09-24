Blink-182 – Darkside: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione del singolo

Rilasciato il 25 luglio 2019, Darkside è il quarto singolo estratto da Nine, ottavo album in studio dei Blink-182, pubblicato il successivo 20 settembre: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video ufficiale diretto da Andrew Sandler.
Scritta da Travis Barker, Matt Skiba, John Feldmann & Mark Hoppus e prodotta da Tim Pagnotta, l’orecchiabile canzone racconta la storia di un ragazzo innamorato di una ragazza che ha un lato oscuro, il che non preoccupa minimamente il cantante, che ha anche lui il suo lato oscuro.
Tuttavia questo “lato oscuro” potrebbe anche fare riferimento alla depressione e se così fosse, il brano assumerebbe un altro significato, raccontando le battaglie per sostenere una persona che attraversa uno stato depressivo.
blink-182 – Darkside Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1: Matt Skiba]
She’s a girl dressed in black from another world
Lives and breathes like a girl from another world
She don’t know my name (She don’t know my name)
She don’t have the time of day
Celebrate, medicate ’til we numb the pain
In this storm, it’s still dark, like it always rains
She don’t feel the same (She don’t feel the same)
She don’t have the time of day
È una ragazza dell’altro mondo vestita di nero
Vive e respira come una ragazza dell’altro mondo
Lei non sa come mi chiamo (non conosce il mio nome)
Non ha orari
Festeggiamo, ci curiamo finché non alleviamo il dolore
Con questa tempesta è ancora buio, come se piovesse sempre
Lei non prova le stesse cose (Lei non prova le stesse cose)
Non ha orari
[Pre-Chorus: Mark Hoppus]
And I wait, and I wait, and I wait
And I wait, and I wait, and I wait
And I wait for her
And I wait, and I wait, and I wait
And I wait, and I wait, and I wait
And I wait for her
E aspetto, aspetto e aspetto
E aspetto, aspetto e aspetto
E la aspetto
E aspetto, aspetto e aspetto
E aspetto, aspetto e aspetto
E la aspetto
[Chorus: Matt Skiba]
I don’t care what you say, no
I don’t care what you do
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
I don’t care what you say, no
I don’t care what you do
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
Non mi importa ciò che dici, no
Non mi importa ciò che fai
Andrò nel lato oscuro con te
Andrò nel lato oscuro con te
Non mi importa quello che dici, no
Non mi importa quello che fai
Andrò nel lato oscuro con te
Andrò nel lato oscuro con te
[Verse 2: Mark Hoppus]
She’s a girl, I look back to what could have been
Her cloak and dagger, mouth tastes like medicine
She won’t last the night (She won’t last the night)
Spun out in the neon light
You would leave, but you need me to numb the pain
You’re possessed and you slept through another day
You don’t feel the same
And I don’t have the strength to stay
È una ragazza, ripenso a quello che avrebbe potuto essere
Il suo mistero, la sua bocca sa di medicina
Non supererà la notte (non supererà la notte)
E’ andata fuori uso nella luce al neon
Te ne andresti, ma hai bisogno che io ti allevi il dolore
Sei posseduta e hai dormito un altro giorno
Non provi le stesse cose
E non ho la forza per restare
[Pre-Chorus: Mark Hoppus]
And I wait, and I wait, and I wait
And I wait, and I wait, and I wait
And I wait for her
And I wait, and I wait, and I wait
And I wait, and I wait, and I wait
And I wait for her
[Chorus: Matt Skiba]
I don’t care what you say, no
I don’t care what you do
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
I don’t care what you say, no
I don’t care what you do
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
[Bridge: Matt Skiba]
(Oh) I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
(Oh) I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
I don’t care what you say, no
I don’t care what you do
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
I’m goin’ to the darkside
(Oh) andrò con te nel lato oscuro
(Oh) andrò nel lato oscuro con te
Non mi importa ciò che dici, no
Non mi importa ciò che fai
Andrò nel lato oscuro con te
Andrò nel lato oscuro
[Chorus: Matt Skiba]
I don’t care what you say, no
I don’t care what you do
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
[Outro: Matt Skiba]
(Oh) I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
(Oh) I’m goin’ to the darkside with you
