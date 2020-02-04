Zivert – Life: audio, video, testo e traduzione della canzone









Il testo originale, quello della versione in inglese, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio e il video di Life, singolo della cantante russa Zivert estratto dal secondo album Vinyl #1, pubblicato il 27 settembre 2019.

Il brano è invece stato rilasciato il 30 novembre 2018 e dal 17 aprile 2019, è anche disponibile (solo su Youtube) nella versione interamente in inglese, perché quella originale è caratterizzata da un ritornello in inglese e due strofe in russo.

Zivert (vero nome: Julia Dmitrievna Zivert) è una cantante pop russa classe 1990, che guadagnato grande popolarità alla fine del 2018 dopo l’uscita del brano in oggetto, divenendo la canzone più ricercata su Shazam, la più popolare del 2019 secondo Yandex e la seconda nella classifica dei brani più ascoltati in Russia secondo Apple Music. Il brano racconta le scelte di vita che ogni persona fa solo per se stessa e l’importanza di questa scelta. Il filmato è stato girato a Hong Kong ed è stato diretto da Yaroslav Korotkov.

Zivert – Life Testo

[Intro]

Every time you’re here I can love

Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long

Like the first time, give me this madness

Just stay and look into my eyes

Every time you’re here I can love

Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long

Like the first time, give me this madness

Just stay and look into my eyes

[Strofa 1]

Эта лайф в кайф, когда ты сделал выбор сам

И по пустякам не ищешь повода в глазах

Когда в ожогах толк, ведь для тебя это урок

Куда-то унесло, и вот ты вновь сыграл в любовь

Перезаряжай или утопи в вискарь

Но не позволяй сказать, что эта лайф не кайф

Из небытия эти все события

Тут любая полоса на любителя

[Ritornello]

Every time you’re here I can love

Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long

Like the first time, give me this madness

Just stay and look into my eyes

Every time you’re here I can love

Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long

Like the first time, give me this madness

Just stay and look into my eyes

[Strofa 2]

Эта лайф в кайф, когда не хочется назад

И только этот миг лишь бы повторять подряд

Забить на палево, если так понравилось

Чем-то большим стать, ведь наша жизнь — это фристайл

На трубке занято — возможно вы уже никто

Но жёлтый светофор — последний шанс на тапку в пол

Эта карусель для таких, как мы детей

Если все вокруг не те — поищи в себе

[Ritornello]

Every time you’re here I can love

Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long

Like the first time, give me this madness

Just stay and look into my eyes

Every time you’re here I can love

Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long

Like the first time, give me this madness

Just stay and look into my eyes

[Conclusione]

Every time you’re here I can love

Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long

Like the first time, give me this madness

Just stay and look into my eyes





Testo in inglese





[Intro]

Every time you’re here I can love

Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long

Like the first time, give me this madness

Just stay and look into my eyes

Every time you’re here I can love

Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long

Like the first time, give me this madness

Just stay and look into my eyes

[Verse 1]

This life feels right

When you make your own choice

What is best for you?

When you listen to your voice

But some type of it

And you learn from your own mistakes

Now you fall in love

Dangerously arising state

For a second while

Open your beautiful eyes

Bring your talent

But don’t tell me lies

Life is full of joy

And it proves our chance

And I love the chance at the first dance

[Chorus]

Every time you’re here I can love

Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long

Like the first time, give me this madness

Just stay and look into my eyes

Every time you’re here I can love

Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long

Like the first time, give me this madness

Just stay and look into my eyes

[Verse 2]

This life feels right

When you don’t wanna back

Leave each moment

Which is keeping you in track

It’s too obvious

I can see it in your smile

And look at the prominent

And now we are alive from the first time

And your line is occupied

Maybe it was nothing at all

And I’m still in your mind

I’m good to play my role

This perfect carousel

This for kids like being you

Find my playing well

Find an attitude

[Chorus]

Every time you’re here I can love

Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long

Like the first time, give me this madness

Just stay and look into my eyes

Every time you’re here I can love

Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long

Like the first time, give me this madness

Just stay and look into my eyes

[Outro]

Every time you’re here I can love

Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long

Like the first time, give me this madness

Just stay and look into my eyes

Zivert – Life traduzione in italiano

Ogni volta che sei qui sono in grado di amare

Non sai che ho aspettato così a lungo

Come la prima volta, dammi questa follia

Resta e guardami negli occhi

Ogni volta che sei qui sono in grado di amare

Non sai che ho aspettato così a lungo

Come la prima volta, dammi questa follia

Resta e guardami negli occhi





Questa vita mi sembra giusta

Quando fai la tua scelta

Cos’è meglio per te?

Quando ascolti la tua voce

Ma una qualche forma di essa

E impari dai tuoi errori

Ora ti innamori

Il che è pericoloso

Per un attimo mentre

Apri i tuoi bellissimi occhi

Porti il tuo talento

Ma non mi dire bugie

La vita è piena di gioia

E rivela la nostra occasione

E mi piacerebbe avere l’occasione del primo ballo

Ogni volta che sei qui sono in grado di amare

Non sai che ho aspettato così a lungo

Come la prima volta, dammi questa follia

Resta e guardami negli occhi

Ogni volta che sei qui sono in grado di amare

Non sai che ho aspettato così a lungo

Come la prima volta, dammi questa follia

Resta e guardami negli occhi

Questa vita mi sembra giusta

Quando non vuoi tornare indietro

Lasci ogni momento

Che ti tiene in pista

È troppo ovvio

Lo vedo nel tuo sorriso

E guardo quant’è importante

E ora siamo vivi dal primo momento

E la tua linea è occupata

Forse non lo era affatto

E io sono ancora nella tua mente

Sono bravo a recitare la mia parte

Questa giostra perfetta

Questo per i bambini a cui piace essere se stessi

Trova le mie buone maniere

Trova un’attitudine

Ogni volta che sei qui sono in grado di amare

Non sai che ho aspettato così a lungo

Come la prima volta, dammi questa follia

Resta e guardami negli occhi

Ogni volta che sei qui sono in grado di amare

Non sai che ho aspettato così a lungo

Come la prima volta, dammi questa follia

Resta e guardami negli occhi

Ogni volta che sei qui sono in grado di amare

Non sai che ho aspettato così a lungo

Come la prima volta, dammi questa follia

Resta e guardami negli occhi

