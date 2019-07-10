Beyoncé – “Spirit” per la colonna sonora de Il Re Leone 2019: audio, testo e traduzione

Spirit è un singolo di Beyoncé, rilasciato il 10 luglio 2019 per la colonna sonora de The Lion King (Il Re Leone 2019), remake fotorealistico di animazione computerizzata dell’omonimo film del 1994. La pellicola è stata diretta e co-prodotta da Jon Favreau e verrà distribuita nelle sale cinematografiche italiane dal 21 agosto 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta il nuovo brano.
Saranno due le colonne sonore del film: la prima è “The Lion King: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” di Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams & David Fleming, che se non vado errato esce l’11 luglio 2019, mentre la seconda si intitola “The Lion King: The Gift“, è di Beyoncé e artisti vari (tra i quali Elton John in “Never Too Late”) e vedrà la luce il successivo 19 luglio. La cantautrice statunitense canterà insieme a Donald Glover, Billy Eichner & Seth Rogen anche una seconda traccia della soundtrack intitolata “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” e aggiungo che sarà anche doppiatrice della leonessa Nala.
In questa canzone, che presumibilmente verrà utilizzata nei titoli di coda, la Knowles canta l’avvicinarsi di un futuro leader e l’importanza della resilienza.
Beyonce Spirit testo e traduzione
[Intro]
Uishi kwa muda mrefu mfalme
(Uishi kwa uishi kwa)
Uishi kwa muda mrefu mfalme
(Uishi kwa, uishi kwa)
Lunga vita al re
(Vivi, vivi)
Lunga vita al re
(Vivi, vivi)
[Verse 1]
Yeah, yeah, and the wind is talking (Mmm)
Yeah, yeah, for the very first time
With a melody that pulls you towards it
Paintin’ pictures of paradise
Sì, sì, e il vento sta parlando (Mmm)
Sì, sì, per la primissima volta
Con una melodia che ti trascina verso di se
Dipingendo quadri del Paradiso
[Pre-Chorus]
Sayin’ rise up to the light in the sky, yeah
Watch the light lift your heart up
Burn your flame through the night
Dicendo di salire fino alla luce nel cielo, sì
Guarda la luce, alza il tuo cuore
La tua fiamma brucia per tutta la notte
[Chorus]
Woah, spirit
Watch the heavens open, yeah
Spirit, can you hear it callin’? (Callin’)
Yeah
Spirito
Guarda i cieli aprirsi, sì
Spirito, riesci a sentire il richiamo? (richiamo)
si
[Verse 2]
Yeah, yeah, and the waters crashin’
Trying to keep your head up high
While you’re trembling, that’s when the magic happens
And the stars gather by, by your side
Sì, sì, e le acque si schiantano
Cercando di tenere la testa alta
La magia ha inizio quando tremi
E le stelle si avvicinano a te
[Pre-Chorus]
Sayin’ rise up to the light in the sky, yeah
Let the light lift your heart up
Burn your flame through the night
Dicendo di salire fino alla luce nel cielo, sì
Lascia che la luce alzi il tuo cuore
La tua fiamma brucia per tutta la notte
[Chorus]
Yeah, spirit
Watch the heavens open, yeah
Spirit, can you hear it callin’? (Callin’)
Yeah
Sì, spirito
Guarda i cieli aprirsi, sì
Spirito, riesci a sentire il richiamo? (richiamo)
si
[Bridge]
Your destiny is comin’ close
Stand up and fight
So go into that far off land
And be one with the great lion, I am
A boy becomes a man
Il tuo destino si avvicina
Alzati e combatti
Quindi vai in quella terra lontana
E sii un tutt’uno con il grande leone, si
Un ragazzo diventa un uomo
[Chorus]
Woah, spirit
Watch the heavens open, yeah
Spirit, can you hear it callin’? Yeah
Spirit, yeah, watch the heavens open, open, yeah
Spirit, spirit, can you hear it callin’? (Callin’)
Yeah
Spirito
Guarda i cieli aprirsi, sì
Spirito, riesci a sentire il richiamo? Si
Spirito, sì, i cieli aprirsi, aprirsi, sì
Spirito, riesci a sentire il richiamo? (richiamo)
si
[Outro]
Your destiny is comin’ close, stand up and fight
So go into a far off land and be one with the great I am
Il tuo destino si avvicina, alzati e combatti
Quindi vai in quella terra lontana e sii un tutt’uno con il grande Io sono
Lascia un commento