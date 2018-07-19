ZAYN – Sour Diesel: ascolta il nuovo singolo + testo e traduzione

Dal 22 luglio 2018 è disponibile il nuovo singolo di Zayn battezzato Sour Diesel, che farà parte del futuro secondo album in studio, sul quale al momento non si hanno notizie.
Dopo aver rilasciato nel 2017 “Still Got Time” e “Dusk Till Dawn” e quest’anno “Let Me“, “Entertainer” e tre cover, rispettivamente di Jhené Aiko, Elvis Presley e Beyoncé (audio), l’ex One Direction torna alla ribalta con questa canzone, scritta con la collaborazione di Rob Cavallo & James Ho.
Sour Diesel testo e traduzione – Zayn (Download)
[Verse 1]
Walks in the place, hands on her waist
Gun on her thigh, big shooter game
She did this before, murdered to gain
Promised her ma she won’t kill again
[Strofa 1]
Entra nel posto, le mani sui fianchi
Pistola sulla sua coscia, grande gioco sparatutto
Ha fatto questo prima, ha ucciso per guadagnare
Ha promesso a sua madre che non ucciderà ancora
[Refrain]
She got it and she know she got it
I’m takin’ off like a rocket
Spaceship, so high I can’t stop it
[Refrain]
Ha capito e sa di averlo capito
Me ne vado come un razzo
Un’astronave, così in alto che non posso fermarla (o “così in alto che non riesco a smettere”)
[Pre-Chorus]
Like sour diesel*
I can’t stop the feelin’, yeah
Can’t stop your feet, no
Feels like I dream her
Didn’t feel it seep in
She burn, she burn, she burn
[Pre-Ritornello]
Come il Sour Diesel*
Non riesco a fermare questa sensazione, sì
Non posso fermare i tuoi piedi, no
Mi sembra di sognarla
Non l’ho sentita entrare dentro (o “filtrare”)
Brucia, brucia, lei brucia
[Chorus]
Like sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)
Like sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)
I can’t stop the feelin’ (she burn, she burn, she burn)
Can’t stop your feet, no
Like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)
She burn, she burn, she burn
Like sour diesel
[Ritornello]
Come il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)
Come il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)
Non riesco a fermare questa sensazione (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)
Non posso fermare i tuoi piedi, no
Come un Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)
Brucia, brucia, lei brucia
Come il Sour Diesel
[Verse 2]
The look’s on her face, back in my place
Legs in the air, all dirty again
Smokin’ some more, I’m in her space
She touches me there, then I do it again
[Strofa 2]
Ha un aspetto sul suo viso, di nuovo a casa
Gambe all’aria, di nuovo tutte sporche
Fumo ancora un po’, sono nel suo spazio
Mi tocca lì, poi lo rifaccio
[Refrain]
She got it and she know she got it
I’m takin’ off like a rocket
Spaceship, so high I can’t stop it
[Refrain]
Ha capito e sa di averlo capito
Me ne vado come un razzo
Un’astronave, così in alto che non posso fermarla
[Chorus]
Like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)
Like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)
I can’t stop the feelin’, no (she burn, she burn, she burn)
Can’t stop your feet, no
Like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)
She burn, she burn, she burn
Like sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)
Feels like the heat, yeah
When the flame is here (she burn, she burn, she burn)
Can’t stop the heat, yeah
Can’t stop the feet (she burn, she burn, she burn)
Like a-sour diesel
Can’t stop the feelin’, oh (she burn, she burn, she burn)
No I can’t stop
[Ritornello]
Come il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)
Come il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)
Non riesco a fermare questa sensazione, no (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)
Non posso fermare i tuoi piedi, no
Come il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)
Brucia, brucia, brucia
Come il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)
Si sente calore, si
Quando c’è la fiamma (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)
Non posso fermare il calore, si
Non posso fermare i piedi (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)
Come un Sour Diesel
Non posso fermare questa sensazione, oh (brucia, brucia, lei brucia)
No, non riesco a fermarmi
[Bridge]
‘Cause it’s burnin’ all around you
I’m so glad I found you
‘Cause it’s burnin’ all around you
I’m so glad I found you
Woo, yeah, yeah
[Ponte]
Perché sta bruciando tutto intorno a te
Sono così felice di averti trovata
Perché sta bruciando tutto intorno a te
Sono così felice di averti trovata
Woo, si, si
[Chorus]
Yeah! Like sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)
Like sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)
Like sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)
Like a-sour diesel, like a-sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)
Ooh, yeah (she burn, she burn, she burn)
I can’t stop the feelin’ (she burn, she burn, she burn)
Yeah, sour diesel, wow (she burn, she burn, she burn)
Like sour diesel (she burn, she burn, she burn)
She burn
[Coro]
Si! Come il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, brucia)
Come il il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, brucia)
Come il il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, brucia)
Come un il Sour Diesel, come il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, brucia)
Ooh, sì (brucia, brucia, brucia)
Non riesco a fermare questa sensazione (brucia, brucia, brucia)
Sì, Sour Diesel, wow (brucia, brucia, brucia)
Come il Sour Diesel (brucia, brucia, brucia)
Brucia
* Sour Diesel è un ibrido ceppo di Cannabis sativa.
