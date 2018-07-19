ZAYN – Sour Diesel: ascolta il nuovo singolo + testo e traduzione





Dal 22 luglio 2018 è disponibile il nuovo singolo di Zayn battezzato Sour Diesel, che farà parte del futuro secondo album in studio, sul quale al momento non si hanno notizie.

Dopo aver rilasciato nel 2017 “Still Got Time” e “Dusk Till Dawn” e quest’anno “Let Me“, “Entertainer” e tre cover, rispettivamente di Jhené Aiko, Elvis Presley e Beyoncé (audio), l’ex One Direction torna alla ribalta con questa canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Rob Cavallo & James Ho.

Siete curiosi di ascoltare l’inedito? Potete farlo direttamente nel canale Youtube di Malik cliccando sulla cover in basso, mentre a seguire accedete ai testi.

Sour Diesel testo e traduzione – Zayn (Download)

[Verse 1]

Walks in the place, hands on her waist

Gun on her thigh, big shooter game

She did this before, murdered to gain

Promised her ma she won’t kill again

[Strofa 1]

Entra nel posto, le mani sui fianchi

Pistola sulla sua coscia, grande gioco sparatutto

Ha fatto questo prima, ha ucciso per guadagnare

Ha promesso a sua madre che non ucciderà ancora

[Refrain]

She got it and she know she got it

I’m takin’ off like a rocket

Spaceship, so high I can’t stop it

[Refrain]

Ha capito e sa di averlo capito

Me ne vado come un razzo

Un’astronave, così in alto che non posso fermarla (o “così in alto che non riesco a smettere”)

[Pre-Chorus]

Like sour diesel*

I can’t stop the feelin’, yeah

Can’t stop your feet, no

Feels like I dream her

Didn’t feel it seep in

She burn, she burn, she burn

[Pre-Ritornello]

Come il Sour Diesel*

Non riesco a fermare questa sensazione, sì

Non posso fermare i tuoi piedi, no

Mi sembra di sognarla

Non l’ho sentita entrare dentro (o “filtrare”)

Brucia, brucia, lei brucia

[Chorus]

Like sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)

Like sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)

I can’t stop the feelin’ (she burn, she burn, she burn)

Can’t stop your feet, no

Like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)

She burn, she burn, she burn

Like sour diesel

[Ritornello]

Come il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)

Come il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)

Non riesco a fermare questa sensazione (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)

Non posso fermare i tuoi piedi, no

Come un Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)

Brucia, brucia, lei brucia

Come il Sour Diesel





[Verse 2]

The look’s on her face, back in my place

Legs in the air, all dirty again

Smokin’ some more, I’m in her space

She touches me there, then I do it again

[Strofa 2]

Ha un aspetto sul suo viso, di nuovo a casa

Gambe all’aria, di nuovo tutte sporche

Fumo ancora un po’, sono nel suo spazio

Mi tocca lì, poi lo rifaccio

[Refrain]

She got it and she know she got it

I’m takin’ off like a rocket

Spaceship, so high I can’t stop it

[Refrain]

Ha capito e sa di averlo capito

Me ne vado come un razzo

Un’astronave, così in alto che non posso fermarla





[Chorus]

Like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)

Like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)

I can’t stop the feelin’, no (she burn, she burn, she burn)

Can’t stop your feet, no

Like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)

She burn, she burn, she burn

Like sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)

Feels like the heat, yeah

When the flame is here (she burn, she burn, she burn)

Can’t stop the heat, yeah

Can’t stop the feet (she burn, she burn, she burn)

Like a-sour diesel

Can’t stop the feelin’, oh (she burn, she burn, she burn)

No I can’t stop

[Ritornello]

Come il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)

Come il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)

Non riesco a fermare questa sensazione, no (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)

Non posso fermare i tuoi piedi, no

Come il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)

Brucia, brucia, brucia

Come il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)

Si sente calore, si

Quando c’è la fiamma (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)

Non posso fermare il calore, si

Non posso fermare i piedi (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)

Come un Sour Diesel

Non posso fermare questa sensazione, oh (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)

No, non riesco a fermarmi

[Bridge]

‘Cause it’s burnin’ all around you

I’m so glad I found you

‘Cause it’s burnin’ all around you

I’m so glad I found you

Woo, yeah, yeah

[Ponte]

Perché sta bruciando tutto intorno a te

Sono così felice di averti trovata

Perché sta bruciando tutto intorno a te

Sono così felice di averti trovata

Woo, si, si

[Chorus]

Yeah! Like sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)

Like sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)

Like sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)

Like a-sour diesel, like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)

Ooh, yeah (she burn, she burn, she burn)

I can’t stop the feelin’ (she burn, she burn, she burn)

Yeah, sour diesel, wow (she burn, she burn, she burn)

Like sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)

She burn

[Coro]

Si! Come il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, brucia)

Come il il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, brucia)

Come il il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, brucia)

Come un il Sour Diesel, come il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, brucia)

Ooh, sì (brucia, brucia, brucia)

Non riesco a fermare questa sensazione (brucia, brucia, brucia)

Sì, Sour Diesel, wow (brucia, brucia, brucia)

Come il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, brucia)

Brucia





* Sour Diesel è un ibrido ceppo di Cannabis sativa.



