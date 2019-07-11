Ali Gatie – It’s You: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone d’amore

Rilasciato il 14 giugno 2019 via LI$N / Warner Records, It’s You è un romantico singolo del rapper e cantante canadese Ali Gatie: leggi il testo e la traduzione in italiano e ascolta e guarda il lyric video di questo pezzo scritto con la collaborazione di Nathan Perez, Andrew Wansel, Samuel Wishkoski, Adrian Allahverdi e Nicholas Adam Schiavone.
In questa bella e dolce canzone prodotta da Adriano, Sam Wish, Andrew “Pop” Wansel & Nathan Perez, in arte Happy Perez, il cantante si rivolge a una persona di cui dice di essersi innamorato e pur avendo sofferto molto per amore ed essendo consapevole di avere un carattere piuttosto fragile, sarebbe disposto a iniziare con lei una nuova storia d’amore, con tutti i rischi che ne derivano.
Ali Gatie It’s You testo e traduzione
[Chorus]
It’s you, it’s always you
If I’m ever gonna fall in love, I know it’s gon’ be you
It’s you, it’s always you
Met a lot of people, but nobody feels like you
So please don’t break my heart, don’t tear me apart
I know how it starts, trust me, I’ve been broken before
Don’t break me again, I am delicate
Please don’t break my heart
Trust me, I’ve been broken before
Sei tu, sei sempre tu
Se mai dovessi innamorarmi, so che quella persona saresti tu
Sei tu, sei sempre tu
Ho incontrato un sacco di persone, ma nessuno sembra come te
Quindi per favore non spezzarmi il cuore, non mi fare a pezzi
So come inizia, credimi, ho già sofferto prima
Non farmi soffrire un’altra volta, sono fragile
Per favore non spezzarmi il cuore
Fidati, ho già sofferto prima
[Verse 1]
I’ve been broken, yeah, I know how it feels
To be open and then find out your love isn’t real
I’m still hurting, yeah, I’m hurting inside
I’m so scared to fall in love, but if it’s you, then I’ll try
Sono stato lasciato, sì, so cosa si prova ad
Aprirsi per poi scoprire che il tuo amore non è reale
Sto soffrendo ancora sì, sto soffrendo dentro di me
Ho tantissima paura di innamorarmi, ma se si tratta di te allora ci proverò
[Chorus]
It’s you, it’s always you
If I’m ever gonna fall in love, I know it’s gon’ be you
It’s you, it’s always you
Met a lot of people, but nobody feels like you
So please don’t break my heart, don’t tear me apart
I know how it starts, trust me, I’ve been broken before
Don’t break me again, I am delicate
Please don’t break my heart
Trust me, I’ve been broken before
[Verse 2]
I know I’m not the best at choosing lovers (Oh)
We both know my past speaks for itself (For itself)
If you don’t think that we’re right for each other (Baby, no)
Then please don’t let history repeat itself
‘Cause I want you, yeah, I want you, yeah
There’s nothing else I want
‘Cause I want you, yeah, I want you, yeah
And you’re the only thing I want
So di non essere bravo nella scelta delle amanti (Oh)
Sappiamo entrambi che il mio passato parla da sé (da sé)
Se non credi che siamo fatti l’uno per l’altra (Baby, no)
Allora per favore, non lasciare che la storia si ripeta
Perché ti voglio, sì, ti voglio, si
Non voglio nient’altro che te
Perché ti voglio, sì, ti voglio, si
E sei l’unica cosa che voglio
[Chorus]
It’s you, it’s always you
If I’m ever gonna fall in love, I know it’s gon’ be you
It’s you, it’s always you
Met a lot of people, but nobody feels like you
So please don’t break my heart, don’t tear me apart
I know how it starts, trust me, I’ve been broken before
Don’t break me again, I am delicate
Please don’t break my heart
Trust me, I’ve been broken before
[Outro]
‘Cause I want you, baby, I want you
Baby, I want you, Baby, I want you
Baby, I want you, Baby, I want you
Baby, I want you, you, you
‘Cause I want you, baby, I want you
Baby, I want you, Baby, I want you
Baby, I want you, Baby, I want you
Baby, I want you, you, you
Perché ti voglio, piccola, ti voglio
Tesoro, ti voglio, piccola, ti voglio
Tesoro, ti voglio, piccola, ti voglio
Baby, voglio te, te, te
Perché ti voglio, piccola, ti voglio
Tesoro, ti voglio, piccola, ti voglio
Tesoro, ti voglio, piccola, ti voglio
Baby, voglio te, te, te
