TWICE – Feel Special: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione della canzone









Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video di Feel Special, singolo delle Twice estratto dall’album omonimo, ottavo EP del gruppo femminile sudcoreano, formatosi a Seul nel 2015, uscito in digitale il 23 settembre 2019 via JYP Entertainment, a 5 mesi dall’ultimo Extended Play “Fancy You”. Disponibile anche il testo romanizzato e la traduzione in inglese.

Il disco, che sarà anche disponibile nella versione CD dal 1° novembre, racchiude ulteriori sei tracce, tra le quali la versione in coreano di BREAKTHROUGH e altri 5 inediti.

Nella title track, accompagnata da un sontuoso video musicale, le nove componenti del gruppo cantano come si sentivano prima che arrivasse una persona speciale, che le fa sentire davvero molto speciali, facendogli dimenticare tutte le cose negative della vita.

TWICE – Feel Special testo e traduzione

In Coreano

[Intro]

(You make me feel special)

(Mi fai sentire speciale)

[Verse 1: Chaeyoung]

그런 날이 있어

갑자기 혼자인 것만 같은 날

어딜 가도 내 자리가 아닌 것만 같고

고갠 떨궈지는 날

Ci sono giorni

Giorni in cui improvvisamente mi sento sola come un cane

Quando sento di non appartenere a nessuno

E la mia testa penzola

[Pre-Chorus: Tzuyu, Momo]

그럴 때마다 내게

얼마나 내가 소중한지

말해주는 너의 그 한마디에

Everything’s alright

초라한 nobody 에서 다시 somebody

특별한 나로 변해

Quando quei giorni arrivano, mi dici

Quanto io sia preziosa

Sentendo quelle parole che dici

Va tutto bene

Da nessuno a qualcuno

Divento una persona molto speciale

[Chorus: Sana, Nayeon]

You make me feel special

세상이 아무리 날 주저앉혀도

아프고 아픈 말들이 날 찔러도

네가 있어 난 다시 웃어

That’s what you do

Again, I feel special

아무것도 아닌 존재 같다가도

사라져도 모를 사람 같다가도

날 부르는 네 목소리에

I feel loved, I feel so special

Mi fai sentire speciale

Non importa come il mondo mi butti già

Anche quando parole offensive mi pugnalano

Sorrido nuovamente perché ci sei tu

E’ l’effetto che mi fai

Mi sento speciale ancora una volta

Ci sono momenti in cui mi sento come se fossi una nullità

Come se nessuno notasse la mia presenza

Ma quando sento che mi chiami

Mi sento amata, mi sento davvero speciale

[Verse 2: Mina]

자꾸 숨고만 싶어서

마주 하기가 싫어서

모든 게 의미를 잃은 듯이

내가 의미를 잃은 듯이

가만히 주저앉아 있을 때

Volevo solo nascondermi

Non volevo affrontare il mondo

Come se tutto non avesse significato

Come se io avessi perso significato

Sono rimasta ancora lì seduta

[Pre-Chorus: Momo, Tzuyu]

그때 내 앞에 나타난 너의

따뜻한 미소와 손길에

Everything’s alright

초라한 nobody 에서 다시 somebody

특별한 나로 변해

Poi ti sei presentato davanti a me

Con un caloroso sorriso, hai teso la mano

Va tutto bene

Da nessuno a qualcuno

Divento una persona molto speciale

[Chorus: Jihyo, Jeongyeon]

You make me feel special

세상이 아무리 날 주저앉혀도

아프고 아픈 말들이 날 찔러도

네가 있어 난 다시 웃어

That’s what you do

Again, I feel special

아무것도 아닌 존재 같다가도

사라져도 모를 사람 같다가도

날 부르는 네 목소리에

I feel loved, I feel so special

Mi fai sentire speciale

Non importa come il mondo mi butti già

Anche quando parole offensive mi pugnalano

Sorrido nuovamente perché ci sei tu

E’ l’effetto che mi fai

Mi sento speciale ancora una volta

Ci sono momenti in cui mi sento come se fossi una nullità

Come se nessuno notasse la mia presenza

Ma quando sento che mi chiami

Mi sento amata, mi sento davvero speciale

[Bridge: Dahyun]

Uh, you make everything alright

구름이 쫙 낀 햇살 한 줌 없는 날

네가 바로 나의 shining light

That’s what you do

아무리 어두운 밤도 다시 낮

I owe it to you

Because you make me feel

Tu rendi tutto perfetto

In una giornata nuvolosa senza sole

Sei veramente la mia luce splendente

E’ questo l’effetto che mi fai

Anche la notte più buia diventa giorno

Ti sono debitrice

Perché mi fai sentire

[Chorus: Jihyo, Nayeon]

You make me feel special

세상이 아무리 날 주저앉혀도

아프고 아픈 말들이 날 찔러도

네가 있어 난 다시 웃어

That’s what you do

Again, I feel special

아무것도 아닌 존재 같다가도

사라져도 모를 사람 같다가도

날 부르는 네 목소리에

I feel loved, I feel so special

Mi fai sentire speciale

Non importa come il mondo mi butti già

Anche quando parole offensive mi pugnalano

Sorrido nuovamente perché ci sei tu

E’ l’effetto che mi fai

Mi sento speciale ancora una volta

Ci sono momenti in cui mi sento come se fossi una nullità

Come se nessuno notasse la mia presenza

Ma quando sento che mi chiami

Mi sento amata, mi sento davvero speciale





[Outro]

(I feel loved)

(I feel loved, I feel so special)

(Mi sento amata)

(Mi sento amata, mi sento così speciale)

In Coreano Romanizzato

[Intro]

(You make me feel special)

[Verse 1: Chaeyoung]

Geuleon nali isseo

Gabjagi honjain geosman gateun nal

Eodil gado nae jaliga anin geosman gatgo

Gogaen tteolgwojineun nal

[Pre-Chorus: Tzuyu, Momo]

Geuleol ttaemada naege

Eolmana naega sojunghanji

Malhaejuneun neoui geu hanmadie

Everything’s alright

Cholahan Nobodyeseo dasi Somebody

Teugbyeolhan nalo byeonhae

[Chorus: Sana, Nayeon]

You make me feel special

Sesang-i amuli nal jujeoanjhyeodo

Apeugo apeun maldeul-i nal jjilleodo

Nega iss-eo nan dasi us-eo

That’s what you do

Again I feel special

Amugeosdo anin jonjae gatdagado

Salajyeodo moleul salam gatdagado

Nal buleuneun ne mogsolie

I feel loved, I feel so special

[Verse 2: Mina]

Jakku sumgoman sipeoseo

Maju hagiga silh-eoseo

Modeun ge uimileul ilh-eun deus-i

Naega uimileul ilh-eun deus-i

Gamanhi jujeoanj-a iss-eul ttae

[Pre-Chorus: Momo, Tzuyu]

Geuttae nae ape natanan neoui

Ttatteushan misowa songile

Everything’s alright

Cholahan Nobodyeseo dasi Somebody

Teugbyeolhan nalo byeonhae

[Chorus: Jihyo, Jeongyeon]

You make me feel special

Sesang-i amuli nal jujeoanjhyeodo

Apeugo apeun maldeul-i nal jjilleodo

Nega iss-eo nan dasi us-eo

That’s what you do

Again I feel special

Amugeosdo anin jonjae gatdagado

Salajyeodo moleul salam gatdagado

Nal buleuneun ne mogsolie

I feel loved, I feel so special

[Bridge: Dahyun, & JIhyo]

You make everything alright

Guleum-i jjwag kkin

Haes-sal han jum eobsneun nal

Nega balo naui Shining light

That’s what you do

Amuli eoduun bamdo dasi naj

I owe it to you

Because you make me feel special

[Chorus: Jihyo, Nayeon]

Sesang-i amuli nal jujeoanjhyeodo

Apeugo apeun maldeul-i nal jjilleodo

Nega iss-eo nan dasi us-eo

That’s what you do

Again I feel special

Amugeosdo anin jonjae gatdagado

Salajyeodo moleul salam gatdagado

Nal buleuneun ne mogsolie

I feel loved, I feel so special

[Outro]

(I feel loved)

(I feel loved, I feel so special)

Traduzione in Inglese





[Verse 1: Chaeyoung]

There are one of those days

Days when I suddenly I feel all alone

When I feel like I don’t belong anywere

And my head is hanging down

[Pre-Chorus 1: Tzuyu, Momo]

Whenever those days come, you tell me

How precious I am

At those words you say

Everything’s alright

From Nobody to Somebody

I become a very special me

[Chorus: Sana, Nayeon]

You make me feel special

No matter how the world brings me down

Even when hurtful words stab me

I smile again cuz you’re there

That’s what you do

Again I feel special

One moment I feel like I’m nothing at all

Like no one would notice if I were gone

But then when I hear you calling me

I feel loved, I feel so special

[Verse 2: Mina]

I just wanted to hide

Didn’t wanna face the world

As if everything has lost meaning

As if I have lost meaning

I just sat there still

[Pre-Chorus 2: Momo, Tzuyu]

Then you appeared before me

With a warm smile, you held out your hand

Everything’s alright

From Nobody to Somebody

I become a very special me

[Chorus: Jihyo, Jeongyeon]

You make me feel special

No matter how the world brings me down

Even when hurtful words stab me

I smile again cuz you’re there

That’s what you do

Again I feel special

One moment I feel like I’m nothing at all

Like no one would notice if I were gone

But then when I hear you calling me

I feel loved, I feel so special

[Bridge: Dahyun]

You make everything alright

On a cloudy day without sunshine

You are indeed my Shining light

That’s what you do

Even the darkest night turns to day

I owe it to you

Because you make me feel

[Chorus: Jihyo, Nayeon]

You make me feel special

No matter how the world brings me down

Even when hurtful words stab me

I smile again cuz you’re there

That’s what you do

Again I feel special

One moment I feel like I’m nothing at all

Like no one would notice if I were gone

But then when I hear you calling me

I feel loved, I feel so special

[Outro]

(I feel loved)

(I feel loved, I feel so special)





