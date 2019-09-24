TWICE – Feel Special: video ufficiale, testo e traduzione della canzone

Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il video di Feel Special, singolo delle Twice estratto dall’album omonimo, ottavo EP del gruppo femminile sudcoreano, formatosi a Seul nel 2015, uscito in digitale il 23 settembre 2019 via JYP Entertainment, a 5 mesi dall’ultimo Extended Play “Fancy You”. Disponibile anche il testo romanizzato e la traduzione in inglese.
Il disco, che sarà anche disponibile nella versione CD dal 1° novembre, racchiude ulteriori sei tracce, tra le quali la versione in coreano di BREAKTHROUGH e altri 5 inediti.
Nella title track, accompagnata da un sontuoso video musicale, le nove componenti del gruppo cantano come si sentivano prima che arrivasse una persona speciale, che le fa sentire davvero molto speciali, facendogli dimenticare tutte le cose negative della vita.
TWICE – Feel Special testo e traduzione
In Coreano
[Intro]
(You make me feel special)
(Mi fai sentire speciale)
[Verse 1: Chaeyoung]
그런 날이 있어
갑자기 혼자인 것만 같은 날
어딜 가도 내 자리가 아닌 것만 같고
고갠 떨궈지는 날
Ci sono giorni
Giorni in cui improvvisamente mi sento sola come un cane
Quando sento di non appartenere a nessuno
E la mia testa penzola
[Pre-Chorus: Tzuyu, Momo]
그럴 때마다 내게
얼마나 내가 소중한지
말해주는 너의 그 한마디에
Everything’s alright
초라한 nobody 에서 다시 somebody
특별한 나로 변해
Quando quei giorni arrivano, mi dici
Quanto io sia preziosa
Sentendo quelle parole che dici
Va tutto bene
Da nessuno a qualcuno
Divento una persona molto speciale
[Chorus: Sana, Nayeon]
You make me feel special
세상이 아무리 날 주저앉혀도
아프고 아픈 말들이 날 찔러도
네가 있어 난 다시 웃어
That’s what you do
Again, I feel special
아무것도 아닌 존재 같다가도
사라져도 모를 사람 같다가도
날 부르는 네 목소리에
I feel loved, I feel so special
Mi fai sentire speciale
Non importa come il mondo mi butti già
Anche quando parole offensive mi pugnalano
Sorrido nuovamente perché ci sei tu
E’ l’effetto che mi fai
Mi sento speciale ancora una volta
Ci sono momenti in cui mi sento come se fossi una nullità
Come se nessuno notasse la mia presenza
Ma quando sento che mi chiami
Mi sento amata, mi sento davvero speciale
[Verse 2: Mina]
자꾸 숨고만 싶어서
마주 하기가 싫어서
모든 게 의미를 잃은 듯이
내가 의미를 잃은 듯이
가만히 주저앉아 있을 때
Volevo solo nascondermi
Non volevo affrontare il mondo
Come se tutto non avesse significato
Come se io avessi perso significato
Sono rimasta ancora lì seduta
[Pre-Chorus: Momo, Tzuyu]
그때 내 앞에 나타난 너의
따뜻한 미소와 손길에
Everything’s alright
초라한 nobody 에서 다시 somebody
특별한 나로 변해
Poi ti sei presentato davanti a me
Con un caloroso sorriso, hai teso la mano
Va tutto bene
Da nessuno a qualcuno
Divento una persona molto speciale
[Chorus: Jihyo, Jeongyeon]
You make me feel special
세상이 아무리 날 주저앉혀도
아프고 아픈 말들이 날 찔러도
네가 있어 난 다시 웃어
That’s what you do
Again, I feel special
아무것도 아닌 존재 같다가도
사라져도 모를 사람 같다가도
날 부르는 네 목소리에
I feel loved, I feel so special
Mi fai sentire speciale
Non importa come il mondo mi butti già
Anche quando parole offensive mi pugnalano
Sorrido nuovamente perché ci sei tu
E’ l’effetto che mi fai
Mi sento speciale ancora una volta
Ci sono momenti in cui mi sento come se fossi una nullità
Come se nessuno notasse la mia presenza
Ma quando sento che mi chiami
Mi sento amata, mi sento davvero speciale
[Bridge: Dahyun]
Uh, you make everything alright
구름이 쫙 낀 햇살 한 줌 없는 날
네가 바로 나의 shining light
That’s what you do
아무리 어두운 밤도 다시 낮
I owe it to you
Because you make me feel
Tu rendi tutto perfetto
In una giornata nuvolosa senza sole
Sei veramente la mia luce splendente
E’ questo l’effetto che mi fai
Anche la notte più buia diventa giorno
Ti sono debitrice
Perché mi fai sentire
[Chorus: Jihyo, Nayeon]
You make me feel special
세상이 아무리 날 주저앉혀도
아프고 아픈 말들이 날 찔러도
네가 있어 난 다시 웃어
That’s what you do
Again, I feel special
아무것도 아닌 존재 같다가도
사라져도 모를 사람 같다가도
날 부르는 네 목소리에
I feel loved, I feel so special
Mi fai sentire speciale
Non importa come il mondo mi butti già
Anche quando parole offensive mi pugnalano
Sorrido nuovamente perché ci sei tu
E’ l’effetto che mi fai
Mi sento speciale ancora una volta
Ci sono momenti in cui mi sento come se fossi una nullità
Come se nessuno notasse la mia presenza
Ma quando sento che mi chiami
Mi sento amata, mi sento davvero speciale
[Outro]
(I feel loved)
(I feel loved, I feel so special)
(Mi sento amata)
(Mi sento amata, mi sento così speciale)
[Intro]
(You make me feel special)
[Verse 1: Chaeyoung]
Geuleon nali isseo
Gabjagi honjain geosman gateun nal
Eodil gado nae jaliga anin geosman gatgo
Gogaen tteolgwojineun nal
[Pre-Chorus: Tzuyu, Momo]
Geuleol ttaemada naege
Eolmana naega sojunghanji
Malhaejuneun neoui geu hanmadie
Everything’s alright
Cholahan Nobodyeseo dasi Somebody
Teugbyeolhan nalo byeonhae
[Chorus: Sana, Nayeon]
You make me feel special
Sesang-i amuli nal jujeoanjhyeodo
Apeugo apeun maldeul-i nal jjilleodo
Nega iss-eo nan dasi us-eo
That’s what you do
Again I feel special
Amugeosdo anin jonjae gatdagado
Salajyeodo moleul salam gatdagado
Nal buleuneun ne mogsolie
I feel loved, I feel so special
[Verse 2: Mina]
Jakku sumgoman sipeoseo
Maju hagiga silh-eoseo
Modeun ge uimileul ilh-eun deus-i
Naega uimileul ilh-eun deus-i
Gamanhi jujeoanj-a iss-eul ttae
[Pre-Chorus: Momo, Tzuyu]
Geuttae nae ape natanan neoui
Ttatteushan misowa songile
Everything’s alright
Cholahan Nobodyeseo dasi Somebody
Teugbyeolhan nalo byeonhae
[Chorus: Jihyo, Jeongyeon]
You make me feel special
Sesang-i amuli nal jujeoanjhyeodo
Apeugo apeun maldeul-i nal jjilleodo
Nega iss-eo nan dasi us-eo
That’s what you do
Again I feel special
Amugeosdo anin jonjae gatdagado
Salajyeodo moleul salam gatdagado
Nal buleuneun ne mogsolie
I feel loved, I feel so special
[Bridge: Dahyun, & JIhyo]
You make everything alright
Guleum-i jjwag kkin
Haes-sal han jum eobsneun nal
Nega balo naui Shining light
That’s what you do
Amuli eoduun bamdo dasi naj
I owe it to you
Because you make me feel special
[Chorus: Jihyo, Nayeon]
Sesang-i amuli nal jujeoanjhyeodo
Apeugo apeun maldeul-i nal jjilleodo
Nega iss-eo nan dasi us-eo
That’s what you do
Again I feel special
Amugeosdo anin jonjae gatdagado
Salajyeodo moleul salam gatdagado
Nal buleuneun ne mogsolie
I feel loved, I feel so special
[Outro]
(I feel loved)
(I feel loved, I feel so special)
[Verse 1: Chaeyoung]
There are one of those days
Days when I suddenly I feel all alone
When I feel like I don’t belong anywere
And my head is hanging down
[Pre-Chorus 1: Tzuyu, Momo]
Whenever those days come, you tell me
How precious I am
At those words you say
Everything’s alright
From Nobody to Somebody
I become a very special me
[Chorus: Sana, Nayeon]
You make me feel special
No matter how the world brings me down
Even when hurtful words stab me
I smile again cuz you’re there
That’s what you do
Again I feel special
One moment I feel like I’m nothing at all
Like no one would notice if I were gone
But then when I hear you calling me
I feel loved, I feel so special
[Verse 2: Mina]
I just wanted to hide
Didn’t wanna face the world
As if everything has lost meaning
As if I have lost meaning
I just sat there still
[Pre-Chorus 2: Momo, Tzuyu]
Then you appeared before me
With a warm smile, you held out your hand
Everything’s alright
From Nobody to Somebody
I become a very special me
[Chorus: Jihyo, Jeongyeon]
You make me feel special
No matter how the world brings me down
Even when hurtful words stab me
I smile again cuz you’re there
That’s what you do
Again I feel special
One moment I feel like I’m nothing at all
Like no one would notice if I were gone
But then when I hear you calling me
I feel loved, I feel so special
[Bridge: Dahyun]
You make everything alright
On a cloudy day without sunshine
You are indeed my Shining light
That’s what you do
Even the darkest night turns to day
I owe it to you
Because you make me feel
[Chorus: Jihyo, Nayeon]
You make me feel special
No matter how the world brings me down
Even when hurtful words stab me
I smile again cuz you’re there
That’s what you do
Again I feel special
One moment I feel like I’m nothing at all
Like no one would notice if I were gone
But then when I hear you calling me
I feel loved, I feel so special
[Outro]
(I feel loved)
(I feel loved, I feel so special)
