Zivert – Life: audio, video, testo e traduzione della canzone

Il testo originale, quello della versione in inglese, la traduzione in italiano e l’audio e il video di Life, singolo della cantante russa Zivert estratto dal secondo album Vinyl #1, pubblicato il 27 settembre 2019.
Il brano è invece stato rilasciato il 30 novembre 2018 e dal 17 aprile 2019, è anche disponibile (solo su Youtube) nella versione interamente in inglese, perché quella originale è caratterizzata da un ritornello in inglese e due strofe in russo.
Zivert (vero nome: Julia Dmitrievna Zivert) è una cantante pop russa classe 1990, che guadagnato grande popolarità alla fine del 2018 dopo l’uscita del brano in oggetto, divenendo la canzone più ricercata su Shazam, la più popolare del 2019 secondo Yandex e la seconda nella classifica dei brani più ascoltati in Russia secondo Apple Music. Il brano racconta le scelte di vita che ogni persona fa solo per se stessa e l’importanza di questa scelta. Il filmato è stato girato a Hong Kong ed è stato diretto da Yaroslav Korotkov.
Zivert – Life Testo
[Intro]
Every time you’re here I can love
Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long
Like the first time, give me this madness
Just stay and look into my eyes
Every time you’re here I can love
Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long
Like the first time, give me this madness
Just stay and look into my eyes
[Strofa 1]
Эта лайф в кайф, когда ты сделал выбор сам
И по пустякам не ищешь повода в глазах
Когда в ожогах толк, ведь для тебя это урок
Куда-то унесло, и вот ты вновь сыграл в любовь
Перезаряжай или утопи в вискарь
Но не позволяй сказать, что эта лайф не кайф
Из небытия эти все события
Тут любая полоса на любителя
[Ritornello]
Every time you’re here I can love
Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long
Like the first time, give me this madness
Just stay and look into my eyes
Every time you’re here I can love
Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long
Like the first time, give me this madness
Just stay and look into my eyes
[Strofa 2]
Эта лайф в кайф, когда не хочется назад
И только этот миг лишь бы повторять подряд
Забить на палево, если так понравилось
Чем-то большим стать, ведь наша жизнь — это фристайл
На трубке занято — возможно вы уже никто
Но жёлтый светофор — последний шанс на тапку в пол
Эта карусель для таких, как мы детей
Если все вокруг не те — поищи в себе
[Ritornello]
Every time you’re here I can love
Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long
Like the first time, give me this madness
Just stay and look into my eyes
Every time you’re here I can love
Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long
Like the first time, give me this madness
Just stay and look into my eyes
[Conclusione]
Every time you’re here I can love
Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long
Like the first time, give me this madness
Just stay and look into my eyes
Testo in inglese
[Intro]
Every time you’re here I can love
Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long
Like the first time, give me this madness
Just stay and look into my eyes
Every time you’re here I can love
Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long
Like the first time, give me this madness
Just stay and look into my eyes
[Verse 1]
This life feels right
When you make your own choice
What is best for you?
When you listen to your voice
But some type of it
And you learn from your own mistakes
Now you fall in love
Dangerously arising state
For a second while
Open your beautiful eyes
Bring your talent
But don’t tell me lies
Life is full of joy
And it proves our chance
And I love the chance at the first dance
[Chorus]
Every time you’re here I can love
Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long
Like the first time, give me this madness
Just stay and look into my eyes
Every time you’re here I can love
Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long
Like the first time, give me this madness
Just stay and look into my eyes
[Verse 2]
This life feels right
When you don’t wanna back
Leave each moment
Which is keeping you in track
It’s too obvious
I can see it in your smile
And look at the prominent
And now we are alive from the first time
And your line is occupied
Maybe it was nothing at all
And I’m still in your mind
I’m good to play my role
This perfect carousel
This for kids like being you
Find my playing well
Find an attitude
[Chorus]
Every time you’re here I can love
Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long
Like the first time, give me this madness
Just stay and look into my eyes
Every time you’re here I can love
Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long
Like the first time, give me this madness
Just stay and look into my eyes
[Outro]
Every time you’re here I can love
Don’t you know I’ve been waiting so long
Like the first time, give me this madness
Just stay and look into my eyes
Zivert – Life traduzione in italiano
Ogni volta che sei qui sono in grado di amare
Non sai che ho aspettato così a lungo
Come la prima volta, dammi questa follia
Resta e guardami negli occhi
Ogni volta che sei qui sono in grado di amare
Non sai che ho aspettato così a lungo
Come la prima volta, dammi questa follia
Resta e guardami negli occhi
Questa vita mi sembra giusta
Quando fai la tua scelta
Cos’è meglio per te?
Quando ascolti la tua voce
Ma una qualche forma di essa
E impari dai tuoi errori
Ora ti innamori
Il che è pericoloso
Per un attimo mentre
Apri i tuoi bellissimi occhi
Porti il tuo talento
Ma non mi dire bugie
La vita è piena di gioia
E rivela la nostra occasione
E mi piacerebbe avere l’occasione del primo ballo
Ogni volta che sei qui sono in grado di amare
Non sai che ho aspettato così a lungo
Come la prima volta, dammi questa follia
Resta e guardami negli occhi
Ogni volta che sei qui sono in grado di amare
Non sai che ho aspettato così a lungo
Come la prima volta, dammi questa follia
Resta e guardami negli occhi
Questa vita mi sembra giusta
Quando non vuoi tornare indietro
Lasci ogni momento
Che ti tiene in pista
È troppo ovvio
Lo vedo nel tuo sorriso
E guardo quant’è importante
E ora siamo vivi dal primo momento
E la tua linea è occupata
Forse non lo era affatto
E io sono ancora nella tua mente
Sono bravo a recitare la mia parte
Questa giostra perfetta
Questo per i bambini a cui piace essere se stessi
Trova le mie buone maniere
Trova un’attitudine
Ogni volta che sei qui sono in grado di amare
Non sai che ho aspettato così a lungo
Come la prima volta, dammi questa follia
Resta e guardami negli occhi
Ogni volta che sei qui sono in grado di amare
Non sai che ho aspettato così a lungo
Come la prima volta, dammi questa follia
Resta e guardami negli occhi
Ogni volta che sei qui sono in grado di amare
Non sai che ho aspettato così a lungo
Come la prima volta, dammi questa follia
Resta e guardami negli occhi
Lascia un commento