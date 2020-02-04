Celeste – Stop This Flame: audio, video, testo e traduzione del singolo

Rilasciato il 9 gennaio 2020 via Both Sides / Polydor Records e on air da una settimana più tardi, Stop This Flame è un singolo Di Celeste Epiphany Waite, cantautrice britannica fresca vincitrice del BRITs Rising Star Award e del BBC Sound of 2020.
Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video del brano, il primo rilasciato nel 2020, che segue Strange, fortunato singolo pubblicato a inizio dello scorso settembre.
Scritta con la collaborazione di Jamie Hartman e prodotta da quest’ultimo insieme a John Hill & Jamie Hartman, la canzone R&B-jazz, che campiona Sinnerman di Nina Simone, parla dell’andare fino in fondo sia nell’inseguire i propri sogni che nell’amore, ma anche di affrontare le avversità.
Stop This Flame – Celeste – Testo e Traduzione
[Verse 1]
My heart goes up, my heart goes down
We fall in love and we fall back out
I’ll give you anything you want, anything you want
Anything, anything, just don’t tell me no
You stop it still, then you make it rush
You’re like a pill that I just can’t trust
[Pre-Chorus]
You tell me to stop but I keep on going
Tell me to stop but I keep on going
Tell me to stop but I keep on going
Keep on, keep on, keep on
[Chorus]
You’ll never stop this flame, I will never let you go
Well, who am I to say?
Maybe by now you should know
You got your somebody calling
You think you’re somebody, don’t you?
I think you’re scared of keeping somebody close
You’ll never stop this flame, I will never let you go
[Verse 2]
Wasn’t it enough, or did I move too far?
Is it all too much?
I think I must be mad to give you everything I had, everything I had
Everything, everything but it still went bad
[Pre-Chorus]
Tell me to stop but I keep on going
Tell me to stop but I keep on going
Tell me to stop but I keep on going
Keep on, keep on, keep on
[Chorus]
You’ll never stop this flame, I will never let you go
Well, who am I to say?
Maybe by now you should know
You got your somebody calling
You think you’re somebody, don’t you?
I think you’re scared of keeping somebody close
You’ll never stop this flame, I will never let you go
[Bridge]
Keep away from me if you can’t withstand my love
Keep away from me, away from me if you think you must
Keep away from me if you can’t withstand my love
Keep away from me, away from me if you think you must
[Chorus]
You’ll never stop this flame, I will never let you go
Well, who am I to say?
Maybe by now you should know
You got your somebody calling
You think you’re somebody, don’t you?
I think you’re scared of keeping somebody close
You’ll never stop this flame, I will never let you go
Il mio cuore va su, il mio cuore va giù
Ci si innamora e si fa marcia indietro
Ti darò tutto quello che vuoi, tutto quello che vuoi
Qualunque cosa, qualunque cosa, non dirmi di no
Lo fermi ancora, poi lo fai correre
Sei come una pillola di cui non riesco a fidarmi
Mi dici di fermarmi ma continuo ad andare avanti
Mi dici di fermarmi ma continuo ad andare avanti
Mi dici di fermarmi ma continuo ad andare avanti
Continuo, continuo, continuo
Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò mai andare
Beh, chi sono io per dirlo?
Forse dovresti saperlo ormai
Hai il tuo qualcuno che ti chiama
Credi di essere qualcuno, giusto?
Credo che tu abbia paura di avere qualcuno vicino
Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò più
Non Ti è bastato o mi sono spinta troppo oltre?
È troppo?
Credo che dovrei essere arrabbiata per averti tutto quello che avevo, tutto quello che avevo
Tutto, tutto, ma è andata male comunque
Mi dici di fermarmi ma continuo ad andare avanti
Mi dici di fermarmi ma continuo ad andare avanti
Mi dici di fermarmi ma continuo ad andare avanti
Continuo, continuo, continuo
Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò mai andare
Beh, chi sono io per dirlo?
Forse dovresti saperlo ormai
Hai il tuo qualcuno che ti chiama
Credi di essere qualcuno, giusto?
Credo che tu abbia paura di avere qualcuno vicino
Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò più
Stai lontano da me se non sopporti il mio amore
Stai lontano da me, lontano da me se pensi sia necessario
Stai lontano da me se non sopporti il mio amore
Stai lontano da me, lontano da me se pensi sia necessario
Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò mai andare
Beh, chi sono io per dirlo?
Forse dovresti saperlo ormai
Hai il tuo qualcuno che ti chiama
Credi di essere qualcuno, giusto?
Credo che tu abbia paura di avere qualcuno vicino
Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò più
