Ali Gatie – It’s You: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone d’amore





Rilasciato il 14 giugno 2019 via LI$N / Warner Records, It’s You è un romantico singolo del rapper e cantante canadese Ali Gatie: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il lyric video di questo pezzo scritto con la collaborazione di Nathan Perez, Andrew Wansel, Samuel Wishkoski, Adrian Allahverdi e Nicholas Adam Schiavone.

In questa bella e dolce canzone prodotta da Adriano, Sam Wish, Andrew “Pop” Wansel & Nathan Perez, in arte Happy Perez, il cantante si rivolge a una persona di cui dice di essersi innamorato e pur avendo sofferto molto per amore ed essendo consapevole di avere un carattere piuttosto fragile, sarebbe disposto a iniziare con lei una nuova storia d’amore, con tutti i rischi che ne derivano.

Ali Gatie It’s You testo e traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Chorus]

It’s you, it’s always you

If I’m ever gonna fall in love, I know it’s gon’ be you

It’s you, it’s always you

Met a lot of people, but nobody feels like you

So please don’t break my heart, don’t tear me apart

I know how it starts, trust me, I’ve been broken before

Don’t break me again, I am delicate

Please don’t break my heart

Trust me, I’ve been broken before

Sei tu, sei sempre tu

Se mai dovessi innamorarmi, so che quella persona saresti tu

Sei tu, sei sempre tu

Ho incontrato un sacco di persone, ma nessuno sembra come te

Quindi per favore non spezzarmi il cuore, non mi fare a pezzi

So come inizia, credimi, ho già sofferto prima

Non farmi soffrire un’altra volta, sono fragile

Per favore non spezzarmi il ​​cuore

Fidati, ho già sofferto prima

[Verse 1]

I’ve been broken, yeah, I know how it feels

To be open and then find out your love isn’t real

I’m still hurting, yeah, I’m hurting inside

I’m so scared to fall in love, but if it’s you, then I’ll try

Sono stato lasciato, sì, so cosa si prova ad

Aprirsi per poi scoprire che il tuo amore non è reale

Sto soffrendo ancora sì, sto soffrendo dentro di me

Ho tantissima paura di innamorarmi, ma se si tratta di te allora ci proverò





[Chorus]

It’s you, it’s always you

If I’m ever gonna fall in love, I know it’s gon’ be you

It’s you, it’s always you

Met a lot of people, but nobody feels like you

So please don’t break my heart, don’t tear me apart

I know how it starts, trust me, I’ve been broken before

Don’t break me again, I am delicate

Please don’t break my heart

Trust me, I’ve been broken before

[Verse 2]

I know I’m not the best at choosing lovers (Oh)

We both know my past speaks for itself (For itself)

If you don’t think that we’re right for each other (Baby, no)

Then please don’t let history repeat itself

‘Cause I want you, yeah, I want you, yeah

There’s nothing else I want

‘Cause I want you, yeah, I want you, yeah

And you’re the only thing I want

So di non essere bravo nella scelta delle amanti (Oh)

Sappiamo entrambi che il mio passato parla da sé (da sé)

Se non credi che siamo fatti l’uno per l’altra (Baby, no)

Allora per favore, non lasciare che la storia si ripeta

Perché ti voglio, sì, ti voglio, si

Non voglio nient’altro che te

Perché ti voglio, sì, ti voglio, si

E sei l’unica cosa che voglio

[Chorus]

It’s you, it’s always you

If I’m ever gonna fall in love, I know it’s gon’ be you

It’s you, it’s always you

Met a lot of people, but nobody feels like you

So please don’t break my heart, don’t tear me apart

I know how it starts, trust me, I’ve been broken before

Don’t break me again, I am delicate

Please don’t break my heart

Trust me, I’ve been broken before





[Outro]

‘Cause I want you, baby, I want you

Baby, I want you, Baby, I want you

Baby, I want you, Baby, I want you

Baby, I want you, you, you

‘Cause I want you, baby, I want you

Baby, I want you, Baby, I want you

Baby, I want you, Baby, I want you

Baby, I want you, you, you

Perché ti voglio, piccola, ti voglio

Tesoro, ti voglio, piccola, ti voglio

Tesoro, ti voglio, piccola, ti voglio

Baby, voglio te, te, te

Perché ti voglio, piccola, ti voglio

Tesoro, ti voglio, piccola, ti voglio

Tesoro, ti voglio, piccola, ti voglio

Baby, voglio te, te, te





