Leggi il testo di Black Magic di Eminem & Skylar Grey

Leggi il testo di Black Magic, seconda traccia contenuta in Music to Be Murdered By: Side B, versione deluxe di Music to Be Murdered By, disponibile in digitale da venerdì 18 dicembre 2020.

La canzone è stata scritta insieme a Luis Resto, Jayson DeZuzio e Skylar Grey, ospite della traccia, già all’opera insieme al leggendario rapper in Leaving Heaven, presente nell’edizione standard del disco uscita a gennaio. Skylar Grey ha anche curato la produzione insieme a Jayson DeZuzio.

Black Magic Testo Eminem

[Ritornello: Skylar Grey, (Eminem)]

Black magic, night walker (Yeah)

She haunts me like no other (Feel like)

Nobody told me (I don’t know) love is pain, oh (I know we just met)

Black magic, dark water (But it’s like)

Surrounds me like no other (It’s like I know you better than anyone)

She’s got my heart in chains

[1a Strofa]

We’re volatile, I can’t call it, though

It’s like too large a peg, and too small a hole (Yeah)

But she cheats and I catch her like the common cold (Sneeze)

Last time, I broke her collar bone, she’s intolerable (Yeah)

All I know is that the sex is phenomenal, though

We’re an unlikely pair (Yeah)

Like two different Nike Airs

But I’m the same size she wears (Jordans)

So I think we’re soulmates though (Yeah)

People don’t like us together, but like we care (Not me, not me)

Yeah, but God strike me dead (Yeah)

She knows that I would walk over hot coals

For her with both of my feet bare (Yeah)

But soon as I ask to hit (Ask to hit)

It’s like she grabs a switch (Grabs a switch)

And turns me over her knee

‘Cause my ass is whipped, yeah

And I got her back, but I’m spineless (Yeah)

So when she stabs me in mine (Yeah)

It’s like I just can’t feel the knife (What?)

As she pokes, jabs it, and slices

One minute, she’ll build me up (Up)

The next, she’ll push me ’round

Probably why she calls me “dumbbell”

She lifts me up (Yeah), then puts me down (Huh)

But I am under her thumbnail

I must be under her spell

It’s like lookin’ right into a gun barrel

But none of these hoes can fuck with my girl

She got that—





[Ritornello: Skylar Grey]

Black magic, night walker

She haunts me like no other

Nobody told me love is pain, oh

Black magic, dark water

Surrounds me like no other

She’s got my heart in chains

[2a Strofa]

We wake up, break up, make up like Maybelline

Now she’s all made up like make-believe

Probably why she’s so fake to me

But what the fuck’s it gonna take for me to make her see?

Strip her naked and take her keys

I been plannin’ this day for weeks

But I can’t tell if I’m awake or asleep

But if this is actually happenin’, sucker for pain

I’m stuck in this radioactive pattern

But hurt by her motherfuckin’ hairs

All I imagine, dragon

She lunges, attacks, and scratches

But I ain’t gonna stand for that shit

Like Kaep for the National Anthem

As I stab, I’m laughin’

So much for witchcraft and magic

Abracadabra that bitch

No turnin’ back, I’m blackin’

As I say farewell to the love of my life, I cut and I slice

I give her one last hug goodbye

Wipe the blood off my butterfly knife

Watch her fuckin’ die right in front of my eyes

But in hindsight

Think I just wanted to see what her insides look like

As I pop another five Vic’s

That’s what this high’s like

Look down, there’s mud on my Nikes

Shovel at my side, blood on my mic

Now wake up to music to be murdered by like—



