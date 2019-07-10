Beyoncé – “Spirit” per la colonna sonora de Il Re Leone 2019: audio, testo e traduzione





Spirit è un singolo di Beyoncé, rilasciato il 10 luglio 2019 per la colonna sonora de The Lion King (Il Re Leone 2019), remake fotorealistico di animazione computerizzata dell’omonimo film del 1994. La pellicola è stata diretta e co-prodotta da Jon Favreau e verrà distribuita nelle sale cinematografiche italiane dal 21 agosto 2019. Leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta il nuovo brano.

Saranno due le colonne sonore del film: la prima è “The Lion King: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” di Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams & David Fleming, che se non vado errato esce l’11 luglio 2019, mentre la seconda si intitola “The Lion King: The Gift“, è di Beyoncé e artisti vari (tra i quali Elton John in “Never Too Late”) e vedrà la luce il successivo 19 luglio. La cantautrice statunitense canterà insieme a Donald Glover, Billy Eichner & Seth Rogen anche una seconda traccia della soundtrack intitolata “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” e aggiungo che sarà anche doppiatrice della leonessa Nala.

In questa canzone, che presumibilmente verrà utilizzata nei titoli di coda, la Knowles canta l’avvicinarsi di un futuro leader e l’importanza della resilienza.

Beyonce Spirit testo e traduzione

[Intro]

Uishi kwa muda mrefu mfalme

(Uishi kwa uishi kwa)

Uishi kwa muda mrefu mfalme

(Uishi kwa, uishi kwa)

Lunga vita al re

(Vivi, vivi)

Lunga vita al re

(Vivi, vivi)

[Verse 1]

Yeah, yeah, and the wind is talking (Mmm)

Yeah, yeah, for the very first time

With a melody that pulls you towards it

Paintin’ pictures of paradise

Sì, sì, e il vento sta parlando (Mmm)

Sì, sì, per la primissima volta

Con una melodia che ti trascina verso di se

Dipingendo quadri del Paradiso

[Pre-Chorus]

Sayin’ rise up to the light in the sky, yeah

Watch the light lift your heart up

Burn your flame through the night

Dicendo di salire fino alla luce nel cielo, sì

Guarda la luce, alza il tuo cuore

La tua fiamma brucia per tutta la notte

[Chorus]

Woah, spirit

Watch the heavens open, yeah

Spirit, can you hear it callin’? (Callin’)

Yeah

Spirito

Guarda i cieli aprirsi, sì

Spirito, riesci a sentire il richiamo? (richiamo)

si





[Verse 2]

Yeah, yeah, and the waters crashin’

Trying to keep your head up high

While you’re trembling, that’s when the magic happens

And the stars gather by, by your side

Sì, sì, e le acque si schiantano

Cercando di tenere la testa alta

La magia ha inizio quando tremi

E le stelle si avvicinano a te

[Pre-Chorus]

Sayin’ rise up to the light in the sky, yeah

Let the light lift your heart up

Burn your flame through the night

Dicendo di salire fino alla luce nel cielo, sì

Lascia che la luce alzi il tuo cuore

La tua fiamma brucia per tutta la notte

[Chorus]

Yeah, spirit

Watch the heavens open, yeah

Spirit, can you hear it callin’? (Callin’)

Yeah

Sì, spirito

Guarda i cieli aprirsi, sì

Spirito, riesci a sentire il richiamo? (richiamo)

si

[Bridge]

Your destiny is comin’ close

Stand up and fight

So go into that far off land

And be one with the great lion, I am

A boy becomes a man

Il tuo destino si avvicina

Alzati e combatti

Quindi vai in quella terra lontana

E sii un tutt’uno con il grande leone, si

Un ragazzo diventa un uomo





[Chorus]

Woah, spirit

Watch the heavens open, yeah

Spirit, can you hear it callin’? Yeah

Spirit, yeah, watch the heavens open, open, yeah

Spirit, spirit, can you hear it callin’? (Callin’)

Yeah

Spirito

Guarda i cieli aprirsi, sì

Spirito, riesci a sentire il richiamo? Si

Spirito, sì, i cieli aprirsi, aprirsi, sì

Spirito, riesci a sentire il richiamo? (richiamo)

si

[Outro]

Your destiny is comin’ close, stand up and fight

So go into a far off land and be one with the great I am

Il tuo destino si avvicina, alzati e combatti

Quindi vai in quella terra lontana e sii un tutt’uno con il grande Io sono





