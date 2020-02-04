Celeste – Stop This Flame: audio, video, testo e traduzione del singolo









Rilasciato il 9 gennaio 2020 via Both Sides / Polydor Records e on air da una settimana più tardi, Stop This Flame è un singolo Di Celeste Epiphany Waite, cantautrice britannica fresca vincitrice del BRITs Rising Star Award e del BBC Sound of 2020.

Il testo, la traduzione in italiano, l’audio e il video del brano, il primo rilasciato nel 2020, che segue Strange, fortunato singolo pubblicato a inizio dello scorso settembre.

Scritta con la collaborazione di Jamie Hartman e prodotta da quest’ultimo insieme a John Hill & Jamie Hartman, la canzone R&B-jazz, che campiona Sinnerman di Nina Simone, parla dell’andare fino in fondo sia nell’inseguire i propri sogni che nell’amore, ma anche di affrontare le avversità.

Stop This Flame – Celeste – Testo e Traduzione

Download su: Amazon – iTunes

[Verse 1]

My heart goes up, my heart goes down

We fall in love and we fall back out

I’ll give you anything you want, anything you want

Anything, anything, just don’t tell me no

You stop it still, then you make it rush

You’re like a pill that I just can’t trust

[Pre-Chorus]

You tell me to stop but I keep on going

Tell me to stop but I keep on going

Tell me to stop but I keep on going

Keep on, keep on, keep on

[Chorus]

You’ll never stop this flame, I will never let you go

Well, who am I to say?

Maybe by now you should know

You got your somebody calling

You think you’re somebody, don’t you?

I think you’re scared of keeping somebody close

You’ll never stop this flame, I will never let you go

[Verse 2]

Wasn’t it enough, or did I move too far?

Is it all too much?

I think I must be mad to give you everything I had, everything I had

Everything, everything but it still went bad

[Pre-Chorus]

Tell me to stop but I keep on going

Tell me to stop but I keep on going

Tell me to stop but I keep on going

Keep on, keep on, keep on

[Chorus]

You’ll never stop this flame, I will never let you go

Well, who am I to say?

Maybe by now you should know

You got your somebody calling

You think you’re somebody, don’t you?

I think you’re scared of keeping somebody close

You’ll never stop this flame, I will never let you go





[Bridge]

Keep away from me if you can’t withstand my love

Keep away from me, away from me if you think you must

Keep away from me if you can’t withstand my love

Keep away from me, away from me if you think you must

[Chorus]

You’ll never stop this flame, I will never let you go

Well, who am I to say?

Maybe by now you should know

You got your somebody calling

You think you’re somebody, don’t you?

I think you’re scared of keeping somebody close

You’ll never stop this flame, I will never let you go





Il mio cuore va su, il mio cuore va giù

Ci si innamora e si fa marcia indietro

Ti darò tutto quello che vuoi, tutto quello che vuoi

Qualunque cosa, qualunque cosa, non dirmi di no

Lo fermi ancora, poi lo fai correre

Sei come una pillola di cui non riesco a fidarmi

Mi dici di fermarmi ma continuo ad andare avanti

Mi dici di fermarmi ma continuo ad andare avanti

Mi dici di fermarmi ma continuo ad andare avanti

Continuo, continuo, continuo

Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò mai andare

Beh, chi sono io per dirlo?

Forse dovresti saperlo ormai

Hai il tuo qualcuno che ti chiama

Credi di essere qualcuno, giusto?

Credo che tu abbia paura di avere qualcuno vicino

Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò più

Non Ti è bastato o mi sono spinta troppo oltre?

È troppo?

Credo che dovrei essere arrabbiata per averti tutto quello che avevo, tutto quello che avevo

Tutto, tutto, ma è andata male comunque





Mi dici di fermarmi ma continuo ad andare avanti

Mi dici di fermarmi ma continuo ad andare avanti

Mi dici di fermarmi ma continuo ad andare avanti

Continuo, continuo, continuo

Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò mai andare

Beh, chi sono io per dirlo?

Forse dovresti saperlo ormai

Hai il tuo qualcuno che ti chiama

Credi di essere qualcuno, giusto?

Credo che tu abbia paura di avere qualcuno vicino

Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò più

Stai lontano da me se non sopporti il mio amore

Stai lontano da me, lontano da me se pensi sia necessario

Stai lontano da me se non sopporti il mio amore

Stai lontano da me, lontano da me se pensi sia necessario

Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò mai andare

Beh, chi sono io per dirlo?

Forse dovresti saperlo ormai

Hai il tuo qualcuno che ti chiama

Credi di essere qualcuno, giusto?

Credo che tu abbia paura di avere qualcuno vicino

Non fermerai mai questa fiamma, non ti lascerò più

Ascolta su:



